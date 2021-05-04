Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Lomond Dr., 10600 block, 12:13 a.m. April 26. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
ROBBERY
Hiram Ct., 11000 block, 3:40 p.m. April 24. Strong-arm robbery.
Triangle Area
ASSAULT
Lotus Ct., 18400 block, 5 p.m. April 27. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Armstead Dr., 13100 block, 11:14 a.m. April 27. Strangulation.
Hornet Way, 13600 block, 4:51 p.m. April 16. Malicious wounding.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 8:12 a.m. April 27. Aggravated assault.
Ogilvie Ct., 3800 block, 11:23 a.m. April 1. Strangulation.
Shady River Ct., 1700 block, 9:52 a.m. April 19. Strangulation. Arrest made.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.