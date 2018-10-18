Brewland Way, 12751-Gena E. Thorn to Charles Andrew and Rachel A. Neagle, $325,000.
Chapelwood Ct., 13461-Jaleel A. and Asmara S. Akbar to Dilruba Jahan and Mohd Hossain, $549,900.
Earls Ferry Cir., 9879-Gregory C. and Chasity N. Crouch to Estefania Juan Regua, $340,000.
Grouserun Lane, 13522-Jacqueline Mobley to Afshin Amiri, $197,500.
McCartney Ct., 13221-Michael C. and Jamisue A. Plucinski to Daniel E. and Jenna S. Perez, $495,000.
Pale Rose Loop, 10133-Robert G. Lockmiller to Stephen David Daugherty, $335,000.
Selkirk Cir., 12487-Travis and Andreea Jenkins to Herman Jared and Kimberly Matthijssen, $288,500.
Tenbury Ct., 8890-Aaron M. and Tanya M. Deyerle to Adam and Annick C. Neckar, $514,800.
Gables Green Way, 13051-Suzanne Garbarino to Dominic and Annamarie Bianco, $745,000.
Bakersfield St., 14664-Futuri Real Estate Inc. to Atif M. Ahmad, $229,900.
Birchdale Ave., 14214-Meredith O. and Derrick Solomon to Bianey Mejia Garcia and Edgar Benjamin Lopez-Hernandez, $340,000.
Brentwood Ct., 14470-Dolores L. Quinto to Israel Diaz Torres and Yelsy Xiomara Martinez Lagos, $194,000.
Cardin Pl., 15055-Carole Horne to Prabir Kumar Das and Shuvra Rani Das Gupta, $265,000.
Cordell Ave., 14910-William Steven and Pamela A. Bergmann to Jeffrey Allen and Thania Maria Miller, $315,995.
Elmira Ct., 14731-Billy and Ruth Hernandez to Oscar Antonio Palacios Maltez, $300,000.
Evansdale Rd., 4387-Alvin W. and Mary Louise Felts to Mark and Theresa A. Carter, $233,000.
Gran Deur Dr., 13721-Gelmer O. Lima-Munoz to Edwin Amezquita Espinoza, $240,000.
Hamilton Dr., 4612-Ana Dorila Cruz Vela to Luis Armando and Maria Griselda Salazar, $355,000.
Kenmar Dr., 12902-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust to Maria Celia Cornejo, $316,000.
Koester Dr., 4702-Margaret A. Rhodes to Manuel D. Hernandez Mejia and Gloria Marina Campos Ayala, $300,000.
Paramount Lane, 13339-Robert H. and Tiffany P. Dixon to Osmand E. Ochoa Cruz and Dalina R. Ochoa, $348,000.
Princedale Dr., 13541-Stephen French to Laith and Anna Caylin Baker, $302,000.
Riverside Dr., 5794-Lunis E. Diaz Villatoro and Tania P. Dasilva to James Wong and Tuong Chan Truong, $291,000.
Towhee Ct., 4038-John A. and Hillary A. Webster to James W. and Rachel A. Mahon, $450,000.
Cosgrove Way, 17413-Auspicious Living Corp. to Monique Langevin, $300,000.
McClellan Ct., 2329-Bebe Vuong to Nelson Godofredo Jimenez Mejia and Clorinda Bonilla De Jimenez, $196,500.
Rose Hill Cir., 17634-Victor and Ivan Cespedes to Evenor Claros Cruz, $298,000.
Wexford Loop, 17297-Candy S. Fenn to Godofredo and Emerita B. Bautista, $282,000.
Camdenhurst Dr., 18254-Christopher and Julie Bove to David Brian and Jacqueline Danielle Goldberg, $419,900.
Collingham Pl., 14559-Amtullah and Khurshid Khan to Sanjay S. and Janet Rawat, $428,500.
Dunwoody Ct., 14391-William J. and Julia D. Mullin to Saadat and Sobia Laiq, $645,000.
Gaffney Cir., 15056-Amid Global Corp. to Basu R. Pandey and Pabitra Neupane, $349,000.
Heritage Farms Dr., 13589-William C. and Deborah H. Angerman to Michael and Elizabeth Tamburri, $612,000.
Kentish Fire St., 14500-Anna L. Grieco to Alan A. Saadulla and Solin Abdy, $345,000.
Link Hills Loop, 8488-Mark Cole to Chungu Lu and Chuchu Yan, $900,000.
Pensacola Pl., 7429-Bradley G. Butterfield to Kimberly Breaux and James Hardin, $495,000.
Settlers Trail Pl., 6205-Patricia A. Hayes to David Randall Cole, $449,900.
Traphill Way, 7261-Ashley May Saddington Olsen-Potthast to Sean Patrick and Ashley Marie Slaney, $321,500.
Alderdale Pl., 6020-James A. and Heather S. Aram to Christopher H. and Louisa C. Baker, $457,500.
Bakerwood Pl., 14290-David H. and Sandra A. Malinowski to Phong H. Nguyen and Catherine Q.T. Tran, $501,000.
Cullen Pl., 6359-MMHH Investment Corp. to Miguel R. and Brittany M. Gaytan, $360,000.
Glass Mountain Way, 4752-Colleen M. Rathgeber to Joy Lynette Villagomez, $554,900.
Keavy Pl., 14962-Chang K. and Hui S. Kim to Harjash and Swarnjit Kaur Toor, $477,000.
Olympia Fields Pl., 5658-Eric D. and Marcela A. Terrell to Yansong Zhou, $625,000.
Royal Crest Dr., 15201, No. 103-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to William J. and Julia D. Mullin, $365,122.
Tournament Dr., 5594-Nancy Burgess Case to Brendan M. and Velitza Campbell, $620,000.
Ashley Ct., 12208-Kenneth W. Neam to Seda Zirek, $335,000.
Brenmill Lane, 12540-Nicholas P. and Carolyn D. Wallace to Jeffrey and Julie Graham, $610,000.
Clemson Ct., 7524, No. 84-Charis M. Natal to Thanh Minh Vo, $177,000.
Covington Pl., 9525-Robert W. and Lyla M. King to Yeurin F. Jimenez Gil and Alexandra R. Acosta Abad, $257,000.
Dylan Pl., 10399, No. 29-1-Edward J. Carroll III to Tina L. Ashkouri, $190,000.
Flatbush Ct., 8871-Richard F. Carman to Oanh Thi and Vinh Quang Le, $415,000.
Haggle Ct., 10808-Mohammad Aminur and Nasima Y. Rahman to Kashif and Poonum Jamil, $878,000.
Kinship Ct., 11000, No. 295-Nestor R. Alvarez to Donald W. Richardson, $212,500.
Lomond Dr., 9529-Mario Medina to Marshall Lee and Tammi Crippen, $340,000.
Mariposa Dr., 7317-Christopher R. Lamb to Paul Abrams and Kristen Kempf, $428,500.
Mission Ridge Dr., 10938-Sonia D. Navarro-Torres to Stacey Melinda Dickey, $295,000.
Ramseur Pl., 8221-Fawn Aver to Krystal Smith, $286,500.
Sigfield Ct., 6853-Andrew Yeo and Doris E. Yeo-Doran to Virginia Fay Person, $540,000.
Walton Dr., 14125-Kenneth J. and Jeanne M. Snipes to Douglas Quintanilla and Caridad O. Machado Sorto, $364,000.
Amelia Ct., 9204-Michael S. Megonigal to Julio A. Chicas and Amabilio Lajuj Sanchez, $332,000.
Brentwood Dr., 10600-John D. and Sherry A. Wall to Theodore and Myong Saunders, $550,000.
Levity Pl., 8102-Paul R. McCray Jr. to Jenny Tran, $341,000.
Maplewood Dr., 8007-Masood Zekria and Mursal Hamdam to Jose Tabibi, $396,000.
Towering Oak Way, 8090-Shirley A. Smith to Petra Lynn Hernandez, $464,999.
Beachwater Ct., 15429-Richard R. Owens to Rutailada Clark, $288,000.
Four Seasons Dr., 16904-Michael E. and Gail M. Bowers to Philip G. and Anne M. Pauls, $400,000.
Jasper Loop, 4087-Jonathan M. Lockamy to Byran S. and Carrie A. Porter, $305,000.
Secret Grove Ct., 3623-Alan J. and Nancy L. Hoffman to Timothy and Joy Lynn Arnold, $515,000.
Stockbridge Dr., 4222-Andre Jennings to Kenneth Edward Jamerson and Krystle Ashley Wilson, $205,000.
Whisperwood Ct., 14430-James and Loretta Smith to Rosa Elvira Perales De Barriga and Alfredo N. Barriga, $275,000.
Jordan Meadows Lane, 13880-Anthony D. Harris and Pat D.G. Harris to Kermit Monge, $899,000.
Washington Square Ct., 101-Cynthia K. Reeder to Stephen Nelson and Tequella Regina Jackson, $534,900.
Sapling Way, 4072-William L. and Hyon C. Mitchell to Fabrice Sonwa Djatsa, $515,000.
Antietam Rd., 11803-David A. and Terri M. Downer to Raymond Paul and Carolyn Keyser Ocel, $595,000.
Beaver Ford Rd., 3477-Jeffrey B. and Sharon M. Kramer to Andrew V. and Adrienne Whitney Lundskow, $500,500.
Blackburn Rd., 15053-Tanya L. and Marvin C. Marlow to Samer and Ansam Zaiber, $580,000.
Bordeaux Pl., 2773, No. 24C5-Brittney Lovitt to Ashley Peterson, $163,000.
Cambridge Dr., 2937-Deepak Kapoor to Dana C. Sawyer, $269,000.
Carter Lane, 1641-Leonandangel Corp. to Edward L. Manrique, $340,000.
Cheltenham Ct., 2030-Daphne L. and William T. Roots to Athanasios and Mary Susan Theodoropoulos, $476,800.
Coventry Glen Dr., 4410-Paramount Investments Corp. to Syed Hasan Jaffari and Syeda Batool Zehra Jaffari, $730,000.
Cressida Pl., 4131, No. C-Jay U. So to Aimee Abdelrahman, $265,000.
Dara Dr., 12703, No. 303-Khushi Investment Corp. to Randall and Judith Burch, $153,000.
Eagle Ridge Dr., 3606-Nicole Mark Clark to Jeremy M. and Celena A. Hampson, $440,000.
Florida Ave., 1516-Yanira Rodriguez Pocasangre and Mercedes Ayala Varela to Eliseo Luna Lopez and Maria I. Orellana De Luna, $304,000.
Fox Ridge Ct., 2537, No. 54-Kathleen Y. Ano to David A. and Tiffany M. Carrion, $169,900.
Granada Way, 12250-William D. Crawford to Taylor Andrews, $224,500.
Gullane Dr., 13925, No. 111-Johnathan G. Peyton to Ephraim and Jennifer Dickson, $349,000.
Herons Run Lane, 955-Robert A. Krolikiewicz to Matthew R. and Jackie Chase Oldenburg, $380,000.
Jed Forest Lane, 16921-Chalida J. and Stephen V. Welsh to Anthony Pioli, $298,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15594, No. 161-Merrick Deans to William Antwi and Mildred Ampadu, $284,000.
Kentucky Ave., 1402-Nasarullah Virk to Rehan Ahmed and Abdul Hafeez, $340,000.
Leatherwood Lane, 12904-Patrick G. and Rania Sheats to Jasbir Kaur, $365,000.
Longview Dr. W., 2231-Mohammad S. Pervaz to Juan B. Galeano Talavera and Yenis M. Moreno, $370,000.
Luca Station Way, 12922-Mark William Gibson and Susan Verghese to Damian and Renee Jauregui, $549,000.
Margraf Cir., 2312, No. 396-Jason M. Talley to Brandon J. Drake, $275,000.
McIntire Dr., 12579-FFC Properties Corp. to Matthew andA. Bohman, $538,500.
Norwood Lane, 820-Metro Fine Properties Corp. to Eileen Murphy, $345,000.
Ogilvie Ct., 3845-Yunchang Lee to Wael Rafat and Janett Carpenter, $309,000.
Ponderosa Ct., 14641-Eva Luz Ojeda Flores to Faran Zafar, $235,000.
Putnam Cir., 13160-Jerry R. and Sandra Varnon to Rohima Patwary, $253,000.
Refuge Ct., 1313-Neil D. Miles to Coleen Kielsgard, $416,900.
Rumford Ct., 11643-Young Min Kim to Milena Mesfun and Biniam Tesfaslase Tekle, $318,000.
Shackleford Way, 16705-Jeffrey Cote to Esther Ajao, $425,000.
Standish Ct., 13008-Loveleen Chahal to Damian and Patricia Wright, $355,000.
Swan Point Rd., 1098-Jose Merino to Catherin Ortiz Aldana and Christopher Curtis Doss, $550,000.
Tolson Pl., 11761-Kevin J. Warner to Donna Glowacki, $195,000.
Wainscott Pl., 3474-Juan C. Lemus and Yadira Montes to Colin F. and Jessica O. Kelly, $444,999.
Williamsburg Ct., 2914-Andy T. Nguyen and Loan T. Lee to Dung Le, $225,000.
Windy Leaf Ct., 13200-Yat and Susan Yimyee Tam to Vatsant and Vorapong Vajirapinyo, $465,000.
Cannoneer Ct., 9552, No. 102-Jeffery L. and Carolyn R. Davis to Kenneth W. and Carolyn P. Arrington, $135,000.
Daylily Ct., 10200-John A. Kenny and Cheryl L. Boyer-Kenney to Mohamed and Mohssen Hassan, $400,000.
Fountain Cir., 10248-Minh and Cathy Nguyen to Chris McCleary and Andrea Hoang, $375,000.
Grapewood Ct., 9903-Julia J. White to Jeongjun Seo and Soyun Rhie, $200,000.
Main St., 9514-Walter Frank and Donna Christi Morton to Kristi A. and Zachary J. Murphy, $535,000.
McKenzie Cir., 8412-Marla Beth McCall to Paul Alphonso and Sandra Howard, $268,000.
Park Ave., 9062-Michael J. and Rebecca T. O’Brien to Gregory H. Pritt, $410,000.
Scarlet Oak Dr., 9392-Remarkable Properties Corp. to Laura Coughanour, $163,000.
Virginia Ave., 8928-Laura Sinclair Williams to K. B. Al Masum, $198,000.
Corbett Cir., 9756-Michael E. and Kelley L. Soyka to Douglas Clinesmith, $370,000.
Lambert Dr., 103-Darrell Lee Milbourne and MPM & Associates Inc. to Alexander David Patchin, $249,060.
Polk Dr., 103-U.S. Bank to Evelin Y. Zuniga Caseres and Lorenzo A. Romero, $362,900.
Almond Dr., 107-Dirk D. and Megen D. Tarpley to Paul and Christina Ehmann, $347,000.
Appletree Lane, 26-Anndrea H. Wilson to Celinda L. Gamez, $380,000.
Aquia Dr., 3211-Coretta Williams to Michael J. Lawson, $320,000.
Barrett Ct., 114-William K. and Ryan Dennis to Vakil A. Khan, $304,000.
Bentley Ct., 109-John Adekunbi to Adam M. Rowland, $245,000.
Bloomington Lane, 45-Geoffrey and Jocelyn Bennett to Larry D. and Rita A. Hockman, $340,000.
Boyd Dr., 11-Paramount Investments Corp. to Rodney and Veronica Wagoner, $299,999.
Castle Hill Dr., 154-Eileen B. O’Hara to Nancy Lawrence, $323,000.
Chaps Lane, 115-Edwin Ortega to Carlos A. De Ferrari and Jovanna De Ferrari, $300,000.
Choptank Rd., 160-Kimbourly W. Fraser and estate of Nancy F. Wileman to Jason William Sherry and Amanda McGregor, $268,000.
Cloverleaf Ct., 19-Wayne R. and Jenny J. Spangenberg to Timothy M. and Jacqueline Daoust Lewis, $384,500.
Cornerstone Dr., 18-Elvis Lee and Iveta Compton to Kevin M. and Kate L. Farrell, $429,000.
Courthouse Rd., 1947-Sergio and Katelyn Rangel to Maureen Beverly Mittura, $240,000.
Denison St., 28-James and Young Suk Sherwood to Darrin S. and Kathy S. Neat, $390,000.
Glasgow St., 305-Thomas G. Moeller to Julie and Kyle Schultz, $305,000.
Harpoon Cv., 202-Linda C. Dashiell to Sonia D. Navarro Torres, $344,900.
Hobart Lane, 9-Chastity Faith Lanham Hoffman and Joseph James Hoffman to Kevin and Marina Green, $400,000.
Hunting Creek Lane, 74-Cobblestone Homes Corp. and Shelton Trust to Angela Simone Wells, $319,000.
Jett St., 704-South Oaks Center Corp. to Joel Jerald and Sarah Louise Rose, $249,900.
Kelshire Ct., 3-Paul David and Tracie Roan Tremblay to Oscar Recinos, $330,000.
Lake Forest Dr., 67-Richard J. and Ana M. McConnell to Rachael Aldridge, $425,000.
Lupine Dr., 89-Daniel J. and Melissa R. Campisi to Raymond D. and Tammie T. Perry, $645,000.
Masters Dr., 7-Warren and Janetta Hills to Muhammad T. Ahmad, $370,000.
Midshipman Cir., 230-Barry Eugene Gomez to Angela R. West, $273,000.
Munsons Hill Ct., 306-David P. and Angela Anderson to Marlo A. Salvador, $239,900.
Oxen Ct., 11-John B. and Janet Hunt to Susan and Leandre Blakely, $413,000.
Pebble Beach Dr., 14-Fine Holdings NY Corp. to Lewis Dickens, $423,500.
Picadilly Lane, 100, No. 103-Kevin J. Collis to Richard and Susan Starch, $120,000.
Pointe Lane S., 28-Conrad Estates Holdings Corp. to Camille Dickerson, $355,000.
Raintree Blvd., 207-Handsorei Corp. to Alfredo W. Noguez, $243,000.
Rock Hill Church Rd., 569-Churchill Corp. to Christopher R. Nugent and Katherine L. Roth, $374,000.
Rubins Walk, 29-Thomas H. and Connie D. Campbell to Jermel H. Abraham, $280,000.
Seaman Ct., 4-Federal National Mortgage Association to Shannon N. Davis, $298,000.
Shelton Shop Rd., 203-Striking Home Corp. to Craig Edward Cope and Sarah Katelyn Bales, $388,250.
Somerville St., 7-Marinell Barnett Drew to Rachel E. Dean, $314,500.
Stafford Indians Lane, 32-Lorraine W. Roles to Jeffrey H. and Shirley M. Turner, $40,000.
Streamview Dr., 318-NVR Inc. to Brendan Lumbrezer, $261,825.
Table Bluff Dr., 36-Paul E. and Barbara A. Sandy to Anthony and Anita J. Skarbek, $385,000.
Tamerlane Dr., 4-Cathy A. and Antonio M. Jackson to Dana Christine and Matthew Loren Robinson, $330,000.
Van Horn Lane, 101-Christopher B. and Renee A. Young to Jennifer M. and Cesar C. Guerra, $297,000.
Walden Lane, 185-Barbara B. Thomas to Joseph Lee and Angela E. Montoya, $640,000.
Whispering Oaks Lane, 41-Donna Dixon Rogers to Tyler Deming, $214,900.
Willowmere Pond Rd., 104-Caleb Leonard and Kimberly J. Jones to Steven and Lauren Specht, $460,000.
Wind Ridge Dr., 609-Jermaine Berryman to Sandra M. Ramirez, $209,900.
Woodstream Blvd., 198-Department of Veterans Affairs to Larry James Chappa Galvan, $319,000.