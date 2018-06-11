Benton Lake Rd., 11904-James Jenkins to David Scott and Stacey Lee Waite, $344,900.
Darnaway Ct., 10037-Edward P. Estelle and Christina K. Wallace-Estelle to Kira Nicole Ekins and Joshua A. Plum, $434,000.
Falling Water Dr., 9375-Brookfield Relocation Inc. to Edward P. Estelle and Christina K. Wallace-Estelle, $550,000.
Indigo Springs Ct., 12325-James C. and Lisa Rogers to Jennifer L. Wood, $505,000.
Lord Lovat Way, 10044-William B. and Evangeline R. Pete to Henry L. Graves, $260,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9149-Jessica Bates to Nicholas Whiteside, $353,000.
Tulane Falls Dr., 12273-Justin and Jessica Byrd to Jeffrey B. and Laura L. Mahoney, $505,000.
Robin Dr., 12008-Brian M. and Helen C. Corin to Shin Jeong and Seong Joon Kang, $710,000.
Athey Loop, 15132-Spriggs Neighborhoods Corp. to Monica Marie McGrath, $645,000.
Brahms Dr., 3404-Sandra L. Weeks to Helen G. Abriha and Tsegazeab G. Gobezay, $310,000.
Concord Dr., 15117-Robert and Kimberly Nuckols to Kenny B. Ishibashi, $268,500.
Eldorado Dr., 4302-Samian Souvannaphah and Bouaban Vongprachanh to German Hernandez Jr. and Josseline Sanchez, $324,900.
Evansdale Rd., 4411-Kenny and Gilda Encinas to Jose Luis Pena Flores and Kenia L. Alvarenga Fuentes, $270,000.
Forestdale Ave., 3912-Danilo and Belinda Iguico to Michael J. Cornuet and Jacqueline T. Fowler, $322,500.
Kentland Dr., 4315-Tommy E. and Tae M. Jacques to Jose R. Urias Rivas and Carmen C. Tacuri Sarmaniego, $310,000.
Macwood Dr., 5302-Eric Baptist to Reina Milagro Vasquez, $271,900.
Rutherford Dr., 5425-Brian and Jaylyn Cadger to Kurtis R. and Geraldine S. Roth, $430,000.
Savannah Dr., 14226-Morland J. and Romelia Rafael Gonzaga to Azad Muhamad Waise, $470,000.
Statler Dr., 14777-Delmi Aracely and Leandro E. Pena to Daniel R. and Tiffany R. Sharon, $409,900.
Wheatfield Rd., 15571-Lajuana M. Davis to Rocky Baudillo Rosales Miranda and Emy Emlisa Rosales, $415,000.
Gibson Mill Rd., 17061, No. 18-Lisa L. Johnson to Baba Alimou Barry and Nene Oumou Wann, $340,500.
Point Pleasant Lane, 17030-Cynthia Bishop to Ashley E. Bishop, $250,000.
Breeders Cup Dr., 14008-Trula E. Duane and Jami Lynn Duane-Brady to Robert S. and Linda G. Gawrelski, $592,000.
Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B304-Barbara W. McInnis to Herman and Geraldine C. Nelson, $271,000.
Gaffney Cir., 15040-Roya Sarbaz to Rowes Hanna, $313,400.
Heritage Valley Way, 13622-Alexander R. and Geraldine M. Stephen to Steven and Paula Goldberg, $525,000.
Kylewood Way, 14570, No. 34-Jason and Kelley P. Dever to James Harman, $225,000.
Legend Glen Ct., 14349-Bradley L. Ross and Brenna Cerrato to Meghan Wertz, $290,000.
Montour Heights Dr., 8027-Charles E. Westerman Jr. and Charles J. Hinkle Jr. to Melanie J. Clark, $366,000.
Piney Grove Way, 5976-Bonnie F. Timperley and Althea H. Foerch to Linda L. Schaller, $545,000.
Sovereign Way, 13673-Julia and Keith Pry to Vitaliy Hurtovenko and Iryna Didenko, $499,900.
Village Stream Pl., 6962-Pamela Sam Johnson to Maria F. Madrid Recinos and Jose Madrid Leiva, $310,000.
Coach Way, 6813-Eddy G. Pleytez to Cynthia Randall James, $460,000.
Golf View Dr., 15291-Nancy Schulte Sprenger to Steve and Rahab Haidar, $520,000.
Lawson Dr., 6216-Matthew Blair and Susanne Renee Donnelly to Gokhan Boltakke, $442,000.
Popes Creek Pl., 6115-Balajit Singh to Jennice and Michelle Hyatt, $382,500.
Sycamore Park Dr., 6750-Sook Kelley to Kashi Ram and Sunita Bhandari, $446,000.
Barbados Lane, 7402-Thomas J. Pearson to Balbir and Harpreet Singh, $257,000.
Campaign Ct., 10881-Phylis V. Byrom to Miriam Galeski, $270,000.
Damascus Dr., 9554-Bryan D. Beckett to Daniel Cervantes Gomez, $288,000.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8920-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Simon and Kim Chu, $503,983.
Goldenberry Hill Lane, 9805-Claudia B. Cuevas to James H. Burton III, $850,000.
Jordon Hollow Ct., 7611-Ricky L. and Pamela K. Allison to Paula F. Dorman, $255,000.
Margate Ct., 7583, No. 3B-Daniel McKinney to Jose L. Mora Jr., $132,000.
Mountwood Dr., 9553-Nicole Rene Scroggins to Mathew and Kari Lohrman, $485,000.
Republic Ct., 10960-Prakash K. and Nainakala Rai to Quang Philo Tran and Cynthia M. Agloro, $240,000.
Stonebrook Dr., 11162-Roberta L. Vickery to Pamela C. and Lloyd Johnson, $421,000.
Westchester Dr., 8959-Gordon E. and Margaret A. Jones to Rosa A. and Hipolito Recinos, $316,000.
Falls Grove Dr., 8170, No. 19-Lashanda T. Lindsey to Andrea E. Randolph, $320,000.
Benecia Lane, 4875-Jessica Dawsin to Michael and Benjamin O. Adusei, $285,000.
Oriole Ct., 3871-Robert A. Kaminski to Brian S. and Alyssa R. Lapiska, $395,000.
Tintagel Ct., 16747-Naseer A. and Tasneem Naeem to Farooq A. Mughal, $390,000.
Fitzwater Dr., 14620-Jonathan Robert Morris and Sharon Morris Deppe to Jose S. and Heather M. Dias, $285,000.
Schaeffer Lane, 10651-Jason L. and Gina Kim to Antonnio Wright, $630,000.
Oakdale Cir., 3908-Michael A. Diaz to Jose Elias Reyes, $219,500.
Thomasson Crossing Dr., 3716-Paul P. Battista to Frederick Thomas, $385,000.
Aldrich Pl., 908-Michael W. and Kim M. Hicks to Saadat Ali Rana, $250,000.
Beechtree Lane, 2828-Andrea Henson and Alfred H. Armstrong to Leyder P. Escobar and Ramiro G. Almeida, $205,000.
Bertram St., 11571-Andrea Alleyne Hoard and Raymond Frederick Hazel to Mervat Mousa Alwan, $335,000.
Brice House Ct., 11998-Charisma M. Boomer to Giorgina T. Stucchi-Costas and Jorge Costas, $299,900.
Cardamom Dr., 11970-Efrosa Martinos to Maharaj and Priti Raina, $125,000.
Chicacoan Dr., 15510-Kristine and Michael Seeley to Chirag Y. Bhatt, $402,000.
Covered Bridge Lane, 3541-Riaz Siddiqui to Ahmed K. Hasan and Hossain M. Alamgir, $309,000.
Crossfield Way, 14563, No. 62A-Leland E. Price to Eishan Arzu Bayramov, $405,000.
Darden Dr., 3226-Raymond A. and Brenda A. Cuccherini to Stephen Nierengarten, $539,999.
Eagle Feather Dr., 15917-Robert Ward and Minda Pico Majors to Matthew R. Nowlin, $524,900.
Fennegan Ct., 3106-Yevgeniy M. and Kate E. Dovgalyuk to Nia Imani and Philip Chikwado Ikpeiwunna, $345,000.
Flint Tavern Pl., 3436-Scott R. Grant to Keith and Rym Omniewski, $442,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1037, No. 201-Omer Islam to Alka and Yashna Sikka, $175,000.
Kingsbury Lane, 2302-Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Michelle D. Kendall, $329,000.
Merseyside Dr., 2314, No. 116-Michael A. Meads to Iva R. Heflin, $270,000.
Partree Ct., 1981-Abdul-Azziz Bazzak Jr. to Obaidullah Futuri, $150,000.
Powell Dr., 2813-Janice L. Harlow to Avan A. Rashid, $287,000.
Rock Ridge Lane, 13142-Donald B. and Bonnie S. Morris to Ivan Alberto Guerra and Rita Patricia Rey Casas, $270,000.
Stevenson Ct., 12223-Marina Saidi to Khadisay Mukhni, $163,000.
Sylvan Moor Lane, 2586-Lear E. Dutton to Cynthia M. and George A. Perez, $305,000.
Tumbling Brook Lane, 12834-Elmer Ramirez and Ana Daza De Ramirez to Biruk Firde and Rahel Tekle, $310,000.
Wakewater Way, 2832-Baljit Kaur to Sarbjeet Singh, $390,000.
Woodhaven Ct., 3610-Byron Crenshaw to Rebecca Ellen Williams and Susan Tufts, $265,000.
Allwood Ct., 10157-Keith A. and Valerie L. Paouin to Jason Evan Carpenter, $387,500.
Bond Ct., 8901-C&C Properties of Virginia Corp. to William J. and Mary Waldron, $475,000.
Caladium Dr., 9296-Jeffrey C. Barnes to Rae Richardson, $300,000.
Center St., 9559-Gregroy Richard Schelske Jr. to Lev and Margarita Makutonin, $280,000.
Falcon Point Way, 10362-Room By Room Makeovers Inc. to Muhammad Aslam Khan Tanoli and Nadia Tanoli, $535,000.
Garst Dr., 9323-Bradley L. Wilson to Julian Valdez Lozano and Marelyn L. De Paz Atau, $295,000.
Grant Ave., 9646-Terry D. Mauck and William Benton Mauck Jr. to Omadath Maharaj, $154,500.
Janja Ct., 10386-Margaret R. Warren to William S. and Amanda N. Taft, $329,000.
Lee Manor Dr., 10303-Luis Aliaga to Kevin A. Arevalo and Jessica Henriquez, $410,000.
Nash Dr., 9394-Cynthia R. Vanderschaaf to Dean and Michelle Luman, $405,000.
Oakgrove Ct., 8389-Benjamin and Brooke Mason to Mauricio Segovia Mosquera and Maria M. Godoy Chavarria, $263,800.
Sandalwood Dr., 9017, No. C-Neil Patrick O’Brien to Duyen M. Nugyne and Carlos M. Perez Guisao, $198,500.
Stonewall Rd., 8906-Carin and Brent Elliott to Timothy and Andrea Sabin, $390,000.
Tall Oaks Ct., 9109-Ratnaker L. and Rekha R. Lawande to Raul Zepeda Monterroza and Evelyn L. Gonzalez Zuleta, $620,000.
Whitworth Lane, 10240-Brandon N. and Jessica A. Perdue to Alec R. and Jessica L. Millar, $335,000.
Wimbledon Ct., 10108-Jennifer L. Etherington to Eliott G. and Tiara L. Nelson, $383,000.
Forrest St., 103-Scott Heuser to Dimas Osvaldo Castro Suriano, $239,900.
Inyo Pl., 8668-Demetrio Hernandez-Diaz and Maria Rosa Hernandez to Nancy and Edward Lezama, $165,000.
Lanae Lane, 9453-Cesar M. and Kathleen J. Sanchez to Nelson Hernandez, $292,000.
Walker Way, 9577-Casey M. Dunn to Mary M. Brown, $239,000.
Apricot St., 516-HHMW Embrey Mill II Corp. to Andrew and Clorice Pendo Fernandez, $487,171.
Autumn Dr., 114-John William and Cynthia Lynn Vollmer to John A. and Natalie R. Alen, $400,000.
Barrett Heights Rd., 162-Amanda Eppard and Kara Smith to Debra Lynn Hammond, $220,000.
Beau Ridge Dr., 14-Roberto M. and Graciela Zafra to Carmen M. Ramos, $420,000.
Braemar Pl., 304-Jorge M. Navarro to Christy Woods, $222,000.
Bristol Ct., 47-Legacy Real Estate Acquistions Corp. to Danielle R. Chambers, $210,000.
Carnaby St., 400-Bradley C. and Elizabeth Mayo to Carson Henry and Bianca Spatafora, $169,500.
Courthouse Rd., 119-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Brian and Kimberly H. Stallings, $491,780.
Cresthill Rd., 816-Patrick J. Geary to Audrey Lynn McKenzie, $242,000.
Cupola Lane, 11-NVR Inc. to Ricardo Norales and Zulime Morales, $638,505.
Denison St., 66-Mary H. Artrip to Joseph J. and Judith E. Bodi, $278,630.
Ebenezer Church Rd., 76-Robert Bradley Jones to Markus and Tiffany Dunn, $275,000.
Embrey Mill Rd., 506-Ihmw Embrey Mill Corp. to Shirley A. Scott, $470,000.
Everglades Lane, 31-Richard Waller to Nelson Fabian and Juana Vilma Perez, $365,000.
Fenwick Dr., 104-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Lawrence M. and Julie A. Root, $622,927.
Hidden Brook Dr., 209-U.S. Home Corp. to Justin J. Green, $293,000.
Jack Ellington Rd., 17-Katie Kyong Nelson to Ronald Arthur Roberts, $309,000.
Kings Crest Dr., 104-Jonathan C. Gouse to Judy Joyce, $210,000.
Lafayette St., 5-Wendy Nadine Seay and John T. Atkinson to Edgar M. Cruz Salvador and Nancy Zurita Flores, $365,000.
Lilac Ct., 12-Richmond American Homes to Derek D. and Whitney D. Wiley, $516,748.
Martha Ct., 6-Carolyn L. Benner to Luis A. Hernandez Guardado, $245,000.
Melanie Hollow Lane, 79-Michael E. and Amanda R. Corrigan to Christopher Maine, $325,000.
Myers Dr., 7-Casey D. and Dale E. Graham to Gabriel and Misty D. Ortiz, $274,900.
Oakridge Dr., 230-Waterview Enterprises Inc. to Dagoberto Posada, $297,500.
Park Dr. W., 402-Raul A. Zurita Flores to Abraham Opoku Mensah, $270,500.
Phillips St., 335-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Peter F. Laseau and Cathy L. Sides, $385,000.
Ripley Rd., 59-Nicholas and Amber Freeman to Guadalupe D. Canales and Michael Bladimir Arriaza, $340,000.
Rosa Ct., 8-Robert M. and W. Frances Burt to Leonor D. Castillo, $249,900.
St. Albans Blvd., 29-Angel and Denise Parissi to Denver Preston and Derice Steele, $345,000.
Shannon Ct., 103-Tiffonie N. Jones to Asif and Zara Khan, $252,580.
Short Branch Rd., 53-Karmenid Medina-Zayas to Mbalu and Sallieu Cole, $342,000.
Stafford Mews Lane, 108-Jason Andrew Starbuck and Slaly Anne Lair to Simon Anthappan and Siby Simon, $220,000.
Summerwood Dr., 13-George W. and Sharon L. Irlbacher to Richard Lyle and Kimberly Darlene Burke, $367,000.
Tacketts Mill Rd., 363-Mark A. and Vivian C. McLeod to Samuel L. and Danielle R. Benson, $448,400.
Walnut Dr., 100-Donald F. and Emily K. Spratlin to Sandra Faith Hammer and Brandon K. Edgell, $180,000.
Woodlawn Terr., 15-Darren S. Wisdom and Mickella R. Morotti to Alec Michael and Elizabeth L. Forde, $310,000.