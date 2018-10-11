Bonnykelly Ct., 10024-Matthew Davis Street to Daniel Pirkl and Annette Williams, $530,000.
Canmore Way, 9805-Syed S. Shabaz to Mark D. Hartman and Aomjai Hartman-Chachumporn, $460,000.
Dunbarton Dr., 12889-Edward L. and Laura V. Snowden to Christopher B. Male and David A. Doliber, $370,000.
Grimsby Lane, 12300-Zachary J. Murphy to Joshua and Robyn Frazier, $490,000.
Ormond Dr., 13151-Clive N. Thompson and Walter S. Bernhardt to Laverne and Lashaunda B. Thomas, $411,000.
Robert E Lee Dr., 11768-Jacqueline McBride to Jeffrey D. Warrren and Lauren A. Horbal, $372,500.
Stretford Forest Ct., 12112-Eric S. and Alicia R. Jensen to Nageem and Aaron Jawad, $525,000.
Avonlea Way, 3870-Leslie and Pamela Chisholm to Donald Ray and Melissa D. Coffey, $799,900.
Altomare Trace Way, 15655-Dwayne and Wanda F. Northern to Jacqueline Y. and Kemo N. Williams, $515,000.
Bevanwood Dr., 15417-Mohammed Z. Islam to Doreen Afi Dogbe, $419,900.
Brazil Cir., 15244-Melanie Susane Sims to Alicia N. and Wilber A. Ramos, $304,000.
Colony Creek Ct., 14520-Tina J. and Vincent G. Fleming to Phi Xuan Nguyen, $454,900.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4764, No. 47-Andrew Edison and Elizabeth Anne Fleming to Amy Kurzdorfer, $290,000.
Eileen Ct., 4304-Cynthia L. Pinkney to Julio J. Lovo, $211,000.
Ensor Ct., 14806-Robert L. and Deborah G. Chandler to Diedra A. White, $205,000.
Haddock Rd., 13117-Enas Fayez Qutob to Matthew M. and Nikol L. Hoover, $335,000.
Kaslo Ct., 13526-Philip Grondin Gutierrez to Juan G. Campos Pastora, $300,000.
Kingston Rd., 4519-Anthony J. Mingo and estate of Naomi Ellen Marie Moore to Fabio German Melchor Quispe and Ysabel Astoquilca Huayhuas, $275,000.
Lynhurst Dr., 13719-River Potomac Corp. to Stacy Hanger, $342,900.
Packard Dr., 13381-Ronald L. Nunn Sr. to Brandon L. Southerland, $404,500.
Pilgrims Inn Dr., 13057-Michael and Laura Skufca to Carine G. Wawa and Franck N. Kipoliongo, $471,000.
Three Dormers Ct., 14520-Cathy L. and D’Angelo M. Austin to Zachary R. and Karolyn A. Olson, $565,000.
Cosgrove Way, 17403-Oscar Recinos to Ayo Mattia, $255,000.
McClellan Ct., 2303-Adline R. Gomes to Sayed Youssef Hussein and Mirona Mohamed Diaaeldin Hussein, $188,200.
Wexford Loop, 17277-Marlon M. Waters to Jorge Zepeda Jr., $299,000.
Brunson Cir., 7487, No. 11G-Nathan Daniel Crossland to Zachary Roy, $310,000.
Chelmsford Dr., 13891, No. A105CU-Gary Bucher to Jama L. Stevenson, $260,000.
Dancer Ct., 8784-Daniel E. and Jennifer L. Grenter to Christopher A. and Stephanie A. Nikola, $520,000.
Finish Line Dr., 3503-Chandra and Rose Marie Godavitarne to Nicholas Horace Chavasse III, $582,000.
Handel Pl., 13565-Courtney N. and Robert V. Bryan to Bryon A. and Angela A. Maruca, $435,000.
Kamehameha Pl., 8026-Roland E. Chattaway IV and Diana J. Pool to Eric Douglas and Marcela Ares Terrell, $465,000.
Lick River Lane, 5427-Dawn Marie Amin-Arsala to Scott Brady and Kathleen English Pfost, $600,000.
Paddock Ct., 13700-MTGLQ Investors to Patricia Gallatin, $440,000.
Saddle Run Way, 6828-Donald C. and Patricia C. Heim to Bruce A. and Carol A. Hamilton, $585,000.
Traphill Way, 7239-Jeffrey A. Gross to Robert H. and Maria L. Sloan, $325,000.
Alderbrook Dr., 15533-Kenneth D. and Patricia A. Reid to Anna Mary Chapla, $460,000.
Audubon Way, 15756-Neighborhoods V Corp to Leon M. and Mianekee S. Johnson, $749,990.
Cranswick Ct., 5853-Robert W. Demarre III and Edie L. Ahrman-Demarre to George S. Singleton and Katherine E. Gill, $599,900.
Gaines Mill Cir., 15063-Byron V. and Lidiane I. Bridges to Stuart E. and Susan R. Randlett, $575,000.
Jupiter Hills Lane, 15150-Anthony and Debra Greathouse to Stephen E. and Allyson B. Davis, $530,000.
Mountain Rd., 3900-Jason C. and Michelle L. Goldsberry to Dennis Kirk Beese, $457,900.
Rosemont Manor Dr., 15425, No. 1-Alfredo Enrique Alegrett to Andrew Endicott, $301,000.
Toledo Pl., 6223-Brendan Campbell to Yong Hoon An, $420,000.
Apple Tree Ct., 6496-Brendan and Katelyn K. Dunford to Christopher M. and Sharene W. Melvin, $550,000.
Boutilier Lane, 10980-Yuzhen Ge and Jiangeng Sun to Rin Houn and Thouch Ean, $500,000.
Classic Springs Dr., 12868-Bradley A. and Jaime L. McCarthy to Jan K. and Ashley S. Gleiman, $603,000.
Copperfield Way, 8005-Emilio Bernal Labrada to Thavery Huor, $214,900.
Dylan Pl., 10393, No. 29-4-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Judith C. Pumphrey, $182,000.
Flager Cir., 7825-Clifford W. and Arianne L. Foster to Ricardo J. and Marcela Cielo Zalles, $320,000.
Gracie Dr., 8009-David R. Turner and Sandra A. Linder-Turner to Shelly L. Cater, $330,000.
King George Dr., 9611-Edna L. Carter to Maher Gamil, $265,000.
Lomond Ct., 7907-Bernard Farrell III to Jose O. Lovo Mendoza, $270,000.
Mariposa Dr., 7315-Richard W. and Heather M. Hartman to Adam and Ana Yadira Palmisano, $400,000.
Meadow Ct., 7917-Zechang Lu and Jie Fan to Jorge Barbosa, $198,000.
Quail Run Lane, 7748-Todd B. Whitacre to Kenneth P. and Kathleen T. May, $245,000.
Scotland Loop, 8385, No. 68-Joshua Lee Morehouse to Daniel Scott Piros, $295,000.
Violet Ct., 10804-Nicole M. Mullins to Otoniel Yone, $226,000.
Davis Ford Rd., 6725-William L. and Nora F. Breidenbach to Stephen and Chalida Welsh, $440,000.
Manassas Forge Dr., 9649-Ladislaus J. and Diane L. Morvay to Harrison Samuel Moon and Rosa Amelia Seminario, $453,000.
Tinsley Way, 7268-William B. and Susan J. South to Zachary Jeffrey and Stephanie Maia Mote, $629,900.
Denali Pl., 17421-Valerie Bell Corp. to Gilbert Myers, $285,000.
Holleyside Dr., 15086-Alvin T. and Dawn M. Austin to Jonathan and Danielle S. Missner, $350,000.
Saltwater Dr., 4889-Michael and Amanda Shaw to Daniel Clover and Jeny Gibbs, $245,000.
Spring Branch Blvd., 5250-John Battaglia to David Dallek and Christine Anderson, $285,000.
Thistle Ct., 15695-Jessica C. Richardson to Abdulrahman Kabbara, $435,000.
Yorktown Dr., 15514-Richard A. and Heather M. Adams to Michael L. and Ruthie M. Craig, $428,000.
Highland Farms Ct., 13500-Lawrence N. and Deborah A. Hunsberger to Seddik Anibar and Omaima Cherkaoui Omari, $449,000.
Reid Lane, 10214-Joseph B. and Renee J. Small to Dany L. Avelenda Cruz and Urania N. Alfaro De Avelenda, $355,000.
Potomac Highlands Cir., 4110, No. 5-John S. and Laura K. Lineback to John Aiden Bicker, $240,000.
Anchorstone Dr., 5111, No. 414-Nnamdi and Diona Martyn to Robin Young, $229,900.
Battery Hill Cir., 2348-Mindi S. Dorsey to Girma Abdi and Melkam Debelu, $355,000.
Bethel Church Dr., 3281-Zachary and Stephanie Mote to Guy Augustin, $369,900.
Bobster Ct., 16501-National Residential Assets Corp. to Yonas Bekele, $347,000.
Burntwood Ct., 1693-Samer and Ansam Zaiber to Firas Safar and Nameer Khadhoori, $320,000.
Cardamom Dr., 12040-Cathy Douglas to Orlando J. Rivera Alfonso, $177,900.
Chattanooga Lane, 16432-Meredith Y. and Jason A. Camilletti to Mercedes I. Blanco, $469,900.
Cotton Mill Dr., 11926-Patrick Maloney and Katherine Crawford to Jessica M. Wilfong, $380,000.
Cressida Pl., 4019-Claude M. and Tiffany K. Dillard to Mitchell J. and Suzanne D. Thompson, $281,000.
Dara Dr., 12654, No. T1-Matthew T. Huddleston to Walter and Klinette Kindred, $170,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3124-Pedro Juan and Gloria Ivette Ramos to Abdul Rasheed and Shafiqa Khairkhwah, $480,000.
Featherstone Rd., 14620-Todd and Christine Washam to Michelle D. Bennett, $315,000.
Fort Lyon Dr., 3428-Justin C. and Marissa L. Burcham to Mirwais Shams, $318,000.
Georgia Rd., 15106-Claudia M. and Nicholas L. Hendershot to Christian Alexander Henriquez and Elena Aracely Rodriguez, $295,000.
Harvard St., 3161-David L. Faught to John C. Mutarelli, $269,600.
Javins Pl., 4507-Deborah J. Pflugshaupt to Ernest Aboagye, $405,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15551, No. 266-Oscar Sanchez to Shana Jackson, $278,000.
Kentshire Dr., 15161, No. 472-Whitney Daily to Ernie M. Singleton, $277,000.
Lacebark Elm Ct., 3522-Reynold T. and Bobbie Wright to Jose and Carlos Oviedo Canales, $517,500.
Louisa St., 14306-Jorge N. Rodriguez to Nelson and Norma Bonilla, $265,000.
Marblestone Dr., 12856-Bucklen C. Brignano Jr. to Jermaine A. Green, $382,000.
McGuffeys Ct., 2673-Joshua D. Stodghill to Mark A. Berry and Hene Thorman, $287,000.
Newcastle Loop, 12345, No. 21-Hallie A. Arreguin and Ryan A. Ten Eyck to Andrea James, $245,000.
Occoquan Overlook, 4500-Lucinda Lynne Crabtree and estate of Jimmy Lee to Alan and Virginia A. Rush, $886,000.
Radford Ct., 14204-Matthew A. and Jaimy B. Ford to Afshin Baghai, $285,000.
Seville Cir., 2668-Richard P. and Rose A. Mahoney to Veronica X. Najarro, $252,500.
Stallion Ct., 12070-Margaret V. Miller to Ajeng H. Soemantoro and Hermanto W. Roeslan, $315,000.
Sussex Ct., 2240-Muhammad Anam Usman to Mohammad A. Ullah and Musammat R. Begum, $368,500.
Tiger Lily Cir., 1806, No. 78-Carmen C. Martinez to Michelle J. Vosburg Ison, $230,750.
Wade Lane, 5360-Karim Javid to Hye Yon Chin, $378,500.
Wentwood Lane, 15234-Talica Ross Walls to Susana N. Torres Carranza and Lourdes M. Castro Torres, $258,500.
Windjammer Dr., 2220-M. Amanda Jordan and Cheryl Brewer to Nathan Sigler and Sarah Yardley, $321,000.
Azure Ct., 9211, No. 202-Shams Haidari to Mihwa Yun Miller, $155,000.
Damask Ct., 9961-Estate of Ruby D. Lanahan and Linda C. Kepler to Allison P. Slattery and Conner J. Armstrong, $315,000.
Firethorn Ct., 9170-Susan J. Hernandez and Leobardo Hernandez Guerra to Martha Mercy Bustillo Garcia and Mariela Andrade De Benitez, $328,000.
Grant Ave., 9712-Cosme Luis Antonio to Naveed A. Khan, $173,000.
Liberia Ave., 8297-Michael Steven and Sarah A. Ann Curtin to Michael L. and Lindsay M. Tedesco, $345,000.
McClellan Common, 9083-Department of Veterans Affairs to Walter G. Rivera, $236,500.
Old Hickory Ct., 9012-Nick and Themy Veltsistas to Austin D. and Annie D. Chamness, $270,000.
Rosewood St., 8939-Jean J. Stiegler to Elizabeth Morgaine Sullivan, $355,000.
Taney Rd., 9112-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Daniel Gonzalo Quiroz Llano and Natalia Rebeca Quiroz Gonzalez, $178,360.
Timberwood Ct., 9211-Brian Snook and Stephanie L. Wiggins-Snook to Manuel D. Rivas Zavala and Blanca D. Rivas, $397,000.
Brandon St., 9331-Regina M. Morris to Kevin Charles Gies, $452,000.
Kristy Dr., 9219-Jerry V. and Elizabeth A. Pender to Joseph Stein and Nicole Ferrel, $282,000.
Pickens Pl., 9808-Ryan T. Vanlandingham to Robert A. Galbraith and Jeffrey Michael, $225,000.
Walker Way, 9530-Chihkai Chen to Jamillah O. Davis, $241,000.
Appletree Lane, 11-Nana and Aileen Osei-Kufuor to Najera Dias and Digna Emerita Rodriguez, $360,000.
Aquia Dr., 3202-G. Edward Webb to Christopher K. and Diane M. Barber, $350,000.
Barnum Dr., 27-Nicole M. Proffitt to Joel Pefoubou and Anne Marie Kom, $300,000.
Beau Ridge Dr., 27-Guy D. and Sharon S. Taylor to Tilahun Fresenbet and Bizuayehu Aseffa, $375,000.
Blast Furnace Way, 40, No. 100-Kerwin and Kathy McNamara to Christopher David Sheehan, $275,000.
Boundary Dr., 51-Rubina N. Siddiqui to Johana Vargas Herrera and Henry Y. Gudiel, $299,000.
Buck Rd., 44-Alan Arthur and Taiari Meads Ubbens to Justin Fagala, $339,900.
Candleridge Ct., 22-Waterview Enterprises Inc. to Xavier D. Leon Smith and Natashia Nicole Hooper, $339,000.
Chapel Green Rd., 259-Ross L. and Sharon L. Decatur to John A. and Bridget E. Berg, $357,000.
Chet Atkins Ct., 45-Adamson Homes Corp. to Franklin George and Sarah E. Deberry, $472,500.
Clippership Dr., 3007-Carl John and Courtney Michelle Heim to Janine Elizabeth Shea, $354,900.
Daffodil Lane, 35-Tiffany Taft to Leroy and Keenya S. Brown, $443,000.
Eley Rd., 87-Kathy Culbertson to Eric J. and Michelle R. Lauch, $347,900.
Fern Oak Cir., 61, No. 302-WEK Corp. to Kurt and Veatta Berry, $114,900.
Garrison Woods Dr., 501, No. 104-Mark A. and Bow Lea Collette to Chan U. Moon, $132,000.
Grouse Pointe Dr., 4000-Karen Korsberg and Preston Charles Lowe to Brian Carvon and Cathey Jean Bergdahl, $490,000.
Hartwood Rd., 1425-Mariona Franco to Miguel De Jesus Corral Rendon and Olga Ortiz Tovar, $89,000.
Hillcrest Dr., 28-Beth M. Embry and Barbara E. McInturff to Craig Joseph Shell and Sarah Denny Bartholomew Shell, $195,000.
Holly Corner Rd., 610-Robin Olson Ward to Elvis Leonel Nunez, $215,000.
Japazaws Lane, 10-Thomas Callender to Dana Bradley and Rhonda Ann Daley, $275,000.
Kelly Way, 16-Joshua Robert Brush to William Erik Aquaviva, $299,000.
Knollwood Ct., 405-A&U Investments Corp. to Eric Owusu, $225,000.
Liberty Knolls Dr., 35-Michael Nolan to Sherif B. and Rina M. Basta, $430,000.
Maplewood Dr., 17-Bruce D. and Rebecca S.J. Brandes to Brian J. Evans, $435,000.
Midshipman Cir., 215-Mary M. Hill to Alvara A. Juarez and Idania Guerra Luccro, $275,000.
Olympic Dr., 227-Randy M. and Natalie L. Buccat to Mario Urias, $340,000.
Payton Dr., 713-Rodney A. and Becky J. Hubbard to Michael Iverson and Pamela Smith, $230,000.
Phillips St., 345-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Adam Hassan, $425,000.
Pointe Lane S., 3-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Timothy J. and Laura E.D. Baker, $327,200.
Quiet Brook Ct., 2-Mark D. and Nicole Smith to Joshua Wayne and Michelle Renee Munsee, $339,000.
Ridgeway Rd., 22-Federal National Mortgage Association to Joel A. Mazariegos and Marlyn S. Perez, $404,900.
Royal Crescent Way, 106-Regina Cronin to Christian and Ashley Havecker, $359,900.
Shamrock Dr., 108-Department of Veterans Affairs to Casey Arman Carnnia and Zakieh Shirafkan, $225,000.
Sunset Ridge Lane, 11-William and Karen Buckingham to Thomas and Donna Stivers, $310,000.
Tamar Creek Lane, 111-Karen L. Ross to Cynthia Adwoa Yeboah, $295,000.
Truslow Rd., 345-Norma F. White to Earl J. and Minnie Y. Britt, $235,000.
Vine Pl., 244-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ricardo Castro, $277,750.
Wells Rd., 5-Kasandra Y. Griffin to Justin R. Rinck, $338,900.
Willingham Ct., 14-Marin A. Escobar and Elisa G. Peralta to Kerry Hogan, $289,999.
Wind Ridge Dr., 404-Sa Real Estate Inc. to Charles L. Thompson, $208,000.
Woodrow Dr., 96-Talsey L. and Stacy A. Cunningham to Keith M. and Christine Carroll, $399,900.