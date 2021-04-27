Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur and may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change after further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Bristow Area

ASSAULT

Tartan Hills Pkwy and Correen Hills Dr., 1:40 p.m. April 21. Assault and battery. Arrest made.

Dumfries Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 16700 block, 8:38 a.m. April 16. Attempted commercial burglary.

Gainesville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Deming Dr., 14700 block, 3:23 a.m. April 20. From residence.

Haymarket Area

ASSAULT

Zacharys Mill Terr., 14500 block, 9:40 p.m. April 18. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Manassas Area

ASSAULT

Gambril Dr., 10800 block, 1:57 a.m. April 16. Attempted unlawful wounding. Arrest made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Old Centreville Rd., 7400 block, 4:05 a.m. April 21. Armed robbery.

Peabody St., 9400 block, 7 p.m. April 18. From business. Arrest made.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULT

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14500 block, 3:46 p.m. April 13. Attempted assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

ROBBERIES

Annapolis Way, 1200 block, 12:18 p.m. April 21. Strong-arm robbery.

Hatchway Ct., 12400 block, 2:18 a.m. April 15. Armed robbery.

WEAPONS

Indus Dr., 16000 block, 5:33 p.m. April 17. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Neddleton Ave., 5500 block, 1:37 a.m. April 20. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Ridgefield Village Dr., 12700 block, 5:03 a.m. April 18. Reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cridercrest Pl., 13500 block, 4:05 p.m. April 18. Residential burglaries.

Old Bridge Rd., 1600 block, 12:25 a.m. April 19. Commercial burglaries.

Traverser Ct., 15500 block, 1:06 a.m. April 19. From residence.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.