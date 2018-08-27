Bristow Village Blvd., 12004-Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Gary and Mavis M. Powell, $499,000.
Falcon Glen Ct., 9081-Erica Klene to Sun Hee Kim , $320,000.
Orland Stone Dr., 10119-Edward W. and Nancy B. Morris to Matthew Slusher and Kaltlyn Parmely, $415,000.
Victory Lakes Loop, 12768-Troy and Retta Johnson to Kevin and Sabrina Bast, $488,000.
Alliance Lane, 2901-Robert O. Byram to Giovani Castellanos, $260,000.
Cardin Pl., 15032-Phuong T. Nguyen and Chi L. Dang to Carlos A. Perez Munoz and Cornelia Guzman, $255,000.
Cuddy Loop, 14150, No. 3-Lindsay Dillon and Willy R. Ledezma to Gilma N. Canas, $195,000.
Delaney Rd., 13822-Zenobia R. Deny and John E. Preston to Henry E. Fuentes Figueroa and Andrea Aledia Benavides Quiroga, $390,000.
Evansdale Rd., 4522-Terri L. Stier to Britzel Zuniga Ortez, $242,400.
Forge Dr., 3912-Billy J. Richardson to Zelma L. Vargas and Jose L. Lara, $335,000.
Greenbriar Dr., 13702-Randy E. and Sophia F. Martin to Shawn and Kathy Tran, $283,000.
Kapp Lane, 5087-John and Cheryl Kristant to Samuel Whang, $415,000.
Kingsman Rd., 13421-DS Houses Corp. to Francis Kenney Jr., $200,000.
Korvett Dr., 4812-4812 Korvett Corp. to Jessica L. Bandy, $329,999.
Lea Meadow Ct., 4067-Joseph T. and Lauren L. Felmlee to Sanousi Sanousi and Hajara Sesay, $434,500.
Longhorn Dr., 4918-Sergio De Jesus Ayala to Sulochana Nepal and Gechris Alzona Alcir, $320,000.
Saffron Lane, 5671-Mustaqeem Abdul to Azeem Abdul Karim, $281,000.
Tamborine Ct., 6123-Adalberto W. Santiago to Aynul Haque and Latifa Akter, $380,000.
Westwind Dr., 4071-Ryan C. Johnston to Theodore F. and Kathy L. Oliver, $375,000.
Hour Glass Dr., 3191-Eliane N. and Duke M. Yuventi to Charles A. Conteh, $425,000.
Reservoir Loop, 16561-Gustavo A. Barahona Benitez and Lesley Guardado Calderon to Yvonne O. Asare, $406,000.
Cobblers Green Ct., 6209-David M. and Marjorie Rumford to Lee and Ann Lesciotto, $440,000.
Hollow Glen Ct., 6813-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Alireza Akbarmonadi and Delaram Hatamieh, $399,900.
Link Hills Loop, 8449-Mark and Jean Brumagim to Lea King, $610,000.
Murphy Terr., 14153-Joseph and Sharon Duffy to Sirinthone Rattana, $540,000.
Santander Dr., 15156-Raymond A. and Katharine L. Sherman to Trang Minh Phan, $490,000.
Vinewood Ct., 7700-Russell and Joanne Aycock to Justin M. and Kristen N. Gryczewski, $448,000.
Bengal Pl., 5658-Michael R. and Sherry A. Sloss to Juan Ramos Campos and Zuleyma Granados De Campos, $528,000.
Heather Mill Lane, 15120, No. 202-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Hugo T. and Patricia A. Valle, $311,620.
Jupiter Hills Lane, 15070-Gary and Leslie Cheek to Donald Glenn and Michelle Carlton Hill, $560,000.
Mountain Rd., 1241-John P. and Beth S. Duggan to Terri Khue Nguyen, $649,900.
Pitner St., 16096-Jonathan David and Renee Suzanne Myatt to Gary and Crosby Kirkowski, $399,900.
Anderson Ct., 7711-Vern and Joel Elizee to Eric and Hyewon Kinne, $386,500.
Boar Run Ct., 15536-Lawrence K. and Sherleen B. Totimeh to Eric Shawn Brown, $485,000.
Bruce Ct., 9652-Kevin Patrick to Babak Taghavi and Sirous Najafinia, $250,000.
Chevalle Dr., 9611-Susan H. and Arthur T. Surkamp to Gregory A. Harvey, $385,250.
Counselor Rd., 8108-James G. Thoms Jr. and Kimberly A. Thomas to Steven K. Didieu, $451,000.
Englewood Farms Dr., 8827-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Devron L. and Ilka M. Hunsley, $432,740.
Lacy Dr., 8075, No. 80-Dylan Clifton and Clarice Huddle to Jonathan B. Billings, $212,500.
Norwalk Ct., 7421-V. Mortgage Reo 3 Corp. to Darren W. Hill, $600,000.
River Forest Dr., 6095-David L. and Beth A. Smith to Siobhan Elise and Antwan Shaw, $445,000.
Salem St., 9528-Adolfo S. Hernandez to Phuong Nhat and Sieu Cao, $285,000.
Smithfield Rd., 11406-Profit Financial Group Corp. to Marlon N. Lemus Rivera, $230,500.
Sudley Manor Dr., 9800-Kevin James Greig to Angel A. Contreras, $365,000.
Winfield Loop, 10636-Stephen F. and Rita M. Boardley to Erika Gina Bustillos, $265,000.
Alleghany Rd., 7577-Kenneth A. Kittell and Sandra L. Givens-Kittell to Jamie Cook, $100,000.
Mace Ct., 8107-Sheila Renee Fritts to Fidel A. and Juana M. Guevara, $300,000.
Spruce St., 8502-Five A’s Investment Corp. to Jose A. Navarrete Requeno and Iris Mabel Rodriguez Canas, $379,000.
Benecia Lane, 4827-Gary L. and Donna M. Willison to Brittany Nicole Primavera and David S. Lopez, $298,000.
Fairway Dr., 15916-Paul M. and Marian C. Lin to Sanda Vukovic-Quintero, $365,000.
Jasper Loop, 4094-Jeffrey L. Dietz to Robert Edward Schwier III, $291,400.
Asbury Ridge Ct., 11517-Jon L. Frank to Adalberto Castro and Guillermina Ramirez, $1.5 million.
Rogues Rd., 7161-Emma Jane Hurst to John D. Wood, $252,000.
Occoquan Heights Ct., 1406-Dimple P. Aildasani to Christopher M. Palmer, $439,900.
Aiden Dr., 1534-Digna E. and Elsa M. Rodriguez to Ernesto Rojas, $305,000.
Beechnut Ct., 12316-Michael Jerome and Deeann S. Teribury to John Aster Winstead Jr. and Felicia Christina Niemeier, $465,000.
Buchanan Ct., 5358-Linda Dee Trotter to Jeanelle D. Kuziw, $448,000.
Cavallo Way, 4809-Jamin Bradley Foster to Ahmed S. Alam and Sabikun Siju, $400,000.
Chimera Pl., 16923-Arthur Brian and Cathy Jill Horsley to Darrell Levern and Monica R. Shaw, $350,000.
Compass Cir., 2800-Sanjay Varghese to Manuel Landeros Velasco and Alejandra Perez Vega, $575,000.
Derriford Ct., 12170-Blanca R. Depriest to Lucien Blindu and Adriana Pac, $300,000.
Edgemoor Ct., 11267-Angelia B. Hester to Lesley Anne Merrick, $284,000.
Gatehouse Terr., 15373-Vincent M. Lendino to Porfirio and Gloria Velasquez, $225,000.
Grover Glen Ct., 1726, No. 150-Al-Shams Holdings Corp. to Skarleth M. Santos Lainez, $229,900.
Jed Forest Lane, 16884-John Babsa and Rabia Qayyum-Babsa to Angela Wilson, $324,900.
Kew Gardens Dr., 2327, No. 171-Gale L. Jeffrey to Dorothy Y. Smith, $284,990.
Montega Dr., 4843-David Sayed to Adriana and Nihad Khdair, $469,000.
Partree Ct., 1981-Obaidulla Futuri to Mohammad Usman and Mohammad Ali Iqbal, $265,000.
Rising Eagle Ct., 2960-Jose Luis and Rita Michelle Jimenez to Swati Rizal and Manish Adhikari, $487,995.
Thenia Pl., 1678, No. 1-4-Sergio Amezquita-Lopez and Maria Delcarmen Moreno to Santo P. Guevara, $209,000.
Valleywood Dr., 12588-Funton Corp. to Francisco G. Santiago, $350,000.
Williamsburg Ct., 2919-Tequila Williams to Ain Uwimana Jendayi Johnson and Brandon Clifton Leslie Johnson, $205,000.
York Dr., 2013-Danielle Jones to Genry Bismar Reyes Alvarez, $289,000.
Fendall St., 9946-Nicole Ann and Calvin N. Huynh to Carolyn Huynh, $345,000.
Georgian Ct., 8441-Alicia B. Rivera to Manuel D. Molina and Yaquelyn D. Robles, $232,500.
Laurelwood Ct., 9169-Nancy Lee Adkins to Joseph Edward Craig, $259,900.
McClellan Common, 9072-Yunquan Jiang and Jun He to Jesus A. Molina Villatoro, $225,000.
Park St., 9628-Christopher L. and Parah L. Fishburn to Robert L. Cannon II, $550,000.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9372-Jackson Hunter Miller Sr. to Gary W. Herndon, $174,000.
Sugarwood Lane, 8801-George J. Ellis and William Harlow Graves to Sally A. Mills, $160,000.
Golf Ct., 9207-Raymond J. and Tilde Berini to Behishta and Alaha Ishanzai, $455,000.
Lambert Dr., 150-Copper Village Investments Corp. to Susan Marie Randolph, $279,900.
Primrose Lane, 9416-Christopher and Sharon B. Alger to Elena B. and Miguelito R. Arevalo, $400,000.
Aquia Dr., 1319-Waterview Enterprises Inc. to Emilia Feliciano-Garcia, $334,000.
Bethel Church Rd., 357-Bethel Church Road Trust to Kevin J. Guzman Rios and Alyssa D. McGehee, $265,000.
Brooke Rd., 710-Robert N. and Laura K. Myse to Jacob J. and Jennifer Murrell, $599,800.
Buck Rd., 61-James P. Hurtado to Gerard Michael and Dvijapatni Dasi Maurer, $319,000.
Cardinal Forest Dr., 81-VTR Corp. to John S. Morrison II and Robyn Moorrison, $390,000.
Cleremont Dr., 97-Brian J. and Kimberly M. Liska to Aaron W. and Angela Marie Chonko, $370,000.
Columbus Dr., 1114-John T. Bailey and Connie H. Casey to Santos Avelurdo and Kenia B. Panameno, $300,000.
Coventry Ct., 16-John E. and Pamela L. McLeod to Clarence E. and Lynn P. Mills, $110,000.
Cropp Rd., 734-Ronald and Ayisha Lomeli to Wayne Bulinda, $387,000.
Edwin Ct., 5-Tanis D. Dove to Mai V. and Phuong T. Nguyen, $410,000.
Frank Ct., 4-Hasina S. Bancher to Jose R. Herrera and Tara V. Caulboy, $265,000.
Glade Dr., 16-Calvin and Jennifer McGhee to George A. and Jessica P. Miehm, $219,000.
Hatchers Run Ct., 106-Kathleen T. Rios to Dora M. Castro Martinez and Carlos G. Deras Alvarado, $245,000.
Hidden Lane, 110-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Jason Kyle and Maggie Rae Farmer, $384,000.
Holmes St., 106-Anthony R. and Heather A. Bone to Noormustafa and Durdana Noor Shaikh, $295,000.
Hunting Creek Lane, 70-Dakota and Brittany Snyder to Michael P. Gaumond, $294,000.
Iron Master Dr., 21-Drees Homes of DC Inc. to Michael Thomas and Elizabeth Jane Brown, $596,515.
Lamplighter Lane, 8-Carl E. and Laureen M. Taylor to Brandeemae Campbell Murray, $349,999.
Macgregor Ridge Rd., 68-Nancy Shingler Mulroy to Tyson C. Kackley and Genevieve T. Burkett, $450,000.
Mourning Dove Dr., 66-Charles D. and Victoria G. Campbell to Nancy Hiteshue and Mark Dana Smith, $374,900.
Niday Dr., 20-Chad D. Yancey to Sebastian K. Ayikwerah, $340,000.
Olympic Dr., 247-Larry D. and Terry Lee Baker to Lachaka Treakle, $365,000.
Point Bluff St., 23-Joel W. and Edith R. Petersen to Jean B. Taylor, $315,000.
Randolph Rd., 20-Paul N. Lupe to Logan Duckett, $219,900.
Riggs Rd., 81-Jacob and Jennifer Murrell to Jullian and Brian Ahlers, $368,000.
Sand Dollar Cove, 100-Midas Touch Corp. to Cathrine A. Key, $285,000.
Serene Ct., 3-William E. and Carolyn Lee Pugh to John-Alfred Brown Jr., $295,000.
Smithfield Way, 93-Janice A. Snipes to Ardis Lee Margison, $245,000.
Sterling Ct., 111-Sunny A. Ogbonda to Nicholas and Amanda Kay, $236,900.
Switchyard Ct., 217-Gtis-Hov Leeland Station Corp. to Freddy Enrique Torres Araud, $376,911.
Tolbelt Ct., 412-Duc Ngo to Hennie Fe O. Gumagay and Nick Jordan Jinchuan Wang, $185,000.