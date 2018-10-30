Broadsword Dr., 9935-Donerell and Gwendolyn Judson to Doris Bismarck, $505,000.
Dodsworth Dr., 13470-Douglas C. and Maria Ingles to Midhun Mathews and Ann Kavitha James, $475,000.
Falling Water Dr., 9299-Andrew J. and Renee L. Frankart to Patrick B. Castro and Kelly J. Murray, $545,000.
Hessian Hill Ct., 8477-Atanas I. and Louiziana Glouharski to Shafi Barakzai, $562,000.
Open Meadow Lane, 12163-Bruno A. and Ashley B. Kaelin to Joseph B. and Eva Marie Rose, $490,000.
Poagues Battery Dr., 10549-Jeffrey and Julie A. Graham to Linda Jean Parker, $526,000.
Sir Reynard Lane, 10108-Brian and Ashley Perrotte to Julia and Loren White, $360,000.
Victor Lane, 8921-Minoru Komura to Meseret Asfaw Halle, $470,000.
Sanders Lane, 4608-Gail Gentile and Mag Global Properties III Corp. to Joseph and Karen Beitzell, $375,000.
Barksdale St., 14723-Alan and Tuan M. Vu to Ramon Gonzalez Perez and Evangelina Castro, $230,000.
Bowes Lane, 2872-Josette M. Decao and Antonio Tagle to Priscilla L. Romero, $245,000.
Buffalo Ct., 3526-River Potomac Corp. to Jaafar Belahoussine and Loubna Jabri, $230,000.
Carlsbad Rd., 15018-Maria Z. Doucettperry to Damani L. and Tinika T. Kelly, $305,000.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4719, No. 34-Susan W. Quigley to Julia M. Pope, $322,000.
Emberdale Dr., 14896-Faustin Zirarusha to David Kofi Ghartey, $249,999.
Forestdale Ave., 3535-Rodolfo A. and Nelly E. Herbel to Edwin A. and Maria C. Herrera, $355,000.
Habitat Ct., 15639-Hermena Nesby to James B. and Nicole P. Carr, $639,999.
Hawfinch Ct., 4765-Anthony B. Smith to Elias S. Mejia Vail and Nancy P. Mejia Mazariegos, $450,000.
Kidwell Dr., 12900-Robert L. Kobelka to Julio Cesar Saldana, $295,000.
Lindendale Rd., 13616-Farah N. Musharat to Linda Ann Wyman, $350,000.
Madrigal Dr., 14082-Freddie D. and Deborah A. Anderson to John W. Martin, $332,000.
Moonbeam Dr., 5746-Kelly P. Horn-Winfield to William and Marla Michalewicz, $420,000.
Park Ct. S., 4793-Nancy P. Venie to Pamela L. Hickey Ventura and Nancy Zimini, $215,000.
Quann Lane, 13155-Karina Vargas to Russell Lombardo and Cassandra Davis-Lombardo, $232,000.
Silverdale Dr., 14459-Sanos R. Rivera to Claudia Y. Chevez Moreno and Kelvin Ulises Ortega Molina, $315,000.
Antrim Cir., 3146-Federal National Mortgage Association to Faizatu Yakubu and Alberta Tagoe, $259,900.
Cusack Lane, 17396-Josephine Rutledge to Sheraz Ijaz Gillani and Sidra Sajid, $293,000.
Pony Ridge Turn, 3068-Epr Investment Corp. to Gul Assam Khan, $365,000.
Steele Ct., 2705-Harold G. Taylor to Phuong Dinh-Khac Pahn and Tuyen Thi-Thanh Nguyen, $155,000.
Barrymore Ct., 13918-David W. and Kristel Bennett to Abdul W. and Amira Mahboob, $530,000.
Catharpin Valley Dr., 13269-Samuel F. and Patricia J. Fullerton to Dale D. and Diana H. Penenburgh, $1.18 million.
Crescent Park Dr., 7802-Juan C. and Leighann Grande to Anthony P. Gaynord II, $360,000.
Early Marker Ct., 7305-Rhovie P. and Maricris S. Oana to Justin Daniel Hakeem and Maria Rose Kersten-Hakeem, $450,000.
Hackamore Trail, 13639-Christopher and Jennifer Magouyrk to Mark A. and Jill C. Puffenbarger, $490,000.
Jansbury St., 14500-Jason J. and Jessica L. Elam to Charles A. and Jessica C. Padilla, $500,000.
Lawnvale Dr., 4285-Charles E. and R. Renee Riddle to Andrew P. and Jennifer A. Sevier, $615,000.
Manahoac Pl., 6969-Gregory Brett Howell to Marvina Jones and Samuel Andrew Eashum, $332,500.
Robledo Rd., 16491-Jason Carl and Kathleen Maire Tobin to Timothy and Donna Flewellyn, $425,000.
Sudley Rd., 4525-Stephanie V. and Jan M. Johnson to Byron H. and Zaira A. Ramirez, $685,000.
Willet Way, 14004-Andrew T. and Deborah L. Archut to Randolph H. and Andrey McKee, $420,000.
Antioch Ridge Dr., 5413-David E. and Sandra M. Gilchrist to Paul V. and Deborah M. Gentry, $430,000.
Fishers Hill Way, 5400-Ronald B. and Joyce Turk to Kofi E. and Cynthia A. Quansah, $665,000.
Hartzell Hill Lane, 6845-Darin Joseph Mattea to Danny Lee and Jessica May Shepard, $406,000.
Logmill Rd., 2425-Thomas P. Jones Jr. and Laurle S. Coleman to Tynen-McLeod Horn and Margaret Westenhoff, $740,000.
Pinchot Lane, 6725-Winchester Homes Inc. to Jennifer Shay, $495,000.
Ryder Cup Dr., 15799-Bevan R. and Lynne A. Daley to Jaleel A. Akbar, $845,000.
Woodruff Springs Way, 6261, No. 41-Kelli-Ann Tucker to Ashley Mihelarakis, $250,000.
Belle Grae Dr., 7556, No. 1-4-D. Margaret Andreae and Alexian Wines to Calvin E. Rhodes and Kimberly D. Penny, $175,000.
Bruce Ct., 9651-Anthony S. and Ola Connor Pacifico to John W. Clapsaddle and Rubiela Simpson, $370,000.
Community Dr., 8289-Taeno Murphy to Ibram S. Armanyous and Rania Gayed, $215,000.
Dabshire Way, 10719-Andrew J. Bailey to Rossi P. Anderson and Jasmine Dawkins, $327,000.
Eppes Island Pl., 5604-Marc S. and Gayla M. Wilson to Joel W. and Elizabeth R. Hendrickson, $55,000.
Gandall Ct., 13372-Cooper and Samantha Helwig to James Allen Forsyth, $602,000.
Hinton Way, 10758-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Tiffany N. Munpanthavong and Sourivieng P. Phimmasone, $385,915.
Lafayette Ave., 9706-Samuel and Jeanne Iveth Valme to Sovana Kien and Hien P. Son, $356,000.
Luxberry Ct., 11117-Joseph E. and Susana Segovia Donald to Stuart H. Carrion and Angle G. Reyes, $325,000.
Mayfield Trace Pl., 10823-Steven M. and Mary L. Millard to Christian M. and Jessica L. Lavenia, $515,000.
Pope St., 10951-Farhan Chughtal and Daizy Matharoo to Nelson O. Oliva Rivera and Reina I. Pineda Gonzales, $323,000.
Robard St., 10500, No. 28-SSH Investments I Corp. to Keven Pha, $180,000.
Sorrel River Way, 12012-James M. Downs Jr. to Brian and Kathryn Wendel, $357,000.
Urbanna Rd., 8002-James L. and Cheryl D. Myers to Caleb Stoltz, $343,000.
Webster Tavern Way, 8613-Gloria S. Walker to Kossi Pierre Eklou, $400,000.
Attingham Ct., 11545-Danny J. and Donna L. Jackson to Laszlo and Beata Hertelendy, $675,000.
Charnwood Ct., 8514-Letty Miles to Kwesi Poku and Akua O. Aboagye, $249,400.
Lowery Ct., 10401-Bruce J. and Christine S. Ryon to Mark V. Perri and Michelle Rockhold, $645,000.
Oak St., 8008-Cathy Lu to Oscar A. Andino Jovel and Xenia N. Cruz De Andino, $500,000.
Dancing Leaf Pl., 16028-Michael R. Hodge to Jack Eugene and Betty Lou Blair, $449,900.
Great Harvest Ct., 3935-Patricia E. Haslett to James A. Masserano, $349,900.
Mulcaster Terr., 4297-John W. and Peggy W. Snodgrass to Evan Lyons and Virginia Rachuba, $461,000.
Silvan Glen Dr., 15403-Gul A. Khan to Amy E. Polhemus, $335,000.
Taconic Cir., 16154-Brian W. and Celeste Brown to Nadir H. Zaidi, $275,000.
Whisperwood Ct., 14485-Nathan K. and Rebecca D. Michalewicz to Ashley Clodfelter, $284,900.
Dave Dr., 13924-Melanie S. Burnes to Michael E. and Suszanne Jackson Shank, $550,000.
Owls Nest Rd., 14994-Yvonne L. Vicari to Timothy Dennis and Samantha Jo Petersen, $394,000.
Lady Catherine Cir., 3353-Timothy J. and Rebekah L. Hunt to Devon A. and Maria Chlemen Lee, $500,000.
Williams Rd., 18334-Claudette W. Braxton to Issac Johnson, $115,000.
Bertram St., 11559-Jesse D. and Priscilla J. Mishler to Steven J. and Diane M. Metelak, $350,000.
Bobolink Dr., 15822-Jeffrey J. and Karen M. Lastusky to Thomas Edward Mandley III, $320,000.
Bromley Ct., 3025-Gregory S. and Molly Anne Steinbach to Allison Jessica Levine, $344,900.
Catenary Dr., 16304-Mario and Josefina Mayorga to Ritika Bhatia and Terrence Hines, $405,000.
Chicacoan Dr., 15514-Asrate Girma and Biniyam Birhanu to Jay U. and Suk C. So, $400,000.
Creel Ct., 3019-Charlynn J. Adams and Cameron T. Kowaki to Jennifer D. Uriostegui, $295,000.
Cullers Ct., 3302-Stephen C. and Jeanette R. Power to Khin Myint, $320,000.
Dover Ct., 2510-Keung H. Fu and Kuen S. Yeung to Robert Shuford, $384,950.
Forest Lane, 1418-John G. and Lori Pedemonti to William R. and Clare Gillespie, $288,000.
Gardenview Loop, 1025, No. 303-Christopher Andrew Kim and estate of Kyong Sook Kim to Josue E. Hernandez-Martinez, $215,000.
Greenacre Dr., 13421-Fredy E. Romero and Yeni E. Sorto to Alex Waltrip and Casey Elizabeth Oakley, $322,000.
Hill Meade Lane, 11539-Sirous Najafinia to Wandaleen J. and Roger Michael Adams, $340,000.
Jennings St., 2273-Michael F. and Leanne M. Burgos to Brian P. and Selena L. Moffett, $425,000.
Kensington Park Dr., 15354, No. 117-Khalid Mansour Hussein to Richard Albert and Linda Mary Shilts, $288,000.
King Iron Ct., 2738-Ferdinand and Catherine Puttre to Timothy Patrick and Ashley Iris Hall, $384,900.
Lighthouse Lane, 12737-Yolanda Faye Allen to Edenir Dias Lopez and Carol Ann Pastoric, $289,000.
Lotte Dr., 12804, No. 41-Nabila Ahmed Alkibsi to Shane Jamon and Jessica Jean Tipton, $362,500.
Madeira Ct., 2865, No. 12-5-Estate of Lynette S. Gates and Janice and Kathleen Lundgren to Katherine E. Yow, $164,900.
Marsh Overlook Dr., 15440-Joseph R. Meteyer to Edward L. and Rosalind Harvey, $540,000.
Miranda Ct., 2628-Kathryn L. Nestler and Stephanie D. Shook to Staceyann and Jerome S. Leake, $270,000.
Oakwood Dr., 12601-David G. Brickley and estate of Doris Mae Greene to Grover Tapia Justiniano, $289,900.
Ottawa Ct., 3705-Christopher G. and Jamie M. Recio to Shahid Aslam, $295,000.
Potomac Branch Dr., 14899, No. 203A-Kevin J. Arber and estate of David W. Arber to Evelyn Y. Ventura, $324,900.
Quarterhorse Lane, 12504-Faisal and Hasina Parvez to Isaac A. and Matilda Boateng, $390,000.
Regents Park Dr., 15284, No. 34-Caroline Reich to Lisa Garrity, $280,000.
Seaford Ct., 12254-William L. and Thelma Simmons to Mitchell Jay and Constance Cline Bukzin, $397,000.
Shingle Oak Dr., 16761, No. 270-Quontinetta Bufford to Madeline Guillermo, $275,900.
Stevenson Ct., 12272-Randy Wayne Horn to George E. Cook, $154,500.
Sweeney Lane, 16747-Eladio Contreras and Emelda Vigil to Zahir Uddin and Shamima Nargis, $255,000.
Valleywood Dr., 12655-Colin Francis and Jessica Obert Kelly to Brent W. and Carol A. Boros, $340,000.
Watermill Terr., 15330-Anthony J. Mayer to Anthony J. Lopresto, $210,000.
Wimbley Lane, 12695-Christine L. Ianni to Lori R. Nida, $353,000.
Winslow Ct., 1995-Chanin Wisler to Kelvin M. and Litza E. Santana Aybar, $270,000.
Bretton Woods Dr., 8723-Manuel Pacheco to Yongbin Hao and Yu Gu, $232,000.
Corey Dr., 9425-Beny and Juana Calvillo to Justin Williams, $409,000.
Gaither St., 8352-J. Robert Dolmovich and Elizabeth Pomeroy to Sheryl A. Suko and Lawrence J. Levy, $285,000.
Jackson Ave., 8603-Paramount Investments Corp. to Angel Luis Serrano Jr., $410,000.
Maury Lane, 9841-Candice S. Savannah to Elvira D. Bacigalupo, $140,000.
Shadia Pl., 8934-Jordan Dale Stoyanoff to Luis Carter, $309,900.
Tarragon Ct., 8936-Elizabeth Colliflower to Hamidullah Naim and Huong Thuy Ngueyn, $385,000.
Willowbrook Ct., 8593-Iuliia Lytvyn and Mathew R. Young to Natha Smith, $230,000.
Moseby Ct., 311-Brandon R. Hill and Jennifer J. Hughes to Thomas J. and Cameron C. Shaw, $250,000.
Runyon Ct., 113-Charles E. and Beverly A. Brooks to Jairo Paredes and Asucena Paredes Vazquez, $280,000.
Andrew Chapel Rd., 223-William S. Fralin and estate of Edith Caprio Harris to Angelo and Janice Ellison, $21,000.
Aquia Dr., 1337-Anita Uyehara to Rickey Lee and Shannon Michelle Krout, $305,000.
Basalt Dr., 73-James and Laura Rollins to Stephen E. and Melissa Carneal, $359,900.
Birchleaf Dr., 7-Nancy J. Groover to Nancy J. Groover, $227,200.
Blossom Wood Ct., 54-Thomas P. and Debra A. Devenoge to Ryan and Holly Lehman, $399,900.
Brent Point Rd., 952-Higher Standard Property Solutions Corp. to Steven R. Schesser Jr., $274,900.
Burns Rd., 9-Brougham Reo Owner Partnership to Hugh and Fiorella C. Nelson, $350,000.
Catherine Lane, 11-Deutsche Bank and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Lilian Benitez, $238,488.
Charter Gate Dr., 44-John C. and Avery S. Miller to Christopher A. Specht and Walter B. Snyder Jr., $340,000.
Clark Patton Rd., 139-Eugene G. Blaisdell to Todd W. and Julie G. Patton, $200,000.
Coast Guard Dr., 2030-Louis S. and Susan M. Busby to Anthony D. and Kimberly A. Clark, $355,000.
Country Manor Dr., 12-Richard E. and Susan B. Eggen to Zachary R. and Emily P. Terry, $365,000.
Cropp Rd., 612-Ellise Lorriane Wells and Scott Dalton Hanback to James Bernard and Kelly Anne Bonner, $375,000.
Dundee Pl., 210-Christopher J. Cerwonka to Ryan and Jodie Castillo, $235,000.
Executive Cir., 115-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Kevin and Nicholas Ngu, $305,000.
Forest Hill Lane, 65-David and Carole Ann Watson to Heather M. Lukes, $365,000.
Green Leaf Terr., 19-Troy Andrew Hendrickson to Arshad Iqbal and Amnah Qaiser, $340,000.
Harpoon Dr., 2210-John A. and Martha G. Flanagan to Samantha J. Semeja, $335,000.
Hemming Dr., 16-Maris D. and Felicia D. Norwood to HuDene Wright, $595,000.
Holly Berry Rd., 34-Martin J. and Brenda J. Peters to Frank H. and Carolyn A. Adams, $370,000.
Ironwood Rd., 84-William L. and Karli E. Murray to Raymond John and Amy Beth Polcha, $630,000.
Justin Ct., 1-Stephen V. and Meredith J. Pinkstone to Joshua A. and Avery-Lynn Osborne, $399,900.
King Georges Grant, 2-Mark Loncar to Gansevoort and Judith Dunnington, $510,610.
Lark Lane, 122-Matthew R. Barthel to Patrick Z. and True T. Brown, $290,000.
Lockwood Dr., 2-Douglas R. Still to Roger C. and Amanda L. Wood, $330,000.
Madison Ave., 117-Madeline Chinault to Jessica Wenninger, $225,000.
Meadow Dr., 1711-Helen R. Gill to Jennifer Juana Chavez-Coaguila and Princess Joy Chavez De La Cruz, $110,000.
Montpelier Dr., 315-Joy M. Baggett to Eric and Briana S. Tellado, $365,000.
Neville Ct., 7-Charles W. Boykin to Elisabeth N. Ashley and Leland P. Stanford, $429,500.
Park Cove Dr., 208-Sherif Bishay and Rina Mahfouz Michael to Haregewoin B. Melaku and Lingerew W. Bayeleygn, $270,500.
Perry Dr., 613-Fairview Baptist Church to Melissa A. Lowry, $285,000.
Pinecrest Ct., 9-James S. and Anita J. Howard to Daniel Michael Baker Jr., $380,000.
Princess St., 11-Mahalo Enterprises Corp. to Harry Jackson and Sierra Kimball Strawn, $280,000.
Richards Ferry Rd., 29-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to John and Nancy S. Keene, $220,000.
Rocky Run Rd. W., 671-Michael C. Smith and Patricia Holmes-Smith to Timothy and Darlissa Leatherwood, $448,900.
Sassafras Lane, 18-Phillip M. and Kandis R. Bragg to Adam and Robin Pierce, $330,000.
Shackelford Well Rd., 142-Vonnie S. Giambra to William Gembach II, $344,000.
Spain Dr., 1007-Lance R. and April M. Adams to Vanessa R. Kraus, $299,900.
Sterling Ct., 102-Starsha T. Banks to Luis A. Leyva, $246,000.
Sunny Hill Ct., 107-John and Jessica Chapman to Gabriel A. and Carolina R. Guarino, $233,500.
Table Bluff Dr., 52-Francis S. and Linda L. Lambert to Edward and Linda Logan, $378,900.
Thornberry Lane, 16-Justin F. Clark to Jose Miguel Malo Campoverde and Normarae Perinia Malo, $299,990.
Village Pkwy., 609-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Michaella and Jason Easley, $399,900.
Washington Dr., 1228-Henry Wayne and Eila-Irja Gardner to Paul and Erin Lobalbo, $345,000.
Whitestone Dr., 7-Jose A. Blanco and Leny Velasquez to Fernando Garcia Guzman, $354,000.
Woodford Dr., 20-David J. and Heather R. Cox to Jesse and Jessica Maghan, $399,900.