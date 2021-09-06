Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
ASSAULT
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17400 block, 3:16 a.m. Aug. 29. Aggravated.
WEAPON
Mammoth Cave Loop, 4000 block, 10:10 p.m. Aug. 30. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Spring Branch Blvd., 5200 block, 1:59 a.m. Aug. 30. From residence.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 22. Attempted malicious wounding.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Liberia Ave., 9400 block, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26.
ROBBERIES
Margate Ct., 7500 block, 1:54 a.m. Sept. 1. Strong-armed robbery. Arrest made.
Parkland St., 8600 block, 2:23 p.m. Aug. 29. Strong-armed robbery.
Stream Walk Lane, 7600 block, 7:43 p.m. Aug. 28. Armed robbery.
WEAPON
Sudley Manor Dr. and Williamson Blvd., 6:46 p.m. Aug. 26. Brandishing. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Broken Branch Lane, 7500 block, 3:27 a.m. Sept. 1. From business.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Rosedale Ct., 9:21 p.m. Aug. 24. Malicious wounding on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Ridge View Ct., 3200 block, 10:55 p.m. Aug. 27. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
WEAPONS
Florida Ave., 1600 block, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 26. Shooting investigation.
Gordon Blvd. and Devils Reach Rd., 1 p.m. Aug. 25. Brandishing.
Neabsco Mills Rd., 15200 block, 9:08 p.m. Aug. 27. Shooting investigation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cricket Lane, 12500 block, 4:45 p.m. Aug. 26. From residence.
Dale Blvd., 13500 block, 8:42 a.m. Aug. 26. From business.
Horizon Ct., 2000 block, 6:52 p.m. Aug. 27. From residence.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13600 block, 12:49 a.m. Aug. 26. From business.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14100 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 30. From business.
Mapledale Plaza, 5500 block, 12:56 a.m. Aug. 30. From business.
Omisol Rd., 2700 block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 28. Attempted residential burglary.
River Ridge Blvd., 16600 block, 12:23 p.m. Aug. 31. From business.
Stevens Rd., 1900 block, 3:17 p.m. Aug. 31. From residence.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.