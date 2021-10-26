Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.
Dumfries Area
ROBBERY
Dumfries Rd., 17000 block, 1:23 a.m. Oct. 21. Strong-arm robbery.
Gainesville Area
ROBBERY
Heathcote Blvd., 13800 block, 8:58 p.m. Oct. 17. Armed robbery.
Haymarket Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Championship Dr., 15400 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 20. From residence.
Manassas Area
WEAPON
Gambril Dr., 10800 block, 4:26 p.m. Oct. 17. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Nokesville Area
WEAPON
Burwell Rd., 9500 block, 3:54 p.m. Oct. 17. Shooting into a residential dwelling.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Adams St., 3100 block, 12:25 a.m. Oct. 17. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Belleville Ave., 14300 block, 11:49 a.m. Oct. 18. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Blue Pool Dr., 2500 block, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Assault by a caustic substance. Arrest made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13600 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 15. Aggravated assault.
Opitz Blvd., 2300 block, 2:45 p.m. Oct. 13. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Silverdale Dr., 14200 block, 6:48 p.m. Oct. 16. Strangulation.
WEAPONS
Alaska Rd., 15100 block, 2:21 a.m. Oct. 16. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
Cottonwood Ct., 1400 block, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 19. Shooting investigation.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Prince William Pkwy., 2900 block, 12:51 p.m. Oct. 14. From business.
City of Manassas
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.