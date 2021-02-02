Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Dumfries Area

ASSAULT

Moncure Ct., 15700 block, 2:29 p.m. Jan. 21. Strangulation. Arrest made.

WEAPON

Williamstown Dr. and Old Triangle Rd., 12:37 p.m. Jan. 22. Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dumfries Rd., 17000 block, 10:05 a.m. Jan. 25. From residence.

Manassas Area

ASSAULT

Centreville Rd., 7900 block, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 24. Aggravated malicious wounding.

McGill Ct., 9800 block, 10:04 p.m. Jan. 23. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Promenade Lane, 10800 block, 3:51 p.m. Jan. 23. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Woodbridge Area

WEAPONS

Bayside Ave., 1200 block, 5:39 a.m. Jan. 23. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Geddy Ct., 16600 block, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 22. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Golansky Blvd., 3000 block, 9:25 p.m. Jan. 23. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Port Potomac Ave., 6:10 a.m. Jan. 26. Brandishing of a firearm.

Tazanari Way, 13100 block, 3:52 a.m. Jan. 24. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dale Blvd., 2900 block, 2:39 a.m. Jan. 22. Attempted commercial burglary.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.