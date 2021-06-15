Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Mill Station Way, 16700 block, 9:30 p.m. June 3. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Gainesville Area
WEAPON
Whitney Rd., 14100 block, 5:18 p.m. June 4. Brandishing of a firearm.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Gardner Park Dr., 7600 block, 8:42 a.m. June 8. Commercial burglary.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 2:18 a.m. June 6. Aggravated assault.
Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Bel Air Rd., 16700 block, 6:06 a.m. June 6. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
WEAPON
Landings Point Loop, 2700 block, 3:50 p.m. June 7. Brandishing. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
River Ridge Blvd., 16500 block, 12:05 a.m. June 6. Attempted commercial burglary.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.