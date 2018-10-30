Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Broadsword Dr., 9935-Donerell and Gwendolyn Judson to Doris Bismarck, $505,000.

Dodsworth Dr., 13470-Douglas C. and Maria Ingles to Midhun Mathews and Ann Kavitha James, $475,000.

Falling Water Dr., 9299-Andrew J. and Renee L. Frankart to Patrick B. Castro and Kelly J. Murray, $545,000.

Hessian Hill Ct., 8477-Atanas I. and Louiziana Glouharski to Shafi Barakzai, $562,000.

Open Meadow Lane, 12163-Bruno A. and Ashley B. Kaelin to Joseph B. and Eva Marie Rose, $490,000.

Poagues Battery Dr., 10549-Jeffrey and Julie A. Graham to Linda Jean Parker, $526,000.

Sir Reynard Lane, 10108-Brian and Ashley Perrotte to Julia and Loren White, $360,000.

Victor Lane, 8921-Minoru Komura to Meseret Asfaw Halle, $470,000.

CATHARPIN AREA

Sanders Lane, 4608-Gail Gentile and Mag Global Properties III Corp. to Joseph and Karen Beitzell, $375,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Barksdale St., 14723-Alan and Tuan M. Vu to Ramon Gonzalez Perez and Evangelina Castro, $230,000.

Bowes Lane, 2872-Josette M. Decao and Antonio Tagle to Priscilla L. Romero, $245,000.

Buffalo Ct., 3526-River Potomac Corp. to Jaafar Belahoussine and Loubna Jabri, $230,000.

Carlsbad Rd., 15018-Maria Z. Doucettperry to Damani L. and Tinika T. Kelly, $305,000.

Dane Ridge Cir., 4719, No. 34-Susan W. Quigley to Julia M. Pope, $322,000.

Emberdale Dr., 14896-Faustin Zirarusha to David Kofi Ghartey, $249,999.

Forestdale Ave., 3535-Rodolfo A. and Nelly E. Herbel to Edwin A. and Maria C. Herrera, $355,000.

Habitat Ct., 15639-Hermena Nesby to James B. and Nicole P. Carr, $639,999.

Hawfinch Ct., 4765-Anthony B. Smith to Elias S. Mejia Vail and Nancy P. Mejia Mazariegos, $450,000.

Kidwell Dr., 12900-Robert L. Kobelka to Julio Cesar Saldana, $295,000.

Lindendale Rd., 13616-Farah N. Musharat to Linda Ann Wyman, $350,000.

Madrigal Dr., 14082-Freddie D. and Deborah A. Anderson to John W. Martin, $332,000.

Moonbeam Dr., 5746-Kelly P. Horn-Winfield to William and Marla Michalewicz, $420,000.

Park Ct. S., 4793-Nancy P. Venie to Pamela L. Hickey Ventura and Nancy Zimini, $215,000.

Quann Lane, 13155-Karina Vargas to Russell Lombardo and Cassandra Davis-Lombardo, $232,000.

Silverdale Dr., 14459-Sanos R. Rivera to Claudia Y. Chevez Moreno and Kelvin Ulises Ortega Molina, $315,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Antrim Cir., 3146-Federal National Mortgage Association to Faizatu Yakubu and Alberta Tagoe, $259,900.

Cusack Lane, 17396-Josephine Rutledge to Sheraz Ijaz Gillani and Sidra Sajid, $293,000.

Pony Ridge Turn, 3068-Epr Investment Corp. to Gul Assam Khan, $365,000.

Steele Ct., 2705-Harold G. Taylor to Phuong Dinh-Khac Pahn and Tuyen Thi-Thanh Nguyen, $155,000.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Barrymore Ct., 13918-David W. and Kristel Bennett to Abdul W. and Amira Mahboob, $530,000.

Catharpin Valley Dr., 13269-Samuel F. and Patricia J. Fullerton to Dale D. and Diana H. Penenburgh, $1.18 million.

Crescent Park Dr., 7802-Juan C. and Leighann Grande to Anthony P. Gaynord II, $360,000.

Early Marker Ct., 7305-Rhovie P. and Maricris S. Oana to Justin Daniel Hakeem and Maria Rose Kersten-Hakeem, $450,000.

Hackamore Trail, 13639-Christopher and Jennifer Magouyrk to Mark A. and Jill C. Puffenbarger, $490,000.

Jansbury St., 14500-Jason J. and Jessica L. Elam to Charles A. and Jessica C. Padilla, $500,000.

Lawnvale Dr., 4285-Charles E. and R. Renee Riddle to Andrew P. and Jennifer A. Sevier, $615,000.

Manahoac Pl., 6969-Gregory Brett Howell to Marvina Jones and Samuel Andrew Eashum, $332,500.

Robledo Rd., 16491-Jason Carl and Kathleen Maire Tobin to Timothy and Donna Flewellyn, $425,000.

Sudley Rd., 4525-Stephanie V. and Jan M. Johnson to Byron H. and Zaira A. Ramirez, $685,000.

Willet Way, 14004-Andrew T. and Deborah L. Archut to Randolph H. and Andrey McKee, $420,000.

HAYMARKET AREA

Antioch Ridge Dr., 5413-David E. and Sandra M. Gilchrist to Paul V. and Deborah M. Gentry, $430,000.

Fishers Hill Way, 5400-Ronald B. and Joyce Turk to Kofi E. and Cynthia A. Quansah, $665,000.

Hartzell Hill Lane, 6845-Darin Joseph Mattea to Danny Lee and Jessica May Shepard, $406,000.

Logmill Rd., 2425-Thomas P. Jones Jr. and Laurle S. Coleman to Tynen-McLeod Horn and Margaret Westenhoff, $740,000.

Pinchot Lane, 6725-Winchester Homes Inc. to Jennifer Shay, $495,000.

Ryder Cup Dr., 15799-Bevan R. and Lynne A. Daley to Jaleel A. Akbar, $845,000.

Woodruff Springs Way, 6261, No. 41-Kelli-Ann Tucker to Ashley Mihelarakis, $250,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Belle Grae Dr., 7556, No. 1-4-D. Margaret Andreae and Alexian Wines to Calvin E. Rhodes and Kimberly D. Penny, $175,000.

Bruce Ct., 9651-Anthony S. and Ola Connor Pacifico to John W. Clapsaddle and Rubiela Simpson, $370,000.

Community Dr., 8289-Taeno Murphy to Ibram S. Armanyous and Rania Gayed, $215,000.

Dabshire Way, 10719-Andrew J. Bailey to Rossi P. Anderson and Jasmine Dawkins, $327,000.

Eppes Island Pl., 5604-Marc S. and Gayla M. Wilson to Joel W. and Elizabeth R. Hendrickson, $55,000.

Gandall Ct., 13372-Cooper and Samantha Helwig to James Allen Forsyth, $602,000.

Hinton Way, 10758-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Tiffany N. Munpanthavong and Sourivieng P. Phimmasone, $385,915.

Lafayette Ave., 9706-Samuel and Jeanne Iveth Valme to Sovana Kien and Hien P. Son, $356,000.

Luxberry Ct., 11117-Joseph E. and Susana Segovia Donald to Stuart H. Carrion and Angle G. Reyes, $325,000.

Mayfield Trace Pl., 10823-Steven M. and Mary L. Millard to Christian M. and Jessica L. Lavenia, $515,000.

Pope St., 10951-Farhan Chughtal and Daizy Matharoo to Nelson O. Oliva Rivera and Reina I. Pineda Gonzales, $323,000.

Robard St., 10500, No. 28-SSH Investments I Corp. to Keven Pha, $180,000.

Sorrel River Way, 12012-James M. Downs Jr. to Brian and Kathryn Wendel, $357,000.

Urbanna Rd., 8002-James L. and Cheryl D. Myers to Caleb Stoltz, $343,000.

Webster Tavern Way, 8613-Gloria S. Walker to Kossi Pierre Eklou, $400,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Attingham Ct., 11545-Danny J. and Donna L. Jackson to Laszlo and Beata Hertelendy, $675,000.

Charnwood Ct., 8514-Letty Miles to Kwesi Poku and Akua O. Aboagye, $249,400.

Lowery Ct., 10401-Bruce J. and Christine S. Ryon to Mark V. Perri and Michelle Rockhold, $645,000.

Oak St., 8008-Cathy Lu to Oscar A. Andino Jovel and Xenia N. Cruz De Andino, $500,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Dancing Leaf Pl., 16028-Michael R. Hodge to Jack Eugene and Betty Lou Blair, $449,900.

Great Harvest Ct., 3935-Patricia E. Haslett to James A. Masserano, $349,900.

Mulcaster Terr., 4297-John W. and Peggy W. Snodgrass to Evan Lyons and Virginia Rachuba, $461,000.

Silvan Glen Dr., 15403-Gul A. Khan to Amy E. Polhemus, $335,000.

Taconic Cir., 16154-Brian W. and Celeste Brown to Nadir H. Zaidi, $275,000.

Whisperwood Ct., 14485-Nathan K. and Rebecca D. Michalewicz to Ashley Clodfelter, $284,900.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Dave Dr., 13924-Melanie S. Burnes to Michael E. and Suszanne Jackson Shank, $550,000.

Owls Nest Rd., 14994-Yvonne L. Vicari to Timothy Dennis and Samantha Jo Petersen, $394,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Lady Catherine Cir., 3353-Timothy J. and Rebekah L. Hunt to Devon A. and Maria Chlemen Lee, $500,000.

Williams Rd., 18334-Claudette W. Braxton to Issac Johnson, $115,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Bertram St., 11559-Jesse D. and Priscilla J. Mishler to Steven J. and Diane M. Metelak, $350,000.

Bobolink Dr., 15822-Jeffrey J. and Karen M. Lastusky to Thomas Edward Mandley III, $320,000.

Bromley Ct., 3025-Gregory S. and Molly Anne Steinbach to Allison Jessica Levine, $344,900.

Catenary Dr., 16304-Mario and Josefina Mayorga to Ritika Bhatia and Terrence Hines, $405,000.

Chicacoan Dr., 15514-Asrate Girma and Biniyam Birhanu to Jay U. and Suk C. So, $400,000.

Creel Ct., 3019-Charlynn J. Adams and Cameron T. Kowaki to Jennifer D. Uriostegui, $295,000.

Cullers Ct., 3302-Stephen C. and Jeanette R. Power to Khin Myint, $320,000.

Dover Ct., 2510-Keung H. Fu and Kuen S. Yeung to Robert Shuford, $384,950.

Forest Lane, 1418-John G. and Lori Pedemonti to William R. and Clare Gillespie, $288,000.

Gardenview Loop, 1025, No. 303-Christopher Andrew Kim and estate of Kyong Sook Kim to Josue E. Hernandez-Martinez, $215,000.

Greenacre Dr., 13421-Fredy E. Romero and Yeni E. Sorto to Alex Waltrip and Casey Elizabeth Oakley, $322,000.

Hill Meade Lane, 11539-Sirous Najafinia to Wandaleen J. and Roger Michael Adams, $340,000.

Jennings St., 2273-Michael F. and Leanne M. Burgos to Brian P. and Selena L. Moffett, $425,000.

Kensington Park Dr., 15354, No. 117-Khalid Mansour Hussein to Richard Albert and Linda Mary Shilts, $288,000.

King Iron Ct., 2738-Ferdinand and Catherine Puttre to Timothy Patrick and Ashley Iris Hall, $384,900.

Lighthouse Lane, 12737-Yolanda Faye Allen to Edenir Dias Lopez and Carol Ann Pastoric, $289,000.

Lotte Dr., 12804, No. 41-Nabila Ahmed Alkibsi to Shane Jamon and Jessica Jean Tipton, $362,500.

Madeira Ct., 2865, No. 12-5-Estate of Lynette S. Gates and Janice and Kathleen Lundgren to Katherine E. Yow, $164,900.

Marsh Overlook Dr., 15440-Joseph R. Meteyer to Edward L. and Rosalind Harvey, $540,000.

Miranda Ct., 2628-Kathryn L. Nestler and Stephanie D. Shook to Staceyann and Jerome S. Leake, $270,000.

Oakwood Dr., 12601-David G. Brickley and estate of Doris Mae Greene to Grover Tapia Justiniano, $289,900.

Ottawa Ct., 3705-Christopher G. and Jamie M. Recio to Shahid Aslam, $295,000.

Potomac Branch Dr., 14899, No. 203A-Kevin J. Arber and estate of David W. Arber to Evelyn Y. Ventura, $324,900.

Quarterhorse Lane, 12504-Faisal and Hasina Parvez to Isaac A. and Matilda Boateng, $390,000.

Regents Park Dr., 15284, No. 34-Caroline Reich to Lisa Garrity, $280,000.

Seaford Ct., 12254-William L. and Thelma Simmons to Mitchell Jay and Constance Cline Bukzin, $397,000.

Shingle Oak Dr., 16761, No. 270-Quontinetta Bufford to Madeline Guillermo, $275,900.

Stevenson Ct., 12272-Randy Wayne Horn to George E. Cook, $154,500.

Sweeney Lane, 16747-Eladio Contreras and Emelda Vigil to Zahir Uddin and Shamima Nargis, $255,000.

Valleywood Dr., 12655-Colin Francis and Jessica Obert Kelly to Brent W. and Carol A. Boros, $340,000.

Watermill Terr., 15330-Anthony J. Mayer to Anthony J. Lopresto, $210,000.

Wimbley Lane, 12695-Christine L. Ianni to Lori R. Nida, $353,000.

Winslow Ct., 1995-Chanin Wisler to Kelvin M. and Litza E. Santana Aybar, $270,000.

Manassas

Manassas

These were among homes sold in Manassas.

Bretton Woods Dr., 8723-Manuel Pacheco to Yongbin Hao and Yu Gu, $232,000.

Corey Dr., 9425-Beny and Juana Calvillo to Justin Williams, $409,000.

Gaither St., 8352-J. Robert Dolmovich and Elizabeth Pomeroy to Sheryl A. Suko and Lawrence J. Levy, $285,000.

Jackson Ave., 8603-Paramount Investments Corp. to Angel Luis Serrano Jr., $410,000.

Maury Lane, 9841-Candice S. Savannah to Elvira D. Bacigalupo, $140,000.

Shadia Pl., 8934-Jordan Dale Stoyanoff to Luis Carter, $309,900.

Tarragon Ct., 8936-Elizabeth Colliflower to Hamidullah Naim and Huong Thuy Ngueyn, $385,000.

Willowbrook Ct., 8593-Iuliia Lytvyn and Mathew R. Young to Natha Smith, $230,000.

Manassas Park

Manassas Park

These were among homes sold in Manassas Park.

Moseby Ct., 311-Brandon R. Hill and Jennifer J. Hughes to Thomas J. and Cameron C. Shaw, $250,000.

Runyon Ct., 113-Charles E. and Beverly A. Brooks to Jairo Paredes and Asucena Paredes Vazquez, $280,000.

Stafford County

Andrew Chapel Rd., 223-William S. Fralin and estate of Edith Caprio Harris to Angelo and Janice Ellison, $21,000.

Aquia Dr., 1337-Anita Uyehara to Rickey Lee and Shannon Michelle Krout, $305,000.

Basalt Dr., 73-James and Laura Rollins to Stephen E. and Melissa Carneal, $359,900.

Birchleaf Dr., 7-Nancy J. Groover to Nancy J. Groover, $227,200.

Blossom Wood Ct., 54-Thomas P. and Debra A. Devenoge to Ryan and Holly Lehman, $399,900.

Brent Point Rd., 952-Higher Standard Property Solutions Corp. to Steven R. Schesser Jr., $274,900.

Burns Rd., 9-Brougham Reo Owner Partnership to Hugh and Fiorella C. Nelson, $350,000.

Catherine Lane, 11-Deutsche Bank and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Lilian Benitez, $238,488.

Charter Gate Dr., 44-John C. and Avery S. Miller to Christopher A. Specht and Walter B. Snyder Jr., $340,000.

Clark Patton Rd., 139-Eugene G. Blaisdell to Todd W. and Julie G. Patton, $200,000.

Coast Guard Dr., 2030-Louis S. and Susan M. Busby to Anthony D. and Kimberly A. Clark, $355,000.

Country Manor Dr., 12-Richard E. and Susan B. Eggen to Zachary R. and Emily P. Terry, $365,000.

Cropp Rd., 612-Ellise Lorriane Wells and Scott Dalton Hanback to James Bernard and Kelly Anne Bonner, $375,000.

Dundee Pl., 210-Christopher J. Cerwonka to Ryan and Jodie Castillo, $235,000.

Executive Cir., 115-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Kevin and Nicholas Ngu, $305,000.

Forest Hill Lane, 65-David and Carole Ann Watson to Heather M. Lukes, $365,000.

Green Leaf Terr., 19-Troy Andrew Hendrickson to Arshad Iqbal and Amnah Qaiser, $340,000.

Harpoon Dr., 2210-John A. and Martha G. Flanagan to Samantha J. Semeja, $335,000.

Hemming Dr., 16-Maris D. and Felicia D. Norwood to HuDene Wright, $595,000.

Holly Berry Rd., 34-Martin J. and Brenda J. Peters to Frank H. and Carolyn A. Adams, $370,000.

Ironwood Rd., 84-William L. and Karli E. Murray to Raymond John and Amy Beth Polcha, $630,000.

Justin Ct., 1-Stephen V. and Meredith J. Pinkstone to Joshua A. and Avery-Lynn Osborne, $399,900.

King Georges Grant, 2-Mark Loncar to Gansevoort and Judith Dunnington, $510,610.

Lark Lane, 122-Matthew R. Barthel to Patrick Z. and True T. Brown, $290,000.

Lockwood Dr., 2-Douglas R. Still to Roger C. and Amanda L. Wood, $330,000.

Madison Ave., 117-Madeline Chinault to Jessica Wenninger, $225,000.

Meadow Dr., 1711-Helen R. Gill to Jennifer Juana Chavez-Coaguila and Princess Joy Chavez De La Cruz, $110,000.

Montpelier Dr., 315-Joy M. Baggett to Eric and Briana S. Tellado, $365,000.

Neville Ct., 7-Charles W. Boykin to Elisabeth N. Ashley and Leland P. Stanford, $429,500.

Park Cove Dr., 208-Sherif Bishay and Rina Mahfouz Michael to Haregewoin B. Melaku and Lingerew W. Bayeleygn, $270,500.

Perry Dr., 613-Fairview Baptist Church to Melissa A. Lowry, $285,000.

Pinecrest Ct., 9-James S. and Anita J. Howard to Daniel Michael Baker Jr., $380,000.

Princess St., 11-Mahalo Enterprises Corp. to Harry Jackson and Sierra Kimball Strawn, $280,000.

Richards Ferry Rd., 29-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to John and Nancy S. Keene, $220,000.

Rocky Run Rd. W., 671-Michael C. Smith and Patricia Holmes-Smith to Timothy and Darlissa Leatherwood, $448,900.

Sassafras Lane, 18-Phillip M. and Kandis R. Bragg to Adam and Robin Pierce, $330,000.

Shackelford Well Rd., 142-Vonnie S. Giambra to William Gembach II, $344,000.

Spain Dr., 1007-Lance R. and April M. Adams to Vanessa R. Kraus, $299,900.

Sterling Ct., 102-Starsha T. Banks to Luis A. Leyva, $246,000.

Sunny Hill Ct., 107-John and Jessica Chapman to Gabriel A. and Carolina R. Guarino, $233,500.

Table Bluff Dr., 52-Francis S. and Linda L. Lambert to Edward and Linda Logan, $378,900.

Thornberry Lane, 16-Justin F. Clark to Jose Miguel Malo Campoverde and Normarae Perinia Malo, $299,990.

Village Pkwy., 609-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Michaella and Jason Easley, $399,900.

Washington Dr., 1228-Henry Wayne and Eila-Irja Gardner to Paul and Erin Lobalbo, $345,000.

Whitestone Dr., 7-Jose A. Blanco and Leny Velasquez to Fernando Garcia Guzman, $354,000.

Woodford Dr., 20-David J. and Heather R. Cox to Jesse and Jessica Maghan, $399,900.