Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to receive a link to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 11:45 p.m. Feb. 26. Attempted malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Amherst Dr., 7600 block, 8:42 p.m. March 2. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Automotive Dr., 10600 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 28. Arrest made.
WEAPON
Charnwood Ct., 8500 block, 8:02 a.m. Feb. 25. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Triangle Area
ASSAULT
Masthead Trail, 3700 block, 1:59 p.m. Feb. 26. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULT
Bryan Ct., 14700 block, 7:54 p.m. March 2. Strangulation.
ROBBERY
Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 2:27 p.m. Feb. 25. Armed robbery.
WEAPONS
Georgetown Rd. and Geddy Ct., 9:37 p.m. March 3. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Hamilton Dr., 4400 block, 12:36 a.m. March 2. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 2:59 p.m. Feb. 27. Brandishing. Road rage related.
THEFT/BURGLARY
S. Park Ct., 4700 block, 9:32 a.m. Feb. 26. From residence.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.