Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur and may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change after further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the pandemic, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Bristow Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Darnick Ct., 12800 block, 12:09 a.m. July 4. Residential burglary. Arrest made.

Dumfries Area

ROBBERY

Fraley Blvd., 18000 block, 4:02 a.m. July 5. Armed robbery.

Manassas Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Butterfield St., 10400 block, 7:53 a.m. July 2. Residential burglary.

Portsmouth Rd., 10100 block, 6:42 p.m. July 7. Burglary while armed.

Woodbridge Area

WEAPONS

Brook Dr., 14400 block, 11:32 a.m. July 4. Shooting investigation.

Glendale Rd., 4300 block, 9:55 p.m. July 6. Shooting investigation.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14500 block, 12:07 p.m. July 2.

ROBBERIES

Beachtree Lane, 2800 block, 9:30 p.m. July 7. Armed robbery.

Cloverdale Rd., 14800 block, 2:23 a.m. July 3. Armed robbery.

Hoffman and Hemingway drives, 9:57 a.m. July 2. Armed robbery.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 9:34 p.m. July 3. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.

Kingswood Ct., 2500 block, 12:08 a.m. July 5. Strong-arm robbery.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Darlington Loop, 1900 block, 9:58 a.m. July 4. Attempted residential burglary.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.