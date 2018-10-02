Benchmark Lane, 8935-William A. Rumbaugh to Jose Morante and Shadoe Loutzenhiser, $330,000.
Caithness Cir., 12155-David C. Burrows to Tyler K. Brandenburg, $265,000.
Drum Salute Pl., 12198-Larry Caruthers to Pierre Jean-Baptiste Audiffred and Jessica Paige Saunders, $338,000.
Izaak Walton Dr., 12625-Stephen W. and Jessica Arron Davis to Karen Rose Demarais, $659,000.
Orland Stone Dr., 10032-Stephen Eugene and Allyson B. Davis to Patrick and Andreana May, $430,000.
Ribbon Falls Loop, 9011-Tiffany and Alvin Parker to Melanie and Franklin Shere, $376,000.
Spring Iris Dr., 10291-Paul and Sunamis Gutierrez to Edgardo Gonzalez, $505,000.
Weathersfield Dr., 9440-Derek D. and Brooke D. Nankivell to Ryan Lee Waple and Sarah Kellam Walpe, $469,900.
Sudley Rd., 5008-John R. and Jean C. Poague to Jose I. Espinal, $540,000.
Belvedere Dr., 14448-Bobby Earl Danzie Jr. to Roy and Adiran Rodriguez, $219,000.
Braddock Dr., 3404-Hamza Group Corp. to Ashley Moore, $240,000.
Burbank Lane, 3202-Gordon C. and Jean P. Charlton to Carlos A. Avila-Mora, $257,500.
Cloverdale Rd., 15113-Luis O. Canedo to Emilio Menjivar Rodriguez, $299,900.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4754, No. 26-Fatima Parker to Andrew Kolodziejczak, $325,000.
Delaney Rd., 13508-Robert A. Cheever to Richmond and Malomeni L. Asante, $350,000.
Emory Lane, 3512-Eduardo G. and Ana F. Flores to Thomas and Latricia Skaar, $457,000.
Forsythia Terr., 14659-Cynthia M. Sowah to Aurangzeb Arif and Basmina Bibi Kharam, $246,000.
Haddock Rd., 13105-Von E. Barron and Joanne C. Mills Barron to Jancarlo Matos, $150,000.
Hedrick Lane, 4731-Sabir Hussain to Sadiq Hussain and Saiqa Sadiq, $225,000.
Kilbane Rd., 4712-Abdullah M. Al-Ahmari to Jose Alexander Marquez Campos, $309,300.
Lomax Way, 5442-Structured Asset Securities Corp. to Ana R. Romero and Vital H. Lizama, $395,000.
Mansfield Ct., 5289-Luis Alberto and Irma Bonilla to Ana Rosa and Marcia Bonilla, $305,000.
Photo Dr., 13496-Ana Parada to Phillip H. and Rachelle Valentine, $411,000.
Reagon Ct., 5557-Anthony G. Hagan to Anjum Latif and Shahida Anjum, $410,000.
Swallow Ct., 14854-Stephanie McCoy to Joshua Magee, $275,000.
Birch Creek Ct., 2990-Mathew J. Webb to Hawanatu Koroma, $385,000.
Pony Ridge Turn, 3089-Najla Abbas Tahir to Joel Migliaccio and Grace Ting Chao, $350,000.
Vineland Pl., 3382-Justice Owusu-Ameyaw to Nana Adoma Owusu-Nyamekye, $20,000.
Box Elder Loop, 6528-David W. and Debbie Lim Jenkins to Sally C. Peterson, $329,000.
Cedar Branch Dr., 7718, No. 68-Erik T. Nelson to Kayla Hutson and Chase A. Preston, $297,900.
Culloden Crest Lane, 7912-David and Joan Crandall to Lasonya Irene Anderson and Mia Lynn Booker, $488,840.
Enochs Ct., 9032-Brett A. and Katrina S. Sigmund to Jiajun Yu, $613,000.
Hampton Bay Lane, 6796, No. 461-Diana M. Kelly to Thomas Tyner, $228,000.
Legend Glen Ct., 14303-Seong Il Kwon to Kylenn D. Criste and Amanda L. Murray, $360,000.
Montour Heights Dr., 8079-Mark E. Hessler to Yilikar A. Shiferaw and Tenaye Kassa, $365,000.
Sabbarton Pl., 6806, No. 101-John M. Dominick to Nihil Chand and Nija Theodore, $226,000.
Tallyrand Way, 13517-David J. Carlini to Mura Williams, $359,900.
Witton Cir., 6870-Thomas F. McManus Jr. to Hanna B. Altanbagana, $400,000.
Aster Haven Cir., 6181, No. 65-Brian Russell and Christina Maria Ammerman to John and Sandra Bailey, $299,000.
Chamberry Cir., 14512-Mark Stephen Honkus to Arthur L. and Shelly T. Grace, $780,000.
Jockey Club Lane, 6900-Ashraf Shalaby and Katherine Sherrill to Jonathan W. Perez and Alexia Reyes-Perez, $457,000.
Lone Eagle Ct., 5555-Walter W. and Christine M. Johnson to George D. and Deborah A. Morgenthaler, $519,900.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15369, No. 50-Sean Michael and Kasey M. Jennings to Jacqueline Ann Thomas, $295,000.
Southern Crossing St., 14929-In Chung and Chong C. Kim to Christopher T. and Wesley D. Kane, $465,000.
Ansley Ct., 6067-James W. and Diane M. Simons to Christopher P. Lockard and Maria C. Hufnagel, $430,000.
Belle Grae Dr., 7558, No. 1-8-Eduardo C. Guerrero to Jorge L. and Ana Alejandra Solomon, $190,000.
Carriage Hill Dr., 13440-John J. and Ellen C. Windley to Solomon Burka and Rahel Ketema, $465,000.
Concerto Ct., 10690-Michael and Heather Younce to Neftali N. Valladares, $429,000.
Dublin Dr., 7705-Edna M. King to Silvia L. Chicas De Alvarenga, $282,500.
Falling Creek Dr., 11933-Lorna Vanessa and Gamaliel P. Feliciano to Jack Willis and Claire Hutchens, $455,000.
Goshen Ct., 7434-Paul and Kimberly Trapp to Matthew W. Hartley and Amy Sue Blankinship, $659,000.
Kessler Pl., 11283-Christopher Todd and Wesley Dawn Kane to Jenna Rea Arndt and Leon Tilghman, $320,000.
Meadow Ct., 7873-Amilcar De Jesus Guzman Parada to Leo Shue and Jing Zhang, $214,000.
Provincial Dr., 10630, No. 9-Estate of Clay D. Barnwell and Jacqueline Ashley Barnwell to Solmaz Eskandarinezhad, $179,000.
Scenic Pointe Pl., 6916-Tina M. and Peter W. Easley to Amir K. and Crystal R. Edwards, $615,000.
Spotsylvania St., 9517-Garland Godfrey Garrett to Elias Zarkadoulas, $200,000.
Van Doren Rd., 13700-Patrick J. Reidy Jr. to Juan B. Flores Villatoro and Feliciano Flores, $435,000.
Westchester Dr., 9015-Edwin A. and Michael S. Griffith to Teresa Lee Peterson and Edan Peters, $293,000.
Birmingham Dr., 9515-Navneet Dhillon and Rupinderjit Sidhu to Katrina K. and Bryan W. Taylor, $370,000.
Chestnut St., 7609-Nam Tu Nguyen and My-Ngoc Ho Pham to Kaisheng Huang and Meiying Wang, $575,000.
Shelley Lane, 7606-Kurt B. Gordon to Onan Canales Santos, $238,500.
Ashmere Cir., 4100-Wagar Bajwa and Mariam Waqar to Luisa Violeta Morante and Juan Jose Morante Barreda, $270,000.
Deer Park Dr., 16067-Michael R. and Michele C. Olmstead to Thomas P. and Melanie B. Murphy, $435,000.
Higgins Dr., 5099-Gregory W. and April D. Scott to Matthew W. and Erica A. Paul, $447,500.
Saltwater Dr., 4884-Anthony D. and Kimberly A. Clark to Kristin N. and Michael F. Weber, $250,000.
Silvan Glen Dr., 15438-Eric V. and Cassandra A. Hansen to Anthony Afsari, $460,000.
Taconic Cir., 16312-Aubrianna Hatchett-Legree to Kevin Safreed, $180,000.
Windward Ct., 15532-Jennifer L. and Mark T. Napper to Anthony G. Hagan and Ally C. Perez, $449,900.
Fitzwater Dr., 14605-MMC Contracting Corp. to Scott and Amy Kerns, $430,000.
Par Dr., 9950-John William and Cynthia Louise Denny to Kenneth V. Ossenfort and Maria Desimoni, $790,000.
Olde Port Lane, 18040-Citigroup Inc. to Jose G. Esparza Lopez, $165,000.
Aegean Terr., 11381, No. 126-Daniel Southard to Dion Edon, $272,000.
Bacon Race Rd., 11740-Paul C. and T.A. Magnusson to Robert T. and Alison E. King, $599,900.
Bethel Church Dr., 3227-Carmen S. Ferriol to Carolina L. Canas Palacios and Lenin Fernando Chuga, $397,000.
Bobolink Dr., 15844-Terry Ray and Johanna Maria Lowery to Chad M. and Alison A. Nowak, $400,000.
Burgundy Pl., 2853, No. 3-5-Houghton B. Albaugh to Jennifer R. Ehlinger, $160,000.
Cardamom Dr., 12026-Karen L. Dean and estate of Ruth E. Meier to Nancy J. Sauders, $180,000.
Chattanooga Lane, 16425-Omar S. and Monica M. Gutierrez to Mackenzie Goff and Thomas J. Blevins, $484,000.
Chinkapin Oak Lane, 2982, No. 159-Frank Andrews to Maxwell Karikari, $275,000.
Cressida Pl., 4018-Valerie C. Dix to Miriam I. Vargas, $245,000.
Dapple Gray Ct., 12281-Jason M. West to Manuel V. Tirado and Maria E. Ramirez Lopez, $236,000.
Dulcinea Pl., 12604-Sandra L. Kendig to Theresa Polizzi, $245,000.
Fallen Leaf Ct., 13266-Sadaqat Jan to Michael Deandre and April Jamere Brown, $459,000.
Forest Glen Rd., 13428-Phuong Tran to Huong and Nhu Khanh Nguyen, $225,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1031-Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael Mohamed Johnson, $185,000.
Harbor Side St., 721-Joel L. Spoon Jr. and Yuyu Ly to Chun Chuan Chou, $420,000.
Jamestown Ct., 2991-Navy Federal Credit Union to Sokheng and Choeun Tun, $320,000.
Kentshire Dr., 15145, No. 480-Sara Michelle Moe to Shellie Durden Redmon, $275,000.
Kramer Estate Dr., 16447-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt Inc. to Ghulam and Elham Rabani, $470,000.
Linden St., 1109-Elise R. Rosenthal and Arthur W. Thompson to James Roy Meade IV, $327,500.
Lotte Dr., 12805, No. 3-Jerry Myers and Martine Kroge to Rinell D. Comas and Tamara Gonzalez, $375,000.
Mandolin Lane, 12950-Christy Tolbert to Pujan R. Gurung and Banita Badal, $383,000.
Mayflower Dr., 1979-Anil and Pammy Nigam to Dawit Tewolde and Ergibe Gebrehiwot, $310,000.
Mount Pleasant Dr., 14111-Jagdeep K. Sehmi and Kelly Stanley to David C. Wong, $330,000.
Occoquan Club Dr., 4901-Charles A. and Gabrielle C. Mella to Jared M. and Edda L. Cox, $525,000.
Park Shore Ct., 12107-Harold W. and Lucinda R. Pine to Matthew Guy and Heather Fawn Pittman, $415,000.
Potomac Club Pkwy., 2235, No. 35-Edsel A. and E. Dale Wilkinson to Archie L. Turner, $330,000.
Quate Lane, 13047-Danish A. Baig and Sobia Ali to Joseph D. and Musa Nazary, $497,500.
Seminole Rd., 2936-Apple Federal Credit Union to Christine Rios, $293,000.
Smoketown Rd., 12995-Yasmin R. Williams to Juan C. Orellana and Yahaira Carrillo, $402,000.
Stoneford Dr., 12124-David Lyle Brinton to Tasha Logan, $290,000.
Valleywood Dr., 12830-Peter A. and Diane Sartori to Brian Quoc and Naomi Rose Dao, $479,900.
Waterwheel Terr., 15265-Farhan Ahmad to Elsa Tafesse, $285,000.
Winding Loop, 14736-Landilino Manzano Dela Rosa and Annalene Dizon Galang to Tiffany Monique Starks, $286,000.
Antonia Ave., 8750-Deborah and John Harkness to Judd E. and Katharine J. Spencer, $300,000.
Camphor Ct., 9326-Gregory A. and Mary L. Freeze to Manuel De Jesus Pacheco and Roberto A. Melendez-Nunez, $385,900.
Coriander Cir., 9039-Juan Carlos Hernandez to Robert Simpson, $292,000.
Fendall St., 9944-Mark Hartman and Aomjai Hartman-Chachumporn to Adolfo Vargas, $365,000.
Gooseberry Dr., 9303-Michael Welch and Morgan Campbell to Bobbie and Beverly Pryce, $239,900.
Kirby St., 8610-Zuna Real Estate Corp. to Oscar O. Guzman Martinez and Marta Y. Duran, $325,000.
Mcclellan Cmn., 9067-Katharine Benzio to Richard Mahoney, $235,000.
Oakenshaw Dr., 9526-Robert A. and Donna M. Fogle to David B. Watson and Tracy I. Dorminy, $393,000.
Point Of Woods Dr., 8681-Fairchild Investments Corp. to Danielle and Jordan Simpson, $310,000.
Silver Maple Ct., 9050-9050 Silver Maple Corp. to Andrew Martin Joyner and Karen O’Connor Joyner, $275,000.
Timberwood Ct., 9207-Amir Kamal Omowale Edwards Sr. to Mariano D. Rosa, $390,000.
Baker St., 136-Kristofer B. Clayborne to Akida Tyner and Gary Green, $334,000.
Kirby St., 333-Christopher L. and Adelynn O’Brien Burgbacher to Bimal and Sarita Adhikari Subedi, $261,000.
Silver Meteor Ct., 9442-Marriette E. Anglin to Carey and Jerald Minnis, $340,000.
Adrian Way, 40-Armando and Sara N. Flores to William and Karen Buckingham, $564,900.
Antietam Loop, 28-Brougham Reo Owner Partnership II to Veronica Blanco Ferrufino, $285,310.
Aquia Dr., 1429-Timothy E. and Beth L. Collins to Joseph W. and Patricia A. Hoyt, $495,000.
Barley Mill Ct., 11-James E. and Megumi Clark to Eric and Melizabeth Padron, $452,500.
Bayside Dr., 26-Aaron J. and Erin E. Morrissette to Jeffrey T. and Heather L. Luders, $480,000.
Blair Rd., 10-Thrive Investments Corp. to Christina C. Van Tassel, $214,000.
Boston Ct., 20-Gary Michael and Caridad McQuown to Ann M. Smith, $625,000.
Bristol Ct., 37-Coder Kaila Corp. to Charles and Kristen Jankowski, $175,000.
Camp Geary Lane, 2267-Syg Associates Inc. to Liana M. Orsolini, $514,129.
Chantilly Pl., 30-Danielle B. Schneider to Roberto Cianflone, $239,900.
Chet Atkins Ct., 19-Dale W. and Joann M. McKim to Danny David and Jacqueline Pantaleo, $415,000.
Clear Spring Lane, 23-Brandon G. and Victoria A. Smith to Mario and Josefina Mayorga, $490,000.
Countryside Dr., 22-Zachary Daniels to Donna D. Rogers, $360,000.
Edgecliff Lane, 17-Andrew and Robyn Uglow to Daniel Morales-Montenegro, $299,000.
Farragut Dr., 2052-Michael and Laurie Karr to Latoya Spires, $325,000.
Grosvenor Lane, 300, No. 1-Kelly Everett Williams to Shymyra Stephens, $138,000.
Hartwood Rd., 421-Michael R. and Susan H. McFeeley to Amie Goldfarb, $273,000.
Hidden Lake Dr., 7-Scott Christopher and Rachel Lynn Blorstad to Kristen Nichole Funk and Huy Dinh Ngo, $258,990.
Holly Corner Rd., 559-Harold C. and Jennifer M. Folts to Andrew and Robyn Uglow, $469,900.
Ivywood Dr., 103-Kevin P. and Emily R. Garlock to Paul M. Puletz II, $341,000.
Kellogg Mill Rd., 454-Travis L. and Misty S. Codding to Daniel Charles Koch, $580,000.
Kinross Dr., 6-Michael W. and Sarah Ling to Shanyu Li and Meijiao Huang, $465,000.
Larkwood Ct., 12-Laura M. Sychowski to Christopher Cavanaugh and Ashley L. Ferment, $375,000.
Maple Dr., 26-Josue Raul and Krissia K. Aguilar to Adam M. Osborn, $170,000.
Meadows Rd., 108-Nathan Wayne and Irene Johnson to Justin Ray Morgan, $409,900.
Morton Rd., 147-Justin Fielding to David Joseph Ganey, $254,900.
New Hope Church Rd., 126-Carol M. and Patricia Ann Shelton to Melvin L. Garrison III, $550,000.
Pasture Lane, 12-House Buyers of America Inc. to Charles S. Beaumont, $219,000.
Phillips St., 330-Atfd Corp. to Thomas and Patricia A. Boulware, $385,000.
Pinto Lane, 5-Deutsche Bank and Gsaa Home Equity Trust to Daniel and Megan Whitmer, $373,800.
Puri Lane, 19-Keith and Lisa King to Michael and Elizabeth H. Robens, $362,000.
Ridgecrest Ct., 100-Scott Gonzales to Alfred B. Cave, $240,000.
Royal Crescent Way, 96-Robert J. and Jennifer L. Rice to Preston Charles and Karen Korsberg Lowe, $400,000.
Scarsdale Dr., 100-Ronald F. and Gail M. Baczkowski to William J. Pineda Amaya and Nathaly R. Orellana Henriquez, $275,000.
Shady Creek Lane, 139-Federal National Mortgage Association to Richard Beach, $200,000.
Smokewood Ct., 41, No. 200-Esther B. Peters to Jacobi Nicolas, $123,000.
Spring Valley Dr., 702-Dorothy G. Blake to Kenneth D. May, $150,000.
Still Water Lane, 233-Department of Veterans Affairs to James and Rebecca Sites, $415,000.
Sunnybrooke Lane, 3-Christopher E. and Jill Willingham to Joe and Martha Esther Agyemang, $340,000.
Tacketts Mill Rd., 150-John A. Caton to Kimberly M. Nelsen, $319,000.
Truslow Rd., 83-Onofrio L. Castiglia to Jose F. Quinteros, $142,000.
Vine Pl., 230-Jared R. Blackway to Patsy Lee Craig, $280,000.
Washington And Lee Blvd., 16-Donald R. and Terry G. Ryalls to Kellen M. and Ashley D. Maddox, $365,000.
Whitsons Run, 220-James Robert Brown to Paige H. Blount, $155,000.
Wind Ridge Dr., 205-Stephanie K. Kinney to Eder I. Valdez, $165,900.
Woodmont Ct., 14-Britton Properties Corp. to Damaris Lovo Bonilla and Flor Maria Vilche, $278,000.