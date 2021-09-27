Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.

Bristow Area

ASSAULT

Hazel Circle Dr., 11800 block, 11:17 a.m. Sept. 17. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Haymarket Area

ASSAULT

Otis Ct., 14400 block, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 15. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Manassas Area

ROBBERIES

Ashton Ave. and Hollis Dr., 6:08 p.m. Sept. 22. Armed robbery.

Balls Ford Rd., 10700 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 22. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.

Greenwood Dr. and Granby Rd., 9:21 p.m. Sept. 22. Attempted strong-arm robbery.

Rolling Rd., 8500 block, 9:09 p.m. Sept. 18. Armed robbery.

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 18. Strong-arm robbery.

WEAPON

Peregrine Heights Rd., 8800 block, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 19. Brandishing a firearm.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULT

Big Crest Lane, 14000 block, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 21. Strangulation. Arrest made.

ROBBERIES

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 6:37 p.m. Sept. 17. Attempted armed robbery.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 9:42 p.m. Sept. 17. Armed robbery.

WEAPONS

Beacon Ridge Dr. and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 10:39 a.m. Sept. 18. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Anchorstone Dr., 5100 block, 8:48 p.m. Sept. 22. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Farm Creek Dr., 15400 block, 10:44 a.m. Sept. 22. From business.

Dillingham Sq., 12400 block, 4:22 a.m. Sept. 20. From business.

City of Manassas

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.