Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Bristow Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Falling Water Dr., 9200 block, 8:31 p.m. May 18. Attempted residential burglary.
Dumfries Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 12:25 a.m. May 18. Shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Gainesville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Gardner Park Pl., 7500 block, 8 a.m. May 14. From business.
Manassas Area
ROBBERIES
Copeland Dr. and Castle Rd., 1 a.m. May 15. Armed robbery.
Coverstone Dr., 10900 block, 3:45 p.m. May 14. Attempted strong-arm robbery.
Sudley Rd., 8100 block, 8:17 p.m. May 19. Armed robbery.
WEAPON
Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 6:30 p.m. May 18. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
Nokesville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Fitzwater Dr., 13000 block, 7:47 a.m. May 14. From business.
Triangle Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Jurgensen Dr., 3600 block, 6 p.m. May 17. From residence.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Armada Pl., 12500 block, 10:35 p.m. May 15. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14600 block, 11:05 a.m. May 19. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Mathews Dr., 13900 block, 2:30 a.m. May 16. Malicious wounding.
River Ridge Blvd. and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 7:47 p.m. May 12. Attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Worth Ave., 13200 block, 12:08 a.m. May 17. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 15700 block, 10:05 a.m. May 16. Arrest made.
WEAPON
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 3:13 a.m. May 16. Reckless handling of a firearm.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Oak Tree Lane, 2500 block, 4:51 a.m. May 16. From residence.
Traverser Ct., 15500 block, 7:20 p.m. May 15. Attempted residential burglary.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.