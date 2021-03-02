Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to receive a link to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, 12:30 a.m. Feb. 20. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Lee Ave., 9300 block, 2:30 a.m. Feb. 24. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
ROBBERY
Featherbed and General Trimbles lanes, 1:16 p.m. Feb. 24. Armed robbery.
WEAPON
Partnership Lane, 11200 block, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Brandishing a firearm. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Broken Branch Lane, 7500 block, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21. From business.
Triangle Area
WEAPON
Fuller Heights Rd., 19000 block, 7:02 a.m. Feb. 16. Brandishing. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Cabin Rd., 18300 block, 12 a.m. Feb. 18. From residence.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Cordell Ave., 3800 block, 11:08 p.m. Feb. 18. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Old Bridge Rd.., 2100 block, 5:01 p.m. Feb. 21. Assault and battery of emergency medical services personnel. Arrest made.
Tiger Lily Cir., 1800 block, 1:24 a.m. Feb. 22. Strangulation. Arrest made.
WEAPONS
Blazer Loop, 3200 block, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 22. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 12:10 a.m. Feb. 20. Brandishing. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Build America Dr., 14800 block, 4:14 a.m. Feb. 18. From business.
Leicestershire St., 15000 block, 10:07 a.m. Feb. 24. Attempted residential burglary.
Minnieville Rd., 13500 block, 3:45 a.m. Feb. 23. From business.
Nanticoke Way, 16500 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Attempted residential burglary.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.