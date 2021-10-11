Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.

Dumfries Area

WEAPON

Herth Ct. and Old Triangle Rd., 6:27 p.m. Sept. 30. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Briarwood Dr., 3500 block, 12:20 a.m. Oct. 5. From residence. Arrest made.

Manassas Area

ROBBERY

Meadows Ct., 7800 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 4. Armed robbery.

WEAPONS

Balls Ford Rd., 10200 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 2. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Peakwood Ct., 8100 block, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 1. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Harry J. Parrish Blvd., 10100 block, 9:38 a.m. Oct. 4. Attempted commercial burglary.

Hillcrest Dr., 8100 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 6. From residence.

Nokesville Rd., 10900 block, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 2. From business.

Triangle Area

WEAPON

Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3600 block, 8:18 p.m. Sept. 30. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14500 block, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 3. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Landover Ct., 4900 block, 9:32 p.m. Oct. 1. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.

Old Bridge Rd., 2000 block, 7:37 p.m. Oct. 4. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 12:40 p.m. Oct. 4. Aggravated assault.

ROBBERIES

Dillingham Sq., 12400 block, 2:48 a.m. Oct. 4. Armed robbery.

Lynn St., 13600 block, 2:51 a.m. Oct. 3. Attempted strong-armed robbery.

Porters Inn Dr., 16900 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 4. Armed robbery.

Potomac Mills Rd., 14400 block, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 4. Armed robbery.

CARJACKING

Gableridge Turn, 1900 block, 2:12 a.m. Oct. 2. Armed carjacking.

WEAPONS

Express Way, 1000 block, 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Summerland Dr. and Gardenview Loop, 3:51 a.m. Oct. 2. Shooting investigation.

THEFT/BURGLARY

West Longview Dr., 2300 block, 3:19 a.m. Oct. 7. Burglary while armed.

City of Manassas

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.