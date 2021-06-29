Prince William County

Bristow Area

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Falling Water Dr., 9200 block, 8:42 p.m. June 20.

Dumfries Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Stedham Cir., 16400 block, 12:36 p.m. June 19. Residential burglary.

Wayside Dr., 17100 block, 2:09 a.m. June 22. Commercial burglary.

Wayside Dr., 17100 block, 11:05 a.m. June 22. Commercial burglary.

Manassas Area

ASSAULT

Lee Ave., 9300 block, 2:25 a.m. June 20. Assault and battery on a corrections officer. Arrest made.

Triangle Area

ASSAULT

Belleau Wood Dr., 19300 block, 9:39 a.m. June 18. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14200 block, 8:57 p.m. June 23. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Wainscott Pl., 3400 block, 3:15 p.m. June 18. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Harbor Dr., 12700 block, 10:46 p.m. June 19. Arrest made.

ROBBERY

Bayside Ave. and Mount Pleasant Dr., 3:37 a.m. June 18. Armed robbery.

WEAPONS

Kraft Ct., 4900 block, 9:45 p.m. June 20. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

Yosocomico Lane, 2700 block, 6:15 p.m. June 17. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Capon Tree Lane, 16800 block, 5:54 a.m. June 20. Attempted burglary while armed.

Delaney Rd., 13400 block, 2:40 a.m. June 22. Residential burglary.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14200 block, 9:53 a.m. June 21. Commercial burglary.

Lakota Dr., 7000 block, 1:30 p.m. June 19. Residential burglary.

River Ridge Blvd., 16600 block, 9:08 a.m. June 23. Attempted commercial burglary.

South Park Ct., 4700 block, 7:04 p.m. June 17. Residential burglary.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.