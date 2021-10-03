Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.
Dumfries Area
WEAPON
Fort Pickens Ct., 2200 block, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 29. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Community Dr., 8100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 27. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Cass Pl., 7600 block, 11:15 p.m. Sept. 27. Armed robbery.
Sudley Rd., 8100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 29. Armed robbery.
Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 12 p.m. Sept. 25. Strong-arm robbery.
STRANGULATION
Woodbury Dr., 10100 block, 11:53 a.m. Sept. 28. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Nokesville Rd., 1000 block, 2:08 a.m. Sept. 29. Attempted commercial burglary.
Cannonball Ct., 10100 block, 5:34 p.m. Sept. 27. From residence.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Earlham Ct., 14600 block, 6:34 p.m. Sept. 23. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Old Bridge Rd. and Hedges Run Dr., 8:34 p.m. Sept. 25. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Potomac View Ave., 12:07 a.m. Sept. 29. Attempted malicious wounding. Arrest made.
River Walk Way, 14700 block, 10:38 p.m. Sept. 29. Malicious wounding.
Torrington St., 12700 block, 11:40 p.m. Sept. 26. Strangulation. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Prince William Pkwy., 1600 block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 29. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.
Tassleford Lane., 15700 block, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 23. Strong-arm robbery.
WEAPONS
Dyers Mill Ct., 4:07 p.m. Sept. 23. Shooting investigation.
Cloverdale, 14800 block, 11:02 p.m. Sept. 29. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
General Washington Dr., 4:50 p.m. Sept. 27. Brandishing. Arrest made.
City of Manassas
The following incident was reported by the Manassas Police Department. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department at 703-257-8000 or visit manassasva.gov.
Old Town Area
THEFT ARREST
Center St., 9000 block, and Main St., 9500 block, Aug. 15. Thefts occurred at multiple businesses, and an attempt was made to enter a residence. On Sept. 21, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary, attempted burglary, unlawful entry, destruction of property, grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny and vehicle trespass.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.