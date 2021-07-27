Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur and may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change after further investigation. You can reach the department directly at 703-792-5123.

Dumfries Area

ASSAULT

Streamside Ct., 15200 block, 2:28 a.m. July 19. Strangulation. Arrest made.

WEAPONS

Fettler Park Dr., 3900 block, 8:13 p.m. July 16. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.

River Heritage Blvd. and Thoroughgood Dr., 9:40 a.m. July 21. Reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Stedham Cir., 16400 block, 4:43 p.m. July 19. Residential burglary.

Haymarket Area

ROBBERY

James Madison Hwy., 4200 block, 4:30 p.m. July 19. Armed robbery.

Manassas Area

WEAPONS

Ashland Ave., 8000 block, 4:50 p.m. July 19. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Launch Cir., 10200 block, 3:36 p.m. July 20. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULT

Bixby Rd. and Bowes Lane, 1:33 a.m. July 20. Strangulation. Arrest made.

WEAPONS

Miles Ct. and Mapledale Ave., 10:40 p.m. July 18. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Spriggs and Lindendale roads, 6:21 p.m. July 16. Brandishing a firearm.

Yosocomico Lane, 2700 block, 4:24 p.m. July 15. Shooting investigation.

ROBBERY

Dale Blvd., 4800 block, 3:20 a.m. July 16. Armed robbery.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bayside Ave., 1200 block, 6:30 p.m. July 15. Residential burglary.

Fullerton Rd., 14100 block, 1:20 p.m. July 20. Residential burglary.

Garber Way, 2800 block, 2:41 a.m. July 22. Commercial burglary.

Profit Ct., 1300 block, 6:18 a.m. July 15. Attempted commercial burglary.

City of Manassas

City of Manassas Park

