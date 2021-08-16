Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded.

Bristow Area

ASSAULT

Cellar Door Dr., 7800 block, 7:31 p.m. Aug. 7. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Dumfries Area

ASSAULT

Banks Ct., 2800 block, 11:14 a.m. Aug. 2. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

WEAPONS

Banks Ct., 2800 block, 1:56 a.m. Aug. 12. Reckless handling of a firearm, causing serious bodily injury. Arrest made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Wayside Dr., 1:19 p.m. Aug. 12. Brandishing of a firearm.

Manassas Area

ASSAULT

Wedgewood Dr., 7500 block, 12:08 a.m. Aug. 6. Aggravated malicious wounding.

WEAPONS

Lindy Lane, 12500 block, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 8. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

Purcell Rd., 12200 block, 9:02 a.m. Aug. 7. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Triangle Area

ASSAULT

Kilmer Lane, 18100 block, 4:07 a.m. Aug. 10. Assault and battery with a caustic substance. Arrest made.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULT

Old Bridge Rd., 3000 block, 8:52 a.m. Aug. 7. Malicious wounding.

ROBBERIES

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 4:41 p.m. Aug. 11. Strong-arm robbery.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 3:17 p.m. Aug. 11. Robbery by force. Arrest made.

WEAPONS

Blackburn Rd., 15000 block, 9:29 p.m. Aug. 11. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Cloverdale Rd., 15100 block, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 5. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

Dettingen Pl., 2700 block, 4:41 p.m. Aug. 9. Shooting investigation.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 3:30 a.m. Aug. 8. Shooting investigation.

Oust Lane, 6100 block, 10:35 p.m. Aug. 10. Attempted residential burglary.

Potomac Town Pl., 15100 block, 10:01 p.m. Aug. 8. Shooting at a commercial business.

Shadybrook Dr., 5500 block, 7:13 p.m. Aug. 10. Brandishing of a firearm.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Glendale Rd., 4100 block, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 10. Attempted residential burglary.

City of Manassas

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.