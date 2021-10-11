Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.
Dumfries Area
WEAPON
Herth Ct. and Old Triangle Rd., 6:27 p.m. Sept. 30. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Briarwood Dr., 3500 block, 12:20 a.m. Oct. 5. From residence. Arrest made.
Manassas Area
ROBBERY
Meadows Ct., 7800 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 4. Armed robbery.
WEAPONS
Balls Ford Rd., 10200 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 2. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Peakwood Ct., 8100 block, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 1. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Harry J. Parrish Blvd., 10100 block, 9:38 a.m. Oct. 4. Attempted commercial burglary.
Hillcrest Dr., 8100 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 6. From residence.
Nokesville Rd., 10900 block, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 2. From business.
Triangle Area
WEAPON
Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3600 block, 8:18 p.m. Sept. 30. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14500 block, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 3. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Landover Ct., 4900 block, 9:32 p.m. Oct. 1. Malicious wounding. Arrest made.
Old Bridge Rd., 2000 block, 7:37 p.m. Oct. 4. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 12:40 p.m. Oct. 4. Aggravated assault.
ROBBERIES
Dillingham Sq., 12400 block, 2:48 a.m. Oct. 4. Armed robbery.
Lynn St., 13600 block, 2:51 a.m. Oct. 3. Attempted strong-armed robbery.
Porters Inn Dr., 16900 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 4. Armed robbery.
Potomac Mills Rd., 14400 block, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 4. Armed robbery.
CARJACKING
Gableridge Turn, 1900 block, 2:12 a.m. Oct. 2. Armed carjacking.
WEAPONS
Express Way, 1000 block, 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Summerland Dr. and Gardenview Loop, 3:51 a.m. Oct. 2. Shooting investigation.
THEFT/BURGLARY
West Longview Dr., 2300 block, 3:19 a.m. Oct. 7. Burglary while armed.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.