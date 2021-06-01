Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Bristow Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Cascade Falls Dr., 9100 block, 7:30 p.m. May 20. Attempted burglary.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Toms River Loop, 16800 block, 8:59 a.m. May 25. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Talon Dr. and Dumfries Rd., 6:12 p.m. May 21.
WEAPON
Waterway Dr., 5000 block, 9:25 p.m. May 21. Shooting investigation.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Margate Ct., 7500 block, 11:30 a.m. May 25. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Liberia Ave., 9400 block, 9:51 p.m. May 15. Arrest made.
Triangle Area
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Kilmer Lane, 18100 block, Oct. 18. A 25-year-old Spotsylvania man was arrested in Florida on May 24 in connection with the murder of a Triangle male acquaintance in October. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He is incarcerated in Florida and expected to be extradited to Virginia.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 18300 block, 8:20 a.m. May 23. From business.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Bison Ct., 12800 block, 5:30 p.m. May 21. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Hylton Ave., 1500 block, 11:59 p.m. May 22. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 11:38 p.m. May 24. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
ROBBERY
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 7:45 a.m. May 24. Armed robbery.
WEAPON
Lost Canyon Ct., 15000 block, 9:50 p.m. May 13. Reckless handling of a firearm.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Spindle Tree Ct., 6100 block, 2:42 a.m. May 26. From residence.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.