Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRISTOW AREA

Benedictine Way, 12956-Keven M. Havenner and Erika X. Marin to Sanaa Abudarag and Ahmed Sharfi, $331,000.

Caithness Cir., 12200-Lili A. Combs to Qamar S. Khan, $231,000.

Drum Salute Pl., 12161-Nicholas M. Paciejewski to Robert and Ivana Rost, $360,000.

Fife Ness Ct., 12366-Christopher A. and Kathy D. Johnson to Andrew and Courtney Stephens, $485,000.

Merrimont Lane, 12760-Gonzalo and Candice Teresa Gracia to Javier Perez Algaranaz and Silvana Paz Monasterio, $335,000.

Solitary Pl., 9904-Melissa K. Schrecongost to Michael and Heathr Poeschl, $486,900.

DALE CITY AREA

Bakersfield St., 14621-Safi Ramin to Rene Agustin Chicas Aguirre, $222,900.

Bremerton Dr., 14214-Eriberto A. Hernandez to Rossemery Almaraz-Sanchez, $267,000.

Catbrier Ct., 15082-Robert F. Sheahan and Linda E. Donath to Khadijetou Diallo and Ousmane Cissoko, $247,000.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4843, No. 89-Rosalind Ann Thomas to Yordanos Shifferaw, $294,991.

Dillwyn Ct., 15333-Bank of New York Mellon to Robin Jahangir, $430,000.

Forestdale Ave., 3546-Moises Portillo to Jose L. Amaya-Centeno and Reina I. Cruz, $280,000.

General Washington Dr., 14411-Gregory M. and Christine E. Perkinson to Richard A. and Madeline Pastorella, $600,000.

Hetten Lane, 3673-Glen T. and Shannon E. Helbert to Jose L. Copa and Jackeline S. Marquina, $420,000.

Kempair Dr., 4801-Ronald J. and Bonnie S. Newman to Dionicio Sandoval Alvarez, $270,000.

Kingston Rd., 4540-Jona and Marianne Kimberly Porciuncula to Oscar Emilio Bogles Nolasco, $265,000.

Lacrosse Ct., 3477-Philler and Ivy Siy to Victor Antonio Vidal Cordova and Julia Antoinette Vidal, $359,000.

Leatherback Rd., 5095-Muhammad Ayub Zargarpur and Leeda Faiqe to Juan G. Garay Flores and Crystal A. Garay, $450,000.

Qualey Pl., 5309-Rosario A. Carrera to Mark Shawky, $238,000.

Saint Charles Dr., 5578-Debra A. Dawson to Juan A. Morales-Campos, $305,000.

Taxi Dr., 12997-Abdulah R. Rasooli to Deleon D. Wyatt and Tammi L. Boyce, $286,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Antrim Cir., 3066-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Michelle Foy, $233,000.

Myrtlewood Dr., 2796-Olivker C. and Marietta M. Allen to Asfandyar and Samiullah Ludin, $550,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Abberley Loop, 6714-Stephen L. and Shannon C. Farmerie to Victor Ferrari, $493,000.

Buckland Mill Rd., 8221-David William Blake to Mariluz C. Davis, $290,000.

Lakeview Dr., 14100-Bernard F. and Martha G. McDaniel to Jose A. Terrazas, $350,000.

Little Thames Dr., 7170, No. 179-Helen K. Brunk and Helen Calvillo to Daniel Pijeira and Christina Valdes, $246,000.

Northington Ct., 7601-Rahmatullah Babe and Dian Babee to Elamin Hussein, $550,000.

Shire Pl., 13682-Suzanne Munger to Timothy W. Sodo, $335,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Arrowfield Terr., 5556-Deanna C. Valdez to Dou Hwan Cha and Geum Myung Kim, $415,000.

Cullen Pl., 6312-Eileen Hua Xu to Joseph and Nicol Abernathy, $344,950.

Holshire Way, 14514-Karl R. Brock to Mark S. and Tanya McCormic, $735,000.

Legacy Way, 15552-Ted A. Seely and Nina M. Dunleavy to William and Pamela Siddon, $630,000.

Picketts Store Pl., 15644-Stephen B. and Jennifer Dowell to Jeffrey and Norma E. Valentin, $405,000.

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5701-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Patrick and Erin Michaels, $765,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Basswood Dr., 12523-Dennis C. and Brenda F. Thompson to Sherry Free Koontz, $460,000.

Community Dr., 8218-Long Beach Properties Corp. to Tuan Quoc Phan and Hien Thi Thu Le, $225,900.

Damview Pl., 8289-Timothy C. Park to Earl D. and Linda D. Lichtenauer, $100,000.

Fingerlake Way, 11780-HSBC Bank to Katherine A. Scott and Erik Kirkpatrick, $464,000.

King George Dr., 9411-Frank E. Grimes and Linda C. Grimes to Christopher and Kimberly Hilland, $285,000.

Lakeway Dr., 11609-Paul Standfill and Tabitha Dene Fraser to Alistair Funge and Latifah Omar, $699,000.

Milton Hall Pl., 15424-Michael A. Rodgers to Carey L. and Laura K. Morrow, $480,000.

Pope St., 10927-Maria A. Gutierrez to Isi and Karen A. Rivas, $285,000.

Running Deer Rd., 12301-Paramount Investments Corp. to Mattheau R. Guinard and Mary Joyce J. Guinard, $352,000.

Scotland Loop, 8366, No. 13-Cheryl Denise Wallen to Matthew Knoche, $315,000.

Stagestone Way, 11201-Maria Walsh to Nikolai Andro Forkal, $215,500.

Three Otters Pl., 15637-James M. Hite Jr. to Mwinnikpeg Eric Some, $300,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Lake Jackson Dr., 10413-Jason C. and Leilany Cook to Wael and Dena Hammad, $400,000.

Montyville Dr., 9813-Thomas V. and Rebecca S. Cole to John D. Milligan Jr. and Patricia Bonnet, $455,000.

Tendring Trail, 7481-Valerie Frances Hubbard and James David Tuchscherer to Rodman A. Bonilla and Mirna Y. Valle, $150,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Champion Oak Dr., 3858-Joan M. Dempster to Manuel V. and Hye C. Enriquez, $360,000.

Golf Club Dr., 15479-Resource Investments Corp. to Micah William and Carrie Cannon Hammons, $350,000.

La Mauricie Loop, 4162-Russell Blake Drydale to Mirwais Naseeri Framarz, $300,000.

Windsong Lane, 15464-Abigail L. Blanchfield to Kimberly D. Hoover, $263,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Buffalo Trace Lane, 12100-Adria L. Wimmer to Brian Dirk and Ericka Wiquist Fillpot, $499,900.

RJ Way, 12355-NVR Inc. to Angela M. Lanza, $793,726.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Overlook Dr., 438-Dawn E. Chute to Erin Maureen Scoggins, $309,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Scelzi Ct., 3495-Picturesoue Corp. to David Ivan Ventura and Yadira Santos Trosty, $319,900.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Arum Pl., 15120-Juan Carlos Iraheta Granados and Brenda M. Rivas to Kalyakeo Vannasaeng, $210,000.

Bentley Cir., 13558-Eb Investments Corp. to Nicholas Jacobi and Kelly Bryan Shelton, $275,000.

California St., 1438-Osmin Sandoval to Fidel Sandoval Salguero, $310,000.

Cinnamon St., 12211-Gerald B. and Patty S. Knick to Farris L. Allread and Cynthia Hall, $270,000.

Cotton Mill Dr., 11985-Randolf G. and Maureen H. Steiner to Mark Frederick Logan, $385,000.

Dulcinea Pl., 12744-Donna B. Bedwell to Gilmer R. Fernandez Ferrufino and Gisela Becerra, $255,000.

Farrabow Lane, 11988-Jay S. and Sharon M. Reilly to Andrew E. and Seblewongel A. Young, $407,900.

Grand Masters Way, 4782-Simon D. and Martha H. Nguyen to Joseph F. and Kim A. Zappala, $660,000.

Hargrett Way, 13006-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Martin Ornelas Garcia and Teresa Soto De Ornelas, $538,000.

Laconia Cir., 16000-Deutsche Bank to Robel Z. Abate and Yitayishe Yesheberu, $380,100.

Marsala Ct., 2954-Richard Kouenkam to Sammy A. and Pamela Betancurth, $278,000.

Old Post Terr., 1823-Virginia Sell Now Corp. to Anna Sandara and Mohammad Bhuiyan, $262,500.

Point Longstreet Way, 12007-Joel A. and Gladys B. Acevedo to Brenda Louise Hudson, $389,900.

Stevenson Ct., 12227-Michael L. and Cora A. Martin to Rodolfo Prieto, $159,500.

Warren Dr., 1902-J&D Homes Corp. to Xuan Dao Huynh Tran, $315,000.

Manassas

Buttress Lane, 8376, No. 302-Louis Christopher Angelos to Jill R. Ebert, $147,000.

Gaither St., 8399-Tim E. and Yvonne V. Winchell to Josefina F. Perez and Jeff Brian F. Perez, $460,000.

Grant Ave., 9118-Jennifer Ann Donovan to Christopher Scot Chipman, $375,000.

Liberty St., 9514-Stephen K. Fox and Dorothy Lomax Smith to Dawood Hatami, $116,000.

Meadowview Dr., 8987-Deborah B. Anilane and Michael S. Butler to Henry Isaac Ramirez Rodriguez, $310,000.

Portner Ave., 9033-Vali Residential Corp. to Jose E. Reyes and Yesenia M. Hernandez De Reyes, $169,900.

Silver Maple Ct., 9072-Gill Partnership to Liaqat Ali Awan, $280,000.

Town Lane, 9807-Qamar Khan to Jose Francisco Rivera, $167,000.

Manassas Park

Cartwright Ct., 8652-Francisco Tobon Flores and Bricelda Reyes De Tobon to Syed M. Kashif, $227,000.

Holmes Pl., 9722, No. 301-Jennifer N. Hayward to Barbara Davis and Cecil Benjamin, $220,000.

Moseby Ct., 301-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Katelyn E. Touhey and William Palmer II, $218,500.

Sheldon St., 104-Veronica Cruz Rodriguez and Rosa Romero to Vidal D. Martinez, $355,500.

Stafford County

Allegheny Dr., 7-Robert and Tammy Vannorden to Neena Rani and Mohit Sondhi, $395,000.

Batley Ct., 102-Helen Gale Farr and Dale Arnold Adkins to Joyee A. Butler, $203,000.

Brass Ct., 12-Tuesday Seventeen Corp. to Kelly R. and Charles F. Widener, $400,000.

Buoy Dr., 2009-Ffi Holdings Corp. to Branislav B. Zivojinovic and Helen Frances Entwistle-Leonard, $380,000.

Chantilly Pl., 10-David J. Von Colln to Roger B. and Jo Ann Kelsey, $315,000.

Coachman Cir., 57-Augustine Homes Corp. to Anthony Peter Bongolan and Mary Antonette De Leon, $459,990.

Covington Ct., 21-Nan B. McComber to Ann S. and Ronald S. Mizerak, $384,900.

Gateway Dr., 15-Clotcal A. Farmer to Jacqueline Haile, $460,000.

Grafton St., 616-Todd L. Hunter to Cedric Q. Harrison Jr. and Kristin A. Ooley-Harrison, $205,000.

Healy Ct., 205-Parker and Angela Castle to Richard I. Avalos and Nancy L. Vasquez Rodriguez, $244,000.

Hidden Brook Dr., 215-U.S. Home Corp. to Shahid Khan, $275,000.

Independence Dr., 317-Shannon and Timothy White to Abish Paul and Lidhu Kurian, $200,000.

Johnson Mill Ridge, 26-Hour Homes at Grouse Pointe Inc. to Richard S. and Helyn S. McLain, $496,640.

Live Oak Lane, 3-Terry D. and Karen E. Myers to Jerad D. and Sarah I. Myers, $334,000.

Mcpherson Dr., 360-National Transfer Services Corp. to Michael and Kristen Gillam, $495,000.

Norwood Lane, 33-Paramount Investments Corp. to Mark C. and Catherine Y. Garrett, $294,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 257-Atlantic Builders to Tracey Martin and Dwayne Toomer, $397,190.

Queen Anne Dr., 254-FFC Properties Corp. to Peter and Bethany Harvey, $447,500.

Royal Crescent Way, 68-Jeffrey D. and Jennifer L. Stone to Danny and Ashley Shifflett, $415,000.

Sanford Dr., 525-Paramount Investments Corp. to Jose Humberto Tristan Torres and Alicia Tristan, $250,000.

Short Branch Rd., 103-Shelina Baker to Paul D. and Tara C. Faucheux, $329,000.

Smithfield Way, 125-Bruce J. and Mary J. Campbell to Sara A. and Terry C. Jarrells, $315,000.

Summerfield Lane, 57-Ti-Deacon Commons Corp. to Alan D. Middeker, $369,620.

Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1029-Timothy Lee Jenkins to Miguel Griffith Jr., $180,000.

Tree Line Dr., 125-U.S. Home Corp. to Aaron Contreras, $226,000.

Wagoneers Lane, 78-Charles L. and Sandra J. Randall to Chenhe Ren, $429,800.

Whitsons Run, 258-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Mark E. Thompson and Phyllis D. Talley, $297,500.