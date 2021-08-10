Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Manassas Area

ASSAULTS

Coleman St., 11700 block, 3:40 a.m. Aug. 1. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Sharpsburg Ct., 7900 block, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 1. Strangulation. Arrest made.

WEAPON

Farragut Ct. and Irongate Way, 7:40 p.m. July 31. Brandishing a machete.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sudley Rd., 8400 block, 10:20 p.m. July 28. Attempted commercial burglary. Arrest made.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Oakland Ct., 6300 block, 7:51 p.m. Aug. 3. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Woodway Pl., 4600 block, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 2. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cheshire Station Plaza, 4100 block, 8:35 a.m. Aug. 2. From business.

Dale Blvd., 4300 block, 5:39 a.m. Aug. 2. From business.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 12:22 a.m. Aug. 3. From business. Arrest made.

City of Manassas

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.