Benton Lake Rd., 11934-David M. and Alicia M. Johnson to Stergios Kyriakos and Melanie April Zissios, $365,000.
Catletts Station Ct., 10861-Jose M. Fuentes and Julia V. Gonzalez to Alim D. Jaghori and Zahra Mohsini, $537,000.
Dunnegan Head Pl., 13216-Jonathan and Vickie D. Rhodes to Gerges G. and Christine N. Abdou, $490,000.
Eredine Way, 9528-Sherrell J. Robinson to Peggy S. Gearheart, $349,900.
Golders Green Pl., 13213-Christy A. Jenkins-Dietz to Jill N. Albee, $329,000.
Iona Sound Dr., 12470-Guy P. and Jennifer L. Spring to Corey Reda and Kelly Conn-Reda, $435,000.
Laurencekirk Pl., 9563-Curtis Donald to Ishrat A. and Rassel Hossain, $575,000.
Orland Stone Dr., 10034-Chul Soo and Sook Hyun Lee to Ian Fisher and Nancy Jewell, $424,900.
Rustic Way, 9105-Joseph Christopher and Katherine Alison Krafty to Mohmmed Ehsanul and Nasrin Haque, $495,000.
Sounding Shore Lane, 9886-Michael James and Michelle Bond Kappert to Perry Van Hooser IV, $306,250.
Tarvie Cir., 9536-Robert B. and Caryl S. Feltz to Timothy and Christine Trone, $402,550.
Victory Lakes Loop, 12661-John J. and Tamara L. Schmitt to Samuel J. and Hayley E. Cloud, $570,000.
Anthony Dr., 5875-Daniel and Dixie Edwards to Carlos Gerard Hewett, $510,000.
Barkwood Dr., 15084-John E. and Jannie L. Hawkins to James K. and Nancy M. Anderson, $408,000.
Birchdale Ave., 14400-Reliable Management Group Corp. to Antonio A. Gaitan Campos and Joseline A. Gomez Villatoro, $295,000.
Bowes Lane, 2877-Jessica N. Foster to Rodney C. Morrison Jr., $270,000.
Buffalo Ct., 3508-Farooq M. Siddiq to Russell Parvez, $232,000.
Chippendale Cir., 3676, No. 4-Christopher Goings to Deandre A. Curtiss and Staci C. Cooper-Curtiss, $355,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 14817-Kevin L. Coppock to Rene A. Marquez Flores and Arcenia M. Machado-Andrade, $309,900.
Dane Ridge Cir., 4808, No. 60-Joseph V. and Donna M. Fulco to Lev and Margarita Makutonin, $295,000.
Eastman St., 14604-Carmen M. Hernandez and Merlin E. Villatoro to I. Antonio Caceres Velasquez, $275,000.
Ensor Ct., 14828-Brandace Johnson to Isaac D. and Sarah M. Son, $201,500.
Forge Dr., 4028-Ricardo Rivera-Luna to Dillon M. and Hayley D. Tew, $333,000.
Greenwood Dr., 13626-Murray H. Spence to Mark J. Staples, $315,000.
Kentland Dr., 4408-Vernon Simmons to Raul A. Flores Ramirez and Claudia Yessenia Chirino, $300,000.
Morrison Ct., 14127-Jose Israel Parada Gomez and Ana Alicia Guerrero to Maribel D.J. Segovia Martinez and Kevin F. Gonzalez, $240,000.
Photo Dr., 13492-Roberto Grimaldo Ponce and Gilma E. Saravia to Jordan Astocondor Tinoco and Gerardo Astocondor Molina, $330,000.
Quixote Ct., 4948-Thomas Mill Corp. to Kevin R. and Paulina Dianne Marks, $520,000.
Riverside Dr., 5844-Tracy R. Williams to Renita Priestley and Francis Robinson, $328,000.
Spriggs Branch Rd., 14302-Kathy L. Kennan to Vance Glomski, $355,000.
Taffy Ct., 6148-Dayna L. Omary to Farhad Stanickzai, $365,000.
Warbler Ct., 15205-Marvel and Sally E. Verser to Freddy Revollo and Maria Arce De Revollo, $477,000.
Badger Ct., 16597-Christina and Nana Bonti-Marfo to Muhammad M. and Nusrat Ikram Ahmed, $495,000.
Dominion Dr., 3990-Realtyquads Nova Inc. to Oscar Sanchez Teieda, $304,990.
Fort Pulaski Ct., 1824-Vilanaha Homes Corp. to Quy Huynh and Dao Ha Thanh Duong, $192,000.
Herring Gull Lane, 17259-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Scott Cianfarano and Melissa Mead, $570,306.
Maple St., 3545-Khader Qura to Evelyn Cortes and Rojas Rosas, $300,000.
Spring Cress Dr., 17490-NVR Inc. to Jinshan Wang and Lixin Sun, $550,000.
Telescope Lane, 16576-Barbara J. Hawes to Eric J. Ramarijaona and Aina Ravelojaona, $395,000.
Wexford Loop, 17295-Federal National Mortgage Association to Mohammed Zahir Uddin and Shamima Nargis, $230,000.
Bluff Point Ct., 14485-Andrew S. and Amy Brunt to Mark and Lauren Hughey, $815,000.
Chelmsford Dr., 13891, No. A212CU-John D. Whittington and estate of Philip E. Halcomb to Gordon W. and Pattijane Chapin, $250,000.
Crescent Park Dr., 8001, No. 175-Gamal A. and Michael A. Youssef to Chris James and Aline Daniel Ruff, $269,000.
Everbreeze Lane, 6626-Thomas G. Underwood to Harrison R. and Frances C. Murphy, $424,000.
Kentish Fire St., 14521-Nicole Jaimeyfield to Doo Hee Yun and Myungjia Yun Jung, $350,000.
Little Thames Dr., 7092, No. 218-Leigh Wade to Mina A. Ekdawi and Sarah M. Khalil, $280,000.
Misty Acres Lane, 4512-George D. and Celene F. Butler to John S. Troy, $530,000.
Paper Birch Lane, 12044-Hassan I. and Samia Ahmed Huq to Bibhu and Ayushma Karki, $550,000.
Rocky Run Rd., 8016-Robert G. and Brandi J. Rolader to Daniel and Kelsey Southard, $440,000.
Shelford Way, 14634, No. 2-Angel E. Portillo-Amaya to Brian Crump, $247,000.
Sterling Point Dr., 14020-Anthony J. and Melissa C. Caparella to Thamer N. Alshareif and Sahar S. Nasser, $529,900.
Turtle Creek Cir., 7983-Basheer/Edgemoore-Turtle Point Corp. to Daniel J. Kasmierski and Shannon Lee Heath, $595,000.
Antioch Ridge Dr., 5376-Jack M. and Margaret A. Ligon to Timothy W. and Chin S. Kinnett, $500,100.
Bengal Pl., 5630-Timothy P. and Vilma Y. Keller to Saad Jabir and Azhar Lafta, $550,000.
Comanche Ct., 6687-Falls Church Electric Inc. to Jonathan and Jessica Moran, $275,000.
Cross Keys Rd., 15401-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Laurence G. and Syed A. Shah, $673,292.
Duck Lane, 17060-Lachlan T. and Alexis Belcher to Kenneth Paul Papa, $642,000.
Gaines Mill Cir., 15025-Michael S. Liao to Marina Childers and Triet Nguyen, $569,900.
Heather Mill Lane, 15140, No. 306-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Jean D. Jones, $450,329.
Jefferson St., 6776-Paul T. and Anita E. Burdick to Michael and Kaketa McSellers, $450,000.
Oakland Ridge Rd., 13791-Nedo Robert Lazaneo to William A. Giger Jr., $645,000.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13621-Todd and Ashley Welsh to Richard W. and Heather M. Hartman, $675,000.
Pinchot Lane, 6749-Winchester Homes Inc. to Robert J. and Kelly F. Mosgrove, $410,623.
Royal Crest Dr., 15241, No. 304-Kathleen Lee and Robert Resker to Myrna June Weise and Jonathan Lee Wingo, $303,000.
Swift Creek Ct., 5606-Joseph E. Bajin and Amanda I. Sterling to Angel Ernesto Portillo-Amaya, $412,000.
Verde Pl., 14384-Louis Pharao to Jennifer Lynch and David Francis Skaff, $435,000.
Assateague Pl., 5684-Kenneth M. and Erin L. Cox to Andre L. and Sommer W. Grasty, $416,000.
Campaign Ct., 10805-Joshua D. Taylor to John Matthew and Karen Dixon, $315,000.
Cheshire Ridge Cir., 9839-Edward L. and Debra J. Urbain to Adrian L. Robertson and Alana S. Peters, $340,000.
Copperfield Way, 8001-Stuart Payne to Nimeshi Sathya Wickramatillake, $206,150.
Dumfries Rd., 12000-Christopher S. Salisbury to Raul E. Chavez, $350,000.
Flager Cir., 7964-Palmer A. Brown and Edith M. Grayson-Brown to Subas C. and Sumitra Panta, $320,000.
Gibbon Pl., 8241-H&P Real Estate Investment Corp. to John W. Kay, $319,000.
Hidden Spring Dr., 9366-Prakash Sankurathri to Chris Beauvais and Lauren George, $415,000.
Hinton Way, 10699-NVR Inc. to Maihan Alikhail, $388,195.
Kemps Landing Cir., 12013-Jonathan Michael and Kaitlin Frances Rough to Jose M. Jimenez, $359,900.
Lyceum Lane, 5970-David M. and Karen J. Cattler to James Scot and Angela O’Meara, $540,000.
Monocacy Way, 10786-Reymundo A. and Colleen Pelles Madrid to Matthew D. and Kristine D. Nusser, $440,000.
Pettigrew Way, 10957-Jum S. Mha to Chang Hyun Kim, $312,000.
Rienzi Pl., 11192-Raymond James Bank to Isaac D. and Sarah M. Son, $178,000.
Spotsylvania St., 9410-Michael T. and Maria L. Buchert to Santos Javier Umanzor Perez, $255,000.
Sunset Dr., 8216-Mocha M. Dyrud to Ryan Wolf and Kelly Cook, $400,000.
Winstead Pl., 8238, No. 203-Kent L. Powell to Tandeece Mazloum-Yazdi, $198,000.
Yuma Ct., 10208-David C. and Dana C. Burkhardt to Daniel Arthur and Vanessa Murphy, $269,990.
Bruin Ct., 7024-William R. and Barbara A. Lyders to Joseph A. and Diedre A. McGallicher, $490,000.
Chestnut St., 7617-Shannon Elizabeth Chantaphone to Ramalinga S. Machirajuvenkata, $585,000.
Lady Slipper Lane, 6030-Laurent and Monica Rouaud to John Edward Chapman and Susan S. Conrad, $740,000.
Lowery Ct., 10415-Roman and Laura Gruzdev to Wojtek Panas, $510,000.
Skystone Loop, 8222-MS Signal Hill Corp. to Thinh T. Doan and Chi T. Phung, $590,230.
Timberview Dr., 11039-Donald F. King to Christopher Aaron Currier, $340,000.
Backwater Ct., 4895-R. Lusam Pirtle to Terry Lee and Joyce Haas Jones, $250,000.
Buckingham Ct., 4003-Roger A. and Meredith C. Fortier to Kristopher A. and Reba Poskey, $390,190.
Edgewood Dr., 16010-James L. and Maureen S. Caddigan to Daniel Lee Frame and Roxanne E. King, $454,500.
Jonathan Ct., 4206-Diane Gale Biffle to Kristin M. Hooper, $275,000.
Melody Lane, 15896-Ted W. Ymenu to Jeffrey Allen and Heidi McCann Trumbroe, $315,000.
Presidential Hill Loop, 4012-Angela L. McCoy to Miguel Angel Gomez Perez, $425,000.
Taconic Cir., 16226-MTR Group Corp. to Treana Sheree Curry, $165,000.
Windsong Lane, 15453-Wassim and Christine Mansour to George E. and Arlene A. Palomar, $320,000.
King Richards Ct., 11713-Raymond S. Polley to William A. Washington II and Robyn H. Dudas-Washington, $445,000.
Occoquan Heights Ct., 1421-Christopher Joseph Iwan to David and Lynda Rhone, $475,000.
Barnetts Crossing Pl., 3305-Lucas M. and Sarah Chesla to James Turner, $429,000.
Quantico Gateway Dr., 18594-Alison and Derek Robinson to Frederick T. Hirsch and Amber L. Borkoski, $443,000.
Sharon Rd., 18348-Jonathan C. and Shanna A. Demers to Randall Eugene Woods, $457,800.
Allspice Ct., 12240-Ellen E. Smith to Lance Patrick Herbert and Heather L. Osborn-Herbert, $242,500.
Arizona Ave., 14780-Shaun M. and D’Andra N. Fortune to Gustavo D. Zarceno Ramirez, $280,000.
Avocet Loop, 15652-Durga P. Anakala and Sridhar Pothireddy to Nicole Rock and Thomas Gorgol, $405,000.
Beechnut Ct., 12322-Kathy M. Strauss and G.C. Schow to Mark P. Salinas and Meryl Lynn Mullins Salinas, $452,500.
Belmont Bay Dr., 705-Frank J. and Anna M. Maresca to Robert Clayton Norris Jr., $472,000.
Blackjack Oak Lane, 16780, No. 38-Franklin Weaver and Jamie Richards-Weaver to Donek and Alaina Morton, $276,000.
Brandy Moor Loop, 16813-Brandon Wallace Marshall to Tyler J. Kelly and Justina D. Berry, $269,000.
Brussels Way, 4003-Kholoud Raja Mayees to Colin and Zarinamoh Credle, $340,000.
Castile Ct., 12653-Patrick A. and Darlene Hurley to Mbaimba Kamara, $255,900.
Chablis Cir., 2844, No. 12A-Michael E. Owczar and Danica Anna P. Clave to Sara M. Powers, $154,900.
Colchester Ferry Pl., 13329-Debra A. Pocket to Hassan R. Abdelwahab, $360,000.
Eastbourne Dr., 2555, No. 263-Richard McPherson to Denise V. Diazola, $325,000.
Everett Ave., 1266-Frank R. Duran to Mojid A. Mohammad and Jannatul F. Lavly, $335,000.
Fox Tail Ct., 2986-Jason J. and Megan A. Frye to Chaz Brahm and Felicia E. Barber, $410,000.
Granada Way, 12334-Omar A. Leon to Mohammad Osman and Paula Jean Rasuli, $286,000.
Hill Meade Lane, 11532-Sean and Christina Brophy to Rachel Moreland, $340,000.
Illinois Rd., 15017-Picturesque Corp. to Rodolfo A. and Milagros Navorio, $336,000.
John Diskin Cir., 15789, No. 96-Ahsan Properties Corp. to Pertina Wallace, $305,000.
Koval Lane, 3834-Sheryl L. Didyk to Scott Neylon and Chui Shan Lau, $372,400.
Louisville Pl., 16518-Jeffrey T. Nordin to Thomas A. and Sally M. Elmore, $519,900.
Marsala Ct., 2930-John C. Mutarelli to Janet and James Brandenburg, $318,000.
Mathews Dr., 13915-Maria F. McAllister to Timmy Tyrone Parrish Jr., $299,000.
Merseyside Dr., 2320, No. 119-Mark Salinas and Meryl Mullins to Ekaterina Malats, $310,000.
Monument Ave., 768-Fay J. Majette to Robert K. Dando, $530,000.
Point Longstreet Way, 11994-Stephen R. Decou and Kimberly G. Bunch-Decou to Gary and Dawn Rose Myrick, $455,000.
Putnam Cir., 13102-Attia Nawab to Samuel Glasford and Ermine Douglas, $271,000.
Randall Dr., 14316-Miguel A. Cueva and Raul O. Castellanos to Iris W. Cueva Bonilla, $298,000.
Rivanna Ct., 3131-William H. and Meribeth Flannagan to James M. and Barbara J. Jones, $545,000.
Ryecliff Ct., 4609-Jackson Q. and Suzanne L. Crocker to Laurie S. Coleman, $658,000.
Shorewood Ct., 11975-Craig Alexander and Johnie M. Gordon to Zhongjia Liao and Miner Zhu, $399,975.
Sutton Pl., 16602-Mohit and Meenu Sondhi to Manuel D. and Arix Y. Murillo Madrid, $210,000.
Tolson Pl., 11753-Tamara M. Turner to Michelle Darcy, $195,000.
Valleyhill St., 12845-Erik Mirandette and Jenna Maxfield to Farhana and Munaway Mufti, $420,000.
Willowood Dr., 12057-Maria Posada to Miguel and Stephanie I. Dejesus, $398,000.
Abington Way, 10220-Dan and Allona Bortun to Jose E. Ramirez-Vasquez, $395,000.
Bragg Lane, 9738-Karen Rivas to Caroline L. Fawaz, $163,000.
Burlington Ct., 8585-Francisco Michico and Maria Moreno to Carlos E. and Denilson E. Alfaro, $225,000.
Coriander Cir., 9034-Betty F. and Bradley K. Nelson to Michael A. and Melanie A. Lerch, $300,000.
Fountain Cir., 10275, No. 111-Elizabeth A. Schrader to Carroll Walker, $314,000.
Gladstone St., 9600-Carl L. and Janet M. Hagan to Michael E. and Laurie L. Holland, $575,000.
Justin Lane, 9537-Lea M. Behanna and Chase Grabill to Andre Milhouse, $365,000.
Longstreet Dr., 8924-Katherine J. Senkow to Kade Joseph Lee Patterson and Lynn Nichole Patterson, $520,000.
Natural Bridge Ct., 9523-Kimberly M. and Jacob R. Panneton to Matthew Christopher L. and Justine Ann Bailey, $300,000.
Ratcliffe Trail, 10513-PWC Neighborhoods II Corp. to Deborah Carneiro, $435,960.
Sandalwood Dr., 9012, No. D-HAF Real Estate Corp. to Raul Alonso Marin Zuluaga, $185,000.
Sumner Lake Blvd., 9275-Sharif Shafik to Ali A. Syed, $589,000.
Waterford Dr., 9445-Jessica A. Seeger to Dony A. Gutierrez Rosales, $300,000.
Handerson Pl., 9712, No. 3-Cheryl Ann Ferriz to Abigail Rose Corcoran, $200,000.
Kent Dr., 251-Mohammad Haghi to Seth N. Wayland and Alexandra V. Lund, $255,000.
Sandra Pl., 9091-Chad B. and Stephanie M. Vieau to Henry S. and Maribel Balagtas Cargo, $395,000.
Acadia St., 68-Irvin and Laura Hall to Joshua David and Jacquelyn Joyce Smith, $335,000.
Alda Rae Ct., 5-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. to Nathaniel J. and Kaitlyn M. Davis, $349,900.
Aspen Hill Dr., 96-Tinamaire Adams and Karen Christine Gittleman to Roy William Gasaway and Lyn Palmer, $240,000.
Bancroft Dr., 106-Tanesha K. Allen to Eric L. Montag, $225,000.
Basswood Dr., 800-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Kevin Anthony Armstrong Jr. and Sarah Sheridan, $380,190.
Basswood Dr., 820-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Melvin Mingia and Karina Jimenez, $352,500.
Battery Point Dr., 82-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to Rosalie Greer, $472,865.
Bell Air Pl., 208-David M. Messick Jr. and estate of Dorothy B. Messick to Lisa J. Sadeghi, $309,900.
Birds Nest Way, 618-U.S. Home Corp. to Bridgette Ahima, $279,990.
Bourne St., 704-Surrey House Corp. and FFC Properties Corp. to Matthew and Courtney Phillips, $330,000.
Brickert St., 117-Cindy L. Ladewig to Andrew J.D. Crofford, $226,000.
Brooke Point Ct., 133-Atlantic Builders to James J. Braxton, $507,384.
Chapel Green Rd., 330-Kevin S. Becker to Chandler and Sylvia E. Pascale, $239,000.
Clint Lane, 517-Christina and Devin G. McDonald to Andrew Gittens, $195,000.
Colebrook Rd., 4-Tracie D. and Walter Bontz to Charles Meyer, $274,800.
Cotton Blossom Ct., 106-Gtis-Hov Leeland Station Corp. to Radouane and Rachida Sbahi, $364,320.
Cropp Rd., 469-William D. and Jacqueline A. Byram to Laurean A. and Michelle Barsan, $296,000.
Dayton Cir., 26-Frederick E. and Karlyne E. Cooper to Patricia R. Gailliot, $374,900.
Easter Dr., 29-Bank of New York Mellon to Michael and Lisa-Marie Isabella, $480,000.
Embrey Mill Rd., 416-Atlantic Builders to Dajon and Sara S. Snead, $424,482.
Erin Dr., 110-Mary A. Lopez to Carlos Francisco and Juana Alicia Rubi Cruz, $225,000.
Fire Trail Lane, 38-Kyle A. and Emily A. Alldredge to Todd M. and Samantha Lowdermilk, $295,000.
Foundation Dr., 80-Foundation Homes Inc. to Zachary A. Covington, $425,000.
Galway Lane, 101-P.K. Douglas to Marko D. and Cherille Shonta Bowen, $285,000.
Greenridge Dr., 31-Frank N. and Toni A. Porcelli to Trudi Elaine Cooper, $360,000.
Hartlake Dr., 110-Patrick Jockisch to Glenn A. and Brenda L. Blandford, $359,000.
Hunting Creek Lane, 91-Gerald S. Auguste to Daivon M. and Ebonie A. Land, $311,000.
Jacobs Lane, 80-Alan D. and Sydney Frank to Suzanne Elizabeth Loveless, $179,900.
Kings Crest Dr., 508-Rene R. Drake to Terri Flowers Bull, $220,000.
Lafayette St., 52-Christopher and Jennifer Marie Hagan to Jennifer E. Arias, $395,000.
Landing Dr., 215-NVR Inc. to Waleed and Zohaal Sarwari, $263,280.
Maple Lane, 2-Bobby J. Wine and Constanza M. Silva to Patrick Jay and Cassandra Ann Miller, $287,000.
Meadowood Dr., 50-Matthew E. Naragon to Kenneth Mark and Annette K. Bleecker, $349,000.
Montauk Ave., 16-Pulte Home Co. Corp. to John O. and Teresita N. Trammell, $339,995.
Montpelier Dr., 606-Hour Homes Inc. to Earl J. and Gail L. Charnick, $606,622.
Mountain View Rd., 875-James J. Orchard Jr. to Edward J. Handres and Megan L. Ratliff, $236,500.
Northampton Blvd., 122-Jeffrey A. and Mi Nan Knisell to Christopher T. and Jennifer R. Free, $405,000.
Palm Dr., 4-Corey Arthur and Tracy A. Bowman to Paul G. and Amy Stamps, $255,000.
Pear Blossom Rd., 364-SM Stafford Corp. to Lisa S. Nelson, $475,725.
Perth Dr., 55-Gtis-Hov Leeland Station Corp. to Jose Enrique Colon and Marjorie Ann Benitez Colon, $645,749.
Regents Lane, 136-Miller and Smith at Stafford Corp. to Harun M. Iman, $406,690.
Riverton Dr., 34-Michael C. Burt to Christopher Alan and Tiffany M. Wenzel, $389,900.
Royal Crescent Way, 95-Phil and Ashley E. Menefee to Thomas W. and Renee P. Walker, $360,000.
Saint Peters Ct., 1-Kurt Michael Weiler to Sophat Suong and Vannakpor Nguon, $319,000.
Shamrock Dr., 109-John W. Robinson to Dayhana J. Moore, $276,500.
Shields Rd., 306-Matthew L. Horn to Tracy D. Funck, $376,900.
Silver Comet Ct., 111-Gtis-Hov Leeland Station Corp. to Kathryn E. and Philip Bruce Rhinehart, $376,142.
Sorrel Lane, 3-SM Stafford Corp. to Lorenza and Ariane Nicole Cooper, $632,948.
Stafford Manor Way, 56-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Nicholas Kaplan, $470,000.
Sugargrove Dr., 2-James R. and Susie M. Fountain to Naomi Marechal, $320,000.
Tolbelt Ct., 311-Joseph B. Petersen to Jose A. Duran, $249,000.
Truslow Rd., 404-Frank X. Sotelo IV to Gary and Amanda Ball Lewis, $275,000.
Walker Way, 55-Brenda K. Pack to Lorrie Kennedy, $117,500.
Webb Ct., 30-Terence J. and Susan Ann Matthews to Michael Alan and Tess Elizabeth Knox, $391,462.
Winding Creek Rd., 63-Frank J. and Carol A. Proietti to Nicholas L. and Bethany L. Watson, $369,000.
Worsham Lane, 43-K. Hovnania at Wellspring Corp. to Peter Davis, $365,000.