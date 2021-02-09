Prince William County

Dumfries Area

ASSAULTS

Cherry Hill Rd., 2100 block, 3:52 a.m. Feb. 2. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 1:15 a.m. Feb. 1. Strangulation.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dumfries Shopping Plaza, 18000 block, 4:09 a.m. Feb. 2. From business. Arrest made.

Manassas Area

ASSAULTS

Gateshead Lane, 7700 block, 1:04 a.m. Jan. 29. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

New Market Ct., 7200 block, 11:18 p.m. Jan. 22. Attempted aggravated malicious wounding. Arrest made.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Crecy Lane, 9600 block, 11:05 p.m. Feb. 3. From residence.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Fairfield Lane, 3700 block, 4:35 a.m. Jan. 24. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 9:13 p.m. Jan. 28. Malicious wounding.

ROBBERY

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 29. Armed robbery.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Smoketown Rd., 14400 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 29.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Dumfries Rd., 13600 block, 4:21 a.m. Feb. 2. From business.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.