Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Bristow Area
ASSAULT
Cellar Door Dr., 7800 block, 7:31 p.m. Aug. 7. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Banks Ct., 2800 block, 11:14 a.m. Aug. 2. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
WEAPONS
Banks Ct., 2800 block, 1:56 a.m. Aug. 12. Reckless handling of a firearm, causing serious bodily injury. Arrest made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Wayside Dr., 1:19 p.m. Aug. 12. Brandishing of a firearm.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Wedgewood Dr., 7500 block, 12:08 a.m. Aug. 6. Aggravated malicious wounding.
WEAPONS
Lindy Lane, 12500 block, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 8. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
Purcell Rd., 12200 block, 9:02 a.m. Aug. 7. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Triangle Area
ASSAULT
Kilmer Lane, 18100 block, 4:07 a.m. Aug. 10. Assault and battery with a caustic substance. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULT
Old Bridge Rd., 3000 block, 8:52 a.m. Aug. 7. Malicious wounding.
ROBBERIES
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 4:41 p.m. Aug. 11. Strong-arm robbery.
Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 3:17 p.m. Aug. 11. Robbery by force. Arrest made.
WEAPONS
Blackburn Rd., 15000 block, 9:29 p.m. Aug. 11. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Cloverdale Rd., 15100 block, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 5. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
Dettingen Pl., 2700 block, 4:41 p.m. Aug. 9. Shooting investigation.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 3:30 a.m. Aug. 8. Shooting investigation.
Oust Lane, 6100 block, 10:35 p.m. Aug. 10. Attempted residential burglary.
Potomac Town Pl., 15100 block, 10:01 p.m. Aug. 8. Shooting at a commercial business.
Shadybrook Dr., 5500 block, 7:13 p.m. Aug. 10. Brandishing of a firearm.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Glendale Rd., 4100 block, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 10. Attempted residential burglary.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.