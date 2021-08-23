Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Bristow Area
ASSAULT
Rora Moss Pl., 14000 block, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 18. Attempted assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Cottonwood Grove Rd., 1700 block, 8:21 p.m. Aug. 14. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Haymarket Area
WEAPON
Dominion Valley Dr. and Merchants View Sq., 5:05 p.m. Aug. 15. Brandishing. Arrest made.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Cabot Ct., 8500 block, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 10. Malicious wounding.
WEAPONS
Quail Run Lane, 7600 block, 4:09 p.m. Aug. 14. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Sudley Manor and Wedgewood drives, 4:56 a.m. Aug. 14. Shooting investigation.
Sudley Manor Dr., 10700 block, 12:27 p.m. Aug. 15. Brandishing. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Spruce St., 8200 block, 8:25 p.m. Aug. 17. Residential burglary.
Triangle Area
ROBBERY
Amidon Ave., 18600 block, 5:06 p.m. Aug. 14. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Bayside Ave., 1200 block, 10:01 p.m. Aug. 17. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Keystone Dr., 13200 block, 2:28 p.m. Aug. 11. Strangulation.
Lakota Dr., 7000 block, 6:39 p.m. Aug. 15. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Opitz Blvd., 2100 block, 6:04 a.m. Aug. 15. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Tamarack Pl., 14700 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
WEAPON
Princedale Dr., 13400 block, 6:35 p.m. Aug. 16. Reckless handling of a firearm.
CARJACKING
Potomac Mills Cir., 2900 block, 8:12 p.m. Aug. 16.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14300 block, 12:48 p.m. Aug. 17. Commercial burglary.
Meandering Way, 3600 block, 11:50 a.m. Aug. 17. Residential burglary.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.