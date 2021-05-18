Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Bristow Area
ASSAULTS
Hazel Circle Dr., 11800 block, 5:36 p.m. May 5. Attempted malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Hazel Circle Dr., 11800 block, 8:14 p.m. May 11. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Partridge Run Way, 8700 block, 4:24 p.m. May 12. Attempted residential burglary.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 8:22 p.m. May 7. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Manassas Area
ASSAULTS
Sudley Rd., 8700 block, 11 p.m. May 9. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
University Blvd. and Robertson Dr., 6:27 p.m. May 6. Aggravated assault.
West Point Ct., 7800 block, 12:14 p.m. May 5. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Prince William Pkwy., 2700 block, 5:51 p.m. May 6. Armed robbery. Arrest made.
Tayloe and Gordon drives, 10:10 a.m. May 11. Armed robbery.
Willoughby Lane, 7400 block, 9 a.m. May 6. Armed robbery.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 3:08 a.m. May 10. Malicious wounding by mob. Arrest made.
Randall Dr., 14300 block, 10:34 p.m. May 6. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 12:24 a.m. May 10. Strong-arm robbery.
ROBBERY
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Cotton Mill Dr., 12300 block, 10:18 a.m. May 10. Arrest made.
WEAPONS
Darbydale Ave., 14700 block, 10:11 p.m. May 6. Brandishing. Arrest made.
Forestdale Ave., 3500 block, 3:22 p.m. May 7. Shooting investigation.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Potomac Town Pl., 15000 block, 2:54 a.m. May 12. Commerical burglary.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.