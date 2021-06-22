Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur and may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change after further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Dumfries Area

WEAPON

Yellow Stone Loop, 4000 block, 8:05 p.m. June 10. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Manassas Area

WEAPONS

Liberia Ave. and Centreville Rd., 2:09 p.m. June 14. Brandishing a firearm.

Stream Walk Lane, 7300 block, 12:17 a.m. June 14. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sudley Rd., 7800 block, 5:50 a.m. June 13. Commercial burglary. Arrest made.

Triangle Area

ASSAULT

Joplin Rd., 3000 block, 3 p.m. June 10. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Woodbridge Area

WEAPONS

Fox Lair Dr., 7300 block, 1:25 p.m. June 13. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Georgetown Rd. and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 5:17 a.m. June 12. Shooting investigation.

Hoffman Dr., 4100 block, 9:43 a.m. June 11. Shooting investigation.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Caledonia Cir., 3400 block, 6:50 p.m. June 15. Residential burglary.

Jennings St., 2100 block, 1 p.m. June 11. Residential burglary.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.