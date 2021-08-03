Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Dumfries Area

ASSAULT

Toms River Loop, 16800 block, 6:25 a.m. July 25. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Manassas Area

ASSAULTS

Adler Lane and Aaron Lane, 8:20 a.m. July 25. Aggravated assault.

Bannerwood Dr. and Asheville St., 4 p.m. July 26. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Margate Ct, 7500 block, 11:09 p.m. July 26. Strangulation.

Sudley Manor Dr., 11700 block, 12:55 p.m. July 26. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Sudley Rd., 8200 block, 2:50 p.m. July 27. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULT

Space More Cir., 16600 block, 11:45 a.m. July 27. Attempted malicious wounding. Arrest made.

WEAPONS

Cloverdale Rd., 15200 block, 8:45 p.m. July 27. Brandishing of a firearm. Arrest made.

Hoffman Dr., 4100 block, 12:45 a.m. July 25. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Kingsley Rd., 4500 block, 10:20 p.m. July 27. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Diamondleaf Oak Dr., 16700 block, 11:30 p.m. July 27. Burglary while armed.

Gableridge Turn, 1800 block, 4:37 p.m. July 22. Residential burglary.

Pilgrim Dr., 2000 block, 11 p.m. July 26. Attempted residential burglary.

Pomander Loop, 13400 block, 5:57 p.m. July 24. Attempted residential burglary.

Triangle Area

WEAPON

Woolfenden Ct., 3400 block, 12:10 a.m. July 24. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

City of Manassas

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.