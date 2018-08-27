Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRISTOW AREA

Bristow Village Blvd., 12004-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Gary and Mavis M. Powell, $499,000.

Falcon Glen Ct., 9081-Erica Klene to Sun Hee Kim , $320,000.

Orland Stone Dr., 10119-Edward W. and Nancy B. Morris to Matthew Slusher and Kaltlyn Parmely, $415,000.

Victory Lakes Loop, 12768-Troy and Retta Johnson to Kevin and Sabrina Bast, $488,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Alliance Lane, 2901-Robert O. Byram to Giovani Castellanos, $260,000.

Cardin Pl., 15032-Phuong T. Nguyen and Chi L. Dang to Carlos A. Perez Munoz and Cornelia Guzman, $255,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14150, No. 3-Lindsay Dillon and Willy R. Ledezma to Gilma N. Canas, $195,000.

Delaney Rd., 13822-Zenobia R. Deny and John E. Preston to Henry E. Fuentes Figueroa and Andrea Aledia Benavides Quiroga, $390,000.

Evansdale Rd., 4522-Terri L. Stier to Britzel Zuniga Ortez, $242,400.

Forge Dr., 3912-Billy J. Richardson to Zelma L. Vargas and Jose L. Lara, $335,000.

Greenbriar Dr., 13702-Randy E. and Sophia F. Martin to Shawn and Kathy Tran, $283,000.

Kapp Lane, 5087-John and Cheryl Kristant to Samuel Whang, $415,000.

Kingsman Rd., 13421-DS Houses Corp. to Francis Kenney Jr., $200,000.

Korvett Dr., 4812-4812 Korvett Corp. to Jessica L. Bandy, $329,999.

Lea Meadow Ct., 4067-Joseph T. and Lauren L. Felmlee to Sanousi Sanousi and Hajara Sesay, $434,500.

Longhorn Dr., 4918-Sergio De Jesus Ayala to Sulochana Nepal and Gechris Alzona Alcir, $320,000.

Saffron Lane, 5671-Mustaqeem Abdul to Azeem Abdul Karim, $281,000.

Tamborine Ct., 6123-Adalberto W. Santiago to Aynul Haque and Latifa Akter, $380,000.

Westwind Dr., 4071-Ryan C. Johnston to Theodore F. and Kathy L. Oliver, $375,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Hour Glass Dr., 3191-Eliane N. and Duke M. Yuventi to Charles A. Conteh, $425,000.

Reservoir Loop, 16561-Gustavo A. Barahona Benitez and Lesley Guardado Calderon to Yvonne O. Asare, $406,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Cobblers Green Ct., 6209-David M. and Marjorie Rumford to Lee and Ann Lesciotto, $440,000.

Hollow Glen Ct., 6813-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Alireza Akbarmonadi and Delaram Hatamieh, $399,900.

Link Hills Loop, 8449-Mark and Jean Brumagim to Lea King, $610,000.

Murphy Terr., 14153-Joseph and Sharon Duffy to Sirinthone Rattana, $540,000.

Santander Dr., 15156-Raymond A. and Katharine L. Sherman to Trang Minh Phan, $490,000.

Vinewood Ct., 7700-Russell and Joanne Aycock to Justin M. and Kristen N. Gryczewski, $448,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Bengal Pl., 5658-Michael R. and Sherry A. Sloss to Juan Ramos Campos and Zuleyma Granados De Campos, $528,000.

Heather Mill Lane, 15120, No. 202-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Hugo T. and Patricia A. Valle, $311,620.

Jupiter Hills Lane, 15070-Gary and Leslie Cheek to Donald Glenn and Michelle Carlton Hill, $560,000.

Mountain Rd., 1241-John P. and Beth S. Duggan to Terri Khue Nguyen, $649,900.

Pitner St., 16096-Jonathan David and Renee Suzanne Myatt to Gary and Crosby Kirkowski, $399,900.

MANASSAS AREA

Anderson Ct., 7711-Vern and Joel Elizee to Eric and Hyewon Kinne, $386,500.

Boar Run Ct., 15536-Lawrence K. and Sherleen B. Totimeh to Eric Shawn Brown, $485,000.

Bruce Ct., 9652-Kevin Patrick to Babak Taghavi and Sirous Najafinia, $250,000.

Chevalle Dr., 9611-Susan H. and Arthur T. Surkamp to Gregory A. Harvey, $385,250.

Counselor Rd., 8108-James G. Thoms Jr. and Kimberly A. Thomas to Steven K. Didieu, $451,000.

Englewood Farms Dr., 8827-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Devron L. and Ilka M. Hunsley, $432,740.

Lacy Dr., 8075, No. 80-Dylan Clifton and Clarice Huddle to Jonathan B. Billings, $212,500.

Norwalk Ct., 7421-V. Mortgage Reo 3 Corp. to Darren W. Hill, $600,000.

River Forest Dr., 6095-David L. and Beth A. Smith to Siobhan Elise and Antwan Shaw, $445,000.

Salem St., 9528-Adolfo S. Hernandez to Phuong Nhat and Sieu Cao, $285,000.

Smithfield Rd., 11406-Profit Financial Group Corp. to Marlon N. Lemus Rivera, $230,500.

Sudley Manor Dr., 9800-Kevin James Greig to Angel A. Contreras, $365,000.

Winfield Loop, 10636-Stephen F. and Rita M. Boardley to Erika Gina Bustillos, $265,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Alleghany Rd., 7577-Kenneth A. Kittell and Sandra L. Givens-Kittell to Jamie Cook, $100,000.

Mace Ct., 8107-Sheila Renee Fritts to Fidel A. and Juana M. Guevara, $300,000.

Spruce St., 8502-Five A’s Investment Corp. to Jose A. Navarrete Requeno and Iris Mabel Rodriguez Canas, $379,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Benecia Lane, 4827-Gary L. and Donna M. Willison to Brittany Nicole Primavera and David S. Lopez, $298,000.

Fairway Dr., 15916-Paul M. and Marian C. Lin to Sanda Vukovic-Quintero, $365,000.

Jasper Loop, 4094-Jeffrey L. Dietz to Robert Edward Schwier III, $291,400.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Asbury Ridge Ct., 11517-Jon L. Frank to Adalberto Castro and Guillermina Ramirez, $1.5 million.

Rogues Rd., 7161-Emma Jane Hurst to John D. Wood, $252,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Occoquan Heights Ct., 1406-Dimple P. Aildasani to Christopher M. Palmer, $439,900.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Aiden Dr., 1534-Digna E. and Elsa M. Rodriguez to Ernesto Rojas, $305,000.

Beechnut Ct., 12316-Michael Jerome and Deeann S. Teribury to John Aster Winstead Jr. and Felicia Christina Niemeier, $465,000.

Buchanan Ct., 5358-Linda Dee Trotter to Jeanelle D. Kuziw, $448,000.

Cavallo Way, 4809-Jamin Bradley Foster to Ahmed S. Alam and Sabikun Siju, $400,000.

Chimera Pl., 16923-Arthur Brian and Cathy Jill Horsley to Darrell Levern and Monica R. Shaw, $350,000.

Compass Cir., 2800-Sanjay Varghese to Manuel Landeros Velasco and Alejandra Perez Vega, $575,000.

Derriford Ct., 12170-Blanca R. Depriest to Lucien Blindu and Adriana Pac, $300,000.

Edgemoor Ct., 11267-Angelia B. Hester to Lesley Anne Merrick, $284,000.

Gatehouse Terr., 15373-Vincent M. Lendino to Porfirio and Gloria Velasquez, $225,000.

Grover Glen Ct., 1726, No. 150-Al-Shams Holdings Corp. to Skarleth M. Santos Lainez, $229,900.

Jed Forest Lane, 16884-John Babsa and Rabia Qayyum-Babsa to Angela Wilson, $324,900.

Kew Gardens Dr., 2327, No. 171-Gale L. Jeffrey to Dorothy Y. Smith, $284,990.

Montega Dr., 4843-David Sayed to Adriana and Nihad Khdair, $469,000.

Partree Ct., 1981-Obaidulla Futuri to Mohammad Usman and Mohammad Ali Iqbal, $265,000.

Rising Eagle Ct., 2960-Jose Luis and Rita Michelle Jimenez to Swati Rizal and Manish Adhikari, $487,995.

Thenia Pl., 1678, No. 1-4-Sergio Amezquita-Lopez and Maria Delcarmen Moreno to Santo P. Guevara, $209,000.

Valleywood Dr., 12588-Funton Corp. to Francisco G. Santiago, $350,000.

Williamsburg Ct., 2919-Tequila Williams to Ain Uwimana Jendayi Johnson and Brandon Clifton Leslie Johnson, $205,000.

York Dr., 2013-Danielle Jones to Genry Bismar Reyes Alvarez, $289,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Fendall St., 9946-Nicole Ann and Calvin N. Huynh to Carolyn Huynh, $345,000.

Georgian Ct., 8441-Alicia B. Rivera to Manuel D. Molina and Yaquelyn D. Robles, $232,500.

Laurelwood Ct., 9169-Nancy Lee Adkins to Joseph Edward Craig, $259,900.

McClellan Common, 9072-Yunquan Jiang and Jun He to Jesus A. Molina Villatoro, $225,000.

Park St., 9628-Christopher L. and Parah L. Fishburn to Robert L. Cannon II, $550,000.

Scarlet Oak Dr., 9372-Jackson Hunter Miller Sr. to Gary W. Herndon, $174,000.

Sugarwood Lane, 8801-George J. Ellis and William Harlow Graves to Sally A. Mills, $160,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Golf Ct., 9207-Raymond J. and Tilde Berini to Behishta and Alaha Ishanzai, $455,000.

Lambert Dr., 150-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Susan Marie Randolph, $279,900.

Primrose Lane, 9416-Christopher and Sharon B. Alger to Elena B. and Miguelito R. Arevalo, $400,000.

Stafford County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

Aquia Dr., 1319-Waterview Enterprises Inc. to Emilia Feliciano-Garcia, $334,000.

Bethel Church Rd., 357-Bethel Church Road Trust to Kevin J. Guzman Rios and Alyssa D. McGehee, $265,000.

Brooke Rd., 710-Robert N. and Laura K. Myse to Jacob J. and Jennifer Murrell, $599,800.

Buck Rd., 61-James P. Hurtado to Gerard Michael and Dvijapatni Dasi Maurer, $319,000.

Cardinal Forest Dr., 81-VTR Corp. to John S. Morrison II and Robyn Moorrison, $390,000.

Cleremont Dr., 97-Brian J. and Kimberly M. Liska to Aaron W. and Angela Marie Chonko, $370,000.

Columbus Dr., 1114-John T. Bailey and Connie H. Casey to Santos Avelurdo and Kenia B. Panameno, $300,000.

Coventry Ct., 16-John E. and Pamela L. McLeod to Clarence E. and Lynn P. Mills, $110,000.

Cropp Rd., 734-Ronald and Ayisha Lomeli to Wayne Bulinda, $387,000.

Edwin Ct., 5-Tanis D. Dove to Mai V. and Phuong T. Nguyen, $410,000.

Frank Ct., 4-Hasina S. Bancher to Jose R. Herrera and Tara V. Caulboy, $265,000.

Glade Dr., 16-Calvin and Jennifer McGhee to George A. and Jessica P. Miehm, $219,000.

Hatchers Run Ct., 106-Kathleen T. Rios to Dora M. Castro Martinez and Carlos G. Deras Alvarado, $245,000.

Hidden Lane, 110-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Jason Kyle and Maggie Rae Farmer, $384,000.

Holmes St., 106-Anthony R. and Heather A. Bone to Noormustafa and Durdana Noor Shaikh, $295,000.

Hunting Creek Lane, 70-Dakota and Brittany Snyder to Michael P. Gaumond, $294,000.

Iron Master Dr., 21-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Michael Thomas and Elizabeth Jane Brown, $596,515.

Lamplighter Lane, 8-Carl E. and Laureen M. Taylor to Brandeemae Campbell Murray, $349,999.

Macgregor Ridge Rd., 68-Nancy Shingler Mulroy to Tyson C. Kackley and Genevieve T. Burkett, $450,000.

Mourning Dove Dr., 66-Charles D. and Victoria G. Campbell to Nancy Hiteshue and Mark Dana Smith, $374,900.

Niday Dr., 20-Chad D. Yancey to Sebastian K. Ayikwerah, $340,000.

Olympic Dr., 247-Larry D. and Terry Lee Baker to Lachaka Treakle, $365,000.

Point Bluff St., 23-Joel W. and Edith R. Petersen to Jean B. Taylor, $315,000.

Randolph Rd., 20-Paul N. Lupe to Logan Duckett, $219,900.

Riggs Rd., 81-Jacob and Jennifer Murrell to Jullian and Brian Ahlers, $368,000.

Sand Dollar Cove, 100-Midas Touch Corp. to Cathrine A. Key, $285,000.

Serene Ct., 3-William E. and Carolyn Lee Pugh to John-Alfred Brown Jr., $295,000.

Smithfield Way, 93-Janice A. Snipes to Ardis Lee Margison, $245,000.

Sterling Ct., 111-Sunny A. Ogbonda to Nicholas and Amanda Kay, $236,900.

Switchyard Ct., 217-Gtis-Hov Leeland Station Corp. to Freddy Enrique Torres Araud, $376,911.

Tolbelt Ct., 412-Duc Ngo to Hennie Fe O. Gumagay and Nick Jordan Jinchuan Wang, $185,000.