Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRISTOW AREA

Benton Lake Rd., 11930-Tara B. Koff to Bernard and Amy E. Alejandro, $366,000.

Catletts Station Ct., 10877-Joseph Oliver Collins to James and Tonya Harris, $528,000.

Faber Lane, 9741-Beth Venuto to Khuyen T. Nguyen and Dao B. Hua, $315,000.

Grimsby Lane, 12270-Paramount Investments Corp. to Scott David Privette and Mengzi Wang, $500,000.

Town Green Rd., 11717-William and Gabriela Detwiler to Brandon J. and Jennifer Divers, $500,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Adams St., 3107-Bruce A. and Joyce A. McFarlane to Alma N. Catin, $270,000.

Bath Ct., 3526-David R. and Margaret A. Ford to Taryn Nicole Thorn, $230,000.

Calexico Lane, 15116-Harold Edward and Catherine Comer to Christopher M. Allen, $310,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 14678-Medhane Tekle to Kevin J. Giron Escobar and Jenniffer A. Giron Escobar, $249,000.

Endsley Turn, 14607-Laura D. and Todd J. Finks to Ever M. Ventura, $234,600.

Forge Dr., 3906-Glenn M. Oldenburg to Nguyen Duc Lam, $325,000.

Gracelyn Ct., 5516-Sonjia K. Wing to Wesley D. and Marissa Anne Payne, $530,000.

Huntington Lane, 13315-Kim S. Joy to Jorge L. Pabon Cruz, $278,000.

Kimbrough Lane, 13009-Haq Enterprises Corp. to Anthony Boothby, $310,000.

Langstone Dr., 13886-Julio Javier Lovo to Pedro A. Ventura and Maria E. Ventura Medrano, $305,000.

Legere Ct., 3481-Sean K. Coates to Awais Ahmed, $253,000.

Packard Dr., 13299-Craig W. and Jeanne M. Rupert to Homer I. and Jo Donna Markhart, $460,000.

Riverside Dr., 5909-Benjamin J. and Koreana Nicole Aird to Robert Howard and Tiffany Dixon, $410,000.

Saint Charles Dr., 5599-Juan O. Diaz to Eustaquio Marquez-Cid and Dinora Marisol Diaz De Marquez, $180,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Deweys Run Lane, 17661-Michael L. Mangrum and Joy L. Mangrum to Sean K. and Dykelia Asdralee Coates, $395,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Bigleaf Maple Ct., 13120-Scott Russell and Taylor A. Chapman to Jonathan D. and Renee M. Myatt, $534,900.

Clubhouse Rd., 14234-Gilbert C. and Gail K. Sateia to Roland Eric Forcier and Krista Cooper, $590,000.

Heritage Hunt Dr., 7065, No. 309-Alverta C. Balulis to Richard Settducati, $272,000.

Moss Ledge Ct., 14509-Niklas K. Zhang to Zhaozhi Tang and Yuping Huang, $915,000.

Rooster Ct., 7000-Keith and Alison Matias to Douglas Beniamin and Caitlin Teresa Litchfield, $393,000.

Thoroughfare Rd., 15507-Shirley S. Whitt to Thania Sarai Perez and Jose E. Perez Gonzalez, $220,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Bengal Pl., 5634-Ralph Siegrist to Joseph W. and Katharine R. Giusti, $564,000.

Gossoms Store Ct., 15495-Christopher A. Holup to Gordon R. and Carla P. Vercoe, $429,500.

Jockey Club Lane, 6848-Linh H.and Michelle M. Dipenti to James Zealor, $445,000.

Mill Creek Rd., 3400-Jeanne H. Kilfeather to Matthew D. and Mona R. Saul, $525,000.

Piedmont Vista Dr., 13745-Michael and Ronda Bryce to Charles Craik, $550,000.

Yorktown Run Ct., 5364-B&G Homes Corp. to Michael J. Carroll and Shannon C. Farmerie, $645,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Blue Gray Cir., 7921-Jack V. Kassis to Christopher A.E. Albert Butters, $300,000.

Brentsville Rd., 9412-Terry L. and Linda A. Cox to Henry Pacas, $150,000.

Counselor Rd., 8060-Henry A. Mulder to Theodoros and Amanda Lagos, $450,000.

Englewood Farms Dr., 8819-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Binyam Aseffa and Muna Yilma, $400,000.

Humphrey Lane, 8202-Steadfast Business Corp. to Shankar and Sujatha Iyer, $335,000.

Lacy Dr., 8075, No. 76-GSD Enterprises Inc. to Wais Sarwari, $195,000.

Macbeth St., 8221-James A. Chapman to Denita M. and Rosley E. Relaford, $315,000.

Morningside Dr., 8338-Chad C. and Averlyn D. Mayers to Edward Arthur Scott Bishop and Monica Lynn Bishop, $500,000.

Quail Run Lane, 7552-Omer Chaudhry to Ada A. Orellana and William Orellana Carranza, $275,000.

Sabin Dr., 7413-Nathan Matthew Denne to Nicole E. Parnis, $265,000.

Stone Hill Lane, 10816-Milton Geovanny Herrera to Jesus R. Vilca Gomez and Rosa C. Vilga, $289,900.

Westside Rd., 12820-Mary G. Larson to Attiq Chaudhary, $460,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Alleghany Rd., 7565-Oscar Cruz Moreno to Adonis G. and Alison Smith, $279,990.

Lodgepole Ct., 6860-James F. and Margaret C. Hesse to Andrew and Pora Hesse, $560,000.

Pine St., 7557-Jae Ok Lee to Michelle and Jae Sang Park, $330,000.

River Rd., 6720-Ronald I. and Mikayo O. Sibert to Steven and Jaime Parker, $568,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Bayou Bend Cir., 17476-Willie E. and Selena Robinson to Theophilus O. Ofei, $295,000.

Ebb Tide Ct., 4880-Tommy T. Scott to David Mayeda, $297,000.

Hyacinth Pl., 15261-Steven L. and Susan I. Lingo to Luke Jeremy and Elizabeth Bailey Wolverton, $349,000.

Taconic Cir., 16268, No. 105B-Randy and Tracy Taylor to Evaristo A. Herrera, $177,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Amy Lane, 13891-Daniel Boone and Dorothy E. Woerheide to Todd G. Coovert, $440,000.

Greenwich Wood Dr., 10089-Steven E. and Ronda Stapps to Ryan L. and Heather E. Wischkaemper, $675,000.

Whistling Wind Ct., 10250-Khalil M. Ismail to Victor and Guadalupe Estela Lanza, $499,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Anchorage Cove., 3632-Brandon Mastin and Christopher Sharon to Alfred Wiley Jr., $195,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Barcelona Ct., 15800-Andrew and Jessica Mayes to Sayed Zafar Hashemi, $330,000.

Cassandra Ct., 12509-Edward J. Tong to Staryln and Nathan A. Reed, $485,000.

Chicacoan Dr., 15506-Frank M. Miller to Kwame and Christeen Gachette, $410,000.

Danridge Manor Dr., 16634-Stone Financing Corp. to Michael C. Lee and Stephanie L. Ashton, $419,900.

Eastbourne Dr., 2446, No. 209-Marshall Alan Wallace II to Ketkesone Nanthavongsa, $278,000.

Fox Tail Ct., 2933-Brenda A. Powell to Amy Muench, $395,000.

Grosbeak Ct., 1540-Candace Bradley Berardi to Tabish H. Naovi and Areeba Rizvi, $410,000.

Hyatt Pl., 14900-Michael T. and Myrna L. Beeman to Sonia M. Rosario, $265,000.

Kentshire Dr., 15155, No. 475-Nicholas Jacob Harscher to Adams R. Rasefske, $310,000.

Manchester Way, 12325-One Virginia Corp. to Theresa J. Gwizda and Carlos P. Abelende, $329,000.

Matura Lane, 3718-Brian J. Thomas to Brian C. and Tiffany M. Marts, $380,000.

Palermo Terr., 15722-Lavar X. Smith to Luicana Turner, $322,000.

Quate Lane, 13107-Lyndon C. and Arnitta Ann Johnson to David Sayed, $610,000.

Thackery Terr., 4073, No. 88-Louis and Tamara I. Vitela to Shelton Tyler, $210,000.

Tumbling Brook Lane, 12804-Deepak Kumar Bishworkarma and Sabitri Sunar to Andy G. Barahona and Fatima Bonilla Maldonado, $279,900.

William and Mary Cir., 12020-Larry N. Ferguson to Paul Frederick Girvin and Nancy Jacinthe Ferguson, $372,000.

Windjammer Dr., 2214-Gloria A. Demps to Elizabeth Maria Garcia and Ernesto Misael Amaya Quinteros, $362,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Caspian Way, 9350, No. 302-Stephanie Dangerfield to Carita Condessa Milholo, $163,000.

King Carter St., 8580-Steven E. and Sandy L. Collins to Kristian Cruz and Alba Bonilla, $345,000.

Sandalwood Dr., 9002, No. A-HAF Real Estate I. Corp. to Nelson N. Moradel Arguijo and Kleny L. Acosta, $183,000.

Stonewall Rd., 8483-Elite Associates Corp. to Juan C. Castillo Arriaga, $250,000.

Whispering Pine Ct., 9013-Patricia A. and Edward A. Bryan to Donna McGill Tapper, $266,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

General Way, 8542-Beverly J. Clark to Jose A. Andrade, $235,000.

Old Centreville Rd., 207-Connell N. Pennington to Benjamin F. Pennington, $211,500.

Wigfall Way, 9602-Bank of New York Mellon and Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust to Pin Lu and Yiping Ou, $181,125.

Stafford County

Apricot St., 515-Alex and Valerie Aponte to Jose Luis and Dureyna Carmen Vargas, $499,900.

Berea Knolls Dr., 23-Terry G. Cuba and Barri Lynn McDonald Cuba to Alan K. and Michelle K. Beaty, $489,900.

Brixham Ct., 10-Kenneth P. and Kathi M. Bostelman to Andrew J. and Dana Maynard, $397,499.

Cape Cod Dr., 1018-William John and Sharon Bethea to Adam C. Smith, $290,000.

Choptank Rd., 152-Equity Corp. and Daniel R. Goodwin to Valentin Vlonga, $225,000.

Columbia Way, 35-Robert W. and Melissa A. Hamilton to Jamin B. Foster, $524,500.

Courthouse Rd., 2092-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Sean Cunningham, $235,000.

Cropp Rd., 590-Bryan Patrick and Stacy Omeara to Matthew and La Tasha Mohr, $305,000.

Edwards Dr., 702-Kelly S. and Michael Riley to John P. Romano II, $220,000.

Fletcher Dr., 24-Mark and Autumn Vanzant to Dana P. and Heilyn Smith, $375,000.

Glacier Way, 68-Tracy J. and Roger S. Brown to Najae S. Cotton, $339,900.

Heritage Rd., 34-Nancy Hiteshue Smith to Joseph Michael and Laura Pantaleo, $272,500.

Holly Corner Rd., 650-Jose R. Jimenez to Jose Ismael Henriquez, $129,900.

Hunters Ct., 4-Robert F. and Martha W. McGrail to Frederick A. and Caroline Sutton Morris, $625,000.

Indigo Way, 410-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Michael Alexander Wells, $376,305.

Krismatt Ct., 6-Dean E. and Gail L. Bidle to Christopher Charles Raezer Sr., $399,900.

Lupine Dr., 89-Daniel J. and Melissa R. Campisi to Raymond D. and Tammie T. Perry, $645,000.

Mews Ct., 109-Shamima Nargis to Mohammed S.R. Bhuiyan and Moshammad Shahela Bhuiyan, $172,000.

New Hope Church Rd., 34-Joseph S. and Carol J. Parisi to Solemon S. and Danielle A. Gifford, $353,000.

Ocala Way, 11-Matthew Teofrio Jr. to Tony W. Johnson, $300,000.

Pepper Tree Lane, 202-Thomas J. and Katherine S. Rice to Antonio Valdez Chicas and Marta Lidia Valdez, $230,000.

Schooner Dr., 2004-Shamrock Real Estate Corp. to Daniel Kofi Gyamfi, $370,000.

Spring Lake Dr., 79-FFC Properties Corp. to Donte and Celeste Holley, $375,000.

Titanic Dr., 3245-Stephen J. and Karen E. Jones to Stephen and Jamie Barthel, $339,000.

Truslow Rd., 37-Frank A. Snellings Jr. to Charles A. Bowling, $160,000.

White Oak Rd., 974-Franceen George-Carrasquillo and Jose Carrasquillo to James B. and Elizabeth F. Burnett, $75,000.

Winslow Rd., 14-Edward J. Sharp to Jake and Christy Redmond, $299,500.