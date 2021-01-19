Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
BRISTOW AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dochart Sound Lane, 9800 block, 1:02 p.m. Jan. 11. From residence.
DUMFRIES AREA
WEAPONS
Cranberry Ct., 15900 block, 1:13 p.m. Jan. 2. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Fettler Park Dr., 3600 block, 11:55 a.m. Jan. 12. Reckless handling of a firearm.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Ibsen Pl., 15800 block, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 6. From residence.
MANASSAS AREA
ASSAULT
Sudley Rd., 7300 block, 7:19 p.m. Jan. 8. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
ROBBERY
Dumfries Rd., 13600 block, 2:58 a.m. Jan. 10. Armed robbery.
ARREST
Blendia Lane, 10600 block, Jan. 12. A 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and petit larceny in connection with an incident that took place outside a discount retail store on Nov. 8.
WOODBRIDGE AREA
ASSAULTS
Kendale Dr., 13100 block, 9:28 p.m. Jan. 9. Malicious wounding.
River Ridge Blvd. and Paper Mill Lane, 2:12 p.m. Jan. 12. Attempted malicious wounding.
ROBBERIES
Florida Ave., 1400 block, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 7. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 6:35 a.m. Jan. 10. Armed robbery.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Jefferson Davis Hwy. and East Longview Dr., 9:05 p.m. Jan. 8. Arrest made.
WEAPONS
Lakota Dr., 7000 block, 4:44 p.m. Jan. 8. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Old Post Terr., 1900 block, 10:38 a.m. Jan. 10. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Radburn St. and Cast Off Loop, 6:46 p.m. Jan. 10. Brandishing. Arrest made.
River Walk Way, 14700 block, 5:53 p.m. Jan. 13. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13700 block, 8:09 a.m. Jan. 9. From business.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13400 block, and 13600 block, Jan. 10. Two businesses were entered by force, and an attempt was made to enter a third business by force. A cash register, cash, a computer and other items were stolen.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14100 block, 5:11 a.m. Jan. 12. From business.
Occoquan Rd., 13300 block, 9:35 a.m. Jan. 7. From business.
Occoquan Rd., 13300 block, 8:43 a.m. Jan. 12. From business.
Occoquan Rd., 13400 block, 5:08 a.m. Jan. 14. From business.
Patrick Henry Dr., 2700 block, 10:56 a.m. Jan. 10. From residence.
Telegraph Rd., 14100 block, 6:10 a.m. Jan. 11. From business.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.