Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
HOMICIDE
Shell Cast Loop, 17100 block, 6:18 p.m. Feb. 7.
Manassas Area
ASSAULTS
Cass Pl., 7600 block, 10:05 p.m. Feb. 6. Strangulation.
Prince Cole Ct., 7500 block, 3:14 a.m. Feb. 7. Strangulation.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Darbydale Ave. and Westminister Lane, 7:49 p.m. Feb. 7. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Everett Ave., 1300 block, 1:49 a.m. Feb. 6. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Highbourne Dr., 2200 block, 3:44 p.m. Feb. 7. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 11:03 p.m. Feb. 4. Strong-arm robbery.
Lynn St., 13700 block, 4 a.m. Feb. 7. Strong-arm robbery.
Potomac Town Pl., 15000 block, 5:55 p.m. Feb. 10. Strong-arm robbery.
Rosewood Dr., 13800 block, 12:08 a.m. Feb. 8. Strong-arm robbery.
WEAPON
Stockholm Way, 2900 block, 12:38 p.m. Feb. 4. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Ripple Creek Ct., 12700 block, 11:14 p.m. Feb. 8. From residence.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.