Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to receive a link to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Bristow Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Bristow Rd., 12300 block, 12:52 p.m. Feb. 12. From business.
Dumfries Area
ROBBERY
Dry Powder Cir., 3300 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 16. Armed robbery.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Lake Jackson Dr., 10400 block, 9:15 p.m. Feb. 12. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
ROBBERY
Falls Grove Dr., 8200 block, 4:10 a.m. Feb. 14. Strong-arm robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Academic Loop, 8900 block, 6:47 p.m. Feb. 11. From residence.
Evans Ford Rd., 9700 block, 5:03 p.m. Feb. 12. Attempted residential burglary.
Nokesville Area
WEAPON
Dawson Creek Dr., 9300 block, 1:18 a.m. Feb. 13. Shooting investigation.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Dale Blvd., 2900 block, 12:02 a.m. Feb. 15. Aggravated assault.
I-95 N. and Dumfries Rd., 6:09 p.m. Feb. 14. Strangulation. Arrest made.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Opitz Blvd., 2000 block, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
WEAPON
Kitty Hawk Way, 13600 block, 7:54 p.m. Feb. 11. Reckless handling of a firearm.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Minnieville Rd., 13500 block, 4:32 a.m. Feb. 14. From business.
Ripple Creek Ct., 12700 block, 3:48 a.m. Feb. 15. From residence.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.