Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to receive a link to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Bristow Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Bristow Rd., 12300 block, 12:52 p.m. Feb. 12. From business.

Dumfries Area

ROBBERY

Dry Powder Cir., 3300 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 16. Armed robbery.

Manassas Area

ASSAULT

Lake Jackson Dr., 10400 block, 9:15 p.m. Feb. 12. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

ROBBERY

Falls Grove Dr., 8200 block, 4:10 a.m. Feb. 14. Strong-arm robbery.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Academic Loop, 8900 block, 6:47 p.m. Feb. 11. From residence.

Evans Ford Rd., 9700 block, 5:03 p.m. Feb. 12. Attempted residential burglary.

Nokesville Area

WEAPON

Dawson Creek Dr., 9300 block, 1:18 a.m. Feb. 13. Shooting investigation.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Dale Blvd., 2900 block, 12:02 a.m. Feb. 15. Aggravated assault.

I-95 N. and Dumfries Rd., 6:09 p.m. Feb. 14. Strangulation. Arrest made.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Opitz Blvd., 2000 block, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11.

WEAPON

Kitty Hawk Way, 13600 block, 7:54 p.m. Feb. 11. Reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Minnieville Rd., 13500 block, 4:32 a.m. Feb. 14. From business.

Ripple Creek Ct., 12700 block, 3:48 a.m. Feb. 15. From residence.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.