Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur and may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change after further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Dumfries Area

ASSAULT

Mill Station Way, 16700 block, 9:30 p.m. June 3. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Gainesville Area

WEAPON

Whitney Rd., 14100 block, 5:18 p.m. June 4. Brandishing of a firearm.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Gardner Park Dr., 7600 block, 8:42 a.m. June 8. Commercial burglary.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 2:18 a.m. June 6. Aggravated assault.

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Bel Air Rd., 16700 block, 6:06 a.m. June 6. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

WEAPON

Landings Point Loop, 2700 block, 3:50 p.m. June 7. Brandishing. Arrest made.

THEFT/BURGLARY

River Ridge Blvd., 16500 block, 12:05 a.m. June 6. Attempted commercial burglary.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.