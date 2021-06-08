Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULTS
Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 8:54 p.m. May 30. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Dumfries Rd., 17300 block, 2:47 a.m. May 27. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Gainesville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Catharpin Rd., 5000 block, 4:11 p.m. May 28. From residence.
Manassas Area
ROBBERY
Sudley Rd., 7100 block, 10:40 a.m. May 30. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.
Triangle Area
WEAPON
Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Squire Lane, 3:39 p.m. May 29. Brandishing.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Gableridge Turn, 1800 block, 11:37 p.m. May 29. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Gordon Blvd. and Old Bridge Rd., 10:09 p.m. June 1. Unlawful wounding. Arrest made.
Winslow Ct., 1900 block, 3:09 p.m. May 29. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hayes Lane, 16000 block, 7 p.m. June 2. Attempted residential burglary.
Potomac Heights Pl., 14900 block, 10 a.m. May 29. From residence. Arrest made.
Schalk Ct., 12800 block, 9:50 p.m. May 31. Attempted residential burglary.
Shandor Rd., 3500 block, 7:51 a.m. June 2. Attempted residential burglary.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.