Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

BRISTOW AREA

Bonnykelly Ct., 10054-Chad and Tiffany Kingston to Lorraine S. Cardenas, $480,000.

Falcon Glen Ct., 9054-Jeremy D. Smith to Nicholas Daniel Beall and Melissa Nicole Gayle, $325,000.

Lost Fields Ct., 9192-Darby K. Doe to Neil and Jeanne Azucena, $500,000.

Rannoch Forest Cir., 12800-Mark A. Lawrence to William Hoff, $300,000.

Shortbread Way, 9964-U.S. Bank and Gsaa Home Equity Trust to Raman Preet Singh and Jaspreet Kau, $309,750.

DALE CITY AREA

Anderson St., 14605-Tomas A. Marin and Rosa C. Parada to Joseph A. and Kelsi M. Gallaugher, $349,950.

Brentwood Ct., 14491-John C. Kelly to Shanice Z. Rosa Trott, $139,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 15232-Raju Kunwar to Roxana X. Mendez, $255,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14196, No. 71-SMS Enterprises Corp. to Masood Said, $180,000.

Ely Ct., 14627-Glenna Irene Clark to Phillip E. Clark Jr., $258,000.

George Frye Cir., 4386-Ivory D. and Amber Sophia Hallmon to Samuel S. Lerman and Erin M. Walter-Lerman, $579,900.

Kirkdale Dr., 4715-K.B. Ai Masum to Joshua Owen and Lindsey Angelica Wilson, $353,000.

Nascoby Lane, 13442-Nicholas J. and Amanda Kincheloe Carlson to Sayed Abdullah and Nilab Hashemi, $305,000.

Perch Branch Way, 4561-Steven R. Mittendorff to Joseph C. and Juan B. Navarrete, $280,000.

Redstone Dr., 13835-Virginia Housing Development Authority to Hung T. Tran, $330,000.

Spriggs Meadow Dr., 5701-De Laine Williamson to Michael and Laura Skufca, $565,000.

Terminal Way, 13010-Esteve Mede and Asha K.T. Mede to Rolf Schierhold and Weiji Zhang, $295,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Eby Dr., 4120-John Stanley and Marilyn H. Rumph to Brandley B. and Jeffrey S. Costello, $210,000.

Linton Ct., 18256-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Nevin Joplin, $329,900.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Beton Ct., 6105-Elizabeth T. Krieger and Kristine T. Foskey to Richard A. Lewis and Ellen F. Comeau, $577,000.

Darbey Knoll Dr., 7006-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sheila R. Fritts, $410,000.

Haro Trail, 14164, No. 120-Sunsan Lee to Jonathan and Allison Patrick, $357,500.

Lick River Lane, 5438-Matt and Charlotte Botvinis to Jerry O’Sullivan and Katherine E. Wilson, $615,000.

Old Carolina Rd., 7510-Joan A. and Gladys B. Gaskins to Roger D. Anariba Ortega, $299,900.

Roxborough Loop, 8299-Frank U. and Simbo A. Egbue to Milvia V. Landerverde, $680,000.

Tenbrook Dr., 8256-Kim N. Chau and Hin K. Chieu to Loan T. Tran and Quy Ton That, $515,000.

Walnut Hill Dr., 6939-Linda K. Medlock to Eugene Lee III, $315,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Greymill Manor Dr., 16006-Dustin J. and Kimberly A. Stewart to Kenneth and Amber Nicole Miller, $387,500.

Parchment Ct., 6155-Mark William and Fadia Kuley Gobbi to Joel and Betsy Ann Stuart, $621,000.

Stokes Lane, 15824-Richmond American Homes of Viriginia Inc. to Joseph David and Sheri Ann Knowlton, $446,151.

MANASSAS AREA

Blue Gray Cir., 7950-Stephen John Saunders to Themy and Nick Veltsistas, $215,000.

Brookview Ct., 7847-David Kvitkovich to Christopher Luke Swadener, $276,500.

Coffee Tree Ct., 10081-Christopher J. Houtz to Nicole and Seth Brotherton, $440,000.

Elaine Ave., 8774-Robert J. and Dorothy M. Horwath to Sean Terence Foster, $304,900.

Garrett Way, 8933-Jason Andrae Forbes and Raeshen Christian-Forbes to Mark D. Pickett, $405,000.

King George Dr., 9340-Israel Ramirez Guzman and Amparo Avelar De Ramirez to Franklin Lorenzo Marcelino, $287,500.

Lake Shore Dr., 8240-John W. and Leticia M. Albright to Bryon and Tanya Fugate, $525,000.

Parkriver Dr., 12023-Lawrence A. Swisher to Laura E. and Peter M. Mowery, $365,000.

Sinclair Mill Rd., 8121-Juan Carlos Jimenez to Vicki Parkhurst, $271,000.

Walton Dr., 14136-Kenneth L. and Sonya C. Dunn to Patrick J. and Erin C. Midtlyng, $420,000.

Wortham Crest Cir., 11146, No. 115-Jordan-Daniel P. and Gary Smith to Corey Dabney and Amber Lynn Konda, $229,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Brightstar Dr., 9451-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Frank L. James III, $533,340.

Honey Bee Way, 8112-Christopher B. and Amy L. Shetter to Lauren Yonus and Geoffrey Dennehy, $390,000.

Montgomery Dr., 10708-Clare T. Nugent and Elizabeth L. Richards to Clarke A. and Jennifer Congdon, $198,393.

Yorkshire Lane, 8913-Don R. Moore to William Alton Stanley, $280,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Buckingham Ct., 4005-Deutsche Bank to Uzair Zafar, $251,500.

Four Seasons Dr., 16840-Catherine M. Kazanowski to Everett G. and Melissa G. Diederiks, $500,000.

Waterway Dr., 4173-Raymond L. Tenenholtz to Michael James and Kelly Delaune, $425,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Orlando Rd., 13726-Burnard K. and Robin D. Clemen to Leroy S. Sloper, $285,000.

Silas Dr., 9512-Cathy Nan Wilson Roberts to Laureano Alberton Avilla Mora, $329,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4114, No. 7-Isaiah’s Homes Corp. to Anthony Jerome Lee, $225,500.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alison St., 13202-Manuel Dejesus and Maria D. Herrera to Manuel D. Flores, $232,000.

Belmont Bay Dr., 440, No. 106-James Thaddeus Hill and Norma Jean Moore to Ross Hobson and Susan Kaye Simpson, $338,500.

Brookmoor Lane, 2328, No. 373A-Paramount Investments Corp. to Emily J. Gelabert, $279,000.

Chattanooga Lane, 16445-Torey I. and Tiffany H. Lawrence to Adam T. and Suzanne M. Moreau, $497,000.

Cromwell Ct., 11328-Thomas R. and Robin M. Hazard to Steve M. and Angela D. McCeney, $241,000.

Darwin Ct., 16148-Jarrod and Eric Retzloff to Joshua D. Retzloff, $200,000.

Evansport Pl., 12824-Nila J. Ritenour and Craig Anderson to Tuan Thanh Nguyen and Loan Thi Tran, $260,000.

Gatehouse Terr., 15368-Stephen Murray to Juanita Rose Cooksey, $210,000.

Ladue Ct., 1641, No. 306-Joseph Carl and Rachel Conn Martin to Blanca E. Carcamo, $249,900.

Lyon Park Ct., 3483-Sheila Sullivan Wilson to Justin and Amanda Long, $405,000.

Mandolin Lane, 12951-Ozra Shaker and Palwasha Porscha Letizia to Rui Zhen Chen, $367,000.

Merseyside Dr., 2242, No. 84-Sandy L. McKinzy to Nakesha Sharel Walton, $279,900.

Oak Tree Lane, 2575-Khalid Alami to Adebayo Ayoku and Larisa Joan Oluwa, $315,000.

Palermo Terr., 15714-Jeff and Caroline Gordon to David Lukes, $330,000.

Reef Knot Way, 16861-Walter A. and Shantel Barragan to Albert C. and Shana Dominic, $515,000.

Ryecliff Ct., 4600-David M. and Cathy Watt to Nader Jafer and Dana Hashem, $785,000.

Spinnaker Ct., 2275-Raquel Margarita Burd and Gary J. Manley to Jose Cabrera Acosta, $360,000.

Triad Ct., 3932-Tracey L. and Christopher A. Fitzhugh to David A. and Andrea Munoz, $430,000.

Wigglesworth Way, 1864-Roger L. and Carrie B. Edwards to Wentana T. Gebru, $275,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Battery Heights Blvd., 9563, No. 104-Joan N. Sacra to Bhupal Pokhrel, $160,000.

Burlington Ct., 8590-Angel E. Gonzalez to Francis W. Carragher II, $263,697.

Camphor Ct., 9333-Timothy and Jennifer Phillips to Oscar Armando Cruz Moreno, $400,000.

Feeg Ct., 9524-John F. and Amy H. Anderson to Carlo Andre and Sarah Solano, $500,000.

Georgian Ct., 8310-Minda B. Littleton to Arielle Ziemba, $225,000.

Jasmine Ct., 8956-Aristotle D. and Roberto F. Deasis to Joseph S. Yoon, $317,000.

Nantucket Ct., 10269-Randy and Len Nguyen to Sandy and Evelyn Day, $375,000.

Quarry Rd., 8927-Frances Barlas to Evan R. Di Silvio, $375,000.

Stevens Ct., 9143-Jorge A. Reyes to Carlos E. Morales Portillo and Giselda B. Morales Vargas, $220,000.

Willow Grove Trail, 10019-Tai Nguyen and Linh Hoai Do to Miguel B. Pacheco Sales and Delmy B. Rivera Lemus, $375,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Cabbel Dr., 166-James C. and Anh Scott to Sushil Adhikari and Chandra Gurung, $455,000.

General Way, 8536-Adam C. Hurley and Mistr Ty Dawn Hurley Jr. to Leo Shue and Zing Zhang, $235,000.

Runyon Ct., 110-Tamara Oliver to Florentin Chicas Padilla and Rubidia D. Zelaya Robles, $324,000.

Stafford County

Blueberry Ct., 307-Vashon and Dorothy Woolfolk to James Michael Marley, $265,000.

Camden Dr., 311-Gary H. and Martha M. Rooks to Caitlin Frances Lang and Nicholas Brogan Boland, $264,900.

Carriage Hill Dr., 108-Todd Michael and Jaymie Nicole Gerace to Amandeep Kaur, $395,000.

Chet Atkins Ct., 32-Southern Classic Homes Inc. to Zachary Albertis and Megan Emily Harrison, $467,000.

Fairbanks Ct., 8-Stone Financing Corp. to Caldwell B. Beattie, $280,000.

Frank Ct., 5-Candy S. and Alejandro E. Vazquez to Justin Alan and Joanna Alvarez Brown, $377,500.

Goose Creek Cir., 12-Bruce C. and Maria D. Register to Gloria M. Jackson, $376,000.

Hidden Brook Dr., 211-U.S. Home Corp. to Thomas Adney, $279,990.

Hillcrest Terr., 1011-Alexander Putman and Genevieve Carole Henderson to Robert Wright, $372,250.

Hubbard Ct., 16-Christopher M. and Mary Catherine Gardner to Debora Rivera and Javier Manuel Torres-Chinea, $415,000.

Indian Point Rd., 79-Aaronal Homes Inc. to Curtis Stanley and Linda Katherine Ames, $650,800.

Joplin Ct., 2-Theresa Lynn Proctor to Sukhvir and Emilie Darhele, $325,000.

Lake Forest Dr., 82-Ruby L. and Robert Franklin Taylor to Matthew F. Taylor, $300,000.

Leeland Rd., 15-15 Leeland Road Corp. to Joel Roberts, $208,500.

Mccarty Rd., 472-Christopher C. and Mollary T. Copley to Daniel P. and Annamaria R. Altman, $586,000.

Mosby Lane, 24-David J. and Lydia A. Houser to Joshua G. and Diane L. Henderson, $422,000.

Newbury Dr., 76-Raoul J.C. Vicencio and Rowena Paula G. Vicencio to Jose Jimmy Castro Balderrama, $340,000.

Onville Rd., 133-Progressive Communities Corp. to Larry L. Schmitz, $225,000.

Pear Blossom Rd., 312-U.S. Home Corp. to William and Megan Dunst, $448,000.

Rosa Ct., 11-Joshua Dane and Karen Maxine Bare to Sandra Jean Marshall and Randy Michael Fritz, $279,000.

Sedgwick Ct., 605-Israel A. Latorre to Christopher Fredrickson, $227,000.

Short Branch Rd., 232-Ronald and Erin Howard to Thane A. and Brittney L. Norman, $360,000.

Stafford Ave., 4-Kevin P. and Kathleen M. Cochran to Joaquin Andres Rodriguez and Joseline Chamagua, $268,200.

Tavern Rd., 64-James M. and Hilary K. Crow to Ryan Phillip and Ashley Marie Diehl, $390,000.

Truslow Rd., 647-Moon Hye Seuk to Clark Steven Anderson, $254,000.

White Oak Rd., 1312-Ajdlon M. and Patricia S. Clift to Mark B. and Lee M. Hammers, $255,000.

Wind Ridge Dr., 804-Justin Daniel Vogl to Joy L. Mangrum, $199,900.