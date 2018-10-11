Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Bonnykelly Ct., 10024-Matthew Davis Street to Daniel Pirkl and Annette Williams, $530,000.

Canmore Way, 9805-Syed S. Shabaz to Mark D. Hartman and Aomjai Hartman-Chachumporn, $460,000.

Dunbarton Dr., 12889-Edward L. and Laura V. Snowden to Christopher B. Male and David A. Doliber, $370,000.

Grimsby Lane, 12300-Zachary J. Murphy to Joshua and Robyn Frazier, $490,000.

Ormond Dr., 13151-Clive N. Thompson and Walter S. Bernhardt to Laverne and Lashaunda B. Thomas, $411,000.

Robert E Lee Dr., 11768-Jacqueline McBride to Jeffrey D. Warrren and Lauren A. Horbal, $372,500.

Stretford Forest Ct., 12112-Eric S. and Alicia R. Jensen to Nageem and Aaron Jawad, $525,000.

CATHARPIN AREA

Avonlea Way, 3870-Leslie and Pamela Chisholm to Donald Ray and Melissa D. Coffey, $799,900.

DALE CITY AREA

Altomare Trace Way, 15655-Dwayne and Wanda F. Northern to Jacqueline Y. and Kemo N. Williams, $515,000.

Bevanwood Dr., 15417-Mohammed Z. Islam to Doreen Afi Dogbe, $419,900.

Brazil Cir., 15244-Melanie Susane Sims to Alicia N. and Wilber A. Ramos, $304,000.

Colony Creek Ct., 14520-Tina J. and Vincent G. Fleming to Phi Xuan Nguyen, $454,900.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4764, No. 47-Andrew Edison and Elizabeth Anne Fleming to Amy Kurzdorfer, $290,000.

Eileen Ct., 4304-Cynthia L. Pinkney to Julio J. Lovo, $211,000.

Ensor Ct., 14806-Robert L. and Deborah G. Chandler to Diedra A. White, $205,000.

Haddock Rd., 13117-Enas Fayez Qutob to Matthew M. and Nikol L. Hoover, $335,000.

Kaslo Ct., 13526-Philip Grondin Gutierrez to Juan G. Campos Pastora, $300,000.

Kingston Rd., 4519-Anthony J. Mingo and estate of Naomi Ellen Marie Moore to Fabio German Melchor Quispe and Ysabel Astoquilca Huayhuas, $275,000.

Lynhurst Dr., 13719-River Potomac Corp. to Stacy Hanger, $342,900.

Packard Dr., 13381-Ronald L. Nunn Sr. to Brandon L. Southerland, $404,500.

Pilgrims Inn Dr., 13057-Michael and Laura Skufca to Carine G. Wawa and Franck N. Kipoliongo, $471,000.

Three Dormers Ct., 14520-Cathy L. and D’Angelo M. Austin to Zachary R. and Karolyn A. Olson, $565,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Cosgrove Way, 17403-Oscar Recinos to Ayo Mattia, $255,000.

McClellan Ct., 2303-Adline R. Gomes to Sayed Youssef Hussein and Mirona Mohamed Diaaeldin Hussein, $188,200.

Wexford Loop, 17277-Marlon M. Waters to Jorge Zepeda Jr., $299,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Brunson Cir., 7487, No. 11G-Nathan Daniel Crossland to Zachary Roy, $310,000.

Chelmsford Dr., 13891, No. A105CU-Gary Bucher to Jama L. Stevenson, $260,000.

Dancer Ct., 8784-Daniel E. and Jennifer L. Grenter to Christopher A. and Stephanie A. Nikola, $520,000.

Finish Line Dr., 3503-Chandra and Rose Marie Godavitarne to Nicholas Horace Chavasse III, $582,000.

Handel Pl., 13565-Courtney N. and Robert V. Bryan to Bryon A. and Angela A. Maruca, $435,000.

Kamehameha Pl., 8026-Roland E. Chattaway IV and Diana J. Pool to Eric Douglas and Marcela Ares Terrell, $465,000.

Lick River Lane, 5427-Dawn Marie Amin-Arsala to Scott Brady and Kathleen English Pfost, $600,000.

Paddock Ct., 13700-MTGLQ Investors to Patricia Gallatin, $440,000.

Saddle Run Way, 6828-Donald C. and Patricia C. Heim to Bruce A. and Carol A. Hamilton, $585,000.

Traphill Way, 7239-Jeffrey A. Gross to Robert H. and Maria L. Sloan, $325,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alderbrook Dr., 15533-Kenneth D. and Patricia A. Reid to Anna Mary Chapla, $460,000.

Audubon Way, 15756-Neighborhoods V Corp to Leon M. and Mianekee S. Johnson, $749,990.

Cranswick Ct., 5853-Robert W. Demarre III and Edie L. Ahrman-Demarre to George S. Singleton and Katherine E. Gill, $599,900.

Gaines Mill Cir., 15063-Byron V. and Lidiane I. Bridges to Stuart E. and Susan R. Randlett, $575,000.

Jupiter Hills Lane, 15150-Anthony and Debra Greathouse to Stephen E. and Allyson B. Davis, $530,000.

Mountain Rd., 3900-Jason C. and Michelle L. Goldsberry to Dennis Kirk Beese, $457,900.

Rosemont Manor Dr., 15425, No. 1-Alfredo Enrique Alegrett to Andrew Endicott, $301,000.

Toledo Pl., 6223-Brendan Campbell to Yong Hoon An, $420,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Apple Tree Ct., 6496-Brendan and Katelyn K. Dunford to Christopher M. and Sharene W. Melvin, $550,000.

Boutilier Lane, 10980-Yuzhen Ge and Jiangeng Sun to Rin Houn and Thouch Ean, $500,000.

Classic Springs Dr., 12868-Bradley A. and Jaime L. McCarthy to Jan K. and Ashley S. Gleiman, $603,000.

Copperfield Way, 8005-Emilio Bernal Labrada to Thavery Huor, $214,900.

Dylan Pl., 10393, No. 29-4-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Judith C. Pumphrey, $182,000.

Flager Cir., 7825-Clifford W. and Arianne L. Foster to Ricardo J. and Marcela Cielo Zalles, $320,000.

Gracie Dr., 8009-David R. Turner and Sandra A. Linder-Turner to Shelly L. Cater, $330,000.

King George Dr., 9611-Edna L. Carter to Maher Gamil, $265,000.

Lomond Ct., 7907-Bernard Farrell III to Jose O. Lovo Mendoza, $270,000.

Mariposa Dr., 7315-Richard W. and Heather M. Hartman to Adam and Ana Yadira Palmisano, $400,000.

Meadow Ct., 7917-Zechang Lu and Jie Fan to Jorge Barbosa, $198,000.

Quail Run Lane, 7748-Todd B. Whitacre to Kenneth P. and Kathleen T. May, $245,000.

Scotland Loop, 8385, No. 68-Joshua Lee Morehouse to Daniel Scott Piros, $295,000.

Violet Ct., 10804-Nicole M. Mullins to Otoniel Yone, $226,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Davis Ford Rd., 6725-William L. and Nora F. Breidenbach to Stephen and Chalida Welsh, $440,000.

Manassas Forge Dr., 9649-Ladislaus J. and Diane L. Morvay to Harrison Samuel Moon and Rosa Amelia Seminario, $453,000.

Tinsley Way, 7268-William B. and Susan J. South to Zachary Jeffrey and Stephanie Maia Mote, $629,900.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Denali Pl., 17421-Valerie Bell Corp. to Gilbert Myers, $285,000.

Holleyside Dr., 15086-Alvin T. and Dawn M. Austin to Jonathan and Danielle S. Missner, $350,000.

Saltwater Dr., 4889-Michael and Amanda Shaw to Daniel Clover and Jeny Gibbs, $245,000.

Spring Branch Blvd., 5250-John Battaglia to David Dallek and Christine Anderson, $285,000.

Thistle Ct., 15695-Jessica C. Richardson to Abdulrahman Kabbara, $435,000.

Yorktown Dr., 15514-Richard A. and Heather M. Adams to Michael L. and Ruthie M. Craig, $428,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Highland Farms Ct., 13500-Lawrence N. and Deborah A. Hunsberger to Seddik Anibar and Omaima Cherkaoui Omari, $449,000.

Reid Lane, 10214-Joseph B. and Renee J. Small to Dany L. Avelenda Cruz and Urania N. Alfaro De Avelenda, $355,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Potomac Highlands Cir., 4110, No. 5-John S. and Laura K. Lineback to John Aiden Bicker, $240,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Anchorstone Dr., 5111, No. 414-Nnamdi and Diona Martyn to Robin Young, $229,900.

Battery Hill Cir., 2348-Mindi S. Dorsey to Girma Abdi and Melkam Debelu, $355,000.

Bethel Church Dr., 3281-Zachary and Stephanie Mote to Guy Augustin, $369,900.

Bobster Ct., 16501-National Residential Assets Corp. to Yonas Bekele, $347,000.

Burntwood Ct., 1693-Samer and Ansam Zaiber to Firas Safar and Nameer Khadhoori, $320,000.

Cardamom Dr., 12040-Cathy Douglas to Orlando J. Rivera Alfonso, $177,900.

Chattanooga Lane, 16432-Meredith Y. and Jason A. Camilletti to Mercedes I. Blanco, $469,900.

Cotton Mill Dr., 11926-Patrick Maloney and Katherine Crawford to Jessica M. Wilfong, $380,000.

Cressida Pl., 4019-Claude M. and Tiffany K. Dillard to Mitchell J. and Suzanne D. Thompson, $281,000.

Dara Dr., 12654, No. T1-Matthew T. Huddleston to Walter and Klinette Kindred, $170,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3124-Pedro Juan and Gloria Ivette Ramos to Abdul Rasheed and Shafiqa Khairkhwah, $480,000.

Featherstone Rd., 14620-Todd and Christine Washam to Michelle D. Bennett, $315,000.

Fort Lyon Dr., 3428-Justin C. and Marissa L. Burcham to Mirwais Shams, $318,000.

Georgia Rd., 15106-Claudia M. and Nicholas L. Hendershot to Christian Alexander Henriquez and Elena Aracely Rodriguez, $295,000.

Harvard St., 3161-David L. Faught to John C. Mutarelli, $269,600.

Javins Pl., 4507-Deborah J. Pflugshaupt to Ernest Aboagye, $405,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15551, No. 266-Oscar Sanchez to Shana Jackson, $278,000.

Kentshire Dr., 15161, No. 472-Whitney Daily to Ernie M. Singleton, $277,000.

Lacebark Elm Ct., 3522-Reynold T. and Bobbie Wright to Jose and Carlos Oviedo Canales, $517,500.

Louisa St., 14306-Jorge N. Rodriguez to Nelson and Norma Bonilla, $265,000.

Marblestone Dr., 12856-Bucklen C. Brignano Jr. to Jermaine A. Green, $382,000.

McGuffeys Ct., 2673-Joshua D. Stodghill to Mark A. Berry and Hene Thorman, $287,000.

Newcastle Loop, 12345, No. 21-Hallie A. Arreguin and Ryan A. Ten Eyck to Andrea James, $245,000.

Occoquan Overlook, 4500-Lucinda Lynne Crabtree and estate of Jimmy Lee to Alan and Virginia A. Rush, $886,000.

Radford Ct., 14204-Matthew A. and Jaimy B. Ford to Afshin Baghai, $285,000.

Seville Cir., 2668-Richard P. and Rose A. Mahoney to Veronica X. Najarro, $252,500.

Stallion Ct., 12070-Margaret V. Miller to Ajeng H. Soemantoro and Hermanto W. Roeslan, $315,000.

Sussex Ct., 2240-Muhammad Anam Usman to Mohammad A. Ullah and Musammat R. Begum, $368,500.

Tiger Lily Cir., 1806, No. 78-Carmen C. Martinez to Michelle J. Vosburg Ison, $230,750.

Wade Lane, 5360-Karim Javid to Hye Yon Chin, $378,500.

Wentwood Lane, 15234-Talica Ross Walls to Susana N. Torres Carranza and Lourdes M. Castro Torres, $258,500.

Windjammer Dr., 2220-M. Amanda Jordan and Cheryl Brewer to Nathan Sigler and Sarah Yardley, $321,000.

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Azure Ct., 9211, No. 202-Shams Haidari to Mihwa Yun Miller, $155,000.

Damask Ct., 9961-Estate of Ruby D. Lanahan and Linda C. Kepler to Allison P. Slattery and Conner J. Armstrong, $315,000.

Firethorn Ct., 9170-Susan J. Hernandez and Leobardo Hernandez Guerra to Martha Mercy Bustillo Garcia and Mariela Andrade De Benitez, $328,000.

Grant Ave., 9712-Cosme Luis Antonio to Naveed A. Khan, $173,000.

Liberia Ave., 8297-Michael Steven and Sarah A. Ann Curtin to Michael L. and Lindsay M. Tedesco, $345,000.

McClellan Common, 9083-Department of Veterans Affairs to Walter G. Rivera, $236,500.

Old Hickory Ct., 9012-Nick and Themy Veltsistas to Austin D. and Annie D. Chamness, $270,000.

Rosewood St., 8939-Jean J. Stiegler to Elizabeth Morgaine Sullivan, $355,000.

Taney Rd., 9112-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Daniel Gonzalo Quiroz Llano and Natalia Rebeca Quiroz Gonzalez, $178,360.

Timberwood Ct., 9211-Brian Snook and Stephanie L. Wiggins-Snook to Manuel D. Rivas Zavala and Blanca D. Rivas, $397,000.

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Brandon St., 9331-Regina M. Morris to Kevin Charles Gies, $452,000.

Kristy Dr., 9219-Jerry V. and Elizabeth A. Pender to Joseph Stein and Nicole Ferrel, $282,000.

Pickens Pl., 9808-Ryan T. Vanlandingham to Robert A. Galbraith and Jeffrey Michael, $225,000.

Walker Way, 9530-Chihkai Chen to Jamillah O. Davis, $241,000.

Stafford County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

Appletree Lane, 11-Nana and Aileen Osei-Kufuor to Najera Dias and Digna Emerita Rodriguez, $360,000.

Aquia Dr., 3202-G. Edward Webb to Christopher K. and Diane M. Barber, $350,000.

Barnum Dr., 27-Nicole M. Proffitt to Joel Pefoubou and Anne Marie Kom, $300,000.

Beau Ridge Dr., 27-Guy D. and Sharon S. Taylor to Tilahun Fresenbet and Bizuayehu Aseffa, $375,000.

Blast Furnace Way, 40, No. 100-Kerwin and Kathy McNamara to Christopher David Sheehan, $275,000.

Boundary Dr., 51-Rubina N. Siddiqui to Johana Vargas Herrera and Henry Y. Gudiel, $299,000.

Buck Rd., 44-Alan Arthur and Taiari Meads Ubbens to Justin Fagala, $339,900.

Candleridge Ct., 22-Waterview Enterprises Inc. to Xavier D. Leon Smith and Natashia Nicole Hooper, $339,000.

Chapel Green Rd., 259-Ross L. and Sharon L. Decatur to John A. and Bridget E. Berg, $357,000.

Chet Atkins Ct., 45-Adamson Homes Corp. to Franklin George and Sarah E. Deberry, $472,500.

Clippership Dr., 3007-Carl John and Courtney Michelle Heim to Janine Elizabeth Shea, $354,900.

Daffodil Lane, 35-Tiffany Taft to Leroy and Keenya S. Brown, $443,000.

Eley Rd., 87-Kathy Culbertson to Eric J. and Michelle R. Lauch, $347,900.

Fern Oak Cir., 61, No. 302-WEK Corp. to Kurt and Veatta Berry, $114,900.

Garrison Woods Dr., 501, No. 104-Mark A. and Bow Lea Collette to Chan U. Moon, $132,000.

Grouse Pointe Dr., 4000-Karen Korsberg and Preston Charles Lowe to Brian Carvon and Cathey Jean Bergdahl, $490,000.

Hartwood Rd., 1425-Mariona Franco to Miguel De Jesus Corral Rendon and Olga Ortiz Tovar, $89,000.

Hillcrest Dr., 28-Beth M. Embry and Barbara E. McInturff to Craig Joseph Shell and Sarah Denny Bartholomew Shell, $195,000.

Holly Corner Rd., 610-Robin Olson Ward to Elvis Leonel Nunez, $215,000.

Japazaws Lane, 10-Thomas Callender to Dana Bradley and Rhonda Ann Daley, $275,000.

Kelly Way, 16-Joshua Robert Brush to William Erik Aquaviva, $299,000.

Knollwood Ct., 405-A&U Investments Corp. to Eric Owusu, $225,000.

Liberty Knolls Dr., 35-Michael Nolan to Sherif B. and Rina M. Basta, $430,000.

Maplewood Dr., 17-Bruce D. and Rebecca S.J. Brandes to Brian J. Evans, $435,000.

Midshipman Cir., 215-Mary M. Hill to Alvara A. Juarez and Idania Guerra Luccro, $275,000.

Olympic Dr., 227-Randy M. and Natalie L. Buccat to Mario Urias, $340,000.

Payton Dr., 713-Rodney A. and Becky J. Hubbard to Michael Iverson and Pamela Smith, $230,000.

Phillips St., 345-JGH Building and Consulting II Corp. to Adam Hassan, $425,000.

Pointe Lane S., 3-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Timothy J. and Laura E.D. Baker, $327,200.

Quiet Brook Ct., 2-Mark D. and Nicole Smith to Joshua Wayne and Michelle Renee Munsee, $339,000.

Ridgeway Rd., 22-Federal National Mortgage Association to Joel A. Mazariegos and Marlyn S. Perez, $404,900.

Royal Crescent Way, 106-Regina Cronin to Christian and Ashley Havecker, $359,900.

Shamrock Dr., 108-Department of Veterans Affairs to Casey Arman Carnnia and Zakieh Shirafkan, $225,000.

Sunset Ridge Lane, 11-William and Karen Buckingham to Thomas and Donna Stivers, $310,000.

Tamar Creek Lane, 111-Karen L. Ross to Cynthia Adwoa Yeboah, $295,000.

Truslow Rd., 345-Norma F. White to Earl J. and Minnie Y. Britt, $235,000.

Vine Pl., 244-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ricardo Castro, $277,750.

Wells Rd., 5-Kasandra Y. Griffin to Justin R. Rinck, $338,900.

Willingham Ct., 14-Marin A. Escobar and Elisa G. Peralta to Kerry Hogan, $289,999.

Wind Ridge Dr., 404-Sa Real Estate Inc. to Charles L. Thompson, $208,000.

Woodrow Dr., 96-Talsey L. and Stacy A. Cunningham to Keith M. and Christine Carroll, $399,900.