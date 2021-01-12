Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ROBBERY
Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5. Strong-arm robbery.
WEAPON
Barrley Dr., 2800 block, 8:25 p.m. Jan. 1. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Manassas Area
HOMICIDE
Ellis Rd., 10000 block, 6:04 p.m. Jan. 6.
ROBBERY
Rodes Dr., 8000 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5. Attempted armed robbery.
Triangle Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Candice Dr., 18300 block, 9:57 a.m. Dec. 31. From residence.
Woodbridge Area
ROBBERIES
Noble Pond Way, 3300 block, 3:46 a.m. Jan. 7. Armed robbery.
Radcliffe Lane and Tanterra Ct., 12:59 a.m. Jan. 2. Armed robbery.
WEAPONS
Armstead St., 13200 block, 10:31 a.m. Dec. 31. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Big Crest Lane, 14000 block, 4:02 p.m. Jan. 4. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Farm Creek Dr., 15500 block, 1:33 a.m. Jan. 1. Reckless handling of a firearm.
River Basin Lane, 2600 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 1. Reckless handling of a firearm.
River Basin Lane, 2600 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 1. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fillmore Dr., 3800 block, 8:59 p.m. Dec. 31. From residence.
Horner Rd., 1300 block, 12:09 p.m. Jan. 5. Attempted commercial burglary.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14200 block, 9:12 a.m. Jan. 6. Commercial burglary.
Prince William Pkwy., 4800 block, 9:44 a.m. Dec. 31. From business.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.