Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Bedder Stone Pl., 9706-Paul C. and Phyllis M. Martello to Haytham Alhashimi and Nada Salman, $329,000.

Cascade Falls Dr., 9154-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Charles and Katherine G. Nucciarone, $391,500.

Falcon Glen Ct., 9061-Christopher Boyd and Shannon Johnson to Justin R. Moffitt, $310,000.

Lawrence Lane, 13380-Frances Yc Liu to Brad L. and Ashley E. Delseni, $507,000.

Open Meadow Lane, 12175-Michael A. and Kelly K. Niermeier to Kamil F. and Mary S. Madanat, $490,000.

Ribbon Falls Loop, 9177-Federal National Mortgage Association to Noah and Estela Barton, $357,000.

Solitary Pl., 9814-Truealty Corp. to Kate Laraine Case, $490,000.

BROAD RUN AREA

Snow Mountain Rd., 6007-Caliber Homebuilder Inc. to Brandon J. and Elizabeth Myer, $553,973.

CATHARPIN AREA

Bridle Lane, 12515-William E. Woodside III to Jose A. Alvarez Pina and Carlos A. Alvarez Pina, $510,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Arkendale St., 3006-Stephen M. Pfister to Richard Parada Castro, $278,000.

Birdsong Ct., 15725-Powell’s Neighborhoods II Corp. to Fatmata and Foday Sesay, $610,000.

Brentwood Ct., 14483-Higher Standard Property Solutions Corp. to Robert A. and Victoria J. Lee, $265,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 14670-Eduardo E. and Jenifer Macias to Marisa Pero, $227,500.

Dutch Elm Ct., 3894-Connie and Josie P. Williams to Trudy A. Singh, $535,000.

Filarete St., 14441-Maria E. Arevalo to Dinora Elizabeth and Vicitacion Rivera, $250,000.

Forge Dr., 4020-Puthea Chan to Hugo Waldemar De Leon Silbidanio, $313,000.

Fullerton Rd., 14319-Jerry W. and Barbara K. Eller to Elmer A. Gomez, $269,500.

Gum Lane, 13907-Hie C. and Hea J. Kim to Elmer B. Cornejo-Barahona, $220,000.

Hillendale Dr., 13201-Rosa E. Pineda De Granados to Eder M. De Leon and Ofelia Paz, $280,000.

Kerrydale Rd., 13406-Robert M. and Dorothy M. Delorme to Grant McLeod Fisher, $315,000.

Lindendale Rd., 13812-Sonia and Rosario E. Mejia to Exaltacion Bustillos Contreras and Belinda M. Lagos, $299,000.

Mapledale Ave., 13744-Lawrence W. and Anita M. Olson to Deborah L. Jenkins, $227,000.

Morrison Ct., 14136-William D. and Stephanie C. Fowler to Tony Negrete and Valentine Tentokolo, $257,000.

Pace Ct., 13537-Ronald E. and Sherry M. Demeter to Tamela Harrison, $495,000.

Rabson Ct., 14320-Brandon F. and Deleslie M. Lowenthal to Henri Manolo Ramirez, $339,000.

Rowser Dr., 5700-Hilary Connor and Katrena Burns to Jeremy Barnett, $285,000.

Whittier Loop, 14965-Andrew E. and Maureen Okolo to Wazhma Zalmai, $340,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Buell Ct., 2948-Harry B. and Fiorella M. Dinch to Sayed Youssef Hussein and Mirona Mohamed Diaaeldin Hussein, $180,000.

Fort Pulaski Ct., 1808-Victor Raul Camacuari to Kayem S. Ali, $179,900.

Hour Glass Dr., 3195-Victor and Margiree Williams to Shoaib Irshad and Humah Mustafa, $430,000.

Mcdowell Ct., 3649-Carletta and Tyler Cole to Lorena C. Mendez, $230,000.

Rose Hill Cir., 17681-Patrick F. and Michael D. Phelps to Rosa Benites and Luis A. Lobos, $400,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Bold Venture Way, 6358-Brian P. Quirk and Mary Ellen Quirk to Roy and Sharon Page, $600,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B305-Judith Elwin Wright and Glen D. Bottoms to Jasper T. Augustine, $249,900.

Crescent Park Dr., 7805-Patrick K. and Charlene N. Pendleton to Tan N. Nguyen and Trinh M. Pham, $412,000.

Danehurst Cir., 15102-Timothy Timmermans and Karey Erickson to Misuk Kong and Hee Seok Park, $355,000.

Gaffney Cir., 15137-Minh Tam Do to Hany Ashamalla and Silvana Gebril, $399,900.

Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 211-William L. and Fearn L. Richards to Vincent R. and Marlean P. Agnelli, $288,000.

Lakeview Dr., 14205-John W. and Diana Gough to Riaz Jan, $350,000.

Old Linton Hall Rd., 7616-Shannon Callahan to Lindsey Helseth, $302,500.

Senea Dr., 13749-Robert and Catherine Willuweit to Bigyan Chalise and Clancy Mercedes Chan, $470,000.

Trek Way, 7027, No. 145-Woodrow Gibson and Sean W. Scott to Stephanie A. Robey and David Z. Morton, $330,000.

Willingboro Ct., 8104-James C. and Diana R. Cercy to Joseph Hai Nguyen and Lan Chi Thi Nguyen, $559,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Allens Mill Blvd., 4680-Mark Andrew and Danielle Nitz to Nicholas T. and Amber L. Pappas, $509,900.

Blair Brook Ct., 14585-Patrick and Magdalene Greaney to Philip and Eden Frangipane, $650,000.

Cranswick Ct., 5830-Joseph C. and Peggy S. Thurman to Daniel and Kathryn Devlin, $595,000.

Golf View Dr., 15264-Edward D. and Margaret L. Schroeder to Theresa C. and Charles R. Hopkins, $605,000.

Jacobs Creek Pl., 5337-David and Sherri Leach to Joseph and Amanda I. Bajin, $669,924.

Loudoun Dr., 1050-Lawrence Schultis to Lori Lind, $410,000.

Piedmont Vista Dr., 13732-Robert J. Demarco to Stephen Shayne Grubbs, $640,000.

Southern Crossing St., 14933-Stephen A. and Hanna Grewe to Deanna Briones and Robert Lee Freer, $465,000.

Wake Crest Ct., 6010-Can Nguyen and Vivian Bui to Travis and Amanda Hollis, $523,900.

Youngs Dr., 2106-Rayn N. and Janet C. Newcomb to Erika L. Peterson and Owen L. Vernon, $340,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Bank Beaver Ct., 12024-James L. Glaze and Joyce L. Bergin-Glaze to Mathew D. Tracy, $567,000.

Bermuda Lane, 10372-Eric and Angela R. Vela to Anthony V. and Catalina C. Mendoza, $254,000.

Bridle Post Pl., 12009-Andrew T. and Joanie L. Moore to Richard E. and Candice W. Wade, $495,000.

Classic Springs Dr., 12834-Mark and Jennifer S. Hooper to Kelly Ray Pressler and Mary Elizabeth Ivey, $549,900.

Englewood Farms Dr., 8833-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Michael L. Rescan, $429,630.

Flint Rock Rd., 9789-Wallace and Jacqueline Johnson to Tammy C. Hall and Davis L. Sessums, $349,900.

Heron Ridge Ct., 10640-Phung M. Dinh and Thuhoa Nguyen to Fereba and Yunus Haidar, $515,000.

Hillis Ct., 9258-Alex and Lauren E. Mcrandall to Victor M. and Marta Escalante, $400,000.

Jamaica Lane, 10298-Tony C. and Katie G. Young to Jennifer A. Fox, $280,000.

Lake Forest Dr., 10756-John F. and Rochelle A. Kane to Richard Wilcox Pierce and Carol Lynn Calobong Pierce, $490,000.

Moor Green Dr., 9901-Gary M. and Deborah R. Belt to Adam L. and Danielle K. Vinyard, $500,000.

Occoquan Forest Dr., 6282-Bryant S. and Whitney R. Naylor to Ross E. and Kimberly A. Crosby, $365,000.

Rolling Rd., 8315-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Mabel D. Bonilla Quinteros, $284,900.

Saranac Pl., 12071-David B. and Alison K. Wilks to Angelo P. and Melinda Helen Koutsoupias, $525,000.

Spiller Lane, 12602-Victor L. and Cristen Crawford to William E. and Angelique M. Moore, $540,000.

Tattersall Dr., 10700-Kimthy Nguyen Dang to Thomas G. and Jean C. Baybrook, $490,000.

Wilmington St., 10155-Christopher and Kimberly Bogran Hilland to Thelma S. Caudle, $220,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Beckham Ct., 7732-Daniel Gordon and Evelyn Dupree Ramey to Joel David and Lnajwa Wallschlaeger, $510,000.

Belo Gate Dr., 9035-Joseph Francis and Sharon Kay Fontanella to Lynton J. Nallathambi, $407,900.

Colburn Dr., 175-Kimberly D. Whited to Carlos E. Escobar, $264,999.

Handsome Joe Lane, 8205-Miller and Smith at Walker Station Corp. to Aaron P. Talley and Linda L. Dahlstrom, $402,275.

Jessica Dr., 9226-9226 Jessica Corp. to Eric and Susan T. Williams, $285,000.

Mulder Ct., 9112-Jaskarn Singh and Kulbir Kaur to Qiang Jiang and Yun Lin, $372,222.

Rugby Rd., 7908-Patrick L. and Gabriela G. Bustios to Omar Ramirez Escobar, $350,000.

Tendring Trail, 7514-James A. Wilson to Cynthia Segura, $295,000.

Walden St., 114-Eric Hertsch to Gabriel Martinez, $251,900.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Corwin Pl., 15804-Scott Sackin and A. Melissa Kuylen to Megan E. Wilder, $504,000.

Edgewood Dr., 15922-Steven G. and Marjorie K. Schmitt to Jennifer Lynn Swartz, $339,900.

Ibsen Pl., 15812-Kenneth and Fay A. Thompson to Kevin Hart, $458,500.

La Mauricie Loop, 4218-David A. and Jessica M. Carter to Jose G. Martinez, $311,000.

Presidential Hill Loop, 4013-Douglas G. Woods to Atif M. Zamir, $407,000.

Waters Edge Ct., 15321-Cynthia Lee Smith to Sambath U. Chao, $255,900.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Orlando Rd., 13775-David M. Parker to Matthew and Kathrine Jordan, $465,000.

Rj Way, 12260-NVR Inc. to David W. and Brittany C. Elkins, $805,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Center Lane, 206-Connie H. Harris to Sean Hagerty and Misty Codding, $485,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Lady Catherine Cir., 3357-Glynis A. and Lynette J. Hall to Ghulam Dustgeer, $390,000.

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4116, No. 10-Michelle L. Happer to Reon D. Walker-Riley and Regena W. Walker, $250,000.

Wharf Lane, 3609-James F. and Vanessa Collins to Gordon and Corrinne Wilson, $180,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Barcelona Ct., 15796-Manuel R. and Ayanna Maia Pulley to Ahmad Masoud and Hamida Azam, $324,990.

Belmont Bay Dr., 830, No. 401-Nam Hyeon and Soon Yong Kim to Margaret Vitale, $295,000.

Botts Ave., 13806-Abul H. Bhuiyan Jr. and Mariam Angela Pashaei to Regina M. Tanner, $304,000.

Brookmoor Lane, 2335, No. 357A-Daniel J. Blouin and Zuchelle Henry to Henok A. Zeraye, $282,000.

Chetham Way, 4063, No. 3-34-Dylan Grazier to Christopher W. and Rachel C. Duzen, $225,000.

Condor Lane, 3442-Jose I. and Martha A. Villatoro to Jonathan Garcia and Gladis Rivas Reyes, $290,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3601-Kenny Kimbrell and Danielle Keller to Jennifer S. and Kevin A. Lawrence, $475,000.

Essex Dr., 14128-Gary L. and Maureen K. Weaver to Marco A. Mercado Suarez and Cintya Jhohana Rojas Penarrieta, $353,000.

Flagship Dr., 1428-James and Loretta Smith to Tesfaye Deyasso and Abiyot Tabor, $295,000.

Geddy Ct., 16620-Maria L. Ortega to Abdullah Sultan A. Almoajil, $220,000.

Gunsmith Terr., 15389-Jean J. Jolicoeur to Tirsit Dori, $218,000.

Helmsman Lane, 2663-Bradley H. Caricofe and Christine J. Hamel to Daniel and Antoinette Robinson, $417,500.

Jetty Loop, 16292-Sherry Denise Lewis to O. Bryan D. Woods and Jennifer Woods, $437,000.

Kentucky Ave., 1420-Kenneth C. and Rebecca A. Swecker to Deni Martinez-Amezquita and Angelica Tovar, $310,000.

Leaf Lawn Lane, 3937-Tia Delash and Mary Ann Burke to Justo and Allisa Medina, $455,500.

Madeira Ct., 2872, No. 19-2-Jonathan R. and Lori C. Smith to Matthew N. Raper, $180,000.

Mason Creek Cir., 14816, No. 60-Daniel Jeffrey Sminchak and Kristin Jill Campbell to Ricardo Castillo, $340,000.

Mendoza Lane, 15667-Naomi Mintz to Dori Wesley, $329,000.

Miranda Ct., 2543-Trone Mathewson to Daniel Asante, $300,000.

Nellings Pl., 11605-Leonard Anthony Settles to Maria Cristina Valdez, $340,000.

Old Bridge Lane, 12793-Walter E. and Troella A. Tyznik to Brenda Del Cid and Mario Fernandez, $408,600.

Pomander Loop, 13415-Naveen P. Bhatt to Fitsum E. Dagne, $270,000.

Refuge Ct., 1319-Alexander and Regina M. Kreimer to Anne-Christine Pecher, $380,000.

Romney Mews., 12351-William A. and Maryleen B. Cassels to Chien D. Vu and Dung-Mai N. Pham, $480,000.

Shingle Oak Dr., 16751, No. 265-Charles E. Tiggs to Magba Koroma and Isatu Kebe, $279,500.

Steerage Cir., 16478-Martha I. Restrepo to Sharon Y. Hawthorne, $410,000.

Taverner Loop, 13045-Ernest P. Del Rossi and Deborah C. Del Rossi to Hasib D. Alikozai, $469,500.

Valley Dr., 13202-Farah Naz Musharat to Ernesto A. Rivas Pocasangrs and Jose Alexi Sigaran Sanchez, $315,000.

Westport Lane, 12705-Nasratullah Sepahizada to Stephen Foerster, $344,900.

Woodvale Ct., 13503-Jameth Gerard Gump and Andrea Morisi to Yonatan G. Merid, $225,000.

Stafford County

Admiral Dr., 2032-Department of Veterans Affairs to Ian Walker, $250,000.

Aquia Dr., 1114-Robert H. and Cortney L. Schulz to Marvin and Liliana Santos, $340,000.

Atkins Ct., 1-Joseph D. and Janice G. Ocheltree to Dalton Charles and Shonnett Washington, $249,950.

Barley Corn Dr., 25-Gregg G. Tomlinson to Layne Tobin and Hillary G. Mahle, $320,000.

Bridgeport Cir., 23-William H. and Kiely P. Donaldson to Michelle and Charles Conley, $395,000.

Cabrillo Way, 23-Loyd T. and Beverly K. Alspaugh to Claudette Armstrong, $294,000.

Catherine Lane, 53-Ernest H. Davis Jr. to Kristin Marie Tallant, $335,000.

Colebrook Rd., 141-Audria L. Thomason and Cynthia D. Gay to Jerry A. and Rodney C. Thomason, $55,800.

Courthouse Rd., 2338-Patricia Beckmann to Brandon S. and Donna L. Estep, $215,000.

Cropp Rd., 718-Heather Prentice to David J. and Kimberly M. Palmer, $310,000.

Daffan Ct., 5-Michael J. and Melanie C. Sutherland to Jaime A. Betancourt-Castano and Lina M. Betancourt, $383,000.

Denison St., 210-Pulte Home Co. to James McKenney and Mary Rosetta Washington, $333,232.

Donelson Loop, 305-Daniel A. and Sherry W. Lewton to Efrain Castro Gonzalez, $241,500.

Fleetwood Farm Lane, 15-Andrew D. and Christina M. Turlington to David Malcolm and Tammi Williams, $389,000.

Francis Ct., 24-Terry Francis and Debra Finken Kidwell to Kevin E. and Lisa M. Murphy, $375,000.

Glacier Way, 117-Wells Fargo Bank and Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II to Miguel A. and Jennifer E. Chavez, $275,000.

Harbour Dr., 1006-Steve A. and Meghan Duran to Michael T. Wright Young, $245,000.

Haven Ct., 2-Jeremy Parks to Milton Landaverde and Jackelin M. Diaz, $280,000.

Hoovler Lane, 37-Jennifer L. Spina to Michael T. and Mollie J. Cramer, $490,000.

Kimberly Dr., 29-Frank I. and Jennifer McDonald to Maria and Brian Sentel Massey, $350,000.

Landmark Dr., 94-Lawrence J. and Edith R. Sherman to Theophilus Quarmon, $404,000.

Little Field Dr., 32-Conrad Estates Holding Corp. to Gregory R. and Stephanie N. Montgomery, $365,500.

Manorwood Dr., 28-Michael J. and Suzanne L. Madden to Lewis K. and Mercy Fordjour, $355,000.

Meadow Dr., 1501-Brian Robey to Mai Chi Nguyen and Sang Minh Van, $160,000.

Monticello Dr., 612-Hour Homes Inc. to Rosemary and Reginald D. Davis, $508,792.

Newton Rd., 89-James W. and Amy J. Canty to Esther A. Mensh, $347,000.

Old English Way, 3-Paramount Investments Corp. to Hector and Ivonne Moya, $382,000.

Park Dr. W., 212-Tamika S. Barrett to Gail Marsha Brandt, $180,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 328-U.S. Home Corp. to Kevin and Sarah Grooms, $540,170.

Puri Lane, 18-Linda Gradel to Michael and Omoladum A. Schultz, $330,000.

Ridgemore Cir., 17-Jack M. Perry and Andrea Yoak to Jose Roberto Carranza, $210,000.

Rosewood St., 5-Charles A. Espinoza and Erica Lee Quinley to Dallas Marie and Preston Robert Morris, $270,000.

Smelters Trace Rd., 16-John P. and Natalie L. Kearns to Stacie Prenet and Samuel Edward Johnson, $469,900.

Snowy Egret Way, 105-Atlantic Builders to Jason A. Reed, $593,665.

Stafford Mews Lane, 307-Jeremy J. and Amy N. Filizetti to Russell C. and Samantha D. Harper, $220,800.

Streamview Dr., 310-NVR Inc. to Vanessa Hall, $289,490.

Sunstone Dr., 9-Larry R. and Brenda L. Freetage to Jeremy W. and Maribeth Crist, $340,000.

Theodore St., 9-Joseph A. and Madeline Crespo to Anna T. Czajka, $340,000.

Tree Line Dr., 134-U.S. Home Corp. to Mirza Zafar Aftab, $279,990.

Warwick Way, 2-Thomas A. and Marilyn C. Deluca to Ernest Gulfton and Andrea June Spence, $415,000.

Wellspring Dr., 45-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Jon C. Gerhardt, $335,594.

White Chapel Lane, 22-NVR Inc. to Dedrick and Nakeshia Lewis, $737,000.

Willow Branch Pl., 28-Eddie Victor and Eddie V. Para to Evelyn White, $239,990.

Woodstream Blvd., 344-George and Ashley Norway to Leanne R. Mason, $329,000.