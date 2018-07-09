Bowers Brook Pl., 9234-Steven J. Webster to Paul David and Prossie Blessed Reeder, $510,000.
Colesmire Gate Way, 13461-Robert S. and Jeannette H. Habashi to Delaila S. and Celia S. Ponce, $300,000.
Merrimont Trace Cir., 9410-Scott E. and Marian R. Kuhn to Mark A. and Michelle F. Freeman, $457,000.
Snare Drum Ct., 9711-Gregory Paul Coughlin and Maria Del Carmen Coughlin to Stuart T. and Christine B. Bond, $479,900.
Tummel Falls Dr., 10103-Jerry J. and Alice Y. Cuffee to Joseph Louis and Meghan Nicole Akos, $515,000.
Aetna Springs Rd., 5205-Mohammed R. and Soraya R. Sulayman to Ricky Dean and Marilyn Jean Whitley, $645,000.
Beau Ridge Dr., 15748-Luther and Eddie M. Allen to Francis and Rachael Owusu, $405,000.
Bowes Lane, 2885-Kris A. Voit to Christopher J. Redden and Cristina Torres Fuentes, $258,600.
Cardin Pl., 15035-Claudette Armstrong to Syed N. Ali, $257,000.
Corona Lane, 3804-Charlene D. Gilmore to Maria G. Guzman-Rosas and Mario A. Rosas, $304,000.
Evansdale Rd., 4518-Jerome M. Harig Jr. to Aaron J. Grabow, $299,999.
Fontana Ct., 14290-Armando D. and Ruth Eileen Velasco to Samantha Mien-Thuy Ho, $300,000.
Fox Glove Ct., 14638-Hector Bonilla to Dany Eliezer Fundes and Julie Odlly Gomez, $220,000.
Hendricks Dr., 4513-David J. Griffin to Pedro Antonio Rivas Cruz, $290,000.
Keating Dr., 13424-Annette Nicole Robinson to Joan Catherine Seamans and Robert Bryan, $270,000.
Keytone Rd., 13498-Michael Tornero to Carl N. Gravette Sr., $330,000.
Kingswell Dr., 12904-Christopher and Heidi L. Eickstadt to Gary Ma and Kim Ngoc T. Tran, $295,000.
Ladino Ct., 3318-Nicholas and Lana Killik to Candace Lewis, $264,500.
Madrigal Dr., 14336-Elavie Ndura to Lattany Helen Lamons, $264,000.
Oscar Ct., 6224-Darren W. Hill to Jose Antonio Amurrio Barron and Griselda Rocha Cespedes, $450,000.
Queensdale Dr., 13264-Lotus Homes Corp. to Iveth M. and Victor R. Ludena, $477,000.
Roundtree Dr., 5570-Debora Aboubacar to Dinesh and Srijana Silwal Raut, $306,000.
Silverdale Dr., 14454-Charles Michael and Pamela S. Taylor to Austin E. and Katie Lynn Sharp, $325,000.
Trident Lane, 6172-D’mekka Coffie Thompson to Jeffrey Whitlock, $290,000.
Birch Creek Ct., 2969-Martha Woolsey to Mark J. Kuhn and Elizabeth Ann Shannon Kuhn, $375,000.
Crossvine Dr., 2616-NVR Inc. to Brandon Bucce, $636,100.
Holly St., 3985-Gerald Leslie Stanley to Winston Nolan and Alice Stanley, $119,000.
McClellan Ct., 2343-Elliott H. Diamond to Gary Jifeng Wu and Julie Quiang Zhu, $143,000.
Rose Hill Cir., 17583-Stephen Arthur Beakes and Heather Wolfe to Sean Patrick Gray, $255,000.
Bold Venture Way, 6358-Brian P. Quirk and Mary Ellen Quirk to Roy and Sharon Page, $600,000.
Chelmsford Dr., 13890, No. B305-Judith Elwin Wright and Glen D. Bottoms to Jasper T. Augustine, $249,900.
Crescent Park Dr., 7805-Patrick K. and Charlene N. Pendleton to Tan N. Nguyen and Trinh M. Pham, $412,000.
Danehurst Cir., 15102-Timothy Timmermans and Karey Erickson to Misuk Kong and Hee Seok Park, $355,000.
Gaffney Cir., 15137-Minh Tam Do to Hany Ashamalla and Silvana Gebril, $399,900.
Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 211-William L. and Fearn L. Richards to Vincent R. and Marlean P. Agnelli, $288,000.
Lakeview Dr., 14205-John W. and Diana Gough to Riaz Jan, $350,000.
Old Linton Hall Rd., 7616-Shannon Callahan to Lindsey Helseth, $302,500.
Senea Dr., 13749-Robert and Catherine Willuweit to Bigyan Chalise and Clancy Mercedes Chan, $470,000.
Trek Way, 7027, No. 145-Woodrow Gibson and Sean W. Scott to Stephanie A. Robey and David Z. Morton, $330,000.
Witton Cir., 6802-KFK Investments Corp. to Akafete Fite and Gashaw Tessema, $360,000.
Armour Ct., 5250-Sharon R. Morris to Richard M. Blevins, $390,000.
Brown Deer Ct., 15558-Andrew J. and Vanessa J. Sien to Taylor Montgomery and Mary Ambrose Carlson, $599,900.
Erinblair Loop, 6028-Susan A. Atkinson to Robert A. and Elizabeth R. Saccone, $655,000.
Hartzell Hill Lane, 6819-Bryan K. and Benaisha Poole Watson to Christopher Michael and Courtney Knowles Allen, $397,400.
Jefferson St., 6776-Warren Scott and Amy McCauley Alonge to Paul T. and Anita E. Burdick, $440,000.
Plain Tree Way, 5240-Dale and Patti Gerdts to Anthony M. and Linda K. Dinga, $625,000.
Trevino Dr., 5417-Patrick Centolazi and Gwendolyn Wooley to Richard John and Karen Jean Puhl, $505,000.
Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5711-Robin H. and Laura A. McVey to Michael G. and Dineen Nemeyer, $552,500.
Ambrose Ct., 8649-Herbert A. and Constance L. Tax to Jason Baggarly, $330,000.
Barbados Lane, 7406-Daniel J. and Veronica Farr to Sutton P. and Brittany Rowley, $294,500.
Bowmans Folly Dr., 15229-Margaret R. Patton to Daniel and Eileen Vega, $587,000.
Bristow Rd., 14704-Home Flip Financial Group Corp. to Richard and Michelle Chandler, $417,000.
Colonial Village Loop, 6376-John F. Schrader and Anmy D. Torres to Solomon Zegeye and Etnate Bayleyegn, $489,000.
Fancy Farm Ct., 15522-Christopher T. and Elinor D. Cord to Kent Arnold, $480,000.
Hersch Farm Lane, 9396-Richard and Michelle Chandler to Eric and Jessica Z. Hertsch, $438,000.
Hinton Way, 10792-NVR Inc. to Ranierre Serrano and Jo Mae Obina, $364,990.
Kinship Ct., 11009, No. 263-Karen L. Downs to Ivy James-Joyner, $205,000.
Natick Dr., 13482-Brian Dirk and Erika Fillpot to Nicole Ann Petrazzuolo, $475,000.
Ordway Ct., 7605-Mark Jones and Hilliard J. Jones to Adam Russo, $520,000.
Rolling Rd., 8512-Francis School to Kenneth and Gale Carpenter, $329,900.
Scenic Pointe Pl., 6901-Nancy M. and Peggy McKelvey to David Pierpont Lee Sr. and Margaret L. Lamm, $485,000.
Spruance Ct., 8205-Ingrid O’Dell to Susan E. McGowen, $333,500.
Teakwood Ct., 8855-John Edyvane to Sandra and Valentin Bonilla, $206,620.
Winchester Ct., 10204-Ethan Properties Corp. to Samuel T. Kent, $229,000.
Brightstar Dr., 9458-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Hang and Xiaozheng Zhou, $580,000.
Lake Occoquan Dr., 10011-Alexandre N. and Victoria N. Mai to Ashley Ferry and Alexander Munn, $412,500.
Sharpshooters Ct., 7738-Michael Fagnant and Jamie Davidson to Samantha and Wesley Lay, $487,900.
Ashmere Cir., 4104-Phillip Brian Eller to Amy C. Stoffregen, $275,000.
Crocus Lane, 15792-John R. Chase to Steven Gregory and Marjorie King Schmitt, $414,000.
Equinox Way, 3714-Doris Helen McKee and Paul Edward Busick to Nancy Landry and Richard James Boak, $437,500.
Iris Lane, 15312-Bruce Russell and Lois E. Alexander to Richard Eugene and Katherine Brightman Loveless, $414,900.
Larkspur Lane, 15268-Megan E. Wilder to Stacey W. Moore, $359,800.
Spring Branch Blvd., 5231-Kristen C. Thompson to Leonel G. Mejia, $252,000.
Willow Oak Pl., 5097-James W. Huro to Christopher James Murphy, $475,000.
Carriage Ford Rd., 14011-Mark F. Smith and Porter B. Leggett to Forrest K. Smith, $264,750.
Owls Nest Rd., 14913-Wendy Ashworth-Wieber and Michael Brandon Cook to Richard Lewis Ashworth Dec, $360,000.
Rj Way, 12421-NVR Inc. to Daniel and Deanna Kuhns, $785,757.
Candice Dr., 18315-James Vincent Curry to Steven H. and Aenan Y. Juring, $280,000.
Old Triangle Rd., 18571-Malu Investments Corp. to Michael P. and Kimberly A. Pruner, $405,000.
Stonewall Manor Dr., 3731-Yoon O. and Matthew Sangwook Kim to Wayne C. and Montez B. Johnson, $421,500.
Alison St., 13205-Foyzul I. Chowdhury to Reynaldo Rocha Hinojosa and Neysa Ferrufino Fernandez, $310,000.
Armstead St., 13311-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Bladimir J. and Silvia J. Chambi-Lucero, $329,000.
Beechtree Lane, 2781-Karina M. Bejarano to Rafiq Ahmed and Seema Rafiq, $228,500.
Boatswain Cir., 16512-David P. and Buffie C. Sheehan to Luz Hugo Sanchez, $430,000.
Brickert Pl., 3939-Philip and Yukako Beal to Ivan Salinas-Lewis and Ross Lewis, $349,900.
Brookmoor Lane, 2359, No. 368A-Kevin Cammie and Ngozi A. Ebo-Cammie to Robert L. Radam, $306,250.
Cara Dr., 12822, No. 4-C-Kerry Hilliard and Fred J. Friedman to Edmond Eugene and Barbara Phillips Menoche, $150,000.
Creel Ct., 3009-National Residential Nominee Services in to Khalid Belkiss, $285,000.
E St., 1400-Thomas W. and Mary Ellen Harrison to Janet J. Torrico, $265,000.
Fireside Ct., 13208-Zayda L. McCorkle to Harvinder Kaur and Lucky Singh, $303,500.
Geddy Ct., 16611-Commonwealth Corp. and Ever Rivera to Saira Farooq and Farhan Azeem Ali, $176,237.
Imperial Eagle Ct., 16033-Quinton Keith to Lavar Smith, $435,000.
Kentshire Dr., 15114, No. 448-Sharif A. Sokkary to Sandra M. and Robert L. Castle, $302,000.
Ladue Ct., 1601, No. 304-Mark Andrew Urbanski to Greg B. Deguzman, $335,000.
Longview Dr. W., 2279-Joshua Moxon and Hilary Hardy to Jose A. Rivera, $285,000.
Margraf Cir., 2272, No. 378-Eastfield Holdings Corp. to Andrew Cristwell, $280,000.
Mason Creek Cir., 14770, No. 41-Kenneth M. Lewis to Alexis Patillo, $278,100.
McGuffeys Ct., 2740-Aaron Anthony and Megan Balli Ackerr to Angel Daniel Sanchez De Leon, $294,900.
Mintwood Ct., 2802-M.Z.K. Investment Corp. and Zuna Real Estates Corp. to Brian and Christine Caplin, $501,000.
Nautilus Pl., 4940-Paul R. and Susan P. Smith to Jeramy W. and Lissette P. Smith, $525,000.
Observer Lane, 5027-John C. and Julieanne M. Loth to Rafiq Saljuki, $695,000.
Pomander Loop, 13411-Genet Desta to Ngoc K. Thai, $270,000.
Quate Lane, 13064-Paul W. and Melanie O. Novy to Mickyas T. Abebe, $465,000.
Rollingwood Dr., 3303-Keith L. Cooper to Mauricio Granados and Rosa E. Pineda De Granados, $484,000.
Sharp Dr., 1700-Archie Roberts Bassett and Donna J. Lehmann to Yenoukoume Serge Boko Dagoun and Sezounde Aidonougbo, $270,000.
Staggs Ct., 13211-Tu Nguyen to Ricardo Alvarez and Carmen M. Aguirre Zeballos, $325,000.
Tamarack Pl., 14751-Gabriela Montes and German Omar Rivas Valladares to Mercedes R. Rodriguez-Sorto and Victor M. Jovel-Rodriguez, $236,900.
Tuscany Ct., 4456-Christie and Gregory Thiele to Christopher Allen and Claudia Colbow, $603,000.
Wakewater Way, 2800-Nathan R. Kwiatek to Steven A. Conroy, $409,900.
Williamsburg Ct., 2900-DSR McLean Corp. and Liaqat Ali to Kuldeep Singh and Kamlesh Kaur, $229,900.
Acer Lane, 9219-Alexandrea and Wayne Blankenship to Tianita Ashton, $305,000.
Bankhead Dr., 9493-Bellorh M. Byrom to Michael P. Dami, $460,000.
Bonham Cir., 9072-Sokna and Hul Kauv to Noel A. Bonilla, $212,000.
Fairfax St., 8581-Parviz Kamali to Djavad Molladjafar and Vida Kamali, $265,000.
Flanagan Ct., 9316-Brian A. Mottl to Scott A. and Sadaf Sealock, $285,000.
Fountain Cir., 10227-Kevin Richard and Tina Marie Freeman to Roy and Brenda Pretlow, $405,000.
Garst Dr., 9305-Andrew P. and Karen A. Barton to Miguel A. Pichardo Salas, $307,000.
Georgian Ct., 8309-Mohammed Jarabah and Maha Kayed to Paula Malone, $225,000.
Jackson Ave., 8809-Theodore F. and Linda J. Zajdel to Linda Ann Pezdirtz, $389,000.
Miles Pl., 8986-Dawood Hatami to Hector E. Villatoro Perez and Ligia D. Salguero-Maradiaga, $252,500.
Miles Pl., 9014-Daniel P. O’Connor to Reina N. Aguilar Ramirez and Jose R. Ramirez, $243,000.
Pickett Lane, 9728-Esperanza Gomez Arciniegas to Elvira D. Bacigalupo, $150,000.
Robnel Ave., 9408-Kathryn L. Orsini and Barbara Erica Orsini to John William Cabrera, $320,000.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9452-Helen A. Montgomery to Edgar A. and Luz Marina Rodriguez, $140,000.
Taney Rd., 9271-Betsy L. Hall to Ivy J. Rice, $195,000.
Weems Rd., 8613-Blas Alberto Castro to Joaquim A. Pires and Ana Maria Gomez, $330,000.
Willow Glen Ct., 8436-Ronnie Thomas and Delilah A. Powell to Jose B. Benitez, $220,000.
Black Hawk Ct., 9466-Herlinda G. Sanchez to Orlando A. and Vima H. Gamarra, $267,900.
Forrest St., 112-Rahimi Investment Corp. to Oscar A. Hernandez and Roxana M. Torres Fuentes, $285,000.
Maria Way, 9062-Cortez Edward and Noelle Marie Watson to Sun Hee Kim, $358,000.
White Pine Dr., 8505-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Mario A. Paulino Torres and Claudia G. Mena Amaya, $223,000.
Anvil Rd., 932-Imagine Contracting Inc. to Jason B. King and Sarah Emily Koh King, $132,500.
Arla Ct., 131-David L. and Audrey C. Clarke to Felix Adu Gyamfi, $285,000.
Austin Run Blvd., 2-Carla L. Thomas to Michelle Stephanie Walz, $149,900.
Blossom Wood Ct., 58-Stephen W. and Wanda L. Casey to Gregory Jones, $395,000.
Brittany Lane, 25-Michael L. and Morgan K. Goodman to Stephen and Valerie Franchak, $385,000.
Castlebury Ct., 100-Lynda R. Williams to Wilfredo Romero and Leonardo Campos, $230,000.
Charter Gate Dr., 64-Ashley Vang to Lamar J. and Judith R. Olivier, $330,000.
Collen Rd., 2-Douglass K. and Lauren J. Hooks to Bismillah Afzali and Abdullah Rahmani, $286,943.
Cranes Bluff Ct., 14-Atlantic Builders to Joseph S. and Shirley M. Brooks, $547,144.
Crosswood Pl., 4-Joshua L. and Sandra L. Magura to Victor E. Candelario Lopezlario and Mayra C. Arias Roca, $335,000.
Denison St., 183-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Matthew and Wendy Cassidy, $364,708.
Devonshire Lane, 8-Surrey House Corp. to Christopher Scott, $380,000.
Ferry Rd., 241-Virginia L. Curtis to Raoul Lopez Sr., $199,000.
Forest Lane Rd., 347-Francis Edward Todd III to Robert Allen Gilbert, $175,000.
Geddy Way, 2-Sancha D. Sudbrock to Gabrielle L. Carder and Madeline L. Morre, $199,800.
Grapevine Lane, 2-Paula D. Traywick to Jorge Armando Alvarez, $280,000.
Harwill Dr., 82-William C. and Erica D. King to Ryan Neal and Christiane Welcher Hilt, $435,000.
Hillcrest Dr., 3-Federal National Mortgage Association to Erin Z. and Robert D. Minter, $189,000.
Jan Dr., 1709-Nancy Sullivan Combs to Kelly L. Combs, $220,000.
Kelley Rd., 169-Westbrooke Homes Corp. to Edwin Ortega, $354,900.
Knoxville Ct., 6-Michael A. and Bernicce Washington to Dylan Thomas and Regi G. Daniels, $360,000.
Lilac Ct., 8-Richmond American Homes to Christopher Myers and Melanie Nicole Russey, $490,550.
Mendota Way, 68-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Robert D. and Sherri A. Tavel, $367,000.
Mountain View Rd., 2461-Floyd Theodore Tolson to Craig A. and Nannette H. Roberts, $7,800.
Peacock Station Dr., 112-Benjamin C. and Catherine D. Brann to Richard E. and Susan B. Eggen, $559,500.
Pennsbury Ct., 18-Mark R. and Laura A. Trail to Quinton Keith, $350,000.
Richards Ferry Rd., 144-Phyllis Dabney-Clark to Vincent Wayne and Jennifer Paige Collier, $379,900.
Roger Wayne Dr., 14-Jaclyn Elsberg to Darrin Wells, $180,000.
St. Richards Ct., 32-Barry E. and Sarah M. Peters to Kermit Elwood and Kari A. Jones, $460,550.
Shale Ct., 10-Wells Fargo Bank to Steven Lee Barnes, $278,000.
Snow Meadow Lane, 6-Holmes Homes Inc. to Jeremy and Erica Bradshaw, $335,750.
Stafford Glen Ct., 503-Brian S. and Maria T. Massey to Brian Adkins, $259,000.
Sturgeon Dr., 6-Elizabeth J. Prins to Joanne Bales, $265,000.
Sweet William Rd., 26-Augustine Homes Corp. to Edward and Shannon E. Foley, $775,840.
Tolbelt Ct., 402-Teresa M. Stewart to Karsta Toscano, $237,000.
Twain Ct., 10-John R. and Sarah L. Vanderhoof to Anthony William Palomino, $375,000.
Walker Way, 20-Larry and Judith Lee to Howard and Jerelyn Wright, $226,250.
Wellspring Dr., 37-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Adam Zanders and Theresa Doyle McGhee, $283,430.
Whirlaway Dr., 34-Brandon and Sylvia Bentley to Luz E. Quintero, $599,900.
Widewater Rd., 422-Susanne E. Knalus to Jose C. Portillo Bonilla and Maria Vallejo, $370,000.
Winterberry Dr., 620-Monty J. and Anne Elizabeth Fontenot to Alan P. and Jennifer K. Catelli, $380,000.