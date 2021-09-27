Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.
Bristow Area
ASSAULT
Hazel Circle Dr., 11800 block, 11:17 a.m. Sept. 17. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Haymarket Area
ASSAULT
Otis Ct., 14400 block, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 15. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Manassas Area
ROBBERIES
Ashton Ave. and Hollis Dr., 6:08 p.m. Sept. 22. Armed robbery.
Balls Ford Rd., 10700 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 22. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.
Greenwood Dr. and Granby Rd., 9:21 p.m. Sept. 22. Attempted strong-arm robbery.
Rolling Rd., 8500 block, 9:09 p.m. Sept. 18. Armed robbery.
Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 1:51 p.m. Sept. 18. Strong-arm robbery.
WEAPON
Peregrine Heights Rd., 8800 block, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 19. Brandishing a firearm.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULT
Big Crest Lane, 14000 block, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 21. Strangulation. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 6:37 p.m. Sept. 17. Attempted armed robbery.
Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 9:42 p.m. Sept. 17. Armed robbery.
WEAPONS
Beacon Ridge Dr. and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 10:39 a.m. Sept. 18. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Anchorstone Dr., 5100 block, 8:48 p.m. Sept. 22. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Farm Creek Dr., 15400 block, 10:44 a.m. Sept. 22. From business.
Dillingham Sq., 12400 block, 4:22 a.m. Sept. 20. From business.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.