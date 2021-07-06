Due to the pandemic, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Bristow Area
WEAPON
Linton Hall Rd. and Bristow Center Plaza, 5:10 p.m. June 26. Brandishing of a firearm.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Middleton Loop, 4000 block, 3 p.m. June 28. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
WEAPON
Dumfries and Van Buren roads, 3:19 p.m. June 28. Brandishing of a firearm.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Lee Ave., 9300 block, 2:56 a.m. June 28. Assault and battery on a corrections officer. Arrest made.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Stream Walk Lane, 7400 block, 4:30 p.m. June 28.
WEAPONS
Peakwood Ct., 8100 block, 12:30 p.m. June 21. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
Rixlew Lane., 8500 block, 2:17 a.m. June 27. Shooting investigation.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Sudley Manor Dr., 10700 block, 2:50 a.m. June 24. Commercial burglary.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 4:44 p.m. June 23. Strangulation.
Donald Curtis Dr., 15900 block, 10:26 p.m. June 29. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Prince William Pkwy and Old Bridge Rd., 1:45 a.m. June 28. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 8:30 p.m. June 29. Strong-arm robbery.
Central Park Dr., 4500 block, 1:47 p.m. June 24. Armed robbery.
Darbydale Ave., 14700 block, 1:14 a.m. June 29. Armed robbery.
Minnieville Rd., 14400 block, 2:45 a.m. June 28. Armed robbery.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Neabsco Rd., 15800 block, 9:31 a.m. June 29.
WEAPONS
Delaware Dr. and Horizon Ct., 8:32 p.m. June 25. Shooting investigation.
E. Longview Dr., 1300 block, 8:46 p.m. June 26. Shooting investigation.
Flotilla Way, 16600 block, 6:23 p.m. June 24. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Hamilton Dr., 4400 block, 10:24 p.m. June 26. From residence.
VANDALISM
Aetna Springs Rd., 5200 block, 6:45 p.m. June 28.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.