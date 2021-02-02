Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Moncure Ct., 15700 block, 2:29 p.m. Jan. 21. Strangulation. Arrest made.
WEAPON
Williamstown Dr. and Old Triangle Rd., 12:37 p.m. Jan. 22. Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dumfries Rd., 17000 block, 10:05 a.m. Jan. 25. From residence.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Centreville Rd., 7900 block, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 24. Aggravated malicious wounding.
McGill Ct., 9800 block, 10:04 p.m. Jan. 23. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Promenade Lane, 10800 block, 3:51 p.m. Jan. 23. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
WEAPONS
Bayside Ave., 1200 block, 5:39 a.m. Jan. 23. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Geddy Ct., 16600 block, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 22. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Golansky Blvd., 3000 block, 9:25 p.m. Jan. 23. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Port Potomac Ave., 6:10 a.m. Jan. 26. Brandishing of a firearm.
Tazanari Way, 13100 block, 3:52 a.m. Jan. 24. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dale Blvd., 2900 block, 2:39 a.m. Jan. 22. Attempted commercial burglary.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.