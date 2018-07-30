Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRISTOW AREA

Alvyn Lake Cir., 9320-Natalie A. Thorpe to Lind Godeni, $383,000.

Cairn Mountain Way, 10069-David S. and Elisabeth A. Lively to Michael Sagaser, $439,000.

Dodsworth Dr., 13584-Gregory L. and Deborah A. Schick to Sean and Fernanda Biehl, $500,000.

Farnham Way, 8726-Siobhan E. Shaw to Jorge De Jusus and Sara Echevarria, $330,000.

Maitland Loop, 9767-Joseph Meldrum to Kevin Joseph Burk and Jennifer Collen Barron-Burk, $289,900.

Scales Pl., 9592-Christopher A. and Stephanie Nikola to Stephen and Carol Thacker, $290,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Berkley Lane, 3208-Macquarie Mortgages USA Inc. to Wendy A. Rivera, $230,000.

Cardinal Dr., 15529-Hatsue Kinley to Fanny Mildred Sanchez, $369,900.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4732, No. 15-Mario Urias to Mohammad and Nadia Ammad, $295,000.

Delano Dr., 14634-Amin Sayed and Shamim Stanakzai to Mohamed Sesay and Adama Bah, $380,000.

Fullerton Rd., 14215-Zulfigar T. and Amber Khan to Israel Jaldin Foronda and Rina Pilar Tarifa Pasten, $275,000.

Hawk Ct., 4505-Emilio Walker Arnez Lizarazu to Edwin Celso Nogales, $415,900.

Kingsman Rd., 13422-MMHH Investment Corp. and Ahsan Properties Corp. to Alexis Armstrong Solano, $306,000.

Kurt Ct., 4993-Khang Duc Nguyen and Anbinh Ashley Vo to Muhammad K. Qadri, $315,000.

Mansfield Ct., 5359-Christopher A. Hall and Pamela R. Moats to Viktor Delrio, $414,900.

Piedmont Pl., 15648-Bank of New York Mellon to Nadia Hamsasse, $373,364.

Saint Charles Dr., 5563-Ralph Jackson to Arnisha Ann Gatlin, $289,000.

Tarpon Lane, 4060-Ekundayo George Faux to William Andrew Weedon, $360,000.

Whitaker Pl., 4615-Fernando Quintero to Nayar Sultana, $229,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Mountain Laurel Loop, 3364-Alpha Beth Assefa and Serawit T. Mengistu to Kenneth A. Breckendridge, $375,000.

Tebbs Lane, 18086-Kenneth and Cristina Lane to Juan J. Hernandez and Yvette V. Poroj, $340,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Brunson Cir., 7460, No. 9N-Eduardo H. Villalobos and Evelyn K. Smith-Gonzalez to Orahn Hardwick, $310,000.

Crescent Park Dr., 8001, No. 175-Wells Fargo Bank to Gamal A. and Michael A. Youssef, $201,150.

Little Thames Dr., 7160, No. 184-Tiffany Anderson to Eduardo Vargas Dionicio and Fernanda Navarrete Flores, $278,000.

Northbrook Lane, 14342-Nicholas B. and Linda Painton to Qiurui Huang, $572,000.

Wales Ct., 8668-Julio C. and Sonia M. Aragon to Seong Il Kwon, $510,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Cross Keys Rd., 15400-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Sanjiv K. Narang, $885,000.

Hillsman Farm Lane, 5541-Tyler Wilson to Robert L. and Danielle M. Tirserio, $589,000.

Mountain Rd., 1813-Richard W. and Lutchiae A. Hildebrand to Richard W. and Kara L. Hildebrand, $325,000.

Valhalla Ct., 15092-Charles R. and Carla D. Siegismund to Stephen Bradford and Jennifer Dowell, $657,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Baneberry Cir., 14037-David Predmore Susan to Victor and Lori Parziale, $620,000.

Bosna Ct., 10326-Laura and Christopher Allen Clark to Julio Taleno Chamul, $423,700.

Camfield Ct., 11052, No. 6A-Michael Xijun Zhao and Wendy Wei Lee to William I. Gonzales Vasquez, $110,000.

Colton Lane, 7423-Mazar Mangal to Moslem G. Mangal, $293,000.

Damascus Dr., 9503-Ivan Ortega Serrano to Melchor Herrera, $290,000.

Fincastle Dr., 5855-Federal National Mortgage Association to Angela Hua Ni and Linfa Lee, $360,000.

King Rd., 12000-Kerry Elizabeth Dunleavy to Angela Moxley and Albert P. Duran, $260,000.

Lacy Dr., 8079, No. 8-Hilary and Kenneth Alexander to Parker Terry, $210,000.

Medway Church Loop, 11816-Mohammed Helal Mostafa to Michael Todd Patterson, $345,000.

Pamplin Pipe Ct., 15501-Apt Solutions VA Corp. to Matthew S. and Kristen D. Baker, $436,000.

Rokeby Dr., 7310-Reliance Homes Corp. to Jagannath Paudel and Krishna K. Sharma, $278,000.

Santa Rosa Ct., 13727-Roland E. and Krista Cooper Forcier to Andrius and Ausra Lekecinskas, $385,000.

Summit Ridge Ct., 11524-Marie P. and Cassagnol Innocent to Mohiuddin and Ayesha Faruque, $635,000.

Winged Elm Cir., 10332-Muhammed Salim Khan Sherani and Antia Bano Ali to Leonel A. Gonzalez Y. Gonzalez and Ketia R. Gonzalez, $397,600.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Cello Way, 8129-Jason E. Fulton to Trung Thanh Nguyen, $138,000.

Maplewood Dr., 8203-Donald E. Coulter and Andrea Morisi to Elias and Imad Natour, $206,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Breeze Way, 4909-Robert G. and Karen L. Barlow to Scott Francis and Teresa King, $635,000.

Four Seasons Dr., 17380-Miguelito R. and Elena B. Arevalo to Linda Dee Trotter, $390,000.

Jonathan Ct., 4238-Christopher and Stefanie Frederick to Adam and Crystal Guzewicz, $284,000.

Timber Ridge Dr., 4612-Jeffrey B. Smith to Michael A. and Eliza M. Bozzelli, $435,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Brenttown Ct., 12800-Richard S. and Sandra L. Blank to Ever A. Aguilar Ventura and Blanca D. Alvarez, $360,000.

Parkgate Dr., 11511-Marguerite D. Dowell and James Anthony Dowell to Lisa and Danielle Grimm, $440,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Overlook Dr., 312, No. 6-George T. and Marie-France Russell to Tracy Kelso and Darryl Hawkins, $300,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Port Hope Pt., 3810-Jose A. and Chris Janie Torres to Jason P. Deckard, $220,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Allspice Ct., 12235-Iris Aponte to Natalia M. Velasquez and Jamil J. De Jesus, $285,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 500, No. 115-Myrrh Caplan to Mark William Gibson and Susan Verghese, $457,000.

Bufflehead Ct., 2872-Willard J. Boston III to Daniel P. and Courtney L. Hileman, $525,000.

Chatsford Ct., 13402-Kevin and Christina Wince to Christopher and Julia Burke, $379,800.

Chowning Ct., 16726-Andrew Schmidt to Kyle Patrick and Mary Alicen Evers, $230,000.

Corbett Pl., 1252-Gary Berkner to Melannieann M. Michaud, $310,000.

Diloreta Dr., 2213-Hai Ngoc Pham and Nang Thi Dang to Octovio Rodriguez, $329,000.

Elizabeth Burbage Loop, 15337-Robert and Esther Anorkor Odoi to Sherry L. and Lakisha D. Glover, $339,000.

Goa Pl., 12425-Zin M. Lin to Franklyn Anthony Nimro Thomas and Natasha V. Thomas, $379,000.

Harbor Side St., 485, No. 810-Kratos Management Group Corp. to Alysha Corbin, $350,000.

Jetty Loop, 16257-Charles Louis McGee and Mary Jane Christy M. McGee to Arland W. and Tatiana A. Jackson, $565,000.

Kingsbury Ct., 12705-Larry Alan Baird to Alexis Gamaliel Castellon, $314,900.

Margraf Cir., 2218, No. 424-Edgardo Cruz to Mercy Awumey, $305,000.

Oberlin Dr., 2176, No. 147A-Richard and Kristen Rodriguez to Jennifer A. Boyd, $329,900.

Pheasant Hunt Rd., 2681-Marilyn Zeitfuss to Badar Ahmed and Mohammad Azam Chaudhary, $460,000.

Sheffield Hill Way, 2673, No. 165-Kevin and Alicia Boyd Perry to Philip A. and Britt A. Chepenik, $300,000.

Tolson Pl., 11712-Stephanie L. Ashton to Riley J. Noel, $190,000.

Wakewater Way, 2510-Anita Y. Babb-Bascomb to Jennifer Jockel, $468,000.

Willow Lane, 1938-Salvador Perez to Baudilio Arturo Torres and Bertha Coralia Garcia Torres, $350,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Branchview Ct., 9627-Charles E. and Alysha A. Dennings to Nathaniel J. Barbee and Brittani A. Dennings, $300,000.

Forest Hill Cir., 10157-Jose A. Granados to Jose Neftali Henriquez Cabrera and Maria Marga Henriquez, $335,000.

Grant Ave., 9003-Templar Properties Corp. to Antonio and Margarida Carneiro, $280,000.

Liberty St., 9512-Stephen K. Fox and Dorothy Lomax Smith to James J. and Cheryl M. Doherty, $107,500.

Ponderosa Pine Ct., 10180-Kevin J. and Jennifer C. Burk to Jerwin G. and Christina P. Senseng, $405,000.

Shannon Lane, 9631-Ahsan Properties Corp. to Sokchea Houry and Siny Cheap, $335,000.

Sumner Lake Blvd., 9340-William F. Rossi and Jean L. Marazzi to Ingrid O’Dell, $447,500.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Becky Ct., 9302-Brian N. and Rieko M. Alexander to Arnez Washington, $423,000.

Holden Dr., 171-Jose A. Angel and Josue W. Carrillo to Oscar W. Lobos Soriano and Sandra Carolina Umana, $259,900.

Madera Ct., 8665-Sabrina E. Wilson to Leopoldo B. Miranda Gonzales, $107,000.

Stafford County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Adam Ct., 2-Peggy J. McMillen to Megan Walker and Brian Johnson, $270,000.

Avocet Way, 65-Mohammed Hasan and Katherine Ronckovitz-Hasan to Jennifer Danielle and Michael Pukish, $745,000.

Brooke Rd., 1341-B.L. Investments and Rentals Inc. to Larry and Marion Bowley, $235,000.

Bunker Lane, 704-U.S. Home Corp. to Nathan and Sarah Kelley, $269,990.

Chandler Ct., 3-Khadurri Enterprises Inc. to Joshua M. and Natalie A. Wells, $399,900.

Clydesdale Rd., 14-K. Hovnanian at Wellsprings Corp. to Daniel Paul and Stacy Lynn Hornick, $390,895.

Cory Ct., 3-Teddy J. Taylor to Jose A. and Chris Janie Torres, $305,000.

Dewey Dr., 2035-Dorothy M. Fischer to Judith Marelyn Ocros, $300,000.

Egret Ct., 50-Keenan D. Robinson to Lawrence Nubari Maeba, $350,000.

Gallery Rd., 1-Wells Fargo Bank to Khalil Ismail, $394,250.

Glen Oak Rd., 38-Umb Bank and Cheri Altieri to Jeremy M. Davis, $330,000.

Healy Ct., 112-Joseph A. Katz to Lilian L. Benitez, $246,000.

Hidden Brook Dr., 213-U.S. Home Corp. to Jonathan Parrilla, $290,000.

Huntington Dr., 17-Sylvia Papion to Carter Kierczak, $307,000.

John Paul Jones Dr., 1003-Stephen P. Cayce to Joshua Wesley Perkins and Lauren Elise Hallam, $225,000.

Limestone Way, 80-Atlantic Services Corp. and Danny L. Kestner to Sridhar Vedula, $273,000.

Magnolia Dr., 80-Surrey House Corp. and FFC Properties Corp. to James G. and Sharon Tosi Lacey, $565,000.

Northridge Dr., 1412-Stephen A. Torri to Michael H. Williams, $215,000.

Payton Dr., 704-Kathleen G. Dennis to Evangelina Trinidad Rios and Joel Dejesus Rios Sanchez, $213,000.

Poplar Rd., 352-Jennifer Kang to Jose Rivas-Sanchez and Javier Enrrique Rivas, $349,500.

Regina Lane, 202-Shannan R. Rosenthal to Hakeem Moore, $165,000.

Rock Hill Church Rd., 644-Chris and Caroline Lenane to Michael and Amy Diluccio, $315,000.

Shelton Shop Rd., 95-Wells Fargo Bank to Douglas Kittell, $195,000.

Smithfield Way, 94-James Moore and E. Lillian V. Moore to Christopher M. and Jan G. Arey, $320,000.

Stevens Dr., 98-Matthew C. and Sarah A. McCraney to Jennifer N. Martinez, $255,000.

Taylor St., 309-Paramount Investments Corp. to Deonia Donald, $235,000.

Toluca Rd., 225-Timothy Cliggott to Larry D. and Patricia J. Hosler, $540,000.

Verbena Dr., 170-U.S. Home Corp. to Lawrence and Kenya Adams, $449,990.

Warwick Way, 16-Christopher L. and Anne E. Woodbridge to Paul L. Contreras and Jacqueline L. Bertucci, $399,000.

Westminster Lane, 303-Samuel W. Altman to Kayla Tornai, $198,400.

Whitsons Run, 218-Crystal Z. Zorich to Valdemar Perez Rodriquez and Natalie M. Perez, $249,500.

Yasmine Ct., 19-Vela Homes & Consulting Group Corp. to Robert B. and Misty D. Jones, $612,500.