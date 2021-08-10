Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Manassas Area
ASSAULTS
Coleman St., 11700 block, 3:40 a.m. Aug. 1. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Sharpsburg Ct., 7900 block, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 1. Strangulation. Arrest made.
WEAPON
Farragut Ct. and Irongate Way, 7:40 p.m. July 31. Brandishing a machete.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Sudley Rd., 8400 block, 10:20 p.m. July 28. Attempted commercial burglary. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Oakland Ct., 6300 block, 7:51 p.m. Aug. 3. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Woodway Pl., 4600 block, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 2. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cheshire Station Plaza, 4100 block, 8:35 a.m. Aug. 2. From business.
Dale Blvd., 4300 block, 5:39 a.m. Aug. 2. From business.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 12:22 a.m. Aug. 3. From business. Arrest made.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.