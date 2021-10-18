Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Silent Wolf Dr., 12200 block, 4:06 p.m. Oct. 12. Strangulation. Arrest made.
ROBBERY
Sudley Rd., 8400 block, 4:53 p.m. Oct. 9. Armed robbery.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Copeland Dr., 10100 block, 8:03 p.m. Oct. 1. From residence.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Nascoby Lane, 13400 block, 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Potomac Town Pl., 15000 block, 2:20 a.m. Oct. 9. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 7. Attempted strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.
River Ridge Blvd., 16600 block, 11:42 a.m. Oct. 7. Armed robbery.
CARJACKING
Prince William Pkwy., 2400 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
WEAPONS
Cottonwood Ct., 1400 block, 8:29 p.m. Oct. 12. Shooting investigation.
Lakota Dr., 7000 block, 11:15 p.m. Oct. 9. Shooting investigation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Old Bridge Rd., 1400 block, 12:18 a.m. Oct. 8. From business.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14500 block, 12:07 a.m. Oct. 7. Attempted burglary.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.