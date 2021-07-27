Due to the pandemic, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Streamside Ct., 15200 block, 2:28 a.m. July 19. Strangulation. Arrest made.
WEAPONS
Fettler Park Dr., 3900 block, 8:13 p.m. July 16. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.
River Heritage Blvd. and Thoroughgood Dr., 9:40 a.m. July 21. Reckless handling of a firearm.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Stedham Cir., 16400 block, 4:43 p.m. July 19. Residential burglary.
Haymarket Area
ROBBERY
James Madison Hwy., 4200 block, 4:30 p.m. July 19. Armed robbery.
Manassas Area
WEAPONS
Ashland Ave., 8000 block, 4:50 p.m. July 19. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Launch Cir., 10200 block, 3:36 p.m. July 20. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULT
Bixby Rd. and Bowes Lane, 1:33 a.m. July 20. Strangulation. Arrest made.
WEAPONS
Miles Ct. and Mapledale Ave., 10:40 p.m. July 18. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Spriggs and Lindendale roads, 6:21 p.m. July 16. Brandishing a firearm.
Yosocomico Lane, 2700 block, 4:24 p.m. July 15. Shooting investigation.
ROBBERY
Dale Blvd., 4800 block, 3:20 a.m. July 16. Armed robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bayside Ave., 1200 block, 6:30 p.m. July 15. Residential burglary.
Fullerton Rd., 14100 block, 1:20 p.m. July 20. Residential burglary.
Garber Way, 2800 block, 2:41 a.m. July 22. Commercial burglary.
Profit Ct., 1300 block, 6:18 a.m. July 15. Attempted commercial burglary.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.