Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Graham Park Rd., 4000 block, 5:14 p.m. Jan. 19. Attempted malicious wounding. Road rage related.
ROBBERY
Waterway Dr., 5100 block, 10:45 p.m. Jan. 17. Armed robbery. Arrest made.
WEAPON
Denali Pl. and Acadia Dr., 10:27 p.m. Jan. 19. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Manassas Area
WEAPON
Balls Ford Rd., 10600 block, 12:44 p.m. Jan. 18. Reckless handling of a firearm.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Flatbush Ct., 8800 block, 4:01 p.m. Jan. 17. From residence.
Randolph Ridge Lane, 12300 block, 10:35 a.m. Jan. 15. From business.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
E. Longview Dr., 1300 block, 1:50 a.m. Jan. 21. Malicious wounding.
Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 2:19 p.m. Jan. 17. Malicious wounding. Road rage related.
W. Longview Dr., 2200 block, 2:24 a.m. Jan. 17. Strangulation.
ROBBERY
Prince William Pkwy., 2400 block, 4:55 p.m. Jan. 14. Armed robbery.
WEAPONS
Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Potomac Mills Rd., 14500 block, 9:21 p.m. Jan. 16. Reckless handling of a firearm.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Genesee Pl., 4000 block, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 10. From business.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13800 block, 3:18 a.m. Jan. 15. From business.
Longwood Manor Ct., 13900 block, 1:25 p.m. Jan. 15. From residence.
Occoquan Rd., 13200 block, 9:20 a.m. Jan. 14. From business.
Old Bridge Rd., 1600 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 15. Attempted commercial burglary.
City of Manassas
This incident was reported by the Manassas Police Department. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING
Caladium Dr., 10100 block, 2:22 p.m. Jan. 7. Police received several calls about multiple gunshots heard in the area. Officers located shell casings and bullet holes in a nearby residence.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.