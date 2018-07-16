Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRISTOW AREA

Daldownie Ct., 13229-Hope Holsomback to Steven Daniel Bentz, $395,000.

Hackney Dr., 8745-Andrew P. and Elizabeth J. Williams to Luis C. Gonzalez and Karla Joseline Padilla Cruz, $425,000.

Native Rocks Dr., 9725-Clorinda Adamski to James M. and Kimberly P. Fletcher, $469,890.

Rannoch Forest Cir., 12885-Robert Hunyor to Leslie A. Kirby, $310,000.

Solitary Pl., 9773-Anthony M. and Linda K. Dinga to Syed A. Hussain and Ume L. Hasnain, $585,000.

Twin Leaf Dr., 10384-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Pasquale Fortunato and Alessandra Errico, $525,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Ambergate Dr., 15476-John Joseph and Linda A. Hayes to Harry D. and David H. Sayles, $435,000.

Belleville Ave., 14307-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Miguel Angel and Maria I. Medrano, $261,200.

Brazil Cir., 15161-Kimberlee Janette Roberts to Xiaoyang Du, $245,000.

Catalpa Ct., 15027-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Jesus Vallejos, $240,000.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4806, No. 59-Tikidanki F. Ntundi to Ricky Malik, $270,000.

Evansdale Rd., 4628-Victoria and Douglas Charles Stegle to Ulises Antonio Duran Sorto and Maria E. Duran, $300,000.

Forestdale Ave., 3515-Steven F. Horrocks to Rosa E. Quintana and Emma E. Ayala, $269,000.

Fox Glove Ct., 14666-Nathan Michael Ditton and Khemratsamee Phongsatorn to Juan Carlos and Amy Teresa Guzman, $255,000.

Glendale Rd., 4223-1612 Florida Corp. to Agatha Blair Loose, $277,000.

Hersand Ct., 4753-Deonia Melissa Sue Donald to Jasmine M. Greene, $224,900.

Leatherback Rd., 5024-Mohammad Alam and Maha Shayan to Bradley K. and Lizbeth M. McKuhen, $492,500.

Malta St., 14080-Khalid and Najia Alouane to Tahnaz Mohamad Akbar and Mohammad Akmal, $333,000.

Moccasin Ct., 13734-Robert J. Potts to Adam Tyler and Maja Hyatt, $289,000.

Oust Lane, 6093-Lillie M. Edwards to Sandra and Nicholas Lyrell Hardy, $348,000.

Quixote Ct., 4924-Thomas Mill Corp. to Wilian Martinez and Ariana D. Cartro, $523,000.

Roundtree Dr., 5654-Edwin Reyes and Ana M. Barrera to Roberto E. Lanza-Escoto and Beverly Lanza, $347,000.

Vireo Ct., 14944-Mark J. Kuhn and Elizabeth A. Shannon Kuhn to Carlos B. Villatoro and Lilian Del Carmen Villatoro, $290,900.

DUMFRIES AREA

Buell Ct., 2942-Tongda Corp. to Mai and Lai Van Nguyen, $182,500.

Fort Pemberton Ct., 2000-Ever Larios to Joanna V. Campos and Juana D. Campos De Mondragon, $235,000.

Hour Glass Dr., 3195-Victor and Margiree Williams to Shoaib Irshad and Humah Mustafa, $430,000.

Mcdowell Ct., 3649-Carletta and Tyler Cole to Lorena C. Mendez, $230,000.

Rose Hill Cir., 17681-Patrick F. and Michael D. Phelp to Rosa Benites and Luis A. Lobos, $400,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Bonnie Briar Loop, 7990-Ned D. and Joanna M. Waterhouse to Jasvinder and Amanpreet Sandhu, $607,000.

Chucks Pl., 4807-Umu Benjamin to James Ronald and Tamara L. Presley, $500,000.

Crescent Park Dr., 7947, No. 152-Micah O. and Stephanie N. Huntzinger to Austin Scott W. Roser and Hilary L. McGrath-Roser, $295,000.

Hampton Bay Lane, 6755, No. 273-Jon L. Frank to Thomas George Walk, $200,000.

Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 302-Angela Mancini Boyer and Lawrence J. Mancini to Scott R. and Christine E. Sunouist, $278,000.

Lattany Ct., 14558-Irene Wrtaza and Evelyn Lafontaine to Hoa T. Nguyen and Chinh T. Pham, $485,000.

Ryton Ridge Lane, 13583-Margaret E. Synnott to Roger and Pam Hoover, $417,500.

Shelford Way, 14642, No. 3-Brian D. Stai to Cynthia Lynn Schultz, $235,000.

Triple Crown Loop, 13142-Walter G. and Bernadette W. McGuire to James D. Johnson, $475,000.

Witton Cir., 6863-Tony Kostecka to Cesar N. Portillo, $395,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Arnold Palmer Dr., 15467-John T. and Susan C. Abbott to Andrea S. Khoury and Samier D. Benitez, $565,000.

Bryson Cir., 6801-Richmond American Homes to Kimberly A. Baron, $499,999.

Faldo Dr., 5109-Joseph F. and Arlene Chmielewski to James R. and Tena D. Lattanzi, $570,000.

Hillsman Farm Lane, 5505-Harold L. Stiles and Hye Suk M. Stiles to Paul and Paula A. Marinero, $539,000.

Jockey Club Lane, 6904-John P. and Kerry K. Swenson to Joseph G. and Helen K. Brunk, $429,000.

Serengeti Ct., 5792-Arthur Lawrence Grace to Jon D. and Ashley Marie Ferris, $605,000.

Trevino Dr., 5430-Anthony and Jennifer Montgomery to Lee Ann and Andrew E. Roy, $395,000.

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5876-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Guido Antonio Vacaflores Espinoza and Paola Alejandra Zarate Mogro, $756,699.

MANASSAS AREA

Aruba Ct., 7512-Thaison and Teresa Thai to Ram Sharma and Rekha Subedi Paudel, $270,000.

Basswood Dr., 12512-James K. Lyons and Karen L. McDonald to Shawn and Heather Eggleston, $439,000.

Bradley Forest Rd., 12012-Absolute Janitorial Services Inc. to Bedri Raci and Ardiani Raqi, $204,900.

Campaign Ct., 10857-David Preznuk to Desiree Noelle and Daniel S. Vincent, $300,000.

Community Dr., 8188-Qun Lin to Hanz Limavady, $198,000.

Fancy Farm Ct., 15559-Judy Raboteau to Jacob M. and Sara Goldberg, $499,900.

Haire St., 8311-William C. and Eileen Liles to Sean S. and Carol S. Liles, $160,000.

Kirkwood Ct., 8403-Arthur A. Anderson to Raymond W. Addie and Elena V. Rybakova, $390,000.

Lomond Dr., 10108-Jahangir Khan to Yousaf Khan, $430,000.

Nimitz Ct., 9857-Larry J. and Christina E. Stemberger to Plapa Koukpamou and Fatou Fatoumata Diarra, $367,000.

Patricia St., 11891-Edward R. Henthorn to Cheryl Simpson, $168,000.

Roxbury Ave., 7368-Tracia Paes to Matthew Beauvais and Ruth Eula Owens, $250,000.

Silent Wolf Dr., 12292-Rodney A. and Nanci N. McWhorter to Jacob M. and Robyn P. Voelcki, $478,500.

Statesboro Ct., 10144-Patricia Lou Ruiz and Mark Antonio Ruiz to Maria G. Soares, $205,000.

Trumpeter Swan Lane, 6996-Leonard L. and Barbara A. Ritter to James and Kelly King, $554,000.

Winfield Loop, 10646-Almuthana Ahmad Hassan to Clara R. Lecca and Jesus E. Yabar Jr., $270,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Carlington Valley Ct., 10117-Somsak Hunbanit and Narin Hunbanit to Regan and Shawn Rivers, $675,000.

Leighlex Ct., 8309-Julio D. Taleno Chamul and Marla S. Sanchez to Krishna Prasad Parajuli and Shanta Pandey, $330,000.

Signal Hill Rd., 7202-Edward and Gloria Jean Stanley to Edward W. and Krysta E. Stanley, $350,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Barrington Pl., 15509-Jeremy E. Spears and Jennifer M.G. Spears to Edwin E. Reyes Cepeda and Ana M. Barrera, $449,000.

Denali Pl., 17459-Federal National Mortgage Association to Alemayehu L. Mandefro, $270,000.

Golf Club Dr., 15497-Adriane Carol Gross Rummel and Justin Douglas Rummel to Daniel J. and Sophia M. Wheeler, $330,000.

Jonathan Ct., 4305-India T. Taylor to Abigail A. Austin, $267,000.

Marshlake Lane, 4980-Regina D. Walker to Elias Reategui, $249,000.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5254-Thomas L. Ward to Abudula Bohetiyaer and Ayinure Paerhati, $280,000.

Yellow Stone Loop, 4115-Jai D. and Neelam Kohli to Kwame Baafi, $292,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

RJ Way, 12135-NVR Inc. to Adnan and Naureen Ghani, $922,342.

RJ Way, 12446-NVR Inc. to Tomas and Rosa I. Alvarez, $852,551.

TRIANGLE AREA

Old Triangle Rd., 18575-Malu Investments Corp. to Saul A. Turcios, $383,400.

Stonewall Manor Dr., 3744-Khawla Mousa Saleh to Jack R. Darbre Jr., $528,900.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Ann Scarlet Ct., 1716-Luis and Lucrecia Huitz to Sheila Wilson, $465,000.

Arum Pl., 15085-Atul Philips to Mohammad A. and Mohammad U. Haq, $239,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 500, No. 405-Pamela R. Driscoll to Daniel B. Kashoofy, $370,000.

Brier Pond Cir., 2732-Scottie J. Wood to Denise E. Moxam, $285,000.

Burgundy Pl., 2903-Jeffrey Scott Shepherd to Merid Abraha, $280,000.

Carter Lane, 1523-Torres Homes Corp. to Gustavo Rocha Hinojosa and Rita Nardy Hinojosa Paco, $299,900.

Colonial Dr., 1531, No. 204-Joseph F. Harrah to Kimberly Bleck, $122,000.

Cressida Pl., 4066, No. D-Jason A. and Lisa M. Horni to Alexis Mae Gleason, $258,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3601-Kenny Kimbrell and Danielle Keller to Jennifer S. and Kevin A. Lawrence, $475,000.

Essex Dr., 14128-Gary L. and Maureen K. Weaver to Marco A. Mercado Suarez and Cintya Jhohana Rojas Penarrieta, $353,000.

Flagship Dr., 1428-James and Loretta Smith to Tesfaye Deyasso and Abiyot Tabor, $295,000.

Geddy Ct., 16620-Maria L. Ortega to Abdullah Sultan A. Almoajil, $220,000.

Gunsmith Terr., 15389-Jean J. Jolicoeur to Tirsit Dori, $218,000.

Helmsman Lane, 2663-Bradley H. Caricofe and Christine J. Hamel to Daniel and Antoinette Robinson, $417,500.

Jetty Loop, 16292-Sherry Denise Lewis to O. Bryan D. Woods and Jennifer Woods, $437,000.

Kentucky Ave., 1420-Kenneth C. and Rebecca A. Swecker to Deni Martinez-Amezquita and Angelica Tovar, $310,000.

Leaf Lawn Lane, 3937-Tia Delash and Mary Ann Burke to Justo and Allisa Medina, $455,500.

Madeira Ct., 2872, No. 19-2-Jonathan R. and Lori C. Smith to Matthew N. Raper, $180,000.

Mason Creek Cir., 14816, No. 60-Daniel Jeffrey Sminchak and Kristin Jill Campbell to Ricardo Castillo, $340,000.

Mendoza Lane, 15667-Naomi Mintz to Dori Wesley, $329,000.

Miranda Ct., 2543-Trone Mathewson to Daniel Asante, $300,000.

Nellings Pl., 11605-Leonard Anthony Settles to Maria Cristina Valdez, $340,000.

Old Bridge Lane, 12793-Walter E. and Troella A. Tyznik to Brenda Del Cid and Mario Fernandez, $408,600.

Pomander Loop, 13415-Naveen P. Bhatt to Fitsum E. Dagne, $270,000.

Refuge Ct., 1319-Alexander and Regina M. Kreimer to Anne-Christine Pecher, $380,000.

Romney Mews, 12351-William A. and Maryleen B. Cassels to Chien D. Vu and Dung-Mai N. Pham, $480,000.

Shingle Oak Dr., 16751, No. 265-Charles E. Tiggs to Magba Koroma and Isatu Kebe, $279,500.

Steerage Cir., 16478-Martha I. Restrepo to Sharon Y. Hawthorne, $410,000.

Taverner Loop, 13045-Ernest P. Del Rossi and Deborah C. Del Rossi to Hasib D. Alikozai, $469,500.

Valley Dr., 13202-Farah Naz Musharat to Ernesto A. Rivas Pocasangrs and Jose Alexi Sigaran Sanchez, $315,000.

Westport Lane, 12705-Nasratullah Sepahizada to Stephen Foerster, $344,900.

Woodvale Ct., 13503-Jameth Gerard Gump and Andrea Morisi to Yonatan G. Merid, $225,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Acer Lane, 9219-Alexandrea and Wayne Blankenship to Tianita Ashton, $305,000.

Battlefield Dr., 10208-Charles F. and Jacqueline W. Herr to Phillip Douglas Fife and Louise Conte, $372,000.

Candy Ct., 10122-Kyra Lei Crosby and John Paul Bartolac to Emerita Y. Abarca and Miguel Escobar Orellana, $386,000.

Farmington Ct., 10252-Christopher H. and Leone M. Dilucca to Satesh Pawaroo, $360,000.

Flowerden Lane, 9406-Ryan L. and Amy C. Stoffregen to Michele Ann and Dennis William Bucher, $380,000.

Fountain Cir., 10254-Michael R. Taylor to John Blake McCaulley, $350,000.

Garst Dr., 9305-Andrew P. and Karen A. Barton to Miguel A. Pichardo Salas, $307,000.

Greengate Ct., 9203-Diane C. Tates and Fannie D. Nickens to K. B. Masum, $205,000.

Mckenzie Cir., 8460-Mansha Investment Corp. to Dolman A. Perez Baltazar, $225,000.

Miles Pl., 8986-Dawood Hatami to Hector E. Villatoro Perez and Ligia D. Salguero-Maradiaga, $252,500.

Nantucket Ct., 10269-Equity Trustees Corp. and Dolores J. Porter to Randy and Len Nguyen, $292,000.

Placid St., 9214-Evan C. Anderson to Christian Ray Correa, $319,900.

Rolling Rd., 8950-Timothy James Mullins to Hoang Van Nguyen and Van Ha Thi Doan, $340,000.

Shady Grove Cir., 8339-Mark K. and Pearl D. Dzaba to Abraham Argueta and Nelson Barahona, $269,900.

Tarragon Ct., 8935-Daniel F. Murphy to Mohamad Reza and Sharareh Ruyan, $343,000.

Weems Rd., 8613-Blas Alberto Castro to Joaquim A. Pires and Ana Maria Gomez, $330,000.

Willow Glen Ct., 8436-Ronnie Thomas and Delilah A. Powell to Jose B. Benitez, $220,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Black Hawk Ct., 9486-Renova M&S Corp. to Salil Gupta, $263,000.

Handerson Pl., 9713, No. 303-Michael A. Ford to Janet L. Frischkorn, $215,000.

Moseby Ct., 306-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Santos Isabel Lemus Ventura, $218,000.

White Pine Dr., 8510-Hassan A. Abdullah to Julio C. Muralles, $222,500.

Stafford County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Apricot St., 212-Dennis A. Fuentes Pedrosa and Coraly Cruz Marrero to Matthew C. and Amanda S. Hoffman, $340,000.

Aspen Hill Dr., 46-Virginia D. and Veni L. Govoni to Bonnie F. Timperley, $258,000.

Baldwin Dr., 58-Gerhard and Marybeth Benz to William E. and Shannon R. Kilgore, $399,000.

Blueridge Ct., 202-Willie Mae McCutchen to Whitney Merchant, $203,000.

Clearview Ave., 1003-Nathan Hale Yowell to Nathan O. Huck and Tanja Phul, $295,000.

Columbus Dr., 1018-Nathan and Miranda Victor to Colgan and Maggie Norman, $381,000.

Crestwood Lane, 56-Eddie J. and Frankie M. Murphy to James and Olga Cox, $515,000.

Dewey Dr., 2000-Ingrid Allard to Scott Russell Mann and Cassandara Rose Domes, $299,900.

Elliott Lane, 24-Wells Fargo Bank to Jerry Lee Norman, $160,000.

Firebrick Dr., 19-Augustine Homes Corp. to Robert C. and Katie A. Hollings, $598,385.

Fox Run Lane, 13-Jane D. James to Gilbert Michael and Kimberly Lynn Montgomery, $330,000.

Gentle Breeze Cir., 117-Surrey House Corp. to James A. and Terry L. Howard, $505,000.

Greenway St., 120-Anna L. Butler to Victor Marcelino Arzani Dixon and Elizabeth Monica Fernandez, $225,000.

Hatchers Run Ct., 700-Nii M. Acquaye and Pearl A. Thrinny to Yong Ok Gallagher, $220,000.

Hillcrest Terr., 1025-David J. and Judy P. Harmon to Leigh F. and Johanna A. Erbe, $339,000.

Janney Lane, 14-Michael W. and Linda S. Aldred to Christopher and Elisabeth Crawford, $440,000.

Kelley Hill Lane, 22-Kenneth and Jeanne Proctor to Jacob C. Nimeth, $285,000.

Lakewind Lane, 4-Herbert G. and Isabel S. Williams to Roberto and Kostadinak Restivo, $480,000.

Lilac Ct., 14-Richmond American Homes to Jorge O. Perez, $556,463.

Midway Rd., 80-Jason E. Ladue to Ranier De La Cruz and Aspen De La Cruz, $386,000.

Newbury Dr., 50-HSBC Bank to Yan Dong, $310,000.

Oakwood Dr., 115-Yvette M. Johnson to Matthew Resh and Samantha Rodriguez, $285,000.

Owen St., 27-James Ross Stansfield to Mayra De Los Angeles Romero, $330,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 250-Mickey W. Skiles to Janet H. and Dwayne D. Hopkins, $530,000.

Peregrine Ct., 16-Shawn C. and Laura F. Martin to Brian and Heather Simcoke, $279,000.

Powhatan Ct., 409-Arturo and Amy M. Nagy to Charles and Susan Lucia, $180,000.

Richland Rd., 270-Michael and Becky Hurley to Shawn M. Smith, $620,000.

Sandy Ridge Rd., 141-Gerald D. and Susan P. Judy to James Colt and Mirana Marie Critzer, $320,000.

Slate Dr., 17-Eric C. and Stephanie E. Chuang to Charity H. and Johnny K. Oates, $384,900.

Snowy Egret Way, 4-Richard and Betsy B. Willsey to Joshua and Rebekah Beyer, $550,000.

Sunny Hill Ct., 103-Ronald P. and Cynthia A. French to Taneisha C. Brown, $257,000.

Tree Line Dr., 119-U.S. Home Corp. to Kathryn Lechthaler, $238,000.

Victoria Dr., 2022-Kyle A. and Shannon P. Brown to Ashlyn and Michelle Curry, $352,000.

Wellspring Dr., 41-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Earl Davis, $301,430.

White Chapel Lane, 21-NVR Inc. to Richard John Stahl Jr. and Renee Staton, $740,234.

William And Mary Lane, 67-William C. Rutledge to Brandon Joseph Hummer, $315,000.

Wood Landing Rd., 88-James R. and Sandra K. Warstler to Kevin Curtis and Kristin Racann Nupdal, $355,000.