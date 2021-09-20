Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.
Gainesville, Haymarket, and Manassas area
THEFTS
Gainesville, Haymarket and Manassas area, Aug. 17-Sept. 1. A series of larcenies from vehicles and credit card thefts occurred. A 31-year-old Manassas man and a 30-year-old Bealeton woman were arrested Sept. 9 and charged with numerous larcenies, a burglary and several fraudulent credit card uses.
Manassas Area
ASSAULTS
Blendia Lane, 10600 block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 10. Aggravated malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Parkland St., 8600 block, 1:37 a.m. Sept. 15. Aggravated assault.
Sudley Rd., 7300 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
ROBBERY
Sudley Rd., 8900 block, 1:46 a.m. Sept. 12. Strong-arm robbery.
WEAPON
Coppermine Rd., 7600 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Reckless handling of a firearm.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Girvan Ct., 8400 block, 5:12 p.m. Sept. 8. From residence.
Nokesville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Greenwich Rd., 9500 block, 10:40 a.m. Sept. 12. From residence.
Triangle Area
WEAPON
Wharf Lane, 3500 block, 7:06 p.m. Sept. 13. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Shingle Oak Dr., 16700 block, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 10. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Space Moore Cir., 16600 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 11. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Sugar Maple Lane, 4900 block, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 12. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Whitaker Pl., 4600 block, 12:28 p.m. Sept. 13. Strangulation. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Dillingham Sq., 12400 block, 4:56 p.m. Sept. 15. Attempted bank robbery.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 2:54 p.m. Sept. 12. Strong-arm robbery.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Old Bridge Rd., 1900 block, 2:45 p.m. Sept. 14.
WEAPONS
Darbydale Ave., 14700 block, 2:23 a.m. Sept. 10. Shooting death investigation.
Delaware Dr. and Blackburn Rd., 7:34 a.m. Sept. 9. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Fox Ridge Ct. and Forest Hill Rd., 7:36 a.m. Sept. 11. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
Fullerton Rd., 14100 block, 11:16 a.m. Sept. 14. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Neabsco Common Pl., 2500 block, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
F St., 1400 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 13. Attempted residential burglary. Arrest made.
Dale Blvd., 4300 block, 11:06 p.m. Sept. 8. Commercial burglary.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.