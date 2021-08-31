Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident.
Bristow Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Piper Lane, 10100 block, 9:03 a.m. Aug. 23. Commercial burglary. Arrest made.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Hot Springs Way, 17300 block, 8:35 p.m. Aug. 20. Strangulation. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Inlet Pl., 15300 block, 6:13 p.m. Aug. 21. Residential burglary.
Haymarket Area
WEAPON
Otis Ct., 14400 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 24. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Cherry Oak Ct., 8800 block, 9:07 p.m. Aug. 21. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERY
Blendia Lane, 10600 block, 4:21 a.m. Aug. 19. Armed robbery.
WEAPONS
Butterfield St., 10400 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23. Shooting into a residential dwelling. Arrest made.
Sudley Manor and Wedgewood drives, 1:39 a.m. Aug. 23. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Caroline St., 14200 block, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 24. Aggravated malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Gideon Dr., 14400 block, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 25. Attempted malicious wounding. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 10:15 a.m. Aug. 20. Armed robbery.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 1:29 p.m. Aug. 23. Strong-armed robbery.
Tacketts Mill Dr., 2200 block, 6:10 a.m. Aug. 25. Armed robbery.
WEAPONS
Colony Pl., 15200 block, 12:34 a.m. Aug. 23. Shooting investigation.
E. Longview Ct., 1300 block, 10:35 p.m. Aug. 19. Shooting investigation.
George Frye Cir., 4300 block, 10:31 p.m. Aug. 20. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Kittredge Ct., 13100 block, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 19. Shooting investigation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 12:29 a.m. Aug. 20. Residential burglary.
Dale Blvd., 4800 block, 8:36 a.m. Aug. 23. Commercial burglary.
Garfield Pl., 13600 block, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 24. Attempted residential burglary.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.