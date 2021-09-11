Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Gainesville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Vint Hill Rd., 15500 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 3. Residential burglary.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Shelley Lane, 7600 block, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 8. Strangulation. Arrest made.
ROBBERY
Sudley Rd., 8200 block, 3:43 p.m. Sept. 2. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Galveston Ct., 12800 block, 8:38 a.m. Sept. 4. Commercial burglary.
Girvan Ct., 8400 block, 5:12 p.m. Sept. 8. Residential burglary.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Annapolis Way, 4:29 a.m. Sept. 6. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Seminole Rd., 2900 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Malicious wounding.
Staples Mill Plaza, 5500 block, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 6. Strangulation. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13600 block, 3 a.m. Sept. 5. Attempted armed robbery.
Warbler Ct., 15200 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 5. Attempted armed robbery.
WEAPONS
Big Crest Lane, 14000 block, 10:43 p.m. Sept. 2. Shooting investigation.
Cardinal and Benita Fitzgerald drives, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 4. Brandishing of a firearm.
Kempair Dr., 4800 block, 11:52 p.m. Sept. 6. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Folksie Ct., 11000 block, 9:19 a.m. Sept. 7. Attempted residential burglary.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13800 block, 5:30 a.m. Sept. 3. Commercial burglary.
Stallion Ct., 12000 block, 4:45 p.m. Sept. 2. Residential burglary.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.