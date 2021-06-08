Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur and may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change after further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Dumfries Area

ASSAULTS

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 8:54 p.m. May 30. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Dumfries Rd., 17300 block, 2:47 a.m. May 27. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Gainesville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Catharpin Rd., 5000 block, 4:11 p.m. May 28. From residence.

Manassas Area

ROBBERY

Sudley Rd., 7100 block, 10:40 a.m. May 30. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.

Triangle Area

WEAPON

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Squire Lane, 3:39 p.m. May 29. Brandishing.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Gableridge Turn, 1800 block, 11:37 p.m. May 29. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Gordon Blvd. and Old Bridge Rd., 10:09 p.m. June 1. Unlawful wounding. Arrest made.

Winslow Ct., 1900 block, 3:09 p.m. May 29. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hayes Lane, 16000 block, 7 p.m. June 2. Attempted residential burglary.

Potomac Heights Pl., 14900 block, 10 a.m. May 29. From residence. Arrest made.

Schalk Ct., 12800 block, 9:50 p.m. May 31. Attempted residential burglary.

Shandor Rd., 3500 block, 7:51 a.m. June 2. Attempted residential burglary.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.