Daldownie Ct., 13229-Hope Holsomback to Steven Daniel Bentz, $395,000.
Hackney Dr., 8745-Andrew P. and Elizabeth J. Williams to Luis C. Gonzalez and Karla Joseline Padilla Cruz, $425,000.
Native Rocks Dr., 9725-Clorinda Adamski to James M. and Kimberly P. Fletcher, $469,890.
Rannoch Forest Cir., 12885-Robert Hunyor to Leslie A. Kirby, $310,000.
Solitary Pl., 9773-Anthony M. and Linda K. Dinga to Syed A. Hussain and Ume L. Hasnain, $585,000.
Twin Leaf Dr., 10384-Brookfield Vint Hill Corp. to Pasquale Fortunato and Alessandra Errico, $525,000.
Ambergate Dr., 15476-John Joseph and Linda A. Hayes to Harry D. and David H. Sayles, $435,000.
Belleville Ave., 14307-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Miguel Angel and Maria I. Medrano, $261,200.
Brazil Cir., 15161-Kimberlee Janette Roberts to Xiaoyang Du, $245,000.
Catalpa Ct., 15027-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Jesus Vallejos, $240,000.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4806, No. 59-Tikidanki F. Ntundi to Ricky Malik, $270,000.
Evansdale Rd., 4628-Victoria and Douglas Charles Stegle to Ulises Antonio Duran Sorto and Maria E. Duran, $300,000.
Forestdale Ave., 3515-Steven F. Horrocks to Rosa E. Quintana and Emma E. Ayala, $269,000.
Fox Glove Ct., 14666-Nathan Michael Ditton and Khemratsamee Phongsatorn to Juan Carlos and Amy Teresa Guzman, $255,000.
Glendale Rd., 4223-1612 Florida Corp. to Agatha Blair Loose, $277,000.
Hersand Ct., 4753-Deonia Melissa Sue Donald to Jasmine M. Greene, $224,900.
Leatherback Rd., 5024-Mohammad Alam and Maha Shayan to Bradley K. and Lizbeth M. McKuhen, $492,500.
Malta St., 14080-Khalid and Najia Alouane to Tahnaz Mohamad Akbar and Mohammad Akmal, $333,000.
Moccasin Ct., 13734-Robert J. Potts to Adam Tyler and Maja Hyatt, $289,000.
Oust Lane, 6093-Lillie M. Edwards to Sandra and Nicholas Lyrell Hardy, $348,000.
Quixote Ct., 4924-Thomas Mill Corp. to Wilian Martinez and Ariana D. Cartro, $523,000.
Roundtree Dr., 5654-Edwin Reyes and Ana M. Barrera to Roberto E. Lanza-Escoto and Beverly Lanza, $347,000.
Vireo Ct., 14944-Mark J. Kuhn and Elizabeth A. Shannon Kuhn to Carlos B. Villatoro and Lilian Del Carmen Villatoro, $290,900.
Buell Ct., 2942-Tongda Corp. to Mai and Lai Van Nguyen, $182,500.
Fort Pemberton Ct., 2000-Ever Larios to Joanna V. Campos and Juana D. Campos De Mondragon, $235,000.
Hour Glass Dr., 3195-Victor and Margiree Williams to Shoaib Irshad and Humah Mustafa, $430,000.
Mcdowell Ct., 3649-Carletta and Tyler Cole to Lorena C. Mendez, $230,000.
Rose Hill Cir., 17681-Patrick F. and Michael D. Phelp to Rosa Benites and Luis A. Lobos, $400,000.
Bonnie Briar Loop, 7990-Ned D. and Joanna M. Waterhouse to Jasvinder and Amanpreet Sandhu, $607,000.
Chucks Pl., 4807-Umu Benjamin to James Ronald and Tamara L. Presley, $500,000.
Crescent Park Dr., 7947, No. 152-Micah O. and Stephanie N. Huntzinger to Austin Scott W. Roser and Hilary L. McGrath-Roser, $295,000.
Hampton Bay Lane, 6755, No. 273-Jon L. Frank to Thomas George Walk, $200,000.
Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 302-Angela Mancini Boyer and Lawrence J. Mancini to Scott R. and Christine E. Sunouist, $278,000.
Lattany Ct., 14558-Irene Wrtaza and Evelyn Lafontaine to Hoa T. Nguyen and Chinh T. Pham, $485,000.
Ryton Ridge Lane, 13583-Margaret E. Synnott to Roger and Pam Hoover, $417,500.
Shelford Way, 14642, No. 3-Brian D. Stai to Cynthia Lynn Schultz, $235,000.
Triple Crown Loop, 13142-Walter G. and Bernadette W. McGuire to James D. Johnson, $475,000.
Witton Cir., 6863-Tony Kostecka to Cesar N. Portillo, $395,000.
Arnold Palmer Dr., 15467-John T. and Susan C. Abbott to Andrea S. Khoury and Samier D. Benitez, $565,000.
Bryson Cir., 6801-Richmond American Homes to Kimberly A. Baron, $499,999.
Faldo Dr., 5109-Joseph F. and Arlene Chmielewski to James R. and Tena D. Lattanzi, $570,000.
Hillsman Farm Lane, 5505-Harold L. Stiles and Hye Suk M. Stiles to Paul and Paula A. Marinero, $539,000.
Jockey Club Lane, 6904-John P. and Kerry K. Swenson to Joseph G. and Helen K. Brunk, $429,000.
Serengeti Ct., 5792-Arthur Lawrence Grace to Jon D. and Ashley Marie Ferris, $605,000.
Trevino Dr., 5430-Anthony and Jennifer Montgomery to Lee Ann and Andrew E. Roy, $395,000.
Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5876-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Guido Antonio Vacaflores Espinoza and Paola Alejandra Zarate Mogro, $756,699.
Aruba Ct., 7512-Thaison and Teresa Thai to Ram Sharma and Rekha Subedi Paudel, $270,000.
Basswood Dr., 12512-James K. Lyons and Karen L. McDonald to Shawn and Heather Eggleston, $439,000.
Bradley Forest Rd., 12012-Absolute Janitorial Services Inc. to Bedri Raci and Ardiani Raqi, $204,900.
Campaign Ct., 10857-David Preznuk to Desiree Noelle and Daniel S. Vincent, $300,000.
Community Dr., 8188-Qun Lin to Hanz Limavady, $198,000.
Fancy Farm Ct., 15559-Judy Raboteau to Jacob M. and Sara Goldberg, $499,900.
Haire St., 8311-William C. and Eileen Liles to Sean S. and Carol S. Liles, $160,000.
Kirkwood Ct., 8403-Arthur A. Anderson to Raymond W. Addie and Elena V. Rybakova, $390,000.
Lomond Dr., 10108-Jahangir Khan to Yousaf Khan, $430,000.
Nimitz Ct., 9857-Larry J. and Christina E. Stemberger to Plapa Koukpamou and Fatou Fatoumata Diarra, $367,000.
Patricia St., 11891-Edward R. Henthorn to Cheryl Simpson, $168,000.
Roxbury Ave., 7368-Tracia Paes to Matthew Beauvais and Ruth Eula Owens, $250,000.
Silent Wolf Dr., 12292-Rodney A. and Nanci N. McWhorter to Jacob M. and Robyn P. Voelcki, $478,500.
Statesboro Ct., 10144-Patricia Lou Ruiz and Mark Antonio Ruiz to Maria G. Soares, $205,000.
Trumpeter Swan Lane, 6996-Leonard L. and Barbara A. Ritter to James and Kelly King, $554,000.
Winfield Loop, 10646-Almuthana Ahmad Hassan to Clara R. Lecca and Jesus E. Yabar Jr., $270,000.
Carlington Valley Ct., 10117-Somsak Hunbanit and Narin Hunbanit to Regan and Shawn Rivers, $675,000.
Leighlex Ct., 8309-Julio D. Taleno Chamul and Marla S. Sanchez to Krishna Prasad Parajuli and Shanta Pandey, $330,000.
Signal Hill Rd., 7202-Edward and Gloria Jean Stanley to Edward W. and Krysta E. Stanley, $350,000.
Barrington Pl., 15509-Jeremy E. Spears and Jennifer M.G. Spears to Edwin E. Reyes Cepeda and Ana M. Barrera, $449,000.
Denali Pl., 17459-Federal National Mortgage Association to Alemayehu L. Mandefro, $270,000.
Golf Club Dr., 15497-Adriane Carol Gross Rummel and Justin Douglas Rummel to Daniel J. and Sophia M. Wheeler, $330,000.
Jonathan Ct., 4305-India T. Taylor to Abigail A. Austin, $267,000.
Marshlake Lane, 4980-Regina D. Walker to Elias Reategui, $249,000.
Spring Branch Blvd., 5254-Thomas L. Ward to Abudula Bohetiyaer and Ayinure Paerhati, $280,000.
Yellow Stone Loop, 4115-Jai D. and Neelam Kohli to Kwame Baafi, $292,000.
RJ Way, 12135-NVR Inc. to Adnan and Naureen Ghani, $922,342.
RJ Way, 12446-NVR Inc. to Tomas and Rosa I. Alvarez, $852,551.
Old Triangle Rd., 18575-Malu Investments Corp. to Saul A. Turcios, $383,400.
Stonewall Manor Dr., 3744-Khawla Mousa Saleh to Jack R. Darbre Jr., $528,900.
Ann Scarlet Ct., 1716-Luis and Lucrecia Huitz to Sheila Wilson, $465,000.
Arum Pl., 15085-Atul Philips to Mohammad A. and Mohammad U. Haq, $239,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 500, No. 405-Pamela R. Driscoll to Daniel B. Kashoofy, $370,000.
Brier Pond Cir., 2732-Scottie J. Wood to Denise E. Moxam, $285,000.
Burgundy Pl., 2903-Jeffrey Scott Shepherd to Merid Abraha, $280,000.
Carter Lane, 1523-Torres Homes Corp. to Gustavo Rocha Hinojosa and Rita Nardy Hinojosa Paco, $299,900.
Colonial Dr., 1531, No. 204-Joseph F. Harrah to Kimberly Bleck, $122,000.
Cressida Pl., 4066, No. D-Jason A. and Lisa M. Horni to Alexis Mae Gleason, $258,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3601-Kenny Kimbrell and Danielle Keller to Jennifer S. and Kevin A. Lawrence, $475,000.
Essex Dr., 14128-Gary L. and Maureen K. Weaver to Marco A. Mercado Suarez and Cintya Jhohana Rojas Penarrieta, $353,000.
Flagship Dr., 1428-James and Loretta Smith to Tesfaye Deyasso and Abiyot Tabor, $295,000.
Geddy Ct., 16620-Maria L. Ortega to Abdullah Sultan A. Almoajil, $220,000.
Gunsmith Terr., 15389-Jean J. Jolicoeur to Tirsit Dori, $218,000.
Helmsman Lane, 2663-Bradley H. Caricofe and Christine J. Hamel to Daniel and Antoinette Robinson, $417,500.
Jetty Loop, 16292-Sherry Denise Lewis to O. Bryan D. Woods and Jennifer Woods, $437,000.
Kentucky Ave., 1420-Kenneth C. and Rebecca A. Swecker to Deni Martinez-Amezquita and Angelica Tovar, $310,000.
Leaf Lawn Lane, 3937-Tia Delash and Mary Ann Burke to Justo and Allisa Medina, $455,500.
Madeira Ct., 2872, No. 19-2-Jonathan R. and Lori C. Smith to Matthew N. Raper, $180,000.
Mason Creek Cir., 14816, No. 60-Daniel Jeffrey Sminchak and Kristin Jill Campbell to Ricardo Castillo, $340,000.
Mendoza Lane, 15667-Naomi Mintz to Dori Wesley, $329,000.
Miranda Ct., 2543-Trone Mathewson to Daniel Asante, $300,000.
Nellings Pl., 11605-Leonard Anthony Settles to Maria Cristina Valdez, $340,000.
Old Bridge Lane, 12793-Walter E. and Troella A. Tyznik to Brenda Del Cid and Mario Fernandez, $408,600.
Pomander Loop, 13415-Naveen P. Bhatt to Fitsum E. Dagne, $270,000.
Refuge Ct., 1319-Alexander and Regina M. Kreimer to Anne-Christine Pecher, $380,000.
Romney Mews, 12351-William A. and Maryleen B. Cassels to Chien D. Vu and Dung-Mai N. Pham, $480,000.
Shingle Oak Dr., 16751, No. 265-Charles E. Tiggs to Magba Koroma and Isatu Kebe, $279,500.
Steerage Cir., 16478-Martha I. Restrepo to Sharon Y. Hawthorne, $410,000.
Taverner Loop, 13045-Ernest P. Del Rossi and Deborah C. Del Rossi to Hasib D. Alikozai, $469,500.
Valley Dr., 13202-Farah Naz Musharat to Ernesto A. Rivas Pocasangrs and Jose Alexi Sigaran Sanchez, $315,000.
Westport Lane, 12705-Nasratullah Sepahizada to Stephen Foerster, $344,900.
Woodvale Ct., 13503-Jameth Gerard Gump and Andrea Morisi to Yonatan G. Merid, $225,000.
Acer Lane, 9219-Alexandrea and Wayne Blankenship to Tianita Ashton, $305,000.
Battlefield Dr., 10208-Charles F. and Jacqueline W. Herr to Phillip Douglas Fife and Louise Conte, $372,000.
Candy Ct., 10122-Kyra Lei Crosby and John Paul Bartolac to Emerita Y. Abarca and Miguel Escobar Orellana, $386,000.
Farmington Ct., 10252-Christopher H. and Leone M. Dilucca to Satesh Pawaroo, $360,000.
Flowerden Lane, 9406-Ryan L. and Amy C. Stoffregen to Michele Ann and Dennis William Bucher, $380,000.
Fountain Cir., 10254-Michael R. Taylor to John Blake McCaulley, $350,000.
Garst Dr., 9305-Andrew P. and Karen A. Barton to Miguel A. Pichardo Salas, $307,000.
Greengate Ct., 9203-Diane C. Tates and Fannie D. Nickens to K. B. Masum, $205,000.
Mckenzie Cir., 8460-Mansha Investment Corp. to Dolman A. Perez Baltazar, $225,000.
Miles Pl., 8986-Dawood Hatami to Hector E. Villatoro Perez and Ligia D. Salguero-Maradiaga, $252,500.
Nantucket Ct., 10269-Equity Trustees Corp. and Dolores J. Porter to Randy and Len Nguyen, $292,000.
Placid St., 9214-Evan C. Anderson to Christian Ray Correa, $319,900.
Rolling Rd., 8950-Timothy James Mullins to Hoang Van Nguyen and Van Ha Thi Doan, $340,000.
Shady Grove Cir., 8339-Mark K. and Pearl D. Dzaba to Abraham Argueta and Nelson Barahona, $269,900.
Tarragon Ct., 8935-Daniel F. Murphy to Mohamad Reza and Sharareh Ruyan, $343,000.
Weems Rd., 8613-Blas Alberto Castro to Joaquim A. Pires and Ana Maria Gomez, $330,000.
Willow Glen Ct., 8436-Ronnie Thomas and Delilah A. Powell to Jose B. Benitez, $220,000.
Black Hawk Ct., 9486-Renova M&S Corp. to Salil Gupta, $263,000.
Handerson Pl., 9713, No. 303-Michael A. Ford to Janet L. Frischkorn, $215,000.
Moseby Ct., 306-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Santos Isabel Lemus Ventura, $218,000.
White Pine Dr., 8510-Hassan A. Abdullah to Julio C. Muralles, $222,500.
Apricot St., 212-Dennis A. Fuentes Pedrosa and Coraly Cruz Marrero to Matthew C. and Amanda S. Hoffman, $340,000.
Aspen Hill Dr., 46-Virginia D. and Veni L. Govoni to Bonnie F. Timperley, $258,000.
Baldwin Dr., 58-Gerhard and Marybeth Benz to William E. and Shannon R. Kilgore, $399,000.
Blueridge Ct., 202-Willie Mae McCutchen to Whitney Merchant, $203,000.
Clearview Ave., 1003-Nathan Hale Yowell to Nathan O. Huck and Tanja Phul, $295,000.
Columbus Dr., 1018-Nathan and Miranda Victor to Colgan and Maggie Norman, $381,000.
Crestwood Lane, 56-Eddie J. and Frankie M. Murphy to James and Olga Cox, $515,000.
Dewey Dr., 2000-Ingrid Allard to Scott Russell Mann and Cassandara Rose Domes, $299,900.
Elliott Lane, 24-Wells Fargo Bank to Jerry Lee Norman, $160,000.
Firebrick Dr., 19-Augustine Homes Corp. to Robert C. and Katie A. Hollings, $598,385.
Fox Run Lane, 13-Jane D. James to Gilbert Michael and Kimberly Lynn Montgomery, $330,000.
Gentle Breeze Cir., 117-Surrey House Corp. to James A. and Terry L. Howard, $505,000.
Greenway St., 120-Anna L. Butler to Victor Marcelino Arzani Dixon and Elizabeth Monica Fernandez, $225,000.
Hatchers Run Ct., 700-Nii M. Acquaye and Pearl A. Thrinny to Yong Ok Gallagher, $220,000.
Hillcrest Terr., 1025-David J. and Judy P. Harmon to Leigh F. and Johanna A. Erbe, $339,000.
Janney Lane, 14-Michael W. and Linda S. Aldred to Christopher and Elisabeth Crawford, $440,000.
Kelley Hill Lane, 22-Kenneth and Jeanne Proctor to Jacob C. Nimeth, $285,000.
Lakewind Lane, 4-Herbert G. and Isabel S. Williams to Roberto and Kostadinak Restivo, $480,000.
Lilac Ct., 14-Richmond American Homes to Jorge O. Perez, $556,463.
Midway Rd., 80-Jason E. Ladue to Ranier De La Cruz and Aspen De La Cruz, $386,000.
Newbury Dr., 50-HSBC Bank to Yan Dong, $310,000.
Oakwood Dr., 115-Yvette M. Johnson to Matthew Resh and Samantha Rodriguez, $285,000.
Owen St., 27-James Ross Stansfield to Mayra De Los Angeles Romero, $330,000.
Pear Blossom Rd., 250-Mickey W. Skiles to Janet H. and Dwayne D. Hopkins, $530,000.
Peregrine Ct., 16-Shawn C. and Laura F. Martin to Brian and Heather Simcoke, $279,000.
Powhatan Ct., 409-Arturo and Amy M. Nagy to Charles and Susan Lucia, $180,000.
Richland Rd., 270-Michael and Becky Hurley to Shawn M. Smith, $620,000.
Sandy Ridge Rd., 141-Gerald D. and Susan P. Judy to James Colt and Mirana Marie Critzer, $320,000.
Slate Dr., 17-Eric C. and Stephanie E. Chuang to Charity H. and Johnny K. Oates, $384,900.
Snowy Egret Way, 4-Richard and Betsy B. Willsey to Joshua and Rebekah Beyer, $550,000.
Sunny Hill Ct., 103-Ronald P. and Cynthia A. French to Taneisha C. Brown, $257,000.
Tree Line Dr., 119-U.S. Home Corp. to Kathryn Lechthaler, $238,000.
Victoria Dr., 2022-Kyle A. and Shannon P. Brown to Ashlyn and Michelle Curry, $352,000.
Wellspring Dr., 41-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Earl Davis, $301,430.
White Chapel Lane, 21-NVR Inc. to Richard John Stahl Jr. and Renee Staton, $740,234.
William And Mary Lane, 67-William C. Rutledge to Brandon Joseph Hummer, $315,000.
Wood Landing Rd., 88-James R. and Sandra K. Warstler to Kevin Curtis and Kristin Racann Nupdal, $355,000.