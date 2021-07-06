Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur and may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change after further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the pandemic, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Bristow Area

WEAPON

Linton Hall Rd. and Bristow Center Plaza, 5:10 p.m. June 26. Brandishing of a firearm.

Dumfries Area

ASSAULT

Middleton Loop, 4000 block, 3 p.m. June 28. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

WEAPON

Dumfries and Van Buren roads, 3:19 p.m. June 28. Brandishing of a firearm.

Manassas Area

ASSAULT

Lee Ave., 9300 block, 2:56 a.m. June 28. Assault and battery on a corrections officer. Arrest made.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Stream Walk Lane, 7400 block, 4:30 p.m. June 28.

WEAPONS

Peakwood Ct., 8100 block, 12:30 p.m. June 21. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

Rixlew Lane., 8500 block, 2:17 a.m. June 27. Shooting investigation.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sudley Manor Dr., 10700 block, 2:50 a.m. June 24. Commercial burglary.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 4:44 p.m. June 23. Strangulation.

Donald Curtis Dr., 15900 block, 10:26 p.m. June 29. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Prince William Pkwy and Old Bridge Rd., 1:45 a.m. June 28. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

ROBBERIES

Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 8:30 p.m. June 29. Strong-arm robbery.

Central Park Dr., 4500 block, 1:47 p.m. June 24. Armed robbery.

Darbydale Ave., 14700 block, 1:14 a.m. June 29. Armed robbery.

Minnieville Rd., 14400 block, 2:45 a.m. June 28. Armed robbery.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Neabsco Rd., 15800 block, 9:31 a.m. June 29.

WEAPONS

Delaware Dr. and Horizon Ct., 8:32 p.m. June 25. Shooting investigation.

E. Longview Dr., 1300 block, 8:46 p.m. June 26. Shooting investigation.

Flotilla Way, 16600 block, 6:23 p.m. June 24. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Hamilton Dr., 4400 block, 10:24 p.m. June 26. From residence.

VANDALISM

Aetna Springs Rd., 5200 block, 6:45 p.m. June 28.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.