Alvyn Lake Cir., 9320-Natalie A. Thorpe to Lind Godeni, $383,000.
Cairn Mountain Way, 10069-David S. and Elisabeth A. Lively to Michael Sagaser, $439,000.
Dodsworth Dr., 13584-Gregory L. and Deborah A. Schick to Sean and Fernanda Biehl, $500,000.
Farnham Way, 8726-Siobhan E. Shaw to Jorge De Jusus and Sara Echevarria, $330,000.
Maitland Loop, 9767-Joseph Meldrum to Kevin Joseph Burk and Jennifer Collen Barron-Burk, $289,900.
Scales Pl., 9592-Christopher A. and Stephanie Nikola to Stephen and Carol Thacker, $290,000.
Berkley Lane, 3208-Macquarie Mortgages USA Inc. to Wendy A. Rivera, $230,000.
Cardinal Dr., 15529-Hatsue Kinley to Fanny Mildred Sanchez, $369,900.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4732, No. 15-Mario Urias to Mohammad and Nadia Ammad, $295,000.
Delano Dr., 14634-Amin Sayed and Shamim Stanakzai to Mohamed Sesay and Adama Bah, $380,000.
Fullerton Rd., 14215-Zulfigar T. and Amber Khan to Israel Jaldin Foronda and Rina Pilar Tarifa Pasten, $275,000.
Hawk Ct., 4505-Emilio Walker Arnez Lizarazu to Edwin Celso Nogales, $415,900.
Kingsman Rd., 13422-MMHH Investment Corp. and Ahsan Properties Corp. to Alexis Armstrong Solano, $306,000.
Kurt Ct., 4993-Khang Duc Nguyen and Anbinh Ashley Vo to Muhammad K. Qadri, $315,000.
Mansfield Ct., 5359-Christopher A. Hall and Pamela R. Moats to Viktor Delrio, $414,900.
Piedmont Pl., 15648-Bank of New York Mellon to Nadia Hamsasse, $373,364.
Saint Charles Dr., 5563-Ralph Jackson to Arnisha Ann Gatlin, $289,000.
Tarpon Lane, 4060-Ekundayo George Faux to William Andrew Weedon, $360,000.
Whitaker Pl., 4615-Fernando Quintero to Nayar Sultana, $229,000.
Mountain Laurel Loop, 3364-Alpha Beth Assefa and Serawit T. Mengistu to Kenneth A. Breckendridge, $375,000.
Tebbs Lane, 18086-Kenneth and Cristina Lane to Juan J. Hernandez and Yvette V. Poroj, $340,000.
Brunson Cir., 7460, No. 9N-Eduardo H. Villalobos and Evelyn K. Smith-Gonzalez to Orahn Hardwick, $310,000.
Crescent Park Dr., 8001, No. 175-Wells Fargo Bank to Gamal A. and Michael A. Youssef, $201,150.
Little Thames Dr., 7160, No. 184-Tiffany Anderson to Eduardo Vargas Dionicio and Fernanda Navarrete Flores, $278,000.
Northbrook Lane, 14342-Nicholas B. and Linda Painton to Qiurui Huang, $572,000.
Wales Ct., 8668-Julio C. and Sonia M. Aragon to Seong Il Kwon, $510,000.
Cross Keys Rd., 15400-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Sanjiv K. Narang, $885,000.
Hillsman Farm Lane, 5541-Tyler Wilson to Robert L. and Danielle M. Tirserio, $589,000.
Mountain Rd., 1813-Richard W. and Lutchiae A. Hildebrand to Richard W. and Kara L. Hildebrand, $325,000.
Valhalla Ct., 15092-Charles R. and Carla D. Siegismund to Stephen Bradford and Jennifer Dowell, $657,000.
Baneberry Cir., 14037-David Predmore Susan to Victor and Lori Parziale, $620,000.
Bosna Ct., 10326-Laura and Christopher Allen Clark to Julio Taleno Chamul, $423,700.
Camfield Ct., 11052, No. 6A-Michael Xijun Zhao and Wendy Wei Lee to William I. Gonzales Vasquez, $110,000.
Colton Lane, 7423-Mazar Mangal to Moslem G. Mangal, $293,000.
Damascus Dr., 9503-Ivan Ortega Serrano to Melchor Herrera, $290,000.
Fincastle Dr., 5855-Federal National Mortgage Association to Angela Hua Ni and Linfa Lee, $360,000.
King Rd., 12000-Kerry Elizabeth Dunleavy to Angela Moxley and Albert P. Duran, $260,000.
Lacy Dr., 8079, No. 8-Hilary and Kenneth Alexander to Parker Terry, $210,000.
Medway Church Loop, 11816-Mohammed Helal Mostafa to Michael Todd Patterson, $345,000.
Pamplin Pipe Ct., 15501-Apt Solutions VA Corp. to Matthew S. and Kristen D. Baker, $436,000.
Rokeby Dr., 7310-Reliance Homes Corp. to Jagannath Paudel and Krishna K. Sharma, $278,000.
Santa Rosa Ct., 13727-Roland E. and Krista Cooper Forcier to Andrius and Ausra Lekecinskas, $385,000.
Summit Ridge Ct., 11524-Marie P. and Cassagnol Innocent to Mohiuddin and Ayesha Faruque, $635,000.
Winged Elm Cir., 10332-Muhammed Salim Khan Sherani and Antia Bano Ali to Leonel A. Gonzalez Y. Gonzalez and Ketia R. Gonzalez, $397,600.
Cello Way, 8129-Jason E. Fulton to Trung Thanh Nguyen, $138,000.
Maplewood Dr., 8203-Donald E. Coulter and Andrea Morisi to Elias and Imad Natour, $206,000.
Breeze Way, 4909-Robert G. and Karen L. Barlow to Scott Francis and Teresa King, $635,000.
Four Seasons Dr., 17380-Miguelito R. and Elena B. Arevalo to Linda Dee Trotter, $390,000.
Jonathan Ct., 4238-Christopher and Stefanie Frederick to Adam and Crystal Guzewicz, $284,000.
Timber Ridge Dr., 4612-Jeffrey B. Smith to Michael A. and Eliza M. Bozzelli, $435,000.
Brenttown Ct., 12800-Richard S. and Sandra L. Blank to Ever A. Aguilar Ventura and Blanca D. Alvarez, $360,000.
Parkgate Dr., 11511-Marguerite D. Dowell and James Anthony Dowell to Lisa and Danielle Grimm, $440,000.
Overlook Dr., 312, No. 6-George T. and Marie-France Russell to Tracy Kelso and Darryl Hawkins, $300,000.
Port Hope Pt., 3810-Jose A. and Chris Janie Torres to Jason P. Deckard, $220,000.
Allspice Ct., 12235-Iris Aponte to Natalia M. Velasquez and Jamil J. De Jesus, $285,000.
Belmont Bay Dr., 500, No. 115-Myrrh Caplan to Mark William Gibson and Susan Verghese, $457,000.
Bufflehead Ct., 2872-Willard J. Boston III to Daniel P. and Courtney L. Hileman, $525,000.
Chatsford Ct., 13402-Kevin and Christina Wince to Christopher and Julia Burke, $379,800.
Chowning Ct., 16726-Andrew Schmidt to Kyle Patrick and Mary Alicen Evers, $230,000.
Corbett Pl., 1252-Gary Berkner to Melannieann M. Michaud, $310,000.
Diloreta Dr., 2213-Hai Ngoc Pham and Nang Thi Dang to Octovio Rodriguez, $329,000.
Elizabeth Burbage Loop, 15337-Robert and Esther Anorkor Odoi to Sherry L. and Lakisha D. Glover, $339,000.
Goa Pl., 12425-Zin M. Lin to Franklyn Anthony Nimro Thomas and Natasha V. Thomas, $379,000.
Harbor Side St., 485, No. 810-Kratos Management Group Corp. to Alysha Corbin, $350,000.
Jetty Loop, 16257-Charles Louis McGee and Mary Jane Christy M. McGee to Arland W. and Tatiana A. Jackson, $565,000.
Kingsbury Ct., 12705-Larry Alan Baird to Alexis Gamaliel Castellon, $314,900.
Margraf Cir., 2218, No. 424-Edgardo Cruz to Mercy Awumey, $305,000.
Oberlin Dr., 2176, No. 147A-Richard and Kristen Rodriguez to Jennifer A. Boyd, $329,900.
Pheasant Hunt Rd., 2681-Marilyn Zeitfuss to Badar Ahmed and Mohammad Azam Chaudhary, $460,000.
Sheffield Hill Way, 2673, No. 165-Kevin and Alicia Boyd Perry to Philip A. and Britt A. Chepenik, $300,000.
Tolson Pl., 11712-Stephanie L. Ashton to Riley J. Noel, $190,000.
Wakewater Way, 2510-Anita Y. Babb-Bascomb to Jennifer Jockel, $468,000.
Willow Lane, 1938-Salvador Perez to Baudilio Arturo Torres and Bertha Coralia Garcia Torres, $350,000.
Branchview Ct., 9627-Charles E. and Alysha A. Dennings to Nathaniel J. Barbee and Brittani A. Dennings, $300,000.
Forest Hill Cir., 10157-Jose A. Granados to Jose Neftali Henriquez Cabrera and Maria Marga Henriquez, $335,000.
Grant Ave., 9003-Templar Properties Corp. to Antonio and Margarida Carneiro, $280,000.
Liberty St., 9512-Stephen K. Fox and Dorothy Lomax Smith to James J. and Cheryl M. Doherty, $107,500.
Ponderosa Pine Ct., 10180-Kevin J. and Jennifer C. Burk to Jerwin G. and Christina P. Senseng, $405,000.
Shannon Lane, 9631-Ahsan Properties Corp. to Sokchea Houry and Siny Cheap, $335,000.
Sumner Lake Blvd., 9340-William F. Rossi and Jean L. Marazzi to Ingrid O’Dell, $447,500.
Becky Ct., 9302-Brian N. and Rieko M. Alexander to Arnez Washington, $423,000.
Holden Dr., 171-Jose A. Angel and Josue W. Carrillo to Oscar W. Lobos Soriano and Sandra Carolina Umana, $259,900.
Madera Ct., 8665-Sabrina E. Wilson to Leopoldo B. Miranda Gonzales, $107,000.
Adam Ct., 2-Peggy J. McMillen to Megan Walker and Brian Johnson, $270,000.
Avocet Way, 65-Mohammed Hasan and Katherine Ronckovitz-Hasan to Jennifer Danielle and Michael Pukish, $745,000.
Brooke Rd., 1341-B.L. Investments and Rentals Inc. to Larry and Marion Bowley, $235,000.
Bunker Lane, 704-U.S. Home Corp. to Nathan and Sarah Kelley, $269,990.
Chandler Ct., 3-Khadurri Enterprises Inc. to Joshua M. and Natalie A. Wells, $399,900.
Clydesdale Rd., 14-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Daniel Paul and Stacy Lynn Hornick, $390,895.
Cory Ct., 3-Teddy J. Taylor to Jose A. and Chris Janie Torres, $305,000.
Dewey Dr., 2035-Dorothy M. Fischer to Judith Marelyn Ocros, $300,000.
Egret Ct., 50-Keenan D. Robinson to Lawrence Nubari Maeba, $350,000.
Gallery Rd., 1-Wells Fargo Bank to Khalil Ismail, $394,250.
Glen Oak Rd., 38-Umb Bank and Cheri Altieri to Jeremy M. Davis, $330,000.
Healy Ct., 112-Joseph A. Katz to Lilian L. Benitez, $246,000.
Hidden Brook Dr., 213-U.S. Home Corp. to Jonathan Parrilla, $290,000.
Huntington Dr., 17-Sylvia Papion to Carter Kierczak, $307,000.
John Paul Jones Dr., 1003-Stephen P. Cayce to Joshua Wesley Perkins and Lauren Elise Hallam, $225,000.
Limestone Way, 80-Atlantic Services Corp. and Danny L. Kestner to Sridhar Vedula, $273,000.
Magnolia Dr., 80-Surrey House Corp. and FFC Properties Corp. to James G. and Sharon Tosi Lacey, $565,000.
Northridge Dr., 1412-Stephen A. Torri to Michael H. Williams, $215,000.
Payton Dr., 704-Kathleen G. Dennis to Evangelina Trinidad Rios and Joel Dejesus Rios Sanchez, $213,000.
Poplar Rd., 352-Jennifer Kang to Jose Rivas-Sanchez and Javier Enrrique Rivas, $349,500.
Regina Lane, 202-Shannan R. Rosenthal to Hakeem Moore, $165,000.
Rock Hill Church Rd., 644-Chris and Caroline Lenane to Michael and Amy Diluccio, $315,000.
Shelton Shop Rd., 95-Wells Fargo Bank to Douglas Kittell, $195,000.
Smithfield Way, 94-James Moore and E. Lillian V. Moore to Christopher M. and Jan G. Arey, $320,000.
Stevens Dr., 98-Matthew C. and Sarah A. McCraney to Jennifer N. Martinez, $255,000.
Taylor St., 309-Paramount Investments Corp. to Deonia Donald, $235,000.
Toluca Rd., 225-Timothy Cliggott to Larry D. and Patricia J. Hosler, $540,000.
Verbena Dr., 170-U.S. Home Corp. to Lawrence and Kenya Adams, $449,990.
Warwick Way, 16-Christopher L. and Anne E. Woodbridge to Paul L. Contreras and Jacqueline L. Bertucci, $399,000.
Westminster Lane, 303-Samuel W. Altman to Kayla Tornai, $198,400.
Whitsons Run, 218-Crystal Z. Zorich to Valdemar Perez Rodriquez and Natalie M. Perez, $249,500.
Yasmine Ct., 19-Vela Homes & Consulting Group Corp. to Robert B. and Misty D. Jones, $612,500.