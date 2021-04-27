Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Bristow Area
ASSAULT
Tartan Hills Pkwy and Correen Hills Dr., 1:40 p.m. April 21. Assault and battery. Arrest made.
Dumfries Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 16700 block, 8:38 a.m. April 16. Attempted commercial burglary.
Gainesville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Deming Dr., 14700 block, 3:23 a.m. April 20. From residence.
Haymarket Area
ASSAULT
Zacharys Mill Terr., 14500 block, 9:40 p.m. April 18. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Gambril Dr., 10800 block, 1:57 a.m. April 16. Attempted unlawful wounding. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Old Centreville Rd., 7400 block, 4:05 a.m. April 21. Armed robbery.
Peabody St., 9400 block, 7 p.m. April 18. From business. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULT
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14500 block, 3:46 p.m. April 13. Attempted assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Annapolis Way, 1200 block, 12:18 p.m. April 21. Strong-arm robbery.
Hatchway Ct., 12400 block, 2:18 a.m. April 15. Armed robbery.
WEAPONS
Indus Dr., 16000 block, 5:33 p.m. April 17. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Neddleton Ave., 5500 block, 1:37 a.m. April 20. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Ridgefield Village Dr., 12700 block, 5:03 a.m. April 18. Reckless handling of a firearm.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cridercrest Pl., 13500 block, 4:05 p.m. April 18. Residential burglaries.
Old Bridge Rd., 1600 block, 12:25 a.m. April 19. Commercial burglaries.
Traverser Ct., 15500 block, 1:06 a.m. April 19. From residence.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.