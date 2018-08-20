Benton Lake Rd., 11930-Tara B. Koff to Bernard and Amy E. Alejandro, $366,000.
Catletts Station Ct., 10877-Joseph Oliver Collins to James and Tonya Harris, $528,000.
Faber Lane, 9741-Beth Venuto to Khuyen T. Nguyen and Dao B. Hua, $315,000.
Grimsby Lane, 12270-Paramount Investments Corp. to Scott David Privette and Mengzi Wang, $500,000.
Town Green Rd., 11717-William and Gabriela Detwiler to Brandon J. and Jennifer Divers, $500,000.
Adams St., 3107-Bruce A. and Joyce A. McFarlane to Alma N. Catin, $270,000.
Bath Ct., 3526-David R. and Margaret A. Ford to Taryn Nicole Thorn, $230,000.
Calexico Lane, 15116-Harold Edward and Catherine Comer to Christopher M. Allen, $310,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 14678-Medhane Tekle to Kevin J. Giron Escobar and Jenniffer A. Giron Escobar, $249,000.
Endsley Turn, 14607-Laura D. and Todd J. Finks to Ever M. Ventura, $234,600.
Forge Dr., 3906-Glenn M. Oldenburg to Nguyen Duc Lam, $325,000.
Gracelyn Ct., 5516-Sonjia K. Wing to Wesley D. and Marissa Anne Payne, $530,000.
Huntington Lane, 13315-Kim S. Joy to Jorge L. Pabon Cruz, $278,000.
Kimbrough Lane, 13009-Haq Enterprises Corp. to Anthony Boothby, $310,000.
Langstone Dr., 13886-Julio Javier Lovo to Pedro A. Ventura and Maria E. Ventura Medrano, $305,000.
Legere Ct., 3481-Sean K. Coates to Awais Ahmed, $253,000.
Packard Dr., 13299-Craig W. and Jeanne M. Rupert to Homer I. and Jo Donna Markhart, $460,000.
Riverside Dr., 5909-Benjamin J. and Koreana Nicole Aird to Robert Howard and Tiffany Dixon, $410,000.
Saint Charles Dr., 5599-Juan O. Diaz to Eustaquio Marquez-Cid and Dinora Marisol Diaz De Marquez, $180,000.
Deweys Run Lane, 17661-Michael L. Mangrum and Joy L. Mangrum to Sean K. and Dykelia Asdralee Coates, $395,000.
Bigleaf Maple Ct., 13120-Scott Russell and Taylor A. Chapman to Jonathan D. and Renee M. Myatt, $534,900.
Clubhouse Rd., 14234-Gilbert C. and Gail K. Sateia to Roland Eric Forcier and Krista Cooper, $590,000.
Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 309-Alverta C. Balulis to Richard Settducati, $272,000.
Moss Ledge Ct., 14509-Niklas K. Zhang to Zhaozhi Tang and Yuping Huang, $915,000.
Rooster Ct., 7000-Keith and Alison Matias to Douglas Beniamin and Caitlin Teresa Litchfield, $393,000.
Thoroughfare Rd., 15507-Shirley S. Whitt to Thania Sarai Perez and Jose E. Perez Gonzalez, $220,000.
Bengal Pl., 5634-Ralph Siegrist to Joseph W. and Katharine R. Giusti, $564,000.
Gossoms Store Ct., 15495-Christopher A. Holup to Gordon R. and Carla P. Vercoe, $429,500.
Jockey Club Lane, 6848-Linh H.and Michelle M. Dipenti to James Zealor, $445,000.
Mill Creek Rd., 3400-Jeanne H. Kilfeather to Matthew D. and Mona R. Saul, $525,000.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13745-Michael and Ronda Bryce to Charles Craik, $550,000.
Yorktown Run Ct., 5364-B&G Homes Corp. to Michael J. Carroll and Shannon C. Farmerie, $645,000.
Blue Gray Cir., 7921-Jack V. Kassis to Christopher A.E. Albert Butters, $300,000.
Brentsville Rd., 9412-Terry L. and Linda A. Cox to Henry Pacas, $150,000.
Counselor Rd., 8060-Henry A. Mulder to Theodoros and Amanda Lagos, $450,000.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8819-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Binyam Aseffa and Muna Yilma, $400,000.
Humphrey Lane, 8202-Steadfast Business Corp. to Shankar and Sujatha Iyer, $335,000.
Lacy Dr., 8075, No. 76-GSD Enterprises Inc. to Wais Sarwari, $195,000.
Macbeth St., 8221-James A. Chapman to Denita M. and Rosley E. Relaford, $315,000.
Morningside Dr., 8338-Chad C. and Averlyn D. Mayers to Edward Arthur Scott Bishop and Monica Lynn Bishop, $500,000.
Quail Run Lane, 7552-Omer Chaudhry to Ada A. Orellana and William Orellana Carranza, $275,000.
Sabin Dr., 7413-Nathan Matthew Denne to Nicole E. Parnis, $265,000.
Stone Hill Lane, 10816-Milton Geovanny Herrera to Jesus R. Vilca Gomez and Rosa C. Vilga, $289,900.
Westside Rd., 12820-Mary G. Larson to Attiq Chaudhary, $460,000.
Alleghany Rd., 7565-Oscar Cruz Moreno to Adonis G. and Alison Smith, $279,990.
Lodgepole Ct., 6860-James F. and Margaret C. Hesse to Andrew and Pora Hesse, $560,000.
Pine St., 7557-Jae Ok Lee to Michelle and Jae Sang Park, $330,000.
River Rd., 6720-Ronald I. and Mikayo O. Sibert to Steven and Jaime Parker, $568,000.
Bayou Bend Cir., 17476-Willie E. and Selena Robinson to Theophilus O. Ofei, $295,000.
Ebb Tide Ct., 4880-Tommy T. Scott to David Mayeda, $297,000.
Hyacinth Pl., 15261-Steven L. and Susan I. Lingo to Luke Jeremy and Elizabeth Bailey Wolverton, $349,000.
Taconic Cir., 16268, No. 105B-Randy and Tracy Taylor to Evaristo A. Herrera, $177,000.
Amy Lane, 13891-Daniel Boone and Dorothy E. Woerheide to Todd G. Coovert, $440,000.
Greenwich Wood Dr., 10089-Steven E. and Ronda Stapps to Ryan L. and Heather E. Wischkaemper, $675,000.
Whistling Wind Ct., 10250-Khalil M. Ismail to Victor and Guadalupe Estela Lanza, $499,000.
Anchorage Cove., 3632-Brandon Mastin and Christopher Sharon to Alfred Wiley Jr., $195,000.
Barcelona Ct., 15800-Andrew and Jessica Mayes to Sayed Zafar Hashemi, $330,000.
Cassandra Ct., 12509-Edward J. Tong to Staryln and Nathan A. Reed, $485,000.
Chicacoan Dr., 15506-Frank M. Miller to Kwame and Christeen Gachette, $410,000.
Danridge Manor Dr., 16634-Stone Financing Corp. to Michael C. Lee and Stephanie L. Ashton, $419,900.
Eastbourne Dr., 2446, No. 209-Marshall Alan Wallace II to Ketkesone Nanthavongsa, $278,000.
Fox Tail Ct., 2933-Brenda A. Powell to Amy Muench, $395,000.
Grosbeak Ct., 1540-Candace Bradley Berardi to Tabish H. Naovi and Areeba Rizvi, $410,000.
Hyatt Pl., 14900-Michael T. and Myrna L. Beeman to Sonia M. Rosario, $265,000.
Kentshire Dr., 15155, No. 475-Nicholas Jacob Harscher to Adams R. Rasefske, $310,000.
Manchester Way, 12325-One Virginia Corp. to Theresa J. Gwizda and Carlos P. Abelende, $329,000.
Matura Lane, 3718-Brian J. Thomas to Brian C. and Tiffany M. Marts, $380,000.
Palermo Terr., 15722-Lavar X. Smith to Luicana Turner, $322,000.
Quate Lane, 13107-Lyndon C. and Arnitta Ann Johnson to David Sayed, $610,000.
Thackery Terr., 4073, No. 88-Louis and Tamara I. Vitela to Shelton Tyler, $210,000.
Tumbling Brook Lane, 12804-Deepak Kumar Bishworkarma and Sabitri Sunar to Andy G. Barahona and Fatima Bonilla Maldonado, $279,900.
William and Mary Cir., 12020-Larry N. Ferguson to Paul Frederick Girvin and Nancy Jacinthe Ferguson, $372,000.
Windjammer Dr., 2214-Gloria A. Demps to Elizabeth Maria Garcia and Ernesto Misael Amaya Quinteros, $362,000.
Caspian Way, 9350, No. 302-Stephanie Dangerfield to Carita Condessa Milholo, $163,000.
King Carter St., 8580-Steven E. and Sandy L. Collins to Kristian Cruz and Alba Bonilla, $345,000.
Sandalwood Dr., 9002, No. A-HAF Real Estate I. Corp. to Nelson N. Moradel Arguijo and Kleny L. Acosta, $183,000.
Stonewall Rd., 8483-Elite Associates Corp. to Juan C. Castillo Arriaga, $250,000.
Whispering Pine Ct., 9013-Patricia A. and Edward A. Bryan to Donna McGill Tapper, $266,000.
General Way, 8542-Beverly J. Clark to Jose A. Andrade, $235,000.
Old Centreville Rd., 207-Connell N. Pennington to Benjamin F. Pennington, $211,500.
Wigfall Way, 9602-Bank of New York Mellon and Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust to Pin Lu and Yiping Ou, $181,125.
Apricot St., 515-Alex and Valerie Aponte to Jose Luis and Dureyna Carmen Vargas, $499,900.
Berea Knolls Dr., 23-Terry G. Cuba and Barri Lynn McDonald Cuba to Alan K. and Michelle K. Beaty, $489,900.
Brixham Ct., 10-Kenneth P. and Kathi M. Bostelman to Andrew J. and Dana Maynard, $397,499.
Cape Cod Dr., 1018-William John and Sharon Bethea to Adam C. Smith, $290,000.
Choptank Rd., 152-Equity Corp. and Daniel R. Goodwin to Valentin Vlonga, $225,000.
Columbia Way, 35-Robert W. and Melissa A. Hamilton to Jamin B. Foster, $524,500.
Courthouse Rd., 2092-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Sean Cunningham, $235,000.
Cropp Rd., 590-Bryan Patrick and Stacy Omeara to Matthew and La Tasha Mohr, $305,000.
Edwards Dr., 702-Kelly S. and Michael Riley to John P. Romano II, $220,000.
Fletcher Dr., 24-Mark and Autumn Vanzant to Dana P. and Heilyn Smith, $375,000.
Glacier Way, 68-Tracy J. and Roger S. Brown to Najae S. Cotton, $339,900.
Heritage Rd., 34-Nancy Hiteshue Smith to Joseph Michael and Laura Pantaleo, $272,500.
Holly Corner Rd., 650-Jose R. Jimenez to Jose Ismael Henriquez, $129,900.
Hunters Ct., 4-Robert F. and Martha W. McGrail to Frederick A. and Caroline Sutton Morris, $625,000.
Indigo Way, 410-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Michael Alexander Wells, $376,305.
Krismatt Ct., 6-Dean E. and Gail L. Bidle to Christopher Charles Raezer Sr., $399,900.
Lupine Dr., 89-Daniel J. and Melissa R. Campisi to Raymond D. and Tammie T. Perry, $645,000.
Mews Ct., 109-Shamima Nargis to Mohammed S.R. Bhuiyan and Moshammad Shahela Bhuiyan, $172,000.
New Hope Church Rd., 34-Joseph S. and Carol J. Parisi to Solemon S. and Danielle A. Gifford, $353,000.
Ocala Way, 11-Matthew Teofrio Jr. to Tony W. Johnson, $300,000.
Pepper Tree Lane, 202-Thomas J. and Katherine S. Rice to Antonio Valdez Chicas and Marta Lidia Valdez, $230,000.
Schooner Dr., 2004-Shamrock Real Estate Corp. to Daniel Kofi Gyamfi, $370,000.
Spring Lake Dr., 79-FFC Properties Corp. to Donte and Celeste Holley, $375,000.
Titanic Dr., 3245-Stephen J. and Karen E. Jones to Stephen and Jamie Barthel, $339,000.
Truslow Rd., 37-Frank A. Snellings Jr. to Charles A. Bowling, $160,000.
White Oak Rd., 974-Franceen George-Carrasquillo and Jose Carrasquillo to James B. and Elizabeth F. Burnett, $75,000.
Winslow Rd., 14-Edward J. Sharp to Jake and Christy Redmond, $299,500.