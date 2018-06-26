Bedder Stone Pl., 9706-Paul C. and Phyllis M. Martello to Haytham Alhashimi and Nada Salman, $329,000.
Cascade Falls Dr., 9154-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Charles and Katherine G. Nucciarone, $391,500.
Falcon Glen Ct., 9061-Christopher Boyd and Shannon Johnson to Justin R. Moffitt, $310,000.
Lawrence Lane, 13380-Frances Yc Liu to Brad L. and Ashley E. Delseni, $507,000.
Open Meadow Lane, 12175-Michael A. and Kelly K. Niermeier to Kamil F. and Mary S. Madanat, $490,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9177-Federal National Mortgage Association to Noah and Estela Barton, $357,000.
Solitary Pl., 9814-Truealty Corp. to Kate Laraine Case, $490,000.
Snow Mountain Rd., 6007-Caliber Homebuilder Inc. to Brandon J. and Elizabeth Myer, $553,973.
Bridle Lane, 12515-William E. Woodside III to Jose A. Alvarez Pina and Carlos A. Alvarez Pina, $510,000.
Arkendale St., 3006-Stephen M. Pfister to Richard Parada Castro, $278,000.
Birdsong Ct., 15725-Powell’s Neighborhoods II Corp. to Fatmata and Foday Sesay, $610,000.
Brentwood Ct., 14483-Higher Standard Property Solutions Corp. to Robert A. and Victoria J. Lee, $265,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 14670-Eduardo E. and Jenifer Macias to Marisa Pero, $227,500.
Dutch Elm Ct., 3894-Connie and Josie P. Williams to Trudy A. Singh, $535,000.
Filarete St., 14441-Maria E. Arevalo to Dinora Elizabeth and Vicitacion Rivera, $250,000.
Forge Dr., 4020-Puthea Chan to Hugo Waldemar De Leon Silbidanio, $313,000.
Fullerton Rd., 14319-Jerry W. and Barbara K. Eller to Elmer A. Gomez, $269,500.
Gum Lane, 13907-Hie C. and Hea J. Kim to Elmer B. Cornejo-Barahona, $220,000.
Hillendale Dr., 13201-Rosa E. Pineda De Granados to Eder M. De Leon and Ofelia Paz, $280,000.
Kerrydale Rd., 13406-Robert M. and Dorothy M. Delorme to Grant McLeod Fisher, $315,000.
Lindendale Rd., 13812-Sonia and Rosario E. Mejia to Exaltacion Bustillos Contreras and Belinda M. Lagos, $299,000.
Mapledale Ave., 13744-Lawrence W. and Anita M. Olson to Deborah L. Jenkins, $227,000.
Morrison Ct., 14136-William D. and Stephanie C. Fowler to Tony Negrete and Valentine Tentokolo, $257,000.
Pace Ct., 13537-Ronald E. and Sherry M. Demeter to Tamela Harrison, $495,000.
Rabson Ct., 14320-Brandon F. and Deleslie M. Lowenthal to Henri Manolo Ramirez, $339,000.
Rowser Dr., 5700-Hilary Connor and Katrena Burns to Jeremy Barnett, $285,000.
Whittier Loop, 14965-Andrew E. and Maureen Okolo to Wazhma Zalmai, $340,000.
Buell Ct., 2948-Harry B. and Fiorella M. Dinch to Sayed Youssef Hussein and Mirona Mohamed Diaaeldin Hussein, $180,000.
Fort Pulaski Ct., 1808-Victor Raul Camacuari to Kayem S. Ali, $179,900.
Hour Glass Dr., 3195-Victor and Margiree Williams to Shoaib Irshad and Humah Mustafa, $430,000.
Mcdowell Ct., 3649-Carletta and Tyler Cole to Lorena C. Mendez, $230,000.
Rose Hill Cir., 17681-Patrick F. and Michael D. Phelps to Rosa Benites and Luis A. Lobos, $400,000.
Bold Venture Way, 6358-Brian P. Quirk and Mary Ellen Quirk to Roy and Sharon Page, $600,000.
Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B305-Judith Elwin Wright and Glen D. Bottoms to Jasper T. Augustine, $249,900.
Crescent Park Dr., 7805-Patrick K. and Charlene N. Pendleton to Tan N. Nguyen and Trinh M. Pham, $412,000.
Danehurst Cir., 15102-Timothy Timmermans and Karey Erickson to Misuk Kong and Hee Seok Park, $355,000.
Gaffney Cir., 15137-Minh Tam Do to Hany Ashamalla and Silvana Gebril, $399,900.
Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 211-William L. and Fearn L. Richards to Vincent R. and Marlean P. Agnelli, $288,000.
Lakeview Dr., 14205-John W. and Diana Gough to Riaz Jan, $350,000.
Old Linton Hall Rd., 7616-Shannon Callahan to Lindsey Helseth, $302,500.
Senea Dr., 13749-Robert and Catherine Willuweit to Bigyan Chalise and Clancy Mercedes Chan, $470,000.
Trek Way, 7027, No. 145-Woodrow Gibson and Sean W. Scott to Stephanie A. Robey and David Z. Morton, $330,000.
Willingboro Ct., 8104-James C. and Diana R. Cercy to Joseph Hai Nguyen and Lan Chi Thi Nguyen, $559,000.
Allens Mill Blvd., 4680-Mark Andrew and Danielle Nitz to Nicholas T. and Amber L. Pappas, $509,900.
Blair Brook Ct., 14585-Patrick and Magdalene Greaney to Philip and Eden Frangipane, $650,000.
Cranswick Ct., 5830-Joseph C. and Peggy S. Thurman to Daniel and Kathryn Devlin, $595,000.
Golf View Dr., 15264-Edward D. and Margaret L. Schroeder to Theresa C. and Charles R. Hopkins, $605,000.
Jacobs Creek Pl., 5337-David and Sherri Leach to Joseph and Amanda I. Bajin, $669,924.
Loudoun Dr., 1050-Lawrence Schultis to Lori Lind, $410,000.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13732-Robert J. Demarco to Stephen Shayne Grubbs, $640,000.
Southern Crossing St., 14933-Stephen A. and Hanna Grewe to Deanna Briones and Robert Lee Freer, $465,000.
Wake Crest Ct., 6010-Can Nguyen and Vivian Bui to Travis and Amanda Hollis, $523,900.
Youngs Dr., 2106-Rayn N. and Janet C. Newcomb to Erika L. Peterson and Owen L. Vernon, $340,000.
Bank Beaver Ct., 12024-James L. Glaze and Joyce L. Bergin-Glaze to Mathew D. Tracy, $567,000.
Bermuda Lane, 10372-Eric and Angela R. Vela to Anthony V. and Catalina C. Mendoza, $254,000.
Bridle Post Pl., 12009-Andrew T. and Joanie L. Moore to Richard E. and Candice W. Wade, $495,000.
Classic Springs Dr., 12834-Mark and Jennifer S. Hooper to Kelly Ray Pressler and Mary Elizabeth Ivey, $549,900.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8833-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Michael L. Rescan, $429,630.
Flint Rock Rd., 9789-Wallace and Jacqueline Johnson to Tammy C. Hall and Davis L. Sessums, $349,900.
Heron Ridge Ct., 10640-Phung M. Dinh and Thuhoa Nguyen to Fereba and Yunus Haidar, $515,000.
Hillis Ct., 9258-Alex and Lauren E. Mcrandall to Victor M. and Marta Escalante, $400,000.
Jamaica Lane, 10298-Tony C. and Katie G. Young to Jennifer A. Fox, $280,000.
Lake Forest Dr., 10756-John F. and Rochelle A. Kane to Richard Wilcox Pierce and Carol Lynn Calobong Pierce, $490,000.
Moor Green Dr., 9901-Gary M. and Deborah R. Belt to Adam L. and Danielle K. Vinyard, $500,000.
Occoquan Forest Dr., 6282-Bryant S. and Whitney R. Naylor to Ross E. and Kimberly A. Crosby, $365,000.
Rolling Rd., 8315-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Mabel D. Bonilla Quinteros, $284,900.
Saranac Pl., 12071-David B. and Alison K. Wilks to Angelo P. and Melinda Helen Koutsoupias, $525,000.
Spiller Lane, 12602-Victor L. and Cristen Crawford to William E. and Angelique M. Moore, $540,000.
Tattersall Dr., 10700-Kimthy Nguyen Dang to Thomas G. and Jean C. Baybrook, $490,000.
Wilmington St., 10155-Christopher and Kimberly Bogran Hilland to Thelma S. Caudle, $220,000.
Beckham Ct., 7732-Daniel Gordon and Evelyn Dupree Ramey to Joel David and Lnajwa Wallschlaeger, $510,000.
Belo Gate Dr., 9035-Joseph Francis and Sharon Kay Fontanella to Lynton J. Nallathambi, $407,900.
Colburn Dr., 175-Kimberly D. Whited to Carlos E. Escobar, $264,999.
Handsome Joe Lane, 8205-Miller and Smith at Walker Station Corp. to Aaron P. Talley and Linda L. Dahlstrom, $402,275.
Jessica Dr., 9226-9226 Jessica Corp. to Eric and Susan T. Williams, $285,000.
Mulder Ct., 9112-Jaskarn Singh and Kulbir Kaur to Qiang Jiang and Yun Lin, $372,222.
Rugby Rd., 7908-Patrick L. and Gabriela G. Bustios to Omar Ramirez Escobar, $350,000.
Tendring Trail, 7514-James A. Wilson to Cynthia Segura, $295,000.
Walden St., 114-Eric Hertsch to Gabriel Martinez, $251,900.
Corwin Pl., 15804-Scott Sackin and A. Melissa Kuylen to Megan E. Wilder, $504,000.
Edgewood Dr., 15922-Steven G. and Marjorie K. Schmitt to Jennifer Lynn Swartz, $339,900.
Ibsen Pl., 15812-Kenneth and Fay A. Thompson to Kevin Hart, $458,500.
La Mauricie Loop, 4218-David A. and Jessica M. Carter to Jose G. Martinez, $311,000.
Presidential Hill Loop, 4013-Douglas G. Woods to Atif M. Zamir, $407,000.
Waters Edge Ct., 15321-Cynthia Lee Smith to Sambath U. Chao, $255,900.
Orlando Rd., 13775-David M. Parker to Matthew and Kathrine Jordan, $465,000.
Rj Way, 12260-NVR Inc. to David W. and Brittany C. Elkins, $805,000.
Center Lane, 206-Connie H. Harris to Sean Hagerty and Misty Codding, $485,000.
Lady Catherine Cir., 3357-Glynis A. and Lynette J. Hall to Ghulam Dustgeer, $390,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4116, No. 10-Michelle L. Happer to Reon D. Walker-Riley and Regena W. Walker, $250,000.
Wharf Lane, 3609-James F. and Vanessa Collins to Gordon and Corrinne Wilson, $180,000.
Barcelona Ct., 15796-Manuel R. and Ayanna Maia Pulley to Ahmad Masoud and Hamida Azam, $324,990.
Belmont Bay Dr., 830, No. 401-Nam Hyeon and Soon Yong Kim to Margaret Vitale, $295,000.
Botts Ave., 13806-Abul H. Bhuiyan Jr. and Mariam Angela Pashaei to Regina M. Tanner, $304,000.
Brookmoor Lane, 2335, No. 357A-Daniel J. Blouin and Zuchelle Henry to Henok A. Zeraye, $282,000.
Chetham Way, 4063, No. 3-34-Dylan Grazier to Christopher W. and Rachel C. Duzen, $225,000.
Condor Lane, 3442-Jose I. and Martha A. Villatoro to Jonathan Garcia and Gladis Rivas Reyes, $290,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3601-Kenny Kimbrell and Danielle Keller to Jennifer S. and Kevin A. Lawrence, $475,000.
Essex Dr., 14128-Gary L. and Maureen K. Weaver to Marco A. Mercado Suarez and Cintya Jhohana Rojas Penarrieta, $353,000.
Flagship Dr., 1428-James and Loretta Smith to Tesfaye Deyasso and Abiyot Tabor, $295,000.
Geddy Ct., 16620-Maria L. Ortega to Abdullah Sultan A. Almoajil, $220,000.
Gunsmith Terr., 15389-Jean J. Jolicoeur to Tirsit Dori, $218,000.
Helmsman Lane, 2663-Bradley H. Caricofe and Christine J. Hamel to Daniel and Antoinette Robinson, $417,500.
Jetty Loop, 16292-Sherry Denise Lewis to O. Bryan D. Woods and Jennifer Woods, $437,000.
Kentucky Ave., 1420-Kenneth C. and Rebecca A. Swecker to Deni Martinez-Amezquita and Angelica Tovar, $310,000.
Leaf Lawn Lane, 3937-Tia Delash and Mary Ann Burke to Justo and Allisa Medina, $455,500.
Madeira Ct., 2872, No. 19-2-Jonathan R. and Lori C. Smith to Matthew N. Raper, $180,000.
Mason Creek Cir., 14816, No. 60-Daniel Jeffrey Sminchak and Kristin Jill Campbell to Ricardo Castillo, $340,000.
Mendoza Lane, 15667-Naomi Mintz to Dori Wesley, $329,000.
Miranda Ct., 2543-Trone Mathewson to Daniel Asante, $300,000.
Nellings Pl., 11605-Leonard Anthony Settles to Maria Cristina Valdez, $340,000.
Old Bridge Lane, 12793-Walter E. and Troella A. Tyznik to Brenda Del Cid and Mario Fernandez, $408,600.
Pomander Loop, 13415-Naveen P. Bhatt to Fitsum E. Dagne, $270,000.
Refuge Ct., 1319-Alexander and Regina M. Kreimer to Anne-Christine Pecher, $380,000.
Romney Mews., 12351-William A. and Maryleen B. Cassels to Chien D. Vu and Dung-Mai N. Pham, $480,000.
Shingle Oak Dr., 16751, No. 265-Charles E. Tiggs to Magba Koroma and Isatu Kebe, $279,500.
Steerage Cir., 16478-Martha I. Restrepo to Sharon Y. Hawthorne, $410,000.
Taverner Loop, 13045-Ernest P. Del Rossi and Deborah C. Del Rossi to Hasib D. Alikozai, $469,500.
Valley Dr., 13202-Farah Naz Musharat to Ernesto A. Rivas Pocasangrs and Jose Alexi Sigaran Sanchez, $315,000.
Westport Lane, 12705-Nasratullah Sepahizada to Stephen Foerster, $344,900.
Woodvale Ct., 13503-Jameth Gerard Gump and Andrea Morisi to Yonatan G. Merid, $225,000.
Admiral Dr., 2032-Department of Veterans Affairs to Ian Walker, $250,000.
Aquia Dr., 1114-Robert H. and Cortney L. Schulz to Marvin and Liliana Santos, $340,000.
Atkins Ct., 1-Joseph D. and Janice G. Ocheltree to Dalton Charles and Shonnett Washington, $249,950.
Barley Corn Dr., 25-Gregg G. Tomlinson to Layne Tobin and Hillary G. Mahle, $320,000.
Bridgeport Cir., 23-William H. and Kiely P. Donaldson to Michelle and Charles Conley, $395,000.
Cabrillo Way, 23-Loyd T. and Beverly K. Alspaugh to Claudette Armstrong, $294,000.
Catherine Lane, 53-Ernest H. Davis Jr. to Kristin Marie Tallant, $335,000.
Colebrook Rd., 141-Audria L. Thomason and Cynthia D. Gay to Jerry A. and Rodney C. Thomason, $55,800.
Courthouse Rd., 2338-Patricia Beckmann to Brandon S. and Donna L. Estep, $215,000.
Cropp Rd., 718-Heather Prentice to David J. and Kimberly M. Palmer, $310,000.
Daffan Ct., 5-Michael J. and Melanie C. Sutherland to Jaime A. Betancourt-Castano and Lina M. Betancourt, $383,000.
Denison St., 210-Pulte Home Co. to James McKenney and Mary Rosetta Washington, $333,232.
Donelson Loop, 305-Daniel A. and Sherry W. Lewton to Efrain Castro Gonzalez, $241,500.
Fleetwood Farm Lane, 15-Andrew D. and Christina M. Turlington to David Malcolm and Tammi Williams, $389,000.
Francis Ct., 24-Terry Francis and Debra Finken Kidwell to Kevin E. and Lisa M. Murphy, $375,000.
Glacier Way, 117-Wells Fargo Bank and Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II to Miguel A. and Jennifer E. Chavez, $275,000.
Harbour Dr., 1006-Steve A. and Meghan Duran to Michael T. Wright Young, $245,000.
Haven Ct., 2-Jeremy Parks to Milton Landaverde and Jackelin M. Diaz, $280,000.
Hoovler Lane, 37-Jennifer L. Spina to Michael T. and Mollie J. Cramer, $490,000.
Kimberly Dr., 29-Frank I. and Jennifer McDonald to Maria and Brian Sentel Massey, $350,000.
Landmark Dr., 94-Lawrence J. and Edith R. Sherman to Theophilus Quarmon, $404,000.
Little Field Dr., 32-Conrad Estates Holding Corp. to Gregory R. and Stephanie N. Montgomery, $365,500.
Manorwood Dr., 28-Michael J. and Suzanne L. Madden to Lewis K. and Mercy Fordjour, $355,000.
Meadow Dr., 1501-Brian Robey to Mai Chi Nguyen and Sang Minh Van, $160,000.
Monticello Dr., 612-Hour Homes Inc. to Rosemary and Reginald D. Davis, $508,792.
Newton Rd., 89-James W. and Amy J. Canty to Esther A. Mensh, $347,000.
Old English Way, 3-Paramount Investments Corp. to Hector and Ivonne Moya, $382,000.
Park Dr. W., 212-Tamika S. Barrett to Gail Marsha Brandt, $180,000.
Pear Blossom Rd., 328-U.S. Home Corp. to Kevin and Sarah Grooms, $540,170.
Puri Lane, 18-Linda Gradel to Michael and Omoladum A. Schultz, $330,000.
Ridgemore Cir., 17-Jack M. Perry and Andrea Yoak to Jose Roberto Carranza, $210,000.
Rosewood St., 5-Charles A. Espinoza and Erica Lee Quinley to Dallas Marie and Preston Robert Morris, $270,000.
Smelters Trace Rd., 16-John P. and Natalie L. Kearns to Stacie Prenet and Samuel Edward Johnson, $469,900.
Snowy Egret Way, 105-Atlantic Builders to Jason A. Reed, $593,665.
Stafford Mews Lane, 307-Jeremy J. and Amy N. Filizetti to Russell C. and Samantha D. Harper, $220,800.
Streamview Dr., 310-NVR Inc. to Vanessa Hall, $289,490.
Sunstone Dr., 9-Larry R. and Brenda L. Freetage to Jeremy W. and Maribeth Crist, $340,000.
Theodore St., 9-Joseph A. and Madeline Crespo to Anna T. Czajka, $340,000.
Tree Line Dr., 134-U.S. Home Corp. to Mirza Zafar Aftab, $279,990.
Warwick Way, 2-Thomas A. and Marilyn C. Deluca to Ernest Gulfton and Andrea June Spence, $415,000.
Wellspring Dr., 45-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Jon C. Gerhardt, $335,594.
White Chapel Lane, 22-NVR Inc. to Dedrick and Nakeshia Lewis, $737,000.
Willow Branch Pl., 28-Eddie Victor and Eddie V. Para to Evelyn White, $239,990.
Woodstream Blvd., 344-George and Ashley Norway to Leanne R. Mason, $329,000.