The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

BRISTOW AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dochart Sound Lane, 9800 block, 1:02 p.m. Jan. 11. From residence.

DUMFRIES AREA

WEAPONS

Cranberry Ct., 15900 block, 1:13 p.m. Jan. 2. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Fettler Park Dr., 3600 block, 11:55 a.m. Jan. 12. Reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Ibsen Pl., 15800 block, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 6. From residence.

MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULT

Sudley Rd., 7300 block, 7:19 p.m. Jan. 8. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

ROBBERY

Dumfries Rd., 13600 block, 2:58 a.m. Jan. 10. Armed robbery.

ARREST

Blendia Lane, 10600 block, Jan. 12. A 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and petit larceny in connection with an incident that took place outside a discount retail store on Nov. 8.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULTS

Kendale Dr., 13100 block, 9:28 p.m. Jan. 9. Malicious wounding.

River Ridge Blvd. and Paper Mill Lane, 2:12 p.m. Jan. 12. Attempted malicious wounding.

ROBBERIES

Florida Ave., 1400 block, 3:15 p.m. Jan. 7. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 6:35 a.m. Jan. 10. Armed robbery.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and East Longview Dr., 9:05 p.m. Jan. 8. Arrest made.

WEAPONS

Lakota Dr., 7000 block, 4:44 p.m. Jan. 8. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Old Post Terr., 1900 block, 10:38 a.m. Jan. 10. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Radburn St. and Cast Off Loop, 6:46 p.m. Jan. 10. Brandishing. Arrest made.

River Walk Way, 14700 block, 5:53 p.m. Jan. 13. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13700 block, 8:09 a.m. Jan. 9. From business.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13400 block, and 13600 block, Jan. 10. Two businesses were entered by force, and an attempt was made to enter a third business by force. A cash register, cash, a computer and other items were stolen.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14100 block, 5:11 a.m. Jan. 12. From business.

Occoquan Rd., 13300 block, 9:35 a.m. Jan. 7. From business.

Occoquan Rd., 13300 block, 8:43 a.m. Jan. 12. From business.

Occoquan Rd., 13400 block, 5:08 a.m. Jan. 14. From business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 2700 block, 10:56 a.m. Jan. 10. From residence.

Telegraph Rd., 14100 block, 6:10 a.m. Jan. 11. From business.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.