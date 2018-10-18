Prince William County

BRISTOW AREA

Brewland Way, 12751-Gena E. Thorn to Charles Andrew and Rachel A. Neagle, $325,000.

Chapelwood Ct., 13461-Jaleel A. and Asmara S. Akbar to Dilruba Jahan and Mohd Hossain, $549,900.

Earls Ferry Cir., 9879-Gregory C. and Chasity N. Crouch to Estefania Juan Regua, $340,000.

Grouserun Lane, 13522-Jacqueline Mobley to Afshin Amiri, $197,500.

McCartney Ct., 13221-Michael C. and Jamisue A. Plucinski to Daniel E. and Jenna S. Perez, $495,000.

Pale Rose Loop, 10133-Robert G. Lockmiller to Stephen David Daugherty, $335,000.

Selkirk Cir., 12487-Travis and Andreea Jenkins to Herman Jared and Kimberly Matthijssen, $288,500.

Tenbury Ct., 8890-Aaron M. and Tanya M. Deyerle to Adam and Annick C. Neckar, $514,800.

CATHARPIN AREA

Gables Green Way, 13051-Suzanne Garbarino to Dominic and Annamarie Bianco, $745,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Bakersfield St., 14664-Futuri Real Estate Inc. to Atif M. Ahmad, $229,900.

Birchdale Ave., 14214-Meredith O. and Derrick Solomon to Bianey Mejia Garcia and Edgar Benjamin Lopez-Hernandez, $340,000.

Brentwood Ct., 14470-Dolores L. Quinto to Israel Diaz Torres and Yelsy Xiomara Martinez Lagos, $194,000.

Cardin Pl., 15055-Carole Horne to Prabir Kumar Das and Shuvra Rani Das Gupta, $265,000.

Cordell Ave., 14910-William Steven and Pamela A. Bergmann to Jeffrey Allen and Thania Maria Miller, $315,995.

Elmira Ct., 14731-Billy and Ruth Hernandez to Oscar Antonio Palacios Maltez, $300,000.

Evansdale Rd., 4387-Alvin W. and Mary Louise Felts to Mark and Theresa A. Carter, $233,000.

Gran Deur Dr., 13721-Gelmer O. Lima-Munoz to Edwin Amezquita Espinoza, $240,000.

Hamilton Dr., 4612-Ana Dorila Cruz Vela to Luis Armando and Maria Griselda Salazar, $355,000.

Kenmar Dr., 12902-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust to Maria Celia Cornejo, $316,000.

Koester Dr., 4702-Margaret A. Rhodes to Manuel D. Hernandez Mejia and Gloria Marina Campos Ayala, $300,000.

Paramount Lane, 13339-Robert H. and Tiffany P. Dixon to Osmand E. Ochoa Cruz and Dalina R. Ochoa, $348,000.

Princedale Dr., 13541-Stephen French to Laith and Anna Caylin Baker, $302,000.

Riverside Dr., 5794-Lunis E. Diaz Villatoro and Tania P. Dasilva to James Wong and Tuong Chan Truong, $291,000.

Towhee Ct., 4038-John A. and Hillary A. Webster to James W. and Rachel A. Mahon, $450,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Cosgrove Way, 17413-Auspicious Living Corp. to Monique Langevin, $300,000.

McClellan Ct., 2329-Bebe Vuong to Nelson Godofredo Jimenez Mejia and Clorinda Bonilla De Jimenez, $196,500.

Rose Hill Cir., 17634-Victor and Ivan Cespedes to Evenor Claros Cruz, $298,000.

Wexford Loop, 17297-Candy S. Fenn to Godofredo and Emerita B. Bautista, $282,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Camdenhurst Dr., 18254-Christopher and Julie Bove to David Brian and Jacqueline Danielle Goldberg, $419,900.

Collingham Pl., 14559-Amtullah and Khurshid Khan to Sanjay S. and Janet Rawat, $428,500.

Dunwoody Ct., 14391-William J. and Julia D. Mullin to Saadat and Sobia Laiq, $645,000.

Gaffney Cir., 15056-Amid Global Corp. to Basu R. Pandey and Pabitra Neupane, $349,000.

Heritage Farms Dr., 13589-William C. and Deborah H. Angerman to Michael and Elizabeth Tamburri, $612,000.

Kentish Fire St., 14500-Anna L. Grieco to Alan A. Saadulla and Solin Abdy, $345,000.

Link Hills Loop, 8488-Mark Cole to Chungu Lu and Chuchu Yan, $900,000.

Pensacola Pl., 7429-Bradley G. Butterfield to Kimberly Breaux and James Hardin, $495,000.

Settlers Trail Pl., 6205-Patricia A. Hayes to David Randall Cole, $449,900.

Traphill Way, 7261-Ashley May Saddington Olsen-Potthast to Sean Patrick and Ashley Marie Slaney, $321,500.

HAYMARKET AREA

Alderdale Pl., 6020-James A. and Heather S. Aram to Christopher H. and Louisa C. Baker, $457,500.

Bakerwood Pl., 14290-David H. and Sandra A. Malinowski to Phong H. Nguyen and Catherine Q.T. Tran, $501,000.

Cullen Pl., 6359-MMHH Investment Corp. to Miguel R. and Brittany M. Gaytan, $360,000.

Glass Mountain Way, 4752-Colleen M. Rathgeber to Joy Lynette Villagomez, $554,900.

Keavy Pl., 14962-Chang K. and Hui S. Kim to Harjash and Swarnjit Kaur Toor, $477,000.

Olympia Fields Pl., 5658-Eric D. and Marcela A. Terrell to Yansong Zhou, $625,000.

Royal Crest Dr., 15201, No. 103-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to William J. and Julia D. Mullin, $365,122.

Tournament Dr., 5594-Nancy Burgess Case to Brendan M. and Velitza Campbell, $620,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Ashley Ct., 12208-Kenneth W. Neam to Seda Zirek, $335,000.

Brenmill Lane, 12540-Nicholas P. and Carolyn D. Wallace to Jeffrey and Julie Graham, $610,000.

Clemson Ct., 7524, No. 84-Charis M. Natal to Thanh Minh Vo, $177,000.

Covington Pl., 9525-Robert W. and Lyla M. King to Yeurin F. Jimenez Gil and Alexandra R. Acosta Abad, $257,000.

Dylan Pl., 10399, No. 29-1-Edward J. Carroll III to Tina L. Ashkouri, $190,000.

Flatbush Ct., 8871-Richard F. Carman to Oanh Thi and Vinh Quang Le, $415,000.

Haggle Ct., 10808-Mohammad Aminur and Nasima Y. Rahman to Kashif and Poonum Jamil, $878,000.

Kinship Ct., 11000, No. 295-Nestor R. Alvarez to Donald W. Richardson, $212,500.

Lomond Dr., 9529-Mario Medina to Marshall Lee and Tammi Crippen, $340,000.

Mariposa Dr., 7317-Christopher R. Lamb to Paul Abrams and Kristen Kempf, $428,500.

Mission Ridge Dr., 10938-Sonia D. Navarro-Torres to Stacey Melinda Dickey, $295,000.

Ramseur Pl., 8221-Fawn Aver to Krystal Smith, $286,500.

Sigfield Ct., 6853-Andrew Yeo and Doris E. Yeo-Doran to Virginia Fay Person, $540,000.

Walton Dr., 14125-Kenneth J. and Jeanne M. Snipes to Douglas Quintanilla and Caridad O. Machado Sorto, $364,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Amelia Ct., 9204-Michael S. Megonigal to Julio A. Chicas and Amabilio Lajuj Sanchez, $332,000.

Brentwood Dr., 10600-John D. and Sherry A. Wall to Theodore and Myong Saunders, $550,000.

Levity Pl., 8102-Paul R. McCray Jr. to Jenny Tran, $341,000.

Maplewood Dr., 8007-Masood Zekria and Mursal Hamdam to Jose Tabibi, $396,000.

Towering Oak Way, 8090-Shirley A. Smith to Petra Lynn Hernandez, $464,999.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Beachwater Ct., 15429-Richard R. Owens to Rutailada Clark, $288,000.

Four Seasons Dr., 16904-Michael E. and Gail M. Bowers to Philip G. and Anne M. Pauls, $400,000.

Jasper Loop, 4087-Jonathan M. Lockamy to Byran S. and Carrie A. Porter, $305,000.

Secret Grove Ct., 3623-Alan J. and Nancy L. Hoffman to Timothy and Joy Lynn Arnold, $515,000.

Stockbridge Dr., 4222-Andre Jennings to Kenneth Edward Jamerson and Krystle Ashley Wilson, $205,000.

Whisperwood Ct., 14430-James and Loretta Smith to Rosa Elvira Perales De Barriga and Alfredo N. Barriga, $275,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Jordan Meadows Lane, 13880-Anthony D. Harris and Pat D.G. Harris to Kermit Monge, $899,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Washington Square Ct., 101-Cynthia K. Reeder to Stephen Nelson and Tequella Regina Jackson, $534,900.

TRIANGLE AREA

Sapling Way, 4072-William L. and Hyon C. Mitchell to Fabrice Sonwa Djatsa, $515,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Antietam Rd., 11803-David A. and Terri M. Downer to Raymond Paul and Carolyn Keyser Ocel, $595,000.

Beaver Ford Rd., 3477-Jeffrey B. and Sharon M. Kramer to Andrew V. and Adrienne Whitney Lundskow, $500,500.

Blackburn Rd., 15053-Tanya L. and Marvin C. Marlow to Samer and Ansam Zaiber, $580,000.

Bordeaux Pl., 2773, No. 24C5-Brittney Lovitt to Ashley Peterson, $163,000.

Cambridge Dr., 2937-Deepak Kapoor to Dana C. Sawyer, $269,000.

Carter Lane, 1641-Leonandangel Corp. to Edward L. Manrique, $340,000.

Cheltenham Ct., 2030-Daphne L. and William T. Roots to Athanasios and Mary Susan Theodoropoulos, $476,800.

Coventry Glen Dr., 4410-Paramount Investments Corp. to Syed Hasan Jaffari and Syeda Batool Zehra Jaffari, $730,000.

Cressida Pl., 4131, No. C-Jay U. So to Aimee Abdelrahman, $265,000.

Dara Dr., 12703, No. 303-Khushi Investment Corp. to Randall and Judith Burch, $153,000.

Eagle Ridge Dr., 3606-Nicole Mark Clark to Jeremy M. and Celena A. Hampson, $440,000.

Florida Ave., 1516-Yanira Rodriguez Pocasangre and Mercedes Ayala Varela to Eliseo Luna Lopez and Maria I. Orellana De Luna, $304,000.

Fox Ridge Ct., 2537, No. 54-Kathleen Y. Ano to David A. and Tiffany M. Carrion, $169,900.

Granada Way, 12250-William D. Crawford to Taylor Andrews, $224,500.

Gullane Dr., 13925, No. 111-Johnathan G. Peyton to Ephraim and Jennifer Dickson, $349,000.

Herons Run Lane, 955-Robert A. Krolikiewicz to Matthew R. and Jackie Chase Oldenburg, $380,000.

Jed Forest Lane, 16921-Chalida J. and Stephen V. Welsh to Anthony Pioli, $298,000.

John Diskin Cir., 15594, No. 161-Merrick Deans to William Antwi and Mildred Ampadu, $284,000.

Kentucky Ave., 1402-Nasarullah Virk to Rehan Ahmed and Abdul Hafeez, $340,000.

Leatherwood Lane, 12904-Patrick G. and Rania Sheats to Jasbir Kaur, $365,000.

Longview Dr. W., 2231-Mohammad S. Pervaz to Juan B. Galeano Talavera and Yenis M. Moreno, $370,000.

Luca Station Way, 12922-Mark William Gibson and Susan Verghese to Damian and Renee Jauregui, $549,000.

Margraf Cir., 2312, No. 396-Jason M. Talley to Brandon J. Drake, $275,000.

McIntire Dr., 12579-FFC Properties Corp. to Matthew andA. Bohman, $538,500.

Norwood Lane, 820-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Eileen Murphy, $345,000.

Ogilvie Ct., 3845-Yunchang Lee to Wael Rafat and Janett Carpenter, $309,000.

Ponderosa Ct., 14641-Eva Luz Ojeda Flores to Faran Zafar, $235,000.

Putnam Cir., 13160-Jerry R. and Sandra Varnon to Rohima Patwary, $253,000.

Refuge Ct., 1313-Neil D. Miles to Coleen Kielsgard, $416,900.

Rumford Ct., 11643-Young Min Kim to Milena Mesfun and Biniam Tesfaslase Tekle, $318,000.

Shackleford Way, 16705-Jeffrey Cote to Esther Ajao, $425,000.

Standish Ct., 13008-Loveleen Chahal to Damian and Patricia Wright, $355,000.

Swan Point Rd., 1098-Jose Merino to Catherin Ortiz Aldana and Christopher Curtis Doss, $550,000.

Tolson Pl., 11761-Kevin J. Warner to Donna Glowacki, $195,000.

Wainscott Pl., 3474-Juan C. Lemus and Yadira Montes to Colin F. and Jessica O. Kelly, $444,999.

Williamsburg Ct., 2914-Andy T. Nguyen and Loan T. Lee to Dung Le, $225,000.

Windy Leaf Ct., 13200-Yat and Susan Yimyee Tam to Vatsant and Vorapong Vajirapinyo, $465,000.

Manassas

Cannoneer Ct., 9552, No. 102-Jeffery L. and Carolyn R. Davis to Kenneth W. and Carolyn P. Arrington, $135,000.

Daylily Ct., 10200-John A. Kenny and Cheryl L. Boyer-Kenney to Mohamed and Mohssen Hassan, $400,000.

Fountain Cir., 10248-Minh and Cathy Nguyen to Chris McCleary and Andrea Hoang, $375,000.

Grapewood Ct., 9903-Julia J. White to Jeongjun Seo and Soyun Rhie, $200,000.

Main St., 9514-Walter Frank and Donna Christi Morton to Kristi A. and Zachary J. Murphy, $535,000.

McKenzie Cir., 8412-Marla Beth McCall to Paul Alphonso and Sandra Howard, $268,000.

Park Ave., 9062-Michael J. and Rebecca T. O’Brien to Gregory H. Pritt, $410,000.

Scarlet Oak Dr., 9392-Remarkable Properties Corp. to Laura Coughanour, $163,000.

Virginia Ave., 8928-Laura Sinclair Williams to K. B. Al Masum, $198,000.

Manassas Park

Corbett Cir., 9756-Michael E. and Kelley L. Soyka to Douglas Clinesmith, $370,000.

Lambert Dr., 103-Darrell Lee Milbourne and MPM & Associates Inc. to Alexander David Patchin, $249,060.

Polk Dr., 103-U.S. Bank to Evelin Y. Zuniga Caseres and Lorenzo A. Romero, $362,900.

Stafford County

Almond Dr., 107-Dirk D. and Megen D. Tarpley to Paul and Christina Ehmann, $347,000.

Appletree Lane, 26-Anndrea H. Wilson to Celinda L. Gamez, $380,000.

Aquia Dr., 3211-Coretta Williams to Michael J. Lawson, $320,000.

Barrett Ct., 114-William K. and Ryan Dennis to Vakil A. Khan, $304,000.

Bentley Ct., 109-John Adekunbi to Adam M. Rowland, $245,000.

Bloomington Lane, 45-Geoffrey and Jocelyn Bennett to Larry D. and Rita A. Hockman, $340,000.

Boyd Dr., 11-Paramount Investments Corp. to Rodney and Veronica Wagoner, $299,999.

Castle Hill Dr., 154-Eileen B. O’Hara to Nancy Lawrence, $323,000.

Chaps Lane, 115-Edwin Ortega to Carlos A. De Ferrari and Jovanna De Ferrari, $300,000.

Choptank Rd., 160-Kimbourly W. Fraser and estate of Nancy F. Wileman to Jason William Sherry and Amanda McGregor, $268,000.

Cloverleaf Ct., 19-Wayne R. and Jenny J. Spangenberg to Timothy M. and Jacqueline Daoust Lewis, $384,500.

Cornerstone Dr., 18-Elvis Lee and Iveta Compton to Kevin M. and Kate L. Farrell, $429,000.

Courthouse Rd., 1947-Sergio and Katelyn Rangel to Maureen Beverly Mittura, $240,000.

Denison St., 28-James and Young Suk Sherwood to Darrin S. and Kathy S. Neat, $390,000.

Glasgow St., 305-Thomas G. Moeller to Julie and Kyle Schultz, $305,000.

Harpoon Cv., 202-Linda C. Dashiell to Sonia D. Navarro Torres, $344,900.

Hobart Lane, 9-Chastity Faith Lanham Hoffman and Joseph James Hoffman to Kevin and Marina Green, $400,000.

Hunting Creek Lane, 74-Cobblestone Homes Corp. and Shelton Trust to Angela Simone Wells, $319,000.

Jett St., 704-South Oaks Center Corp. to Joel Jerald and Sarah Louise Rose, $249,900.

Kelshire Ct., 3-Paul David and Tracie Roan Tremblay to Oscar Recinos, $330,000.

Lake Forest Dr., 67-Richard J. and Ana M. McConnell to Rachael Aldridge, $425,000.

Lupine Dr., 89-Daniel J. and Melissa R. Campisi to Raymond D. and Tammie T. Perry, $645,000.

Masters Dr., 7-Warren and Janetta Hills to Muhammad T. Ahmad, $370,000.

Midshipman Cir., 230-Barry Eugene Gomez to Angela R. West, $273,000.

Munsons Hill Ct., 306-David P. and Angela Anderson to Marlo A. Salvador, $239,900.

Oxen Ct., 11-John B. and Janet Hunt to Susan and Leandre Blakely, $413,000.

Pebble Beach Dr., 14-Fine Holdings NY Corp. to Lewis Dickens, $423,500.

Picadilly Lane, 100, No. 103-Kevin J. Collis to Richard and Susan Starch, $120,000.

Pointe Lane S., 28-Conrad Estates Holdings Corp. to Camille Dickerson, $355,000.

Raintree Blvd., 207-Handsorei Corp. to Alfredo W. Noguez, $243,000.

Rock Hill Church Rd., 569-Churchill Corp. to Christopher R. Nugent and Katherine L. Roth, $374,000.

Rubins Walk, 29-Thomas H. and Connie D. Campbell to Jermel H. Abraham, $280,000.

Seaman Ct., 4-Federal National Mortgage Association to Shannon N. Davis, $298,000.

Shelton Shop Rd., 203-Striking Home Corp. to Craig Edward Cope and Sarah Katelyn Bales, $388,250.

Somerville St., 7-Marinell Barnett Drew to Rachel E. Dean, $314,500.

Stafford Indians Lane, 32-Lorraine W. Roles to Jeffrey H. and Shirley M. Turner, $40,000.

Streamview Dr., 318-NVR Inc. to Brendan Lumbrezer, $261,825.

Table Bluff Dr., 36-Paul E. and Barbara A. Sandy to Anthony and Anita J. Skarbek, $385,000.

Tamerlane Dr., 4-Cathy A. and Antonio M. Jackson to Dana Christine and Matthew Loren Robinson, $330,000.

Van Horn Lane, 101-Christopher B. and Renee A. Young to Jennifer M. and Cesar C. Guerra, $297,000.

Walden Lane, 185-Barbara B. Thomas to Joseph Lee and Angela E. Montoya, $640,000.

Whispering Oaks Lane, 41-Donna Dixon Rogers to Tyler Deming, $214,900.

Willowmere Pond Rd., 104-Caleb Leonard and Kimberly J. Jones to Steven and Lauren Specht, $460,000.

Wind Ridge Dr., 609-Jermaine Berryman to Sandra M. Ramirez, $209,900.

Woodstream Blvd., 198-Department of Veterans Affairs to Larry James Chappa Galvan, $319,000.