Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULTS
Cherry Hill Rd., 2100 block, 3:52 a.m. Feb. 2. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 1:15 a.m. Feb. 1. Strangulation.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dumfries Shopping Plaza, 18000 block, 4:09 a.m. Feb. 2. From business. Arrest made.
Manassas Area
ASSAULTS
Gateshead Lane, 7700 block, 1:04 a.m. Jan. 29. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
New Market Ct., 7200 block, 11:18 p.m. Jan. 22. Attempted aggravated malicious wounding. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Crecy Lane, 9600 block, 11:05 p.m. Feb. 3. From residence.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Fairfield Lane, 3700 block, 4:35 a.m. Jan. 24. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 9:13 p.m. Jan. 28. Malicious wounding.
ROBBERY
Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 29. Armed robbery.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Smoketown Rd., 14400 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 29.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dumfries Rd., 13600 block, 4:21 a.m. Feb. 2. From business.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.