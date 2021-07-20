Due to the pandemic, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Wexford Loop, 17200 block, 8:51 p.m. July 5. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
WEAPONS
Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, 10:45 a.m. July 13. Brandishing of a firearm.
Mammoth Cave Loop, 4000 block, 4:30 a.m. July 10. Shooting into a residential dwelling. Arrest made.
Mammoth Cave Loop, 4000 block, 11:01 p.m. July 12. Shooting into a residential dwelling. Arrest made.
Sligo Loop, 17300 block, 11:36 p.m. July 12. Shooting investigation.
Triangle Area
ASSAULT
Anderson Rd., 4100 block, 11:30 p.m. July 8. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
HOMICIDE
Still Pl., 4700 block, 11:01 a.m. July 12. Homicide investigation.
WEAPONS
Battery Hill Cir., 2300 block, 11:40 a.m. July 9. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Bowes Lane, 2800 block, 5:58 p.m. July 13. Reckless handling of a firearm.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Acorn Ct., 3000 block, 1:37 p.m. July 14. Burglary while armed. Arrest made.
Lost Canyon Ct., 15000 block, 11:55 a.m. July 14. Residential burglary.
Minnieville Rd., 13500 block, 7:50 a.m. July 9. Commercial burglary.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.