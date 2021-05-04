Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur and may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change after further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Manassas Area

ASSAULT

Lomond Dr., 10600 block, 12:13 a.m. April 26. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

ROBBERY

Hiram Ct., 11000 block, 3:40 p.m. April 24. Strong-arm robbery.

Triangle Area

ASSAULT

Lotus Ct., 18400 block, 5 p.m. April 27. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Armstead Dr., 13100 block, 11:14 a.m. April 27. Strangulation.

Hornet Way, 13600 block, 4:51 p.m. April 16. Malicious wounding.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 8:12 a.m. April 27. Aggravated assault.

Ogilvie Ct., 3800 block, 11:23 a.m. April 1. Strangulation.

Shady River Ct., 1700 block, 9:52 a.m. April 19. Strangulation. Arrest made.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.