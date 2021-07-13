Due to the pandemic, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Bristow Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Darnick Ct., 12800 block, 12:09 a.m. July 4. Residential burglary. Arrest made.
Dumfries Area
ROBBERY
Fraley Blvd., 18000 block, 4:02 a.m. July 5. Armed robbery.
Manassas Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Butterfield St., 10400 block, 7:53 a.m. July 2. Residential burglary.
Portsmouth Rd., 10100 block, 6:42 p.m. July 7. Burglary while armed.
Woodbridge Area
WEAPONS
Brook Dr., 14400 block, 11:32 a.m. July 4. Shooting investigation.
Glendale Rd., 4300 block, 9:55 p.m. July 6. Shooting investigation.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14500 block, 12:07 p.m. July 2.
ROBBERIES
Beachtree Lane, 2800 block, 9:30 p.m. July 7. Armed robbery.
Cloverdale Rd., 14800 block, 2:23 a.m. July 3. Armed robbery.
Hoffman and Hemingway drives, 9:57 a.m. July 2. Armed robbery.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 9:34 p.m. July 3. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.
Kingswood Ct., 2500 block, 12:08 a.m. July 5. Strong-arm robbery.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Darlington Loop, 1900 block, 9:58 a.m. July 4. Attempted residential burglary.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.