Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident.

Bristow Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Piper Lane, 10100 block, 9:03 a.m. Aug. 23. Commercial burglary. Arrest made.

Dumfries Area

ASSAULT

Hot Springs Way, 17300 block, 8:35 p.m. Aug. 20. Strangulation. Arrest made.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Inlet Pl., 15300 block, 6:13 p.m. Aug. 21. Residential burglary.

Haymarket Area

WEAPON

Otis Ct., 14400 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 24. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Manassas Area

ASSAULT

Cherry Oak Ct., 8800 block, 9:07 p.m. Aug. 21. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERY

Blendia Lane, 10600 block, 4:21 a.m. Aug. 19. Armed robbery.

WEAPONS

Butterfield St., 10400 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23. Shooting into a residential dwelling. Arrest made.

Sudley Manor and Wedgewood drives, 1:39 a.m. Aug. 23. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Caroline St., 14200 block, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 24. Aggravated malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Gideon Dr., 14400 block, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 25. Attempted malicious wounding. Arrest made.

ROBBERIES

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 10:15 a.m. Aug. 20. Armed robbery.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 1:29 p.m. Aug. 23. Strong-armed robbery.

Tacketts Mill Dr., 2200 block, 6:10 a.m. Aug. 25. Armed robbery.

WEAPONS

Colony Pl., 15200 block, 12:34 a.m. Aug. 23. Shooting investigation.

E. Longview Ct., 1300 block, 10:35 p.m. Aug. 19. Shooting investigation.

George Frye Cir., 4300 block, 10:31 p.m. Aug. 20. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Kittredge Ct., 13100 block, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 19. Shooting investigation.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 12:29 a.m. Aug. 20. Residential burglary.

Dale Blvd., 4800 block, 8:36 a.m. Aug. 23. Commercial burglary.

Garfield Pl., 13600 block, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 24. Attempted residential burglary.

City of Manassas

City of Manassas Park

