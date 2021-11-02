Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living.
Gainesville Area
WEAPON
Lee Hwy., 16200 block, 9:08 a.m. Oct. 25. Reckless handling of a firearm.
Manassas Area
ROBBERIES
Bell Grae Dr., 7500 block, 9:28 p.m. Oct. 21. Strong-arm robbery.
Coverstone Dr., 10900 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 22. Strong-arm robbery.
Irongate Way, 10100 block, 11:48 a.m. Oct. 26. Armed robbery.
Sudley Manor Dr., 11700 block, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 21. Attempted strong-arm robbery.
Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 23. Strong-arm robbery.
Sunset Dr., 8200 block, 11:14 p.m. Oct. 20. Armed robbery.
Willoughby Lane, 7400 block, 11:39 a.m. Oct. 22. Strong-arm robbery.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Nokesville Rd., 10900 block, 2:20 a.m. Oct. 24. Attempted commercial burglary. Arrest made.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULTS
Horseshoe Lane., 15500 block, 12:54 a.m. Oct. 24. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Longhorn Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 14. Strangulation. Arrest made.
Winslow Ct., 1900 block, 11:13 p.m., Oct. 26. Attempted malicious wounding.
ROBBERIES
Daniel Stuart Sq., 2000 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Armed robbery. Arrest made.
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 10:49 p.m. Oct. 27. Armed robbery.
WEAPONS
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 2:34 a.m. Oct. 23. Reckless handling of a firearm.
River Walk Way and Potomac Center Blvd., 11:47 p.m. Oct. 26. Reckless handling of a firearm. Arrest made.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Staples Mill Rd., 5500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 25. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Old Bridge Rd., 1400 block, 9:28 p.m. Oct. 24. From business.
City of Manassas
The following information, provided by the Manassas Police Department, shows selected incidents reported by police.
Old Town Area
ARREST
Old Town area, Sept. 21. A 26-year-old Manassas man was arrested in connection with multiple property crimes that occurred Aug. 15. He was charged with four counts of burglary, attempted burglary, unlawful entry, destruction of property, grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny and vehicle trespass.
City of Manassas Park
This week's post includes no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department.