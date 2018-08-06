Benedictine Way, 12956-Keven M. Havenner and Erika X. Marin to Sanaa Abudarag and Ahmed Sharfi, $331,000.
Caithness Cir., 12200-Lili A. Combs to Qamar S. Khan, $231,000.
Drum Salute Pl., 12161-Nicholas M. Paciejewski to Robert and Ivana Rost, $360,000.
Fife Ness Ct., 12366-Christopher A. and Kathy D. Johnson to Andrew and Courtney Stephens, $485,000.
Merrimont Lane, 12760-Gonzalo and Candice Teresa Gracia to Javier Perez Algaranaz and Silvana Paz Monasterio, $335,000.
Solitary Pl., 9904-Melissa K. Schrecongost to Michael and Heathr Poeschl, $486,900.
Bakersfield St., 14621-Safi Ramin to Rene Agustin Chicas Aguirre, $222,900.
Bremerton Dr., 14214-Eriberto A. Hernandez to Rossemery Almaraz-Sanchez, $267,000.
Catbrier Ct., 15082-Robert F. Sheahan and Linda E. Donath to Khadijetou Diallo and Ousmane Cissoko, $247,000.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4843, No. 89-Rosalind Ann Thomas to Yordanos Shifferaw, $294,991.
Dillwyn Ct., 15333-Bank of New York Mellon to Robin Jahangir, $430,000.
Forestdale Ave., 3546-Moises Portillo to Jose L. Amaya-Centeno and Reina I. Cruz, $280,000.
General Washington Dr., 14411-Gregory M. and Christine E. Perkinson to Richard A. and Madeline Pastorella, $600,000.
Hetten Lane, 3673-Glen T. and Shannon E. Helbert to Jose L. Copa and Jackeline S. Marquina, $420,000.
Kempair Dr., 4801-Ronald J. and Bonnie S. Newman to Dionicio Sandoval Alvarez, $270,000.
Kingston Rd., 4540-Jona and Marianne Kimberly Porciuncula to Oscar Emilio Bogles Nolasco, $265,000.
Lacrosse Ct., 3477-Philler and Ivy Siy to Victor Antonio Vidal Cordova and Julia Antoinette Vidal, $359,000.
Leatherback Rd., 5095-Muhammad Ayub Zargarpur and Leeda Faiqe to Juan G. Garay Flores and Crystal A. Garay, $450,000.
Qualey Pl., 5309-Rosario A. Carrera to Mark Shawky, $238,000.
Saint Charles Dr., 5578-Debra A. Dawson to Juan A. Morales-Campos, $305,000.
Taxi Dr., 12997-Abdulah R. Rasooli to Deleon D. Wyatt and Tammi L. Boyce, $286,000.
Antrim Cir., 3066-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Michelle Foy, $233,000.
Myrtlewood Dr., 2796-Olivker C. and Marietta M. Allen to Asfandyar and Samiullah Ludin, $550,000.
Abberley Loop, 6714-Stephen L. and Shannon C. Farmerie to Victor Ferrari, $493,000.
Buckland Mill Rd., 8221-David William Blake to Mariluz C. Davis, $290,000.
Lakeview Dr., 14100-Bernard F. and Martha G. McDaniel to Jose A. Terrazas, $350,000.
Little Thames Dr., 7170, No. 179-Helen K. Brunk and Helen Calvillo to Daniel Pijeira and Christina Valdes, $246,000.
Northington Ct., 7601-Rahmatullah Babe and Dian Babee to Elamin Hussein, $550,000.
Shire Pl., 13682-Suzanne Munger to Timothy W. Sodo, $335,000.
Arrowfield Terr., 5556-Deanna C. Valdez to Dou Hwan Cha and Geum Myung Kim, $415,000.
Cullen Pl., 6312-Eileen Hua Xu to Joseph and Nicol Abernathy, $344,950.
Holshire Way, 14514-Karl R. Brock to Mark S. and Tanya McCormic, $735,000.
Legacy Way, 15552-Ted A. Seely and Nina M. Dunleavy to William and Pamela Siddon, $630,000.
Picketts Store Pl., 15644-Stephen B. and Jennifer Dowell to Jeffrey and Norma E. Valentin, $405,000.
Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5701-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Patrick and Erin Michaels, $765,000.
Basswood Dr., 12523-Dennis C. and Brenda F. Thompson to Sherry Free Koontz, $460,000.
Community Dr., 8218-Long Beach Properties Corp. to Tuan Quoc Phan and Hien Thi Thu Le, $225,900.
Damview Pl., 8289-Timothy C. Park to Earl D. and Linda D. Lichtenauer, $100,000.
Fingerlake Way, 11780-HSBC Bank to Katherine A. Scott and Erik Kirkpatrick, $464,000.
King George Dr., 9411-Frank E. Grimes and Linda C. Grimes to Christopher and Kimberly Hilland, $285,000.
Lakeway Dr., 11609-Paul Standfill and Tabitha Dene Fraser to Alistair Funge and Latifah Omar, $699,000.
Milton Hall Pl., 15424-Michael A. Rodgers to Carey L. and Laura K. Morrow, $480,000.
Pope St., 10927-Maria A. Gutierrez to Isi and Karen A. Rivas, $285,000.
Running Deer Rd., 12301-Paramount Investments Corp. to Mattheau R. Guinard and Mary Joyce J. Guinard, $352,000.
Scotland Loop, 8366, No. 13-Cheryl Denise Wallen to Matthew Knoche, $315,000.
Stagestone Way, 11201-Maria Walsh to Nikolai Andro Forkal, $215,500.
Three Otters Pl., 15637-James M. Hite Jr. to Mwinnikpeg Eric Some, $300,000.
Lake Jackson Dr., 10413-Jason C. and Leilany Cook to Wael and Dena Hammad, $400,000.
Montyville Dr., 9813-Thomas V. and Rebecca S. Cole to John D. Milligan Jr. and Patricia Bonnet, $455,000.
Tendring Trail, 7481-Valerie Frances Hubbard and James David Tuchscherer to Rodman A. Bonilla and Mirna Y. Valle, $150,000.
Champion Oak Dr., 3858-Joan M. Dempster to Manuel V. and Hye C. Enriquez, $360,000.
Golf Club Dr., 15479-Resource Investments Corp. to Micah William and Carrie Cannon Hammons, $350,000.
La Mauricie Loop, 4162-Russell Blake Drydale to Mirwais Naseeri Framarz, $300,000.
Windsong Lane, 15464-Abigail L. Blanchfield to Kimberly D. Hoover, $263,000.
Buffalo Trace Lane, 12100-Adria L. Wimmer to Brian Dirk and Ericka Wiquist Fillpot, $499,900.
RJ Way, 12355-NVR Inc. to Angela M. Lanza, $793,726.
Overlook Dr., 438-Dawn E. Chute to Erin Maureen Scoggins, $309,000.
Scelzi Ct., 3495-Picturesoue Corp. to David Ivan Ventura and Yadira Santos Trosty, $319,900.
Arum Pl., 15120-Juan Carlos Iraheta Granados and Brenda M. Rivas to Kalyakeo Vannasaeng, $210,000.
Bentley Cir., 13558-Eb Investments Corp. to Nicholas Jacobi and Kelly Bryan Shelton, $275,000.
California St., 1438-Osmin Sandoval to Fidel Sandoval Salguero, $310,000.
Cinnamon St., 12211-Gerald B. and Patty S. Knick to Farris L. Allread and Cynthia Hall, $270,000.
Cotton Mill Dr., 11985-Randolf G. and Maureen H. Steiner to Mark Frederick Logan, $385,000.
Dulcinea Pl., 12744-Donna B. Bedwell to Gilmer R. Fernandez Ferrufino and Gisela Becerra, $255,000.
Farrabow Lane, 11988-Jay S. and Sharon M. Reilly to Andrew E. and Seblewongel A. Young, $407,900.
Grand Masters Way, 4782-Simon D. and Martha H. Nguyen to Joseph F. and Kim A. Zappala, $660,000.
Hargrett Way, 13006-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Martin Ornelas Garcia and Teresa Soto De Ornelas, $538,000.
Laconia Cir., 16000-Deutsche Bank to Robel Z. Abate and Yitayishe Yesheberu, $380,100.
Marsala Ct., 2954-Richard Kouenkam to Sammy A. and Pamela Betancurth, $278,000.
Old Post Terr., 1823-Virginia Sell Now Corp. to Anna Sandara and Mohammad Bhuiyan, $262,500.
Point Longstreet Way, 12007-Joel A. and Gladys B. Acevedo to Brenda Louise Hudson, $389,900.
Stevenson Ct., 12227-Michael L. and Cora A. Martin to Rodolfo Prieto, $159,500.
Warren Dr., 1902-J&D Homes Corp. to Xuan Dao Huynh Tran, $315,000.
Buttress Lane, 8376, No. 302-Louis Christopher Angelos to Jill R. Ebert, $147,000.
Gaither St., 8399-Tim E. and Yvonne V. Winchell to Josefina F. Perez and Jeff Brian F. Perez, $460,000.
Grant Ave., 9118-Jennifer Ann Donovan to Christopher Scot Chipman, $375,000.
Liberty St., 9514-Stephen K. Fox and Dorothy Lomax Smith to Dawood Hatami, $116,000.
Meadowview Dr., 8987-Deborah B. Anilane and Michael S. Butler to Henry Isaac Ramirez Rodriguez, $310,000.
Portner Ave., 9033-Vali Residential Corp. to Jose E. Reyes and Yesenia M. Hernandez De Reyes, $169,900.
Silver Maple Ct., 9072-Gill Partnership to Liaqat Ali Awan, $280,000.
Town Lane, 9807-Qamar Khan to Jose Francisco Rivera, $167,000.
Cartwright Ct., 8652-Francisco Tobon Flores and Bricelda Reyes De Tobon to Syed M. Kashif, $227,000.
Holmes Pl., 9722, No. 301-Jennifer N. Hayward to Barbara Davis and Cecil Benjamin, $220,000.
Moseby Ct., 301-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Katelyn E. Touhey and William Palmer II, $218,500.
Sheldon St., 104-Veronica Cruz Rodriguez and Rosa Romero to Vidal D. Martinez, $355,500.
Allegheny Dr., 7-Robert and Tammy Vannorden to Neena Rani and Mohit Sondhi, $395,000.
Batley Ct., 102-Helen Gale Farr and Dale Arnold Adkins to Joyee A. Butler, $203,000.
Brass Ct., 12-Tuesday Seventeen Corp. to Kelly R. and Charles F. Widener, $400,000.
Buoy Dr., 2009-Ffi Holdings Corp. to Branislav B. Zivojinovic and Helen Frances Entwistle-Leonard, $380,000.
Chantilly Pl., 10-David J. Von Colln to Roger B. and Jo Ann Kelsey, $315,000.
Coachman Cir., 57-Augustine Homes Corp. to Anthony Peter Bongolan and Mary Antonette De Leon, $459,990.
Covington Ct., 21-Nan B. McComber to Ann S. and Ronald S. Mizerak, $384,900.
Gateway Dr., 15-Clotcal A. Farmer to Jacqueline Haile, $460,000.
Grafton St., 616-Todd L. Hunter to Cedric Q. Harrison Jr. and Kristin A. Ooley-Harrison, $205,000.
Healy Ct., 205-Parker and Angela Castle to Richard I. Avalos and Nancy L. Vasquez Rodriguez, $244,000.
Hidden Brook Dr., 215-U.S. Home Corp. to Shahid Khan, $275,000.
Independence Dr., 317-Shannon and Timothy White to Abish Paul and Lidhu Kurian, $200,000.
Johnson Mill Ridge, 26-Hour Homes at Grouse Pointe Inc. to Richard S. and Helyn S. McLain, $496,640.
Live Oak Lane, 3-Terry D. and Karen E. Myers to Jerad D. and Sarah I. Myers, $334,000.
Mcpherson Dr., 360-National Transfer Services Corp. to Michael and Kristen Gillam, $495,000.
Norwood Lane, 33-Paramount Investments Corp. to Mark C. and Catherine Y. Garrett, $294,000.
Pear Blossom Rd., 257-Atlantic Builders to Tracey Martin and Dwayne Toomer, $397,190.
Queen Anne Dr., 254-FFC Properties Corp. to Peter and Bethany Harvey, $447,500.
Royal Crescent Way, 68-Jeffrey D. and Jennifer L. Stone to Danny and Ashley Shifflett, $415,000.
Sanford Dr., 525-Paramount Investments Corp. to Jose Humberto Tristan Torres and Alicia Tristan, $250,000.
Short Branch Rd., 103-Shelina Baker to Paul D. and Tara C. Faucheux, $329,000.
Smithfield Way, 125-Bruce J. and Mary J. Campbell to Sara A. and Terry C. Jarrells, $315,000.
Summerfield Lane, 57-Ti-Deacon Commons Corp. to Alan D. Middeker, $369,620.
Thomas Jefferson Pl., 1029-Timothy Lee Jenkins to Miguel Griffith Jr., $180,000.
Tree Line Dr., 125-U.S. Home Corp. to Aaron Contreras, $226,000.
Wagoneers Lane, 78-Charles L. and Sandra J. Randall to Chenhe Ren, $429,800.
Whitsons Run, 258-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Mark E. Thompson and Phyllis D. Talley, $297,500.