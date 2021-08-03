Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Toms River Loop, 16800 block, 6:25 a.m. July 25. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Manassas Area
ASSAULTS
Adler Lane and Aaron Lane, 8:20 a.m. July 25. Aggravated assault.
Bannerwood Dr. and Asheville St., 4 p.m. July 26. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Margate Ct, 7500 block, 11:09 p.m. July 26. Strangulation.
Sudley Manor Dr., 11700 block, 12:55 p.m. July 26. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Sudley Rd., 8200 block, 2:50 p.m. July 27. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULT
Space More Cir., 16600 block, 11:45 a.m. July 27. Attempted malicious wounding. Arrest made.
WEAPONS
Cloverdale Rd., 15200 block, 8:45 p.m. July 27. Brandishing of a firearm. Arrest made.
Hoffman Dr., 4100 block, 12:45 a.m. July 25. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Kingsley Rd., 4500 block, 10:20 p.m. July 27. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Diamondleaf Oak Dr., 16700 block, 11:30 p.m. July 27. Burglary while armed.
Gableridge Turn, 1800 block, 4:37 p.m. July 22. Residential burglary.
Pilgrim Dr., 2000 block, 11 p.m. July 26. Attempted residential burglary.
Pomander Loop, 13400 block, 5:57 p.m. July 24. Attempted residential burglary.
Triangle Area
WEAPON
Woolfenden Ct., 3400 block, 12:10 a.m. July 24. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.