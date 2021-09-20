Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.

Gainesville, Haymarket, and Manassas area

THEFTS

Gainesville, Haymarket and Manassas area, Aug. 17-Sept. 1. A series of larcenies from vehicles and credit card thefts occurred. A 31-year-old Manassas man and a 30-year-old Bealeton woman were arrested Sept. 9 and charged with numerous larcenies, a burglary and several fraudulent credit card uses.

Manassas Area

ASSAULTS

Blendia Lane, 10600 block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 10. Aggravated malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Parkland St., 8600 block, 1:37 a.m. Sept. 15. Aggravated assault.

Sudley Rd., 7300 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

ROBBERY

Sudley Rd., 8900 block, 1:46 a.m. Sept. 12. Strong-arm robbery.

WEAPON

Coppermine Rd., 7600 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Girvan Ct., 8400 block, 5:12 p.m. Sept. 8. From residence.

Nokesville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Greenwich Rd., 9500 block, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 12. From residence.

Triangle Area

WEAPON

Wharf Lane, 3500 block, 7:06 p.m. Sept. 13. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Shingle Oak Dr., 16700 block, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 10. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Space Moore Cir., 16600 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 11. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Sugar Maple Lane, 4900 block, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 12. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Whitaker Pl., 4600 block, 12:28 p.m. Sept. 13. Strangulation. Arrest made.

ROBBERIES

Dillingham Sq., 12400 block, 4:56 p.m. Sept. 15. Attempted bank robbery.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 2:54 p.m. Sept. 12. Strong-arm robbery.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Old Bridge Rd., 1900 block, 2:45 p.m. Sept. 14.

WEAPONS

Darbydale Ave., 14700 block, 2:23 a.m. Sept. 10. Shooting death investigation.

Delaware Dr. and Blackburn Rd., 7:34 a.m. Sept. 9. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Fox Ridge Ct. and Forest Hill Rd., 7:36 a.m. Sept. 11. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

Fullerton Rd., 14100 block, 11:16 a.m. Sept. 14. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Neabsco Common Pl., 2500 block, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

F St., 1400 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 13. Attempted residential burglary. Arrest made.

Dale Blvd., 4300 block, 11:06 p.m. Sept. 8. Commercial burglary.

