Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.

Dumfries Area

ROBBERY

Dumfries Rd., 17000 block, 1:23 a.m. Oct. 21. Strong-arm robbery.

Gainesville Area

ROBBERY

Heathcote Blvd., 13800 block, 8:58 p.m. Oct. 17. Armed robbery.

Haymarket Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Championship Dr., 15400 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 20. From residence.

Manassas Area

WEAPON

Gambril Dr., 10800 block, 4:26 p.m. Oct. 17. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Nokesville Area

WEAPON

Burwell Rd., 9500 block, 3:54 p.m. Oct. 17. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULTS

Adams St., 3100 block, 12:25 a.m. Oct. 17. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Belleville Ave., 14300 block, 11:49 a.m. Oct. 18. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Blue Pool Dr., 2500 block, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Assault by a caustic substance. Arrest made.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13600 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 15. Aggravated assault.

Opitz Blvd., 2300 block, 2:45 p.m. Oct. 13. Strangulation. Arrest made.

Silverdale Dr., 14200 block, 6:48 p.m. Oct. 16. Strangulation.

WEAPONS

Alaska Rd., 15100 block, 2:21 a.m. Oct. 16. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.

Cottonwood Ct., 1400 block, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 19. Shooting investigation.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Prince William Pkwy., 2900 block, 12:51 p.m. Oct. 14. From business.

City of Manassas

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.